Sunesis Pharmaceuticals' (SNSS) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Willie Quinn – Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President-Corporate Development

Dayton Misfeldt – Interim Chief Executive Officer

Judy Fox – Chief Scientific Officer

Par Hyare – Vice President, Global Oncology Operations

Marc Frahm – Cowen and Company

Hartaj Singh – Oppenheimer & Company

Nathaniel Calloway – Edison Group

Welcome to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the conference over to Willie Quinn, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Willie Quinn

Thank you. Thank you for joining us today. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer, and Par Hyare, Vice President-Global Oncology Operations. Dayton will review recent corporate events and I will provide a brief overview of second quarter 2018 financial results and corporate development updates. We will then open the call for questions, for which Judy and Par will also be available.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today’s conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that represent the company’s intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today’s press release and the company’s filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today’s call is accurate as of today and we do not intend to update.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Willie. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. In the second quarter, we continue to advance the early clinical development of our lead asset, non-covalent BTK inhibitor, vecabrutinib. We remain highly focused on the execution of our Phase Ib/2 trial evaluating this unique asset in patients with relapsed CLL and other B-cell malignancies. This study is designed to provide initial proof-of-concept for what we hope will serve as a new treatment option for patients who develop resistance to covalent BTK inhibitors, such as ibrutinib, the current standard of care.

We continue to make progress in the Phase Ib portion of the trial, a dose-escalation study, evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and antitumor activity over a range of dose levels to determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or recommended dose. The study is currently in the 50-milligram cohort, and we look forward to providing an update as we advance into the next cohort. We are also planning to provide a detailed study update at the ASH Annual Meeting.

We have good recent momentum in the trial. We continue to add new clinical sites, most recently memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Moffitt Cancer Center, to support enrollment and prepare for the Phase II portion of the study. Furthermore, we recently bolstered our development team with several key hires and promotions in clinical operations, program management and quality.

Our development strategy for vecabrutinib is similar to the development path we have seen with next-generation TKIs, that is, to address populations who have developed resistance to first- generation covalent BTK inhibitors, which in CLL is most often associated with the BTK C481S-acquired resistance mutation. In the Phase II portion of the study, we will investigate a cohort of patients with mutated BTK C481 as well as other cohorts to find by any early clinical signals from the Phase Ib and by consideration of unmet need. This will allow us to fully exploit the activity of vecabrutinib as a potent inhibitor of both wild type and mutated BTK.

Other likely cohorts include CLL patients who relapse or progress following venetoclax treatment, lymphoma patients and those intolerant to ibrutinib. We are currently preparing for the Phase II portion of the study and are finalizing site selection for the future Phase II expansion of the trial. While our initial focus for the development of vecabrutinib is monotherapy in relapsed/ refractory CLL patients, we are planning investigation of vecabrutinib in combination with other therapies, and the drug may eventually be explored for use in the frontline setting.

As long-term use of BTK inhibitors continues to increase, the population of relapsed patients is also growing. The incidence of relapsed and mechanisms of resistance remain areas of active investigation worldwide. And we are actively supporting research to improve our understanding, so we can best direct vecabrutinib development.

To this end, we continue putting considerable effort into nonclinical research in order to better characterize the potential role of vecabrutinib. In June, at the European Hematology Association meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, the European Research Initiative on CLL, the ERIC group, assessed the real-world prevalence of BTK C481 and PCL ‘ PLC-gamma-2 mutations in CLL patients relapsing under ibrutinib.

Sunesis supported this work, and we continue to support similar efforts to understand mechanisms of resistance to BTK inhibitors. In addition, at EHA, the laboratory of Professor Gilles Salles at the Universite Claude Bernard de Lyon presented preclinical validation of the activity of vecabrutinib in BTK wild type and C481S mutated lymphoma models. We plan to present additional nonclinical data later this year as we continue to learn more about vecabrutinib. Our pipeline extends beyond vecabrutinib as we continue to develop our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor program. Our PDK1 inhibitor, SNS-510, has the potential to be first-to-clinic PDK1 inhibitor, and we plan to submit an IND for SNS-510 in 2019.

I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Willie Quinn to review financial results.

Willie Quinn

Thank you, Dayton. We finished the second quarter with $20.4 million in cash, which will last well into 2019. The six months’ decrease of $11.4 million was primarily due to $12.4 million of net cash used in operating activities, partially offset by $1.1 million in net cash flows from financing activities.

Since the end of the quarter, we have raised an additional $2.6 million from our controlled equity financing vehicles as we balance our need for capital with our current cost of capital. We have several fundraising tools available, including approximately $43.8 million remaining on our ATM facility with Cantor Fitzgerald. Most recently, we entered into a $15.5 million common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital, which gives us another strategic and flexible financing tool, which can efficiently support the advancement of our pipeline. We have $13.3 million still available on this Aspire facility. We also have $5 million warrants outstanding, which expire in October. And if exercised, which would result in $15 million in proceeds.

On the corporate development front, we are continuing strategic out-licensing discussions for vosaroxin. Investigators continue to believe that vosaroxin can help patients with relapsed/ refractory AML. And we are exploring cooperative group and investigator-led studies as a cost effective way to bring this treatment option to patients. We are seeking a partner to fund future development as we remain focused on vecabrutinib and our kinase inhibitor pipeline.

With that, let’s open the call to your questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Marc Frahm with Cowen and Company.

Marc Frahm

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just on the vecabrutinib trial. Can you update where you are in enrolling the second set of three patients to get to the full six? And are you still confident you will be able to get to a recommended Phase II dose in the fall? Or is this maybe going to be late in Q4?

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Marc. I appreciate the question. As it relates to where we are with the cohort, we’re not providing patient-by-patient guidance. But as I mentioned, we are seeing good momentum in the trial at this time. So feel, feel good there. In terms of the recommended Phase II dose, our goal remains to announce recommended Phase II dose in the fall, but as you know, the actual timing depends on a number of factors. So, we’ll continue to provide updates as the trial moves forward.

Marc Frahm

Okay, thanks. And then maybe if you can just kind of give an update on the CEO search and maybe just getting to that recommended Phase II dose somewhat gating to getting the caliber of candidate that you guys as an organizational are looking for?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. We’re definitely continuing on with the search, and we really want to find a high-quality candidate. So the goal is really to find the person, who can lead the company to that next stage of growth. And in terms of the question whether that’s gating or not, we’re in a fortune position. We have a very strong management team here at Sunesis. And so we have the luxury of waiting for finding that right person. And so that’s the approach we’re taking.

Marc Frahm

All right. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Hartaj Singh with Oppenheimer & Company.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you. Thanks for the quick update, all. So I was just looking – a couple of just very quick questions. I was looking on the website, Dayton, really and you’ve got seven sites, I believe, now on ClinicalTrials.gov listed up from, I think, it was five the last time, which I had at the first quarter call. Can we kind of expect a similar pace of sites being added on through the rest of the year? That’s one. And then, number two, the study at EHA that the Europeans presented was really interesting, very comprehensive, very thorough. I guess my question is how does the European kind of equation fit into all of this? I mean when will you be opening sites there? Will you – kind of how you’re thinking about moving that part of the geography going forward? And then I have just a quick financial follow-up.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Hartaj. Yes. So, we’re really pleased with the sites that are participating in the study. And as you mentioned, we’ve just added two new sites, Memorial Sloan Kettering and Moffitt. And we do plan to add others. And so that is going to continue on. In terms of the pace, really what we’re trying to accomplish is laying the groundwork for not just the Phase Ib, but also the Phase II portion of the study. And so we’re going to continue to be looking in that – with that in mind. As it relates to the Phase II portion, we’re already identifying and finalizing the site selection for those – for that portion of the study. And we do plan to move from – not just in the United States, but also plan to move to Europe for that portion of the study as well.

Hartaj Singh

Got it, Dayton. Thank you. Actually, I just had a follow-up to that. So if I was to just think about potential – an ASH presentation, then would you sort of – and I assume the abstract cutoff is right around the corner. Can we assume that you would submit an abstract and then maybe around ASH do an updated cut of the data? Or would that be kind of a rational way of thinking about it?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. No, you’re thinking about it, yes, correctly. We’re definitely – what we would be presenting around that time would be an updated cut of the data. That’s correct.

Hartaj Singh

Got it, got it. And then last question is just on finances. Willie is doing a good job matching the P&L, came in about 10% or 15% below what we were at on our model. Should we expect the first half run rate to sort of be what we should think about for the second half, because it’s definitely less than what we were – we’ve been modeling? And again, thank you.

Willie Quinn

Yes. Good question, Hartaj. So, I think that we will see a slight uptick as the trial pace accelerates. So, I think the guidance we gave at the beginning of the year is probably the correct, which was close to $30 million for the full year. And so if you think about the remaining six months of the year, I think $15 million or so is probably a reasonable amount for that. We will give additional – as we continue to balance that need for capital and cost of capital, we’ll keep updating as we go.

Hartaj Singh

Got it, thank you. Appreciate. I’ll get back in the queue if I have further questions. Thank you.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Hartaj.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Nathaniel Calloway with Edison Group.

Nathaniel Calloway

Hi. It’s a real quick question regarding the Takeda, the drug in collaboration with Takeda, TAK-580. I noticed on ClinicalTrials.gov that some of the stats from those trials have been updated to either completed or terminated. I was wondering if you received an update from Takeda on that compound?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes – no. Thanks for the question. As you can see, they’re currently – this is, obviously, a partnered collaboration with them, and really they drive development for the compound. So, we really look for them to provide the updates. As it relates to what’s on ClinicalTrials.gov, they are supporting a low-grade pediatric glioma study, and that’s really the focus of that compound at this time.

Nathaniel Calloway

Okay, that’s great. And my second question is just – I was wondering if you can give us maybe a little bit more color on the sort of scope of the data that will be presented at ASH? And whether this is going to be an update that will be just going to be focusing primarily on safety? Or is there going to be an efficacy data on that?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. We definitely believe it’s going to be a meaningful update. As we get closer to the meeting, we’re going to provide more updates on the exact content. But as we’ve talked about in the past, it should be safety and also will be looking at all the primaries that we’re evaluating, which includes pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, activity et cetera.

Nathaniel Calloway

All right. Well, that’s it from me guys. Thanks.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer, for closing remarks.

Dayton Misfeldt

Well, thank you all for participating on our call today and for your ongoing support and interest. We look forward to future interactions and providing updates in the coming months. Thank you.

Thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program.