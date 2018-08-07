Valeo Pounded Down On A Weak Transition Period

The valuation here suggests that expectations for Valeo are very low; management needs to rebuild credibility, but the opportunity looks significant if they can execute.

Although orders declined, Valeo is getting more selective now that it has a robust backlog, and growth should begin to re-accelerate next year.

I had previously written that I thought Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) (VLOF.PA) shares could remain weak as the company stumbled through a weak transitional period, but I didn’t expect the shares to fall by a third on a year-to-date basis. Granted, the sector has been weak (BorgWarner (BWA) is down about 12% year-to-date, as is Schaeffler (OTC:SCFLF), and Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY) and Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCY) are down closer to 15%), but it seems like the shares have been hammered beyond what admittedly weaker-than-expected near-term results would other deserve.

Valeo management is calling for double-digit revenue growth next year, but the sell-side’s stance seems to be more along the lines of “yeah, sure you will…” and the market is not giving much credit for a backlog that should drive meaningful growth in few years’ time, particularly in new hybrid and EV programs. Although Valeo’s performance is doing nothing to build confidence today, if management can deliver better results in the fourth quarter (the third quarter is not looking promising), maybe these shares will finally recapture a little investor support.

Weak Content Growth, Higher Expenses, And Lower Guidance Are A Bad Mix

There wasn’t all that much that went right for Valeo in the second quarter, and after multiple unimpressive quarters, not to mention growing anxiety and outright fear regarding the auto sector, investors don’t really want much to do with this story. The fact that Valeo’s actual results didn’t miss by much (revenue missed by 1%, op inc by 2%), didn’t really help, particularly with management lowering second half growth guidance.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 7%, or 5% on an organic basis. Although that was a nice acceleration from the first quarter (up 1% under old accounting rules), it was barely above underlying production growth. A company that used to see reliably strong content growth in the high single digits, Valeo’s content growth has plunged into the very low single digits, with no growth in the EU and a 6% decline in China on issues tied to Ford (F) and Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) that are most likely transitory, but still hitting the numbers.

Within the segments, Powertain remains the strongest for Valeo, with 7% like-for-like growth echoing the healthy results at BorgWarner and Honeywell (HON) this quarter. Comfort grew 5%, while Thermal and Visibility each grew 4%. Relative to European peers, Valeo underperformed, with Conti and Schaeffler both posting better than 6% organic growth and Faurecia posting 5% growth in the first half.

Valeo is seeing cost pressures from steel and other inputs and hasn’t been able to pass on all of those costs (management stated that they passed on 40bp of 70bp in higher costs). With that, first half gross margin fell 20bp, and operating income fell 3% with 60bp of margin erosion including the Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) joint venture (excluding the JV, operating income was up 4% and margins were stable). Although I’m not bothered by these early-stage losses in the Siemens JV (particularly given strong order growth in e-motors, inverters and so on), margin leverage is a major sticking point with the sell-side, as Valeo has been making substantial R&D investments to drive future growth.

Weaker Growth And Weaker Orders, But The Situation Is Not That Dire

The Street most definitely did not like Valeo’s downward guidance revision, with management now looking for 5% organic revenue growth in the second half versus a prior expectation of 7% growth. While it does sound like business in China should improve, sales in Europe are going to be impacted by a meaningful production cut at Volkswagen and production issues at both Volkswagen and Daimler tied to bottlenecks in WLTP emissions testing.

Beyond the short-term WLTP issues, there are growing worries about what U.S. protectionism may do to an already shaky light passenger vehicle market. The U.S. has threatened significant tariffs on auto imports, and with Valeo generating about 30% of its revenue from German OEMs, that’s a serious potential risk.

Valeo also announced a decline in first half orders. While management had guided to “flat to down” orders, the 6% decline was bigger than expected. Valeo management is talking about this in terms of being more selective on new business after years of strong order growth has swelled the backlog, but it’s another easy metric for bears to point to as a sign that the business is eroding.

The Opportunity

Management is still calling for double-digit growth next year, but that is not the consensus opinion at this point (the average sell-side estimates work out to a little more than 9% growth next year) and Valeo isn’t going to get the benefit of the doubt unless and until growth picks up. The third quarter is looking weak given the VW and Daimler bottlenecks, but fourth quarter results could perhaps show some re-acceleration.

I continue to find it odd how sentiment and forecasts shake out for Valeo. One of the lowest sets of estimates out there comes from an analyst with one of the highest price targets (and who has the stock on the brokerage’s focus list); another analyst has Valeo as a “Sell”, but his price target is more than 30% above today’s price and his estimates are more or less in line with the average.

For my part, my five-year revenue growth estimate of around 7.5% is actually below the average, and I don’t think my long-term revenue growth estimate of around 6% is all that high either. I do expect FCF margins to improve from here, but I expect the average of the next five years to actually be a little lower than the past five years before improving down the road as the company delivers on its R&D programs. All told, I expect significant FCF growth from here.

The Bottom Line

Between my discounted cash flow and EBITDA-based valuation approaches, I think Valeo shares look 30% to 60% undervalued, which basically brackets the sell-side (the average sell-side price target works out to 45% upside). Either institutional investors see a much direr future where tariffs, economic weakness, content losses to rivals, and uncontrolled spending leads to far lower revenue and earnings, or these shares have been abandoned because of the cruddy near-term outlook. I still believe it’s more the latter, but this has been a painfully bad call so far this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.