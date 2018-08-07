Tesla: An Intra-Quarter Cash Flow Examination

Tesla's cash does not appear to veer on a monthly basis far from its period balances, based on my review.

A concern of bears and bulls alike is that the company was operating with substantially lower average cash flow than its quarter-end results would indicate.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) delivered financial results on August 3 that were largely in-line with everyone's expectation: sales up, significant losses, and significant cash burn. The company's performance on the conference call was much improved from the Q1 circus, with CEO Elon Musk more professional and contrite, though, per usual, minimal details on its financials were provided. This was enough to reverse the negative sentiment, shooting the share price up:

TSLA Price data by YCharts In this article, I want to explore the nature of intra-quarterly cash flows and how whether it sheds any light onto Tesla's liquidity situation, positively, or negatively. Tesla's liquidity is a key focus of the bear argument, which has gathered steam as the company has continued to burn cash during its Model 3 ramp without replenishing its capital through either the debt or equity markets.

The Quarterly Cash Cycle

The nature of a public company's cash cycle is closely dictated by its reporting. A company's financial position is monitored most closely at quarter end, both by equity markets and by debt holder who monitor covenants. As such, it is in the company's best interest to present its optimal cash position at these moments in time, through quarter end "window dressing". This is used by all companies and shouldn't be viewed as disingenuous at all but as proper management of finances.

The basis for each quarter starts in the previous quarter. At the end of each quarter, if a company is trying to maximize its cash position, it will start to stretch vendors out as this delays cash out. This can require a balance as some vendors simply won't permit late payments or they will halt supply; the company doesn't want to impede operations but is trying to maximize the amount it delays owing into the following quarter.

The first month of each quarter is then a large cash outflow as vendor payments are caught up. In Tesla's case, it appears there will often be a large cash inflow as they backload much of their sales in the final month of each quarter. This is likely not planned but a function of Tesla's sales plan to maximize revenues as long as possible until they can offer end of quarter specials.

The second month is usually business as usual from both the collections and payables side. The third month the cycle begins again, often with a payment run early in the month to appease vendors, with a focus on collections going into the end of quarter. Some vendors may even be approached to allow late payment in exchange for an interest charge, though we have seen Tesla try to do the opposite as well.

Companies will also try to maximize their interest income as well, keeping just enough cash for operations, while sweeping funds into short-term investment vehicles, such as 30-day T-bills, money market funds or high-interest bank accounts which is balanced intra-quarter with weekly/monthly cash requirements.

A View of Tesla's Intra-Quarter Cash Flows

With a hat tip to Twitter user @wallstcynic, the very low levels of interest income have given me cause for concern with respect to the intra-quarter cash levels. These balances have fallen from $6.28m in Q4 2017, to $5.21m in Q1 2018, to $5.064m in Q2 2018. On the surface, this would indicate that cash balances are dropping, which the year end balances support. The bigger concern for me was the inferred interest rate:

Quarter Interest Cash Balance (incl restricted) Effective Interest Q4 2017 $6.28m $3.53B 0.177% Q1 2018 $5.21m $2.79B 0.187% Q2 2018 $5.06m $2.38B 0.212%

Source: Company quarterly letters, 10-Q, 10-K

These are very low amounts of interest, assuming the company is operating even a basic cash management program. We can see the balances of Tesla's cash that are in money-market funds at the end of the quarter:

Source: Q2 2018 Company 10-Q, Note 4, Financial Statements

Its Q1 balance is as follows:

Source: Q1 2018 Company 10-Q, Note 4, Financial Statements

This would indicate that the company had the following non-interest cash operating balances of $1.37B, $1.86B, and $1.45B in Q4 2017, Q1 2018, and Q2 2018 respectively. This seems excessively high to me. This would indicate that there may not be as sophisticated a cash management program in place as I thought; the company only recently hired a Chief Accounting Officer after having a vacancy since March, who would likely have been in charge.

The company also has a lot of balances held out of the country as follows:

Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Foreign Balances $521.5m $882.5m $440.3m Non-money market funds $1.37B $1.86B $1.45B

Source: Company Filings

The trend of both is very similar, so I will assume that any foreign balances are non-interest bearing as well. By inversion, it seems the company likes to keep roughly $0.9B to $1.0B in non-interest bearing cash, ex-foreign funds. If we work backwards from a low money-market rate of 1.60% as well as an upper bound of 2.0%, it would then infer a range of average intra company balances of the following:

Quarter Interest Average MM Funds during quarter at 1.6% Average MM Funds During quarter at 2.0% Period End MM Funds Q4 2017 $6.28m $1.6B $1.25B $2.2B Q1 2018 $5.21m $1.3B $1.04B $0.9B Q2 2018 $5.06m $1.3B $1.01B $1.2B

Source: Company Investor Letters, 10-Qs

The question is now what does this information tells us. One thing it tells me is the company was caught with too much money in foreign jurisdictions in Q1 and repatriated it in Q2 to a more appropriate operating level; my guess is this is driven by the drop in Norwegian sales that has been documented elsewhere. There is clearly some window dressing in Q2 but not near to the level as at year end 2017. The company is also keeping a high amount of cash in very liquid operating counts that likely have little to no interest being earned.

I believe this is because they have a lot of payables that are due, the payables amounts have risen substantially over the last several months; this is somewhat expected as the company has dramatically increased production levels, from an average of roughly 2k per week to a projected 4k per week in the upcoming Q3 (50-55k guided production over 13 weeks):

Quarter Accounts Payable Acc. Liabilities Total Q4 2017 $2.39B $1.73B $4.12B Q1 2018 $2.60B $1.90B $4.50B Q2 2018 $3.03B $1.82B $4.85B

Source: Company Investor Letters, 10-Qs

This has been driven by a dramatic rise in inventory as well, with production well exceeding deliveries and resulting in a high amount of finished goods and work in progress:

Source: Company 2018 Q2 10-Q

The Takeaway

I had expected that the company was doing significant window dressing at each month end, based on the very low imputed interest rate the company was earning on its cash balances. They have done some, most notably in Q4 2017, but not to a significant degree. What it did reveal to me is that the company is keeping a very high level non-interest bearing amount of cash on hand at all times. Some of these amounts are funds located in foreign jurisdictions, but at least $1.0B seems to be held domestically as well. This would make sense if the company has a lot of current account amounts to settle up, they are being conservative with their money management to ensure liquidity or they are simply not optimizing their treasury.

It also shows that there does not appear to be some wild swings in the money market reserves of cash on hand during the quarter as compared to the year-end amount; there was a small amount more than average in the latest quarter by roughly $200m but nothing compared to the Q4 working capital expansion that goosed the Q4 cash levels. I believe this gives the company more breathing room, in my opinion.

What this exercise does not do is make comment on Tesla's overall balance sheet health; they still have substantially more current debts than they do liquid reserves with an eroding quick ratio.

Period Quick Ratio Q1 2017 0.71 Q2 2017 0.53 Q3 2017 0.64 Q4 2017 0.51 Q1 2018 0.38 Q2 2018 0.31

Source: Company Filings

This article is part of a re-evaluation of my short position in Tesla. I believe the overall cash balances as disclosed in their statements fairly reflect their general overall liquidity but this isn't enough to change my position so far without reviewing their overall liquidity requirements including current operational requirements, debt repayment, capex commitments, and potential capital raises.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

