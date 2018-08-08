The Impact Of Trends - Today's Editors' Picks

External forces affecting markets is par for the course, but is that always a bad thing? Several of today's picks look at how broad trends in consumer and market behavior could present opportunities for stalwart retailers and fast-growing tech players alike. Contributor Spin-Off Insights points to the larger movement toward e-commerce and mobile payment solutions as catalysts for PayPal, contributor Chuck Walston has his eye on Lowe's, and contributor Liumin Chen argues that trade war malaise opens up an entry point for JD.com.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Mark Hibben, Patrick Doyle, Scott Kennedy, Roderick MacIver, J Mintzmyer, Chuck Walston, Biotech Beast, Liumin Chen, Tristian R. Brown, Spin-Off Insights, Hoya Capital Real Estate, Esekla, and Brad Thomas bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

JD is so much more than just an online e-commerce player. It is one of the market leaders in terms of drone delivery, it is the market leader in unmanned stores and is also going to open 1000 unmanned restaurants by 2020. It also has healthcare services, starting to expand their cloud services and supplies tons of restaurants and medicines. I could go on and on lol JD is a very complex company and will in the future be much more than just an e-commerce player.

