Facebook - 5 Key Reasons Why I Give The Stock A 'Like'

Its current valuation is very attractive relative to the market and its peer group.

Now, I want to present you with my current Top Pick. As you can see by the title, it’s Facebook (FB). In this article, I want to present you with five key reasons why, in my opinion, Facebook is an absolute Alpha Stock.

Since there are many articles on Seeking Alpha concerning the reasons of the latest price slump of Facebook shares, I want to concentrate on the question why an investment in Facebook could be rentable. In this context, I want to present you with the five key reasons.

1. Deep moat

"Some people dream of success… while others wake up and work hard at it." – Mark Zuckerberg

First, Facebook with its various platforms (Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram) is the world's largest social network on the Internet. According to Facebook management, the number of monthly active users (MAUs) was more than 2.2 billion and the number of daily active users (DAUs) was around 1.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018. In addition, a total of 2.5 billion people worldwide would use one of the Facebook platforms. The emphasis here is that this number refers to individual people rather than active accounts, so it excludes people that have multiple active accounts on a single app.

Considering that, according to Statista, around 7.55 billion people lived on Earth in 2017 and that China, with its 1.4 billion inhabitants, is excluded because Facebook is banned there, more than every third person of the rest of the world had an account on one of the platforms in the Facebook universe.

Nevertheless, Facebook continues to enjoy an ever-increasing number of users. The number of daily active users increased by 11% to 1.47 billion and the number of monthly active users also increased by 11% to 2.23 billion. Management also announced that Instagram has passed the one billion user mark for the first time.

The following figure illustrates the number of users of the different social networks (as of August 2017). Although the platforms of the Chinese companies Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) are not represented, in this comparison Facebook still has more MAUs.

(The largest social networks and messengers by number of monthly active users in August 2017 in millions. Source: Statista, figure taken from Elwis Rocks)

In this respect, it is almost impossible to get past Facebook as a platform. Be it in the private sector for networking with friends, family members and like-minded people or in the business sector to be accessible for customers, to advertise products and services and to increase the image of the company. This applies to companies and service providers of all sizes (e.g., large companies, medium-sized companies, small entrepreneurs, self-employed, artists).

In summary, Facebook is surrounded by a deep moat, as Warren Buffett would put it. As a social network in the digital age, there is no worthwhile alternative platform to Facebook, which has over two billion members and where users - at home and at work - can network and present themselves so easily with such a wide reach. Actors who could pose a threat to Facebook are either taken over (see Instagram) or, if this is not possible, their popular features are simply copied (e.g. Snapchat stories after Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc. (SNAP), was not willing to sell his company to Facebook).

2. High balance sheet quality

In addition to the fact that I believe that over two billion users and access to their data is Facebook's most important asset, the high quality of the company's balance sheet is also striking.

At the end of the second quarter, Facebook had USD 42.31 billion in cash. At the same time, the company is debt-free. Even after offsetting total current assets against total liabilities, the company would have more than USD 38 billion of cash and cash equivalents available (see following chart: total current assets vs. total liabilities).

(Facebook's assets and cash vs. liabilities, as of Q2 2018. Source: Facebook)

3. High profitability and high cash flows

In terms of profitability and cash flow, it is striking that Facebook is a true cash machine. In fiscal 2017, Facebook generated revenues of USD 40.6 billion with an operating margin of 50% and a net margin of 39%. This means that out of every dollar Facebook generated, 39 cents remained in the till as a profit.

In Q2 2018, Facebook had an operating margin of 44% and a net margin of 38.6% (see the figure below):

(Results for the Q2 2018. Source: Facebook)

To better assess Facebook's profitability, a comparison with other major tech values is a good idea. For example, Microsoft (MSFT) had a net margin of 23.6%, Apple 21% and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) 22% in fiscal 2017. In this respect, Facebook excels with disproportionately high profitability compared to the Tech figures, despite a declining operating margin in the second quarter of 2018. Even if the operating margin, as announced in the earnings call with the CFO, were to fall to 30%, would this still correspond to a disproportionately high operating and net margin relating on the other tech figures.

Facebook's high profitability is primarily because the company generates 98.5% of its revenues through advertising (91% of which is mobile advertising) and thus does not have to finance expensive production facilities and materials, unlike industrial groups, for example.

The following chart illustrates Facebook's profit and revenue development over the years 2013 to 2017.

(Earnings and revenue development of Facebook in the period 2013-2017. Source: Facebook)

In terms of cash flow, the picture is like that of profitability. While Facebook generated approximately USD 40.65 billion in operating activities in fiscal 2017, USD 17.5 billion were available to the company as free cash flow (corresponding to a free cash flow margin of 43%). As the company has no debt, it can invest these funds in growth, share buybacks and for the measures already addressed in the earnings call.

(Facebook's free cash flow from for the period 2013-2017. Source: Facebook)

In connection with the second quarter, it should be mentioned that the free cash flow return was 21%. This decrease is due to increased expenditure for purchases of property and equipment. While expenditures for purchases of property and equipment for the second quarter of 2017 amounted to USD 1.4 billion, the respective figure for the second quarter 2018 was more than twice as high with USD 3.5 billion (see figure below).

(Facebook's purchases of property and equipment for Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2018. Source: Facebook)

However, the free cash flow margin is also a good figure in comparison to peer group. For example, the comparative figures for Apple and Alphabet for fiscal 2017 were 22%. Compared to these two companies, Microsoft had a slightly higher free cash flow margin of 35%.

4. Attractive valuation

The share price on 6 August 2018 was USD 185.69. According to analysts' estimates, earnings per share for the 2018 financial year are expected to be USD 7.28 per share. This would correspond to a P/E ratio of 25.5 forecast for 2018.

In the first quarter of this year, Facebook increased earnings per share by 62% to USD 1.69 and in the second quarter by 32% to USD 1.74. Based on the statements of the CFO that the operating margin will tend to mid-30% in the coming years, we now assume that net income would increase by 30% each, in the next two quarters. This results in earnings per share of USD 2.07 for the third quarter and USD 1.87 for the fourth quarter, resulting in earnings per share of USD 7.37 for fiscal 2018, a P/E on Facebook of 25.2 based on the above share price.

It should be noted that, according to Morningstar, the average earnings per share growth over the last three years had been 70% per year. Compared to 2016, earnings per share increased by 54% in 2017.

Due to a conservative approach, I will use the analysts' lower value of USD 1.74 earnings per share and the P/E of 25.5 for further calculations. Nevertheless, I suspect that Facebook management estimates the forecast conservatively to avoid potential disappointment and to leave room for positive surprises.

In addition, Facebook has cash of approximately USD 42 billion which shareholders could theoretically receive or for which the company could buy back its own shares. Cash and cash equivalents represent 8.3% of market capitalization of approximately USD 533 billion (as of 06.08.2018). If the P/E ratio is reduced by 8.3% from 25.5, this results in a P/E ratio of 23.4.

In the case of Facebook, investors thus receive a company with a P/E ratio of 25.5 (or 23.4 after deduction of cash and cash equivalents), whose earnings per share should grow by around 30% per year based on a conservative calculation. If this series of figures is updated for the next five years, the following values result (see graphic):

(Facebook growth forecast 2018-2023, as of 6 August 2018. Source: own calculation)

The chart above also shows Facebook's valuation based on Peter Lynch's scoring model and Ken Fisher's earnings yield model. This information is important for further evaluation in the following section.

Next, I would like to make five comparisons to illustrate that Facebook’s current valuation is attractive:

Comparison with the average P/E ratios of S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Comparison to treasury yields on Ken Fisher's earnings yield model.

Evaluation according to Peter Lynch's scoring model.

Comparison to peer group (FANG stocks).

Comparison with the five-year P/E of Facebook.

Comparison with the average P/E ratios of S&P 500 and Nasdaq

The Wall Street Journal offers a corresponding overview for comparison with the current average P/E in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. As the following graph shows, according to current forecasts, the values in the S&P 500 show an average P/E of 23.74 for 2018 and 17.62 for 2019. The Nasdaq has an average P/E of 25.01 for 2018 and 21.15 for 2019.

As a result, Facebook has a forecast P/E of 25.5 for 2018 and 19.6 for 2019, respectively, and is reasonably priced compared to the S&P and cheaper than the Nasdaq - where its actual peer group is included.

(Average P/E of S&P 500 and Nasdaq as of 03.08.2018. Source: The Wall Street Journal)

Comparison to treasury yields based on the earnings yield model according to Ken Fisher

According to Ken Fisher, the so-called earnings yield, or the earnings/price ratio, indicates the relative attractiveness of shares in comparison to an investment in bonds (mentioned in his book called, "The Only Three Questions That Count: Investing By Knowing What Others Don't"). For this purpose, the P/E ratio of a share is divided by 1. This means that in the case of Facebook, the earnings yield for 2018 would be 3.9% (1/25 = 0.0392). Considering that the yield on 10-year US government bonds is below 3%, an investment in Facebook will also become attractive in this context.

If Facebook succeeds in maintaining or even increasing its earnings growth in the future, the gap between bond yields and investing in Facebook will widen even further. For example, if Facebook's profit were to grow by at least 30% by 2020, the bond yield would have to be at least 6.6% per year for an investment in bonds to appear more attractive than an investment in Facebook (see Facebook's growth forecast above).

Valuation using the scoring model according to Peter Lynch

Now, that we have established a relation to the general market and to bonds, let's look at a relatively simple formula for an isolated assessment of the attractiveness of an investment. In his book called "One Up On Wall Street", Peter Lynch takes the long-term growth rate, adds it to the dividend yield and divides the result by the P/E ratio. According to Peter Lynch, a quotient of less than 1 is bad and 1.5 is fine. But what investors are really looking for are ratings of 2 or more.

If we now apply this formula to Facebook, we get an initial quotient of 1.18 with a forecast earnings growth of 30% and a P/E of 25.5 for 2018, which at first glance appears unattractive. Nevertheless, the quotient for 2019 is already at 1.53 and for 2020 at an attractive 1.99. Thus, Facebook's valuation based on the Peter Lynch scoring model will already take on an attractive dimension from next year on (see upper figure for Facebook's growth forecast).

Comparison with the peer group (FANG shares)

Let's look at Facebook's peer group comparison in this section. Since Facebook is unique because of its size and business model, it is best compared to the so-called FANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet). In addition, I include Microsoft as another tech value in this list.

Morningstar forecasts the following P/E ratios for the 2018 and 2019 financial years for these tech figures (as of 06.08.2018):

Amazon (AMZN): 146 (2018); 112 (2019)

Netflix (NFLX): 160 (2018); 128 (2019)

Alphabet: 53 (2018); 27 (2019)

Microsoft: 51 (2018); 25 (2019)

Facebook: 29 (2018); 25 (2019)

For the sake of completeness and better comparability, I have also added the data for Facebook's KGV from Morningstar. As can be seen from the list above, Facebook also has an attractively valued in the peer group comparison.

Nevertheless, only the P/E ratio is used here for comparison. The business model, financial strength, prospects, risks of the business model and the competitive situation are not considered.

Comparison with the five-year P/E of Facebook

As part of the evaluation, let's now look at Facebook's 5-year P/E history. As the following chart shows, over the past five years, Facebook's P/E ratio has never been as low as it is today.

(Facebook's P/E ratio over time, period 2014-2018, as of 7th August 2018. Source: YCharts)

Another factor that can reduce future valuation of Facebook is potential share buybacks based on future cash flows generated. In addition, an acceleration of growth because of management's overly conservative forecast could have a positive effect on the valuation. These two options are not considered in the aforementioned valuation models.

5. Chart technical recovery potential

First, I would like to emphasize that I am not a chart technician and that my investment decisions are not influenced by the course of the chart. However, the chart can serve as an additional tool for fundamentally healthy companies. Above all, to determine whether the market is overreacting or whether there is a chart technically "favorable" opportunity. The 200-day line is a useful tool for this.

As the chart below shows, Facebook shares have fallen below the 200-day line three times in the last five years (see red line and red arrows): once in late 2016 and twice this year. The first fall below the 200-day line occurred when the Cambridge Analytica scandal came to light. The second setback followed the current earnings call regarding a slowdown in growth and rising expenditures. At the same time, in the last two cases, the share price recovered relatively quickly over the 200-day line.

Additionally, I have added the 100-day line (green line). Here it can be seen that the 100-day line has never crossed the 200-day line downwards (among traders this is a bad omen that expresses further falling prices). As a result, there would be optimism for a relatively rapid recovery, at least above the 200-day line, which runs at around USD 180.

(Facebook's five-year chart, as of 27 July 2018. Source: Comdirect)

6. Other bets and opportunities for growth

Regarding Facebook's growth potential, it can be seen from the statements of various CEOs that we are only at the beginning of the digital transformation. Facebook, the largest social network, is one of the biggest beneficiaries of increasing digitalization in a digital world. Why is that so?

First, Facebook's platforms currently have over 2.2 billion active users (MAUs) per month. As already mentioned, this corresponds to more than every third person on this planet (except China). At the same time, the number of daily and monthly active users shows a continuous growth.

In addition to the fact that the number of daily active users (DAUs) increased by 11% to 1.47 billion and the number of monthly active users (MAUs) also increased by 11% to 2.23 billion compared to the same quarter last year, the disproportionate growth in the "Asia-Pacific" region is striking. The number of MAUs in the Asia-Pacific region increased by 18% year on year (see following chart).

(Number of monthly active users of Facebook (MAUs). Source: Facebook)

If the average revenue per user ((ARPU)) and per region is now also considered, it is noticeable that the regions outside the USA and Canada make a below-average revenue contribution and have an additional monetization potential. Taking into account that China may open up in the future (even if this probability seems low at the moment) and the Internet is not available all over the world yet, Facebook still has an immense growth potential, despite the large number of users (see following chart). According to various sources, around three billion people on earth do not yet have Internet access.

(Average revenue per user ((ARPU)) and per region, as of Q2 2018. Source: Facebook)

To confirm this assessment, it can also be mentioned that Google recently settled a deal with Telekom Kenya as part of its "Loon" project to provide the country with nationwide Internet access. Facebook was experimenting with a similar project, which has recently been put on hold.

Another example I brought up in my short introduction of Reliance on my German blog was that Reliance wants to cover 99% of India with 4G/LTE by the end of the year. This in turn would further increase Facebook's prospective user base and monetization potential.

Moreover, it seems that the public underestimates the potential of Facebook. In my opinion, this is primarily because Facebook "does not really produce anything" according to public opinion but generates 98% of its income through advertising. However, if we look at the results and plans of the other major tech companies, the unrecognized potential becomes even more obvious

For example, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in his latest Earnings Call that he would be showing more advertising for apps in the Apple App Store in the future and would be extending it to France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Apple has seen strong growth in this area.

Another example is Alphabet (Google), which reported a 24% increase in advertising revenue over the last quarter. Alphabet generated total revenues of USD 28 billion in the last quarter from advertising revenues alone. With quarterly sales of USD 13 billion, this is more than double the advertising revenue Facebook generated.

A final example is Amazon, whose advertising revenues rose 129% year on year to USD 2.2 billion, making it Amazon's fastest-growing segment. This is only a fraction of what Facebook and Alphabet earn. Nevertheless, despite the duopoly of Google and Facebook, Amazon sees great potential in this segment and would like to expand it further. At the same time, this development shows that there is great potential for growth and monetization in the advertising sector.

Facebook is also becoming increasingly involved in digital payment. On the one hand, Facebook has numerous licenses (e.g. North America, EU) to act in payment processing. In Brazil, for example, customers of certain banks can conduct their day-to-day banking business via the Messenger app.

On the other hand, the former head of PayPal, David Marcus, was hired to expand Facebook’s payment services. In addition, a blockchain team was formed under his leadership in May 2018 to drive the expansion of the Messenger app. In the future, Facebook users will be able to, among other things, use the app to buy concert tickets and reserve tables in restaurants. To a limited extent, shopping via Messenger and Instagram (IG Shopping) is already possible today.

In addition, a pilot project using WhatsApp as a payment system is currently underway in India. According to Facebook management in the Earnings Call, there was a very positive feedback from users. According to the media, one million users are currently testing the functionality of WhatsApp’s payment system. India currently has the largest WhatsApp market with 230 million users. I suspect that WhatsApp could be built like Tencent's WePay in the future, where users, among other things, will be able to chat and shop. Considering the potential market for digital payment systems, whose potential I already described in my article on Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) on my German blog, there is also a promising growth market for Facebook in this area.

In terms of its various applications, Facebook plans to further expand its ecosystem around WhatsApp and Messenger. This includes the introduction of inbox and newsfeed advertising in Messenger and Instagram as well as the expansion of business applications in the coming years.

Facebook management sees increasing (monetization) potential, especially with Instagram. Instagram currently has more than one billion users. Personally, I have noticed that Instagram is becoming increasingly popular, especially among young people. IG TV was recently launched as part of Instagram. In this context, Facebook management wants to exploit the potential of mobile consumption. More and more people would create and watch videos (see so-called "influencers"), so that linear TV increasingly fades into the background. According to eMarketer, a quarter of the world's population will watch videos on mobile applications this year. Facebook has also noticed this trend on its various applications. It could also be possible to display and monetize advertising within the videos.

Other attractive areas of investment are augmented/virtual reality and artificial intelligence. These are primarily investments into the future. In this context, Facebook acquired the virtual reality eyewear manufacturer Oculus Rift in 2014 for USD 2.3 billion. In the meantime, the virtual reality glasses called Oculus Go can be purchased for around USD 200.

In regard to business customers, Facebook promotes its e-learning tools "Learning with Facebook", where various online courses and tools are available to found start-ups. At this year's Cebit in Hanover, Facebook promoted this area and its AR/VR glasses Oculus Go in particular. However, other companies at Cebit also took the opportunities offered by Oculus Go as a business model (e.g. simulation of a cruise, test drive of a car).

(The Facebook booth at the Cebit 2018 in Hannover. Source: own recording)

Furthermore, Facebook currently has more than three million testers for WhatsApp Business. This is a WhatsApp solution designed specifically for businesses to maintain customer relationships and create an official WhatsApp presence.

In addition, Facebook has introduced so-called messenger bots in Messenger. For example, LEGO could have reached more customers and increased its sales with targeted advertising bots.

Moreover, Instagram now has over 25 million business profiles and more than two million advertisers. With the Instagram shopping solution and the linking of its products, the German company DefShop generated 56% more website visits and 64% more sales. The online retailer Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been able to increase its turnover and reduce its acquisition costs by presenting advertising in the Instagram stories and linking its products.

Companies with "Facebook Jobs" now also have the opportunity to advertise for staff on Facebook. Interested applicants can apply directly via Facebook for matching job offers.

7. Conclusion

"Investing in stocks is an art, not a science." - Peter Lynch

As Peter Lynch says, investing on the stock market is not a science, but rather an art. The art, in my opinion, is to concentrate on the essentials.

I see the collapse in Facebook prices as an overreaction of the market. At first sight, panic spread. But at second glance, Facebook's growth story, despite lowered forecasts, remains intact.

What's more, I currently regard Facebook as a, to put it in the words of Warren Buffett, value investment. In my opinion, this is an absolute alpha stock and is, even before Apple, my current top pick.

I have presented the main arguments for this in detail and in context of this contribution. To summarize these once again:

Facebook is surrounded by a deep moat and virtually occupies a monopoly position in the social media sector with its over 2.2 billion users and its ecosystem (Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram).

Facebook has a debt-free balance sheet and, after deducting its liabilities, has a cash balance of around USD 40 billion (equivalent to almost 10% of market capitalization).

Facebook has a disproportionately high profitability and high cash flow in market and peer group comparisons.

Facebook's valuation is attractively valued in market and peer group comparisons, with a revenue and profit growth of around 30% and a P/E of just over 20.

Facebook is active in numerous future venues and, despite its size, continues to have a high growth potential because of increasing digitization.

Facebook continues to have great monetization potential within its existing platforms.

In my opinion, the investments mentioned in the Earnings Call are intended to ensure the future viability of Facebook and to avert risks for the company and investors. I suspect that these announcements serve to relieve (political) pressure from the company and to show goodwill. I also suspect that, after the critical period with the elections is over, Facebook's growth will accelerate again. In this respect, it should be a temporary event. In my opinion, investors should not be unsettled by short-term setbacks. Furthermore, I suspect that Facebook management conservatively estimates the forecast to leave room for positive surprises.

According to my observations from Germany, the Cambridge Analytica scandal had no negative effects on user behaviour. On the contrary, I have heard from many acquaintances that they welcome the public relations work of Facebook in the wake of the scandal. For example, Facebook uses TV advertising and print media to apologize for the data scandal and promises better data protection and privacy in the future. Furthermore, the disproportionate user growth in Asia shows that the data scandal has only slightly damaged Facebook's customer loyalty, if at all.

I overweighted Facebook in my personal portfolio. I also expect a short-term rebound, as I think the reset is an overreaction. In addition, against the backdrop of the strong setback, the shares should have a good risk/reward ratio.

Finally, I think the Facebook story is just beginning.

