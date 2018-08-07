Aridis Pharmaceuticals Readies $28 Million IPO

The IPO appears to be primarily designed to sell to existing and affiliated investors, with little room for public investors.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for various forms and stages of pneumonia.

Quick Take

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) intends to raise gross proceeds of $28 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The biotech company has developed their own antibody discovery platform with which they develop and manufactures treatments for deadly drug-resistant infectious diseases.

ARDS is offering very little of the IPO to public investors, instead opting to place $25 million of the $28 million IPO with existing or affiliated investors.

Company & Technology

The San Jose, California-based Aridis Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2003 to discover, develop and manufacture targeted immunotherapies for infectious diseases that are resistant to antibiotics. The company’s antibody discovery platform, called MabIgX, works by screening and isolating human antibody-producing B-cells from individuals who have overcome a certain pathogen or have been vaccinated.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Vu Truong, who was previously a consultant for Transform Pharma and Associate Director and Sr. Scientist at Aviron.

Aridis is focused on the research of therapies using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs. This type of treatment is able to overcome some of the latest drawbacks in mainstream medicine such as the increasing resistance to drugs, short response duration, negative impact on the human microbiome, and lack of diversity among the available treatments.

The company’s lead product, AR-301, is a fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody that targets the alpha toxin produced by gram-positive bacteria Staphylococcus aureus (or S. aureus), including MRSA strains. S. aureus is a common pathogen that is often associated with hospital-acquired pneumonia (or HAP) and ventilator-associated pneumonia (or VAP).

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Aridis Pharmaceuticals)

Investors in Aridis include Hepalink, USA, Healthcare Industry A Co, Pineworld Capital and Efund Ruibo Limited. The firm has raised approximately $74 million in convertible preferred financing to-date.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the total pneumonia therapeutics market size has reached $11.9 billion in 2016 is projected to reach $22.9 billion by 2025. This represents a CAGR of 8% during the period between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing prevalence of pneumococcal disease globally, the increasing demand for its treatment and the rising drug resistance.

In 2016, the North American region accounted for the largest portion of the market size (37%) while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see an exponential growth in the upcoming years.

Major competitors that provide or are developing pneumonia therapeutics include:

Pfizer (PFE)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Medimmune

Arsanis (ASNS)

Alopexx Enterprises

Financial Performance

ARDS’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature little revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its pipeline through the trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Aridis Pharmaceuticals S-1/A)

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $20.4 million in cash and $18.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ARDS intends to raise $28 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 2 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $25.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price, so that would leave only $3.0 million available for the public to purchase.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $88.9 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $15.0 million for the planned Phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating AR-301 for the treatment of HAP and VAP associated with S. aureus infection; approximately $7.0 million for the ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating AR-105 for the treatment of HAP and VAP associated with P. aeruginosa infection; approximately $0.5 million for the manufacturing of clinical supplies of AR-101 for use in the planned Phase 2/3 pivotal trial evaluating AR-101 for the treatment of HAP and VAP associated with P. aeruginosainfection; approximately $2.0 million for non-reimbursed AR-501 Phase 1/2a clinical trial expenses; and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including working capital and regulatory expenses;

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Cantor, Maxim Group, Laidlaw & Company, Northland Capital Markets and Seaport Global Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 13, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.