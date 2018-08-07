Shopify: To The Moon Or Bust?

Either way, Shopify's stock is primed to break upwards on more positive news as shorts are squeezed or drop like a stone as the shorts are vindicated.

Shopify has been a controversial stock for several months, with well-publicized short sellers and bullish investors battling to prove themselves correct.

The Stock

Shopify (SHOP) is one of the more controversial tech stocks of today, with well-publicized bears arguing that the company faces impending doom and equally adamant bulls forecasting huge gains as the company manages to convert massive revenue growth into a highly profitable enterprise. So far, the story has been very positive for the bulls as Shopify's revenue and stock price has soared over the past 2 years, constantly squeezing out shorts that have gathered at each peak:

SHOP data by YCharts

However, with this valuation comes the expectation of consistently strong guidance, and unfortunately for investors, the market perceived Shopify's deceleration in gross merchandise volume growth (to 56% from 64% y/y) and its fall in quarterly gross margins as not good enough to justify the stock's current price:

When you look at full-year guidance, it was a very, very small raise. When you're trading at this high of a multiple, you can't have a small raise," - (Source: RBC's Ross MacMillan to CNBC)

However, one quarter's downgraded guidance does not define a stock's future, and in this article, I will examine both the bull's and the bear's arguments and provide a thesis on how I would personally approach the story of Shopify's stock.

Bullish Arguments

Both the bulls and the bears took key points away from Shopify's Q2 release, with continued strong growth displayed despite the lower than expected GMV guidance. Shopify grew its revenue in the second quarter by 62% to $245 million, with merchant solutions revenue expanding 68% y/y and revenue from subscription solutions growing 55% y/y. GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) also grew by 56% y/y:

GMV growth, along with continued adoption by our merchant base of every one of our merchant solutions offerings in the quarter, drove the strong growth in merchant solutions revenue. The amount processed on Shopify Payments reached $3.6 billion, an increase of 66% versus the comparable quarter last year. The percentage of GMV processed on Shopify Payments ticked up to 40%. This is the highest level of GPV we have seen to date, driven largely by Shopify Plus increasing its share of GPV. Revenue from capital and shipping, both higher-margin solutions, grew over 100% from last year. - (Source: Seeking Alpha/Shopify Q2 Earnings Transcript)

Shopify Plus merchants continue to expand their share of Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) to 23% of total MRR ($8.1 million), rising from 5% the previous year:

Larger brands who welcomed Shopify Plus this quarter range from consumer goods and clothing to sports gear and jewelry. These include the diamond company DeBeers; Reckitt Benckiser, which manufactures products like Lysol, Airwick, Clearasil and KY Jelly; high-end skin care ReVive; Super Footwear, which sells skateboarding footwear and apparel, and household names such as K-Swiss, Sodastream, as well as new shop launches from CPGs like Unilever. - (Source: Seeking Alpha/Shopify Q2 Earnings Transcript)

Shopify is also going to benefit from the increasing legalization of marijuana in certain jurisdictions around the world, with likely near-term success to be found in Ontario as an example of the success Shopify could inherit from wider-scale legalization:

From a Shopify Plus perspective, the OCRC (Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation) should be a $480,000 contributor to high margin revenue, plus potentially another $50 million in lower margin Shopify Payments revenue (~$6 million gross profit). At about 5% of our 2018 revenue forecast of $1.04 billion, from an overall company perspective, the OCRC will become a significant merchant to Shopify. - (Source: Save Money Retire Early/Seeking Alpha)

Prior to Shopify's Q2 release, Roth Capital's firsthand checks and conversations with approximately 90 merchants who use Shopify's platform saw the firm place a strongly bullish rating on the stock for the following reasons:

Respondents who use Shopify's Merchant businesses saw a median growth rate of 48 percent year-over-year.

79 percent use Shopify's payments platform, a flat number from one year ago.

37 percent use Shopify's shipping solutions, up from 35 percent last quarter.

12 users said they're seeing a positive impact from integration with Instagram.

30 merchants signed up for integration with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and are bullish on those prospects.

The Short Thesis

In 2017, Citron Research published a short thesis that gained significant attention, and at the time of publication caused a significant dent in Shopify's stock price. Citron's argument was that Shopify's methods used to attract merchants was in breach of FTC regulations, and that the FTC was likely to hold Shopify to account:

Herbalife's behavior was tame when compared to Shopify's. On a corporate level, Herbalife never talked about making distributors millionaires or actually suggested that they quit their job. What you are about to read is the most blatant disregard of FTC law EVER witnessed by Citron. Don't worry, we have made local copies because we have no doubt that Shopify will soon take all these claims off the Internet. On its Facebook page, Shopify promotes its service by stating that 2,700 people become millionaires each a day. - (Source: Citron Research)

While some time has passed and the FTC is yet to intervene in Shopify's marketing strategies, there is a legitimate point to be made regarding the quality/longevity of the merchants that Shopify is attracting and the marketing practices it uses to acquire them. Some of Seeking Alpha's contributors have published fantastic in depth research pieces on the quality of Shopify's merchants and the concerning level of merchant churn including Jan Barta, who investigated Shopify's merchant churn using domain registration statistics (I highly recommend you read his article in its entirety):

Shopify customer churn is monstrous and hence SHOP has no way to deserve an EV/REV multiple like other SaaS companies. Spoiler: We believe that 85% of newly signed up paying clients are likely dead within 1 year. Our belief is that the people registering domains via the Shopify website (=Tucows) are much more likely to be of the sort that has been driven there with a promise of becoming rich in drop shipping by one of Shopify's affiliate partners or by Shopify's own marketing targeting these individuals (push marketing). Often, it's also the first domain they have registered in their life. On the contrary, we think that people registering their domain with GoDaddy, Namecheap, or Other registrars have a higher likelihood of actually being a serious merchant, already having an existing business, having more technical skills, probably having more experience with running a website etc. - (Source: Seeking Alpha/Jan Barta)

These bearish arguments have merit, and if they prove to be definitive, Shopify's stock will fall significantly (both authors estimate a price of $60). However, if the bulls are correct, shorts will continue to be squeezed by Shopify's strong upwards momentum. I would personally look to profit on a move in either direction by using a straddle trade formed with options.

Using Options To Profit From Shopify's Volatility

As it is highly likely that Shopify's stock price will make significant gains or losses over this quarter as its story matures and investors have a clearer picture regarding user churn and future growth potential, investors have the opportunity to enter a straddle trade using options (a trade in which profits depend on volatility). As Shopify's Implied Volatility (IV) heads towards the lower bound of its 2017 range, a straddle trade becomes more viable:

(Source: Market Chameleon)

As a simplified example on how a straddle trade on Shopify options would work, simultaneously buying both an out of the money call and put provides investors with the ability to profit from the stock's volatility. For example, simultaneously buying a 19th Oct. call option with a strike price of $150 (price per option $6.55) and a 19th Oct. put option with a strike price of $130 creates a basic straddle setup:

(Source: Market Chameleon)

This chart provides an extremely simplified illustration of the possible risk/returns on this example for each day up to expiration (excluding option skew). The numbers represent the percentage of total trade size either returned/risked at each price/date.

With a properly executed straddle trade, the maximum risk is simply the initial size of the trade, while the maximum return is infinite (but for practical purposes, I have limited this chart to a ~30% movement in Shopify's price over the period) :

(Source: Options Calculator)

(Source: Options Calculator)

These estimates are using the Black-Scholes formula to estimate returns at a range of dates and potential underlying prices and are based on implied volatility which is calculated from the current price of Shopify's options and the current price of its underlying stock. The overall P/L for any given point in time and price is the exit value less the total entry value. The largest unknown in the Black-Scholes formula is the Implied Volatility (IV). Given a constant IV, these charts will be correct in their price estimation, however, since IV is a reflection of market sentiment and external variables, it is impossible to predict. Also, note that these estimates do not take into account the bid/ask spread or any brokerage fees you may incur and are simply for illustrative purposes only.

Conclusion

Well-publicized short sellers and bullish investors have created significant volatility in Shopify's stock, and as a result, the stock is primed for an upwards breakout/short squeeze as revenue growth continues and merchant quality concerns are addressed or drop like a stone as the shorts are vindicated. This volatility creates an opportunity for investors that utilise options to create directionless trades that profit from volatility.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and contains no solicitation to purchase or sell securities. All investors must perform their own due diligence on all investment decisions and take full responsibility for all outcomes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.