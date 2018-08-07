Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) CEO Rick Betz on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Stefanoudakis - Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Rick Betz - Chief Executive Officer

Theodore Gazulis - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust

Jason Wangler - Imperial Capital

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital Market

Ron Mills - Johnson Rice and Company

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs

Joshua Gale - Nomura Securities

Richard Tullis - Capital One Securities

David Beard - Coker and Palmer

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Resolute Energy Company Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Michael Stefanoudakis, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Stefanoudakis

Good morning, everyone. My name is Michael Stefanoudakis, I’m the Executive Vice President, General Counsel of Resolute. And I’d like to read the forward-looking statement before turning the call over to Rick Betz, our CEO.

This investor conference call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expect, estimate, project, budget, forecast, anticipate, intend, plan, may, will, could, should, poised, believes, predicts, potential, continue and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this conference call include matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results expressed or implied on the call. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this call. A listing of the material risk factors faced by Resolute appears in our Form 10-K and is updated periodically in our public filings.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Rick Betz, our CEO.

Rick Betz

Thank you, Michael. And thank all of you for taking time this morning to discuss Resolute’s second quarter results and the progress on our 2018 development program. The turning of the calendar from second quarter to third quarter finds Resolute at important juncture in development as a Permian-focused oil producer. We saw tangible evidence of the growth potential embedded in our pad-based development program late in the second quarter with production volumes and associated cash flow beginning to show significant gains by the end of the quarter.

As you have read in our press release, our June production exit rate was over 35,000 Boe per day. The momentum that we saw building at the end of the second quarter has accelerated in July and early August.

Before addressing the impressive progress on our development program, I will turn briefly to our second quarter operating results. Our second quarter production information is detailed in the release we issued yesterday, so I will keep my remarks on this topic short. With the original timeline calling for the Ranger nine-pack of wells to come online late in the quarter, the second quarter was always viewed as a bridge to higher growth rates expected later in the year. This was reflected in the quarterly guidance we provided earlier this year, showing essentially flat volumes from first quarter before significant production ramp that was expected in the third and fourth quarters. In actuality, the Ranger nine-pack came on slightly later than anticipated.

While second quarter production achieved the low end of our guidance, the loss of approximately two weeks of production from the oilier Appaloosa wells caused our product mix to be a bit captured than anticipated and our cumulative oil volumes to fall below our target levels.

As the Appaloosa wells come online as scheduled, we are confident we would have met or exceeded the high end of our guidance range on a barrel equivalent basis, as well as met our target for cumulative oil production for the quarter.

Strong performance from our Lower Wolfcamp wells, which have exceeded our type curves substantially helped to offset some of the shortfall in production from the Rangers. I’ll have more to say on the Lower Wolfcamp in a bit.

While Ted will address our revenue and cost numbers in his remarks, I would like -- however, as you would expect, the shortfall in oil volumes, our most profitable stream, was evident in our realized revenue, unit cost and EBITDA for the quarter. I want to emphasize, however, that the ramp in production and cash flow we have recorded so far in the third quarter and that we anticipate will continue throughout the year, is quickly reversing these trends, and we expect third quarter results will be in line with previous experience and guidance.

Now, I’d like to turn to the tremendous results we are currently seeing from our Delaware Basin development program, and the future implications of this impressive growth trajectory. While Resolute averaged 24,000 Boe of production in the second quarter, we exited the quarter with production exceeding 35,000 Boe per day and climbing quickly. This increase in exit rate production was driven principally by the early time rates coming from our first nine-pack, the Ranger wells.

In mid July, we brought on our second nine-pack, in Sandlot area in Mustang. And early time performance of these wells has driven significant growth beyond the second quarter exit rate.

As noted previously, the Rangers were brought on production beginning in late May, and were fully on production by June 8th. Six of the Upper Wolfcamp wells in this group were drilled as parent wells, meaning that they were not drilled in locations immediately adjacent to existing producing wells. These wells achieved peak 24 hour rates averaging nearly 2,500 barrels equivalent per day, or 256 Boe per lateral foot with approximately 60% oil cuts. These numbers are consistent with our budget and with what we’ve come to expect out of the Appaloosa area.

While it’s too early to draw any definitive conclusions on these wells, we will be watching them closely as they establish their longer term decline rates.

Two of the wells in the Ranger nine-pack were located in areas immediately adjacent to existing producing wells and as expected have underperformed the parent wells. I would highlight, however, that these wells have outperformed previous generation child wells and have achieved initial rates of 2,000 barrels equivalent per day or 212 Boe per lateral foot.

At 60% oil cuts, these wells produced peak oil rates of 1,220 barrels of oil per day. While the wells have underperformed our rest type curve, they are by no means poor wells. The microseismic we shot in the Ranger completions has given us important data to help us understand the well performance as well as insights into how we can adapt to future well designs and completions to further mitigate these impacts moving forward.

The remaining well in the Ranger nine-pack was completed in the Wolfcamp C zone. While this well is currently producing on a more restricted choke than other wells in the nine-pack, it has established strong production rates as well as higher oil cuts than any of our other Lower Wolfcamp wells. The operations team will be opening this well up as a field facilities permit and we will be monitoring closely how the production rates and oil cuts change over time. This is another encouraging data point in our evolving view of Lower Wolfcamp zones across our acreage.

The Sandlot nine-pack mentioned earlier was our second nine-pack to be brought on production. As mentioned in the release, these wells came on quickly and within two weeks had across 13,000 Boe per day. These wells have continued to improve, and while early, are currently producing above our type curve for the area.

The oil cut at mid 40% is what we've come to expect from the central Mustang area. These results are encouraging with 14 more Sandlots scheduled to be drilled in the 2018 program. While we did experience some modest delays during the drilling and completion of these two nine-packs, given the complexity of the undertaking of shifting from single well development to pad drilling and batch completions, it is my view that the team did an excellent job of managing this operation.

In addition to getting these wells drilled and completed as designed and gathering significant microseismic and other data along the way, they delivered the first two nine-packs on budget from a capital perspective.

Currently, the completions group is preparing to begin operations on our third nine-pack in the South Mitre area of Appaloosa, which we’ll anticipate will be on production late September. The drilling group is preparing to drill the next nine-pack of wells in the Sandlot area with these wells being completed in the fourth quarter.

As anticipated in our original budget, we will begin to reduce our development pace after the Sandlot nine-pack. We’ll drop one rig after completion of the Sandlot well pack anticipated to be in early September and focus on smaller five well pads for the remainder of the year.

The third quarter represents the end of the significant outspend portion of our plan and we expect outlays to decline significantly in the fourth quarter. In addition to executing on our pad-based Upper Wolfcamp development program, the company has been focused on developing our understanding of the Lower Wolfcamp zones.

On our first quarter call we discussed two recent Wolfcamp C completions in the Mustang area; the Uinta C101H and the Thunder Canyon C208H. We now have a 166 and a 129 days respectively of production data on these wells that shows the Lower Wolfcamp in the Mustang area to have significant potential with strong oil rates and returns that rival some of the Upper Wolfcamp wells in the area.

In the Appaloosa area, we now have four Lower Wolfcamp wells in production. Two of these wells, the Ranger C205SL and the North Elephant B301SL are fairly recent completions and we’re still evaluating their performance.

With strong performance of the Mustang Lower Wolfcamp wells, we now feel confident shifting as many as 150 Lower Wolfcamp locations in the Mustang area and to our development inventory. This was the effect of extending our development horizon by several years at our current drilling pace. Our technical team will continue to evaluate the Lower Wolfcamp and Appaloosa, and Bronco, and I would expect we’ll be adding incremental locations in those areas in the coming quarters.

In addition, we’ve accelerated our evaluation of the Bone Spring intervals across the eastern part of our acreage and are assessing various options for testing this zone later in 2018 or in 2019. We believe this is another opportunity which can add materially to our development inventory.

Before handing the call to Ted to cover financial results, I would like to touch on midstream elements of our operations. On our first quarter call and in many conversations since, we’ve discussed in depth the arrangements we’ve in place to ensure the continued movement of our production to end markets. As markets have continued to tighten the Permian, these arrangements have delivered as we expected.

To-date, we’ve not experienced any material curtailments due to midstream constraints. We expect this to be the case moving forward.

With regard to price realizations, we’ve continued to layer on incremental downside protection in the derivatives market. We now have Mid-Cush basis hedges covering approximately 46% of anticipated oil production between September and the end of the year at an average price of $8.08 per barrel. We’ll continue to evaluate opportunities to add to this level of hedging and we’ll be actively hedging anticipated production in 2019.

In addition to hedging price realizations in the financial markets, we’re engaged in discussions with various of our midstream partners, evaluating potential physical arrangements to access additional end user markets for both oil and gas over the intermediate term.

While the markets work to resolving the bottlenecks, the strong economics of our drilling program, higher underlying NYMEX prices, strong liquidity and a much more competitive cost structure, all combine to ensure that we can deliver against the potential embedded in our very exciting development program.

I will now turn this call over to Ted Gazulis, our CFO to discuss the financial results for the year and the quarter. Thanks Ted.

Theodore Gazulis

Thank you, Rick. A detailed analysis of our financial performance along with financial statements is included in the 10-Q and the earnings release we filed last night. We’ve also posted a slide deck on our website and we encourage you to review that as well.

After the sale of our Aneth Field assets late last year, we’re now firmly reviewing the Permian Basin. In the second quarter of 2018, our Permian Basin assets produced at the rate of 24,036 Boe per day, a 31% increase over the same quarter last year for those assets.

Total company production for the second quarter of 2018 was 1% lower than the same quarter last year. However, recall that in the second quarter of 2017, we recognized production of nearly 6,000 barrels of oil per day from Aneth.

In the first six months of 2018, we’ve produced at the rate of 23,769 Boe per day, up 8% from the prior year period, and up 48% pro forma for the Aneth Field sale. On a sequential basis, production in the second quarter was up 2% from the first quarter of 2018.

Relatively flat production was the result of bringing the Ranger nine-pack on-board two weeks later than anticipated. I think it’s important to talk about production expectations that we’ve communicated to you.

In the first quarter of this year, we exceeded the high-end of our quarterly guidance. And in the second quarter, we were within our guidance range albeit at the low-end. Aggregate for the first -- in aggregate for the first half, our average daily Boe production rate was effectively in line with guidance.

More important though as Rick has noted, we exited the second quarter producing at a rate of more than 35,000 Boe per day, an increase of more than 75% from the first quarter exit rate and above the low-end of our third quarter production guidance.

Based on the strong results being delivered by our Wolfcamp development drilling, we continue to reaffirm our guidance of 34,000 to 37,000 Boe per day for the third quarter and 30,000 to 33,000 Boe per day for the full year, all sourced from our Delaware Basin asset base.

As I turn to financial results, I’d like to remind you upfront, the prior year comparisons include our ownership of the Aneth Field assets, also trying to highlight pro forma comparisons as appropriate.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $33.7 million in the second quarter, which was $7.4 million lower than the first quarter, reflecting a combination of weaker realized pricing and higher realized commodity derivative losses and lease operating expense. Oil and gas revenue was lower by $1.3 million and realized commodity derivative losses were higher by $2.1 million. LOE was also $3.7 million higher sequentially.

LOE in the second quarter of 2018 was $15.4 million. That was down $4.5 million or 23% from the same quarter last year. Per unit operating expense in the second quarter of 2018 was $7.02 a Boe, 22% lower than the $8.97 a Boe in the second quarter of last year. The decrease in absolute and unit operating costs year-over-year was the result of increased production from Permian Basin and a reduction in absolute LOE resulting from the Aneth Field sale. As we’ve noted before, Aneth operating costs were higher than what we see in the Delaware Basin. The decline was offset somewhat by $1.5 million increase in the workover expense in the Delaware Basin, which can vary significantly quarter-to-quarter.

Taking a closer look at operating costs on a sequential quarter basis, you can see the effect of both the timing of quarter end and the impact of bringing on the Ranger nine-pack two weeks later than expected. Second quarter 2018 per unit LOE was up from $5.52 a Boe in the first quarter of 2018.

We note though that post track these wells typically produce a significant amount of both flow back and formation water prior to producing material oil volumes. The Ranger nine-pack was turned to production late in the second quarter, so we incurred the expense for water handling and disposal in that quarter, while the wells began producing meaningful oil volumes at the end of the quarter and into the third quarter. The increase in second quarter per unit operating costs was a timing issue and does not represent a change in our overall operating cost structure or our expectations as to our previously issued annual LOE per Boe guidance.

The story is similar for the first half of 2018. LOE decreased 29% to $27 million or $6.28 a Boe, down from 2017 LOE of $38.2 million or $9.59 a Boe. The production tax rate in the second quarter was approximately 8% of revenue, essentially flat with the same quarter last year and sequentially.

Total general and administrative expenses in the second quarter increased to $15.9 million, a 68% increase from the second quarter of last year. The rise in overhead costs largely can be attributed to $3.1 million in stockholder activism costs and an increase of $1.6 million for non-cash share-based compensation expense as well as a decrease in certain overhead reimbursements that reduced G&A. That reimbursement reduction resulted from the sale of Aneth Field.

Second quarter cash-based general and administrative expense, which excludes stock-based compensation and shareholder activism expenses and which is a measure that we believe is more accurate way to evaluate what it costs to run a business, was $8.3 million or $3.79 a Boe as compared to $6.5 million or $2.95 a Boe in the same quarter of last year. The $1.8 million increase primarily resulted from the reduced overhead reimbursements offset by $400,000 of other reductions in G&A.

For the first half of 2018, total general and administrative expense increased to $36.9 million as compared to $19.9 million during 2017. The $17 million increase is attributable to the same factors driving second quarter costs, including $6.4 million in stockholder activism costs, and an increase of $7.6 million for non-cash share-based compensation expense. $6 million of that $7.6 million expense was due to the first quarter effect of accelerated vesting of long-term incentive awards to employees who were terminated as a part of the Aneth Field sale.

The financials also reflect the reduction in overhead reimbursements that I mentioned a moment ago.

Excluding the stock-based compensation and stockholder activism expenses, cash-based general and administrative expense was $17.2 million or $4.00 a Boe in 2018 compared to $14.1 million or $3.54 a Boe in 2017. A $3.1 million increase primarily resulted from the reduced overhead reimbursements, offset by $800,000 of other reductions in G&A. We do not expect to incur material incremental stockholder activism costs through the remainder of the year.

With regard to our capital program, we invested $150.3 million during the second quarter, with 89% or $133.2 million for drilling, completion and well facilities. For the first half of the year, we invested $219.8 million with 87% or $192.3 million for drilling, completion and well facilities. These capital expenditures do not include the impact of earnout payments from our agreement with Caprock midstream. These earnouts enhanced our returns and capital efficiency, thus reducing the total outlay required to develop our Permian Basin resources.

As we mentioned in our February guidance release, for the full year, we expect to invest between $365 million and $395 million in 2018 and to receive from Caprock Midstream estimated earnout payments of $27 million to $29 million, and $10 million in contingent consideration relating to the Aneth Field sale.

Based on our current drilling program, we expect to receive the majority of 2018 earnout payments and all of the contingent consideration during the second half of the year. We expect our 2018 capital program to remain within guidance as we continue to develop our Delaware Basin asset base.

Moving to the balance sheet, at June 30, 2018, we had total outstanding debt of $673 million, which consist of $73 million of borrowings on our revolving credit facility and $600 million of senior notes. In April of 2018, we raised an additional $75 million in the form of an add-on to those existing 8.5% senior notes.

The net proceeds of approximately $74 million were used to pay down outstanding borrowings on our credit facility. The borrowing base on our revolving credit line remains at $210 million and it will be re-determined in the fall. The re-determination will reflect a productive status of our new wells and I expect that we’ll see an increase in the borrowing base.

Resolute currently has hedges in place including swaps and collars for September through December of this year, covering 63% of its estimated crude oil production at the midpoint of guidance with a weighted average floor of $56.51 a Boe and a weighted average ceiling of $58.74 a Boe. We also have Mid-Cush basis hedges to the same period on almost 10,000 barrels a day at $8.08 a barrel, approximately 46% of our estimated crude oil production for September through December this year.

For 2019, the company recently added 5,000 barrels a day of oil swaps and Mid-Cush basis hedges at $64.54 and $10.37 per barrel respectively. We will continue to actively review multiple options in the financial and physical markets to further mitigate basis differential risk and to take advantage of strong commodity pricing through the remainder of this year and into 2019. As always, thank you for your interest in Resolute.

And with that, I’ll turn the conference back to Rick.

Rick Betz

Thank you, Ted. And we’ll now open the lines for the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we’ll go first to Neal Dingmann of SunTrust.

Neal Dingmann

Rick, just looking at pages -- slides 6 and 7, where you show sort of the schematic for the Ranger versus something like the Sandlot and just your thoughts on whether Ranger had just two child wells and then six parent as you mentioned there. I am wondering as you look at some of these other pads that are going to potentially have more child in the schematic, how do you see that, do you see that playing out much different than the Ranger?

Rick Betz

Yes, so, one of the -- really two important things there, the next pad where we’ll see sort of a parent-child relationship if you will, is the upcoming frac on the South Mitre, so that’s scheduled to sort of start off in the next week or so. What we’re doing there which is different than what we did in the Ranger pads is we’re going to go in and refrac the child well ahead of that completion job -- the parent well, excuse me, ahead of that completion job. Again, what we’re looking to do is we’re going to go and -- it’s sort of whole high job, so it’s not a -- one of our standard high prop 36-day tracks, but it’s -- the idea is we’re going to pressure up that well, use it in sort of a defensive mechanism at one hand to improve the relationship between the offsetting wells.

We also think there’s a possibility that you get meaningful incremental production out of the parent well just by virtue of the refrac. So that job is expected to start in sort of the next week or so and we’re excited to see the results. If that proves out of the way, if it could, then that’s a tool we will continue to deploy in future patterns where child wells exist. As -- already thinking about it over in the Sandlot area, that was virgin rock beginning this year. So the extent that we’re dealing with offsetting wells, there are offsetting wells from the first nine-pack that have been on production for only sort of short period of time.

So, we do think there are things that can be done to continue to improve the relative performance. Again, we’re dealing an area where there are always going to be offsetting wells, I mean we’ve been drilling out here for long enough that we’ve got a base of existing producing wells, we’ve got to navigate around. And we’re using our best science, our best technology, our best insight to continue to try stay ahead of that.

The microseismic we shot on the Ranger completions also gives us really, really good insight as to sort of frac geometry and we can adjust certain things like tweak landing zones what have you to try to improve these relationships going forward as well.

So, a lot of different fronts we’re addressing. And I would -- and as I said in my remarks, I would point out, I mean the child wells were a bit below what we’d hoped -- what we thought we could achieve but when you look back, I mean they’re still really good wells with really strong oil rates, really strong Boe rates. So -- and a step function change from what we might have seen a year ago.

Neal Dingmann

And just one last follow-up. Just when you talk about the takeaway situation, how do you think you see yourselves and others, you’ve definitely seen that in the flow assurance, your thoughts on putting in sort of detailed firm sales or how you sort of think about that too, when you talk about solving the problem going forward?

Rick Betz

I think we look at it sort of in the near-term being the remainder of ‘18 into a substantial part of ’19. And the answer there from our perspective is probably more around the financial markets from the physical markets. And that a lot of the physical relief that’s coming -- obviously everybody talked about won’t be online until mid ‘19, into late ‘19 and 2020. So what we’re focused on in the short-term is continuing to add to our basis portfolio looking at derivative contracts that extend out through 2019 to sort of levelize some of the differentials due that period. And then as we look out into mid ‘19 and beyond, there’s certainly a growing portfolio of opportunities to get to whether it’s Coral Bay’s ship channel, Cushing. And we’ve got ongoing conversations with our existing midstream partners to sort of think about how do we develop a portfolio of physical markets longer term that give us some diversification around pricing.

Operator

And we’ll go next to Jason Wangler of Imperial Capital.

Jason Wangler

I was curious, you talk about the success you’re having in the lower zones of the Wolfcamp. As you think about the development of these pads moving forward, how do you think that shifts kind of the plan of the well composition within those pads?

Rick Betz

It's certainly something we are looking intently at for the 2019 program and you could certainly see a situation where the -- what we drilled today at three well pads morphs into four or five well pads, as we blend in some of these deeper zones, you certainly could see some modification to landing zones within the individual wells to better drain the entire cube if you will. What we think about as we look at development of the field is, what is the most efficient way to drain the hydrocarbons from a block of rock and with that block of rock confidently extending down through the Lower Wolfcamp zones, certainly it's going to be something we're looking at hard for 2019 to think about how do we drain a larger section of the reservoir within each individual pad.

And so, I think with regard to the 2019 -- 2018, the remainder of the 2018 program, again, you may see some minor modifications, some tweaking of landing zones. I don't know that we'll see a significant shift in our Lower Wolfcamp development this year, but certainly it’s something that is building toward a significant expansion in ‘19.

Jason Wangler

Okay. That's great, Rick. Thank you. And then as you shift from the nine well pad to a five well pad, is that effectively taking one of the rigs off, like kind of running it the same way with two rigs and then I guess one completion crew would come in and do all the well at the same time? Or how would that look kind of above the ground as you would kind of operate that 2019?

Rick Betz

Yes, certainly we will be dropping and LOE is planned to drop one of the rigs after last Sandlot nine-pack. So that will occur sort of late August, early September based on drilling cadence. The two -- remaining two rigs, our current plan is to do just that, to remain -- continue to operate in this pad methodology, each rig drilling, targeting three well pads. The difference between a five well pad and a six well pad is simply in each of those pads, there's an existing -- in the South Mitre five well pad, there's an existing parent well that will incorporate into the pattern. In the Sandlot area, two nines and a five, just fills out the pattern where we've got eight appraise, seven lower As and eight upper B. So you're just -- it’s sort of a spacing configuration that you end up with 23 wells. So, -- but from operational cadence perspective, the remaining two rigs are anticipated to operate along the same cadence we're on today. Whether we choose to employ two completion crews or a single completion crew, we'll take a hard look at it as we get closer. In the basin today, certainly given our relationship with [Qatar], our primary completions vendor, we've got great flexibility around the completion crews and completion horsepower. So that's something we'll address as we get closer. I would think that we’ll continue to work with two completion crews on the back part of the year to get these wells online.

Jason Wangler

That's great color. Thank you. I'll turn it back.

Rick Betz

Yes. Thanks.

Operator

We’ll go next to Jeff Grampp of Northland Capital Market.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning, guys.

Rick Betz

Good morning, Jeff.

Jeff Grampp

A question first on, Rick you kind of mentioned going to the two rigs later this year. Given kind of the outlook for differentials both on the oil and gas side, what are your kind of thoughts right now as far as when it may make sense to potentially look at adding a third rig back?

Rick Betz

Currently the anticipation is 1Q early, in 1Q ‘19 we’ll be back at a three rig cadence. Certainly with what we’ve experienced in the differentials market, with where we are in the 2018 development program, the cadence of the ‘19 program is something we’re taking a hard look at. We remain committed to a balanced cash flow program in 2019. And so, therefore, we will -- again with expectations for wider differentials to persist through the year, we will take a hard look at cadence certainly with the -- as discussed earlier, the potential to add incremental Lower Wolfcamp zones and stretch the pads a little bit. We’ll look at that’ll play into the equation as well. But currently right now we would expect that 1Q ‘19 we’re back to a three rig pace but that topic is currently under evaluation.

Jeff Grampp

And then for a follow-up, you guys mentioned these two kind of child wells on Ranger are underperforming but I guess in a reference to in the past you guys have provided kind of a range of type curves. Is there a way -- I know it’s still early days here but to put it in the context to those kind of range of type curves and then could you also comment on the impact to the two existing kind of legacy parent wells, how those performed post completion?

Rick Betz

So, with regard to type curves I think as I said in my prepared remarks, it’s a bit early in their lives to start projecting out over the life of the well. Certainly what we’ve said is that with regard to the six -- again “parent wells”, I mean we use that term simply to kind of the wells that were not drilled next to existing producers, they came online consistent with what we would have expected consistent with type curve. But what we really want to see is longer term declines. We want to see four, six months of production out of these wells before we start drawing conclusions. Same thing goes for the child wells. And again, while they’re underperforming a bit, our expectations of what we could have achieved from modifying our completion designs, they are -- it’s early in the wells lives and we want to see sort of type curve performance over four, six months before we start drawing conclusions.

With regard to the existing wells with the Rangers that were shut in before the completion, we’re actually pretty pleased with how quickly they returned to sort of previous type curve or previous decline curve. Those wells -- as is our -- typically our MO these days, we shut in the offsetting wells for the completions, bring them back online and those wells return to performance really quickly. So that’s a positive. It’s encouraging. And as I mentioned earlier, we think the refracking of the parent well in the South Mitre is going to be an interesting approach. And again, we think that maybe an instance where you see the parent well not just return to type curve but possibly return to an incremental above type curve as a result of the refract. So a lot of different moving parts as we go through the back half the year.

Operator

We’ll go next to Ron Mills of Johnson Rice and Company.

Ron Mills

Just one clarification on Jason’s question. The shift to five well pads and dropping that third rig, just want to confirm that, you’re saying that was part of your original CapEx plan, and so you’re really CapEx weighted towards second and third quarter, with a drop in the fourth and am I thinking about the right cadence before 2019?

Rick Betz

Yes -- no, absolutely, it was always part of the plan that we had. The plan -- if you go back to the Gantt charts that we provided earlier in the year along with our guidance, you’ll basically see the step down to these five well pads and always anticipate to be in September. And again the five well pad in the Sandlot area simply completes out the pattern. With the completion of that five well pad, Sandlot is fully developed throughout the Upper Wolfcamp at that 660 foot spacing. So that was always the intent there and certainly the Sandlot, in the South Mitre area, South to North Mitre area over Ranger, again it was always the intent to drop back to that five well pad to retain for the back of the fourth quarter.

Ron Mills

If you get back to three rigs, are you going to go back to the nine well perhaps or am I just misconstruing that?

Rick Betz

Well, I think that’s sort of one of the interesting questions we’re looking at right now, which is as we step back -- we do think a three ring cadence given the inventory opportunity, the inventory set we have in front of us, is appropriate for 2019. What those pads in 2019 look like is something that’s under evaluation. With the really encouraging results we’re seeing out of the Lower Wolfcamp, it’s starting to look to us to make a lot of sense to capture that resource as part of the initial development as opposed to say coming back later on in the field’s life and drilling the Lower Wolfcamp.

So as I said earlier, you may see those nine well pads morph into 12-well pads, you may see them morph into 15-well pads. And it’s just something that we’ve got a lot of scenario analysis, a lot of technical work to do to come to a definitive conclusion as to the direction we want to go out. But again, when we see wells with the range of return, the oil production rates, the pressures that we’re seeing in the Lower Wolfcamp zones in Mustang, that’s a resource we want to bring forward in a prudent way. But it’s not something that we want sort of lately length out for years to come.

Ron Mills

And then with the Wolfcamp -- the Lower Wolfcamp success, shifting 150 of those locations to your development program, at what point you think you’ll begin testing at Appaloosa and Bronco on those incremental 80 locations. And have you added some potential there? I think previously you’d point as a plus or minus 160 Lower Wolfcamp development or testing zone -- or locations and now I guess now that would imply something like 230?

Rick Betz

Yes. There’s a slide in the deck we put out last night that’s got the cube -- sort of how we view the cube right now. With regard to Appaloosa and Bronco, what we’re doing, we’ve got four Lower Wolfcamp wells on production, two have been on for quite some time, two are relatively recent. There’s more geologic complexity obviously in the Indianapolis area. And so, therefore, we’re going to take a little bit more time to study the recent results, try to contrast those with some of the earlier well results to come up with a more refined view of the Lower Wolfcamp and Appaloosa. We absolutely think it will be productive across in Appaloosa, whether it will be productive on the same spacing, across the same extent as Mustang is something we need to see it. But we do think ultimately the South -- the Appaloosa and Bronco area’s Lower Wolfcamp zones will be developed. It’s just -- what we’ve seen out of us Mustang is sort of high grades to sort of the top of our Lower Wolfcamp inventory.

I think the other -- that the exciting thing over in the Appaloosa area is going to be in the Bone Springs. Again, we're seeing more activity in the Bone Springs, we're spending more time studying that. It does appear to us to be an oilier zone than the Upper Wolfcamp. And we think -- while we've always consistently said we don't believe the Bone Spring necessarily extends completely across our acreage all the way to the western side of Mustang, we do think as we look at the geologic setting of Appaloosa and the eastern part of our acreage, it is going to be prospected there.

Again, one of the questions for us as we look at the rest of ‘18 and we look at our plans for 2019 is, at what point is it appropriate and in what fashion do we test that zone with the idea of being able to move some of that to our development inventory as well.

But as you look at the shift in inventory that we announced as part of the deck yesterday, really what we moved into Mustang development inventory was for eight well across the 660 foot spacing across the lower B and the C. So some of what we did was drag wells that were previously and what we call it testing category up into development, we also brought wells that were down spaced, Lower Wolfcamp wells, previously, and what we call the upside category, up into the development category.

So again, what we've tested so far in Mustang, we tested on 660 foot spacing. We haven't seen any detrimental effect from that in the Lower Wolfcamp in Mustang. And with extensive knowledge of the geologic setting across the Mustang block, we're highly confident that it's going to be productive on that spacing across the block, which was the reason for the shift in inventory.

Ron Mills

Great. And then lastly, as you think about -- you've provided the product mix over the remainder of the year. Based on the layout of your future development, do you still expect 2019 to get -- to come back in line in an approach closer to a 55% oil cut or do you think the fourth quarter oil cut of 52% or 53% is kind of what we should expect in a full development case?

Rick Betz

I think -- we've always said the field is, sort of -- the oil cut is a variable based on where the development takes place in any given quarter. And given the high rates that we bring online when we bring these pads on, a pad in one area of the field or the other can shift that mix quarter-to-quarter. And that's certainly what we saw a little bit with Lower Wolfcamp wells in the second quarter, adding sort of more gas Boes to that stream, albeit at the same time, really great oil cuts.

So the -- as we look at the ‘19 program, I go back to some of the comments I made a bit ago about blending in some of the Lower Wolfcamp zones, that could certainly have an impact on -- if you're measuring stick is percent oil, it could certainly have an impact on the relative percentage mix. Our measuring stick is really more twofold, it's cumulative oil. So, recognizing oil is the most great valuable product stream what we produce. How do we increase cumulative oil production even at the expense of shipping the percentage mix of it? And then obviously we look at overall economics of the program. So certainly if the program morphs to more of a four or five zone or bench pad to incorporate some of these Lower Wolfcamp zones, you could see that show up in your oil percentage, but I think more probably what it's going to show up is, is increased cumulative oil production off the strong oil rates from these Lower Wolfcamp zones.

And again, what we're seeing -- and I want to reemphasize, what we’re seeing at the Lower Wolfcamp is lower oil percent but very high deliverability, very high pressures and very strong absolute oil rates just compounded with really, really high gas sorted out. So strong economics, strong oil, just -- if your measuring stick is simply percent oil, and they’re going to skew it a little bit with the high gas composition.

Ron Mills

In other words, the oil volumes are at or above where you thought, it’s just the total production is even higher and so it -- I guess the percent isn’t necessarily as important?

Rick Betz

Certainly with regard to the Lower Wolfcamp wells that’s exactly what we’re seeing and I think as we go through the back half of the year with our basic Upper Wolfcamp development. Again we think we’re going to continue to see strong cumulative oil production, we’re going to see strong oil growth rates as you look across either sequentially or year-over-year, just it’s going to come along with a meaningful amount of wet gas that produces significant NGL volumes which has again -- while they’re not oil barrels, they are highly economic barrels. So yes, it’s an evolving mix as -- based on our development patterns in the field, based on the zones we bring into the mix. But again, if you look at just cumulative oil production and growth in cumulative oil production, we think we’re going to post some very strong numbers over the back half of the year.

Operator

We’ll go next to John Nelson of Goldman Sachs.

John Nelson

I want to follow-up on kind of some of earlier questions on 2019 activity and kind of the balance of free cash flow. As you guys think about that balancing free cash flow, is that in your mind the commitment on a quarterly basis or is that really more just on an annual basis when you think about that balance?

Theodore Gazulis

Certainly, we look at annual basis we’re looking at the program over the course of the year. When you’ve got semiannual bond interest payment and things like that your quarterly cash flows can fluctuate quite a bit, maybe you can smoothen on an accrual basis, but what I look at is cash in the door and cash out of the door. And so, any given quarter based on drilling cadence, bond, interest payments what have you, can fluctuate. What we are looking at is, are we living over the course of the year within our cash flow, are we continuing to organically drive leverage lower and are we bringing forward high value development programs, so?

John Nelson

And just want to pivot ask a little bit about kind of natural gas line pressures you guys are seeing in the field, is there anything -- are those starting to become potential area of concern, or how -- can you just comment on kind of that area, the midstream that Rick talked about less is, is kind of holding up?

Rick Betz

Yes, I think as we’ve talked about for our gas, it’s currently delivering its energy transfer core at a number different locations throughout our field, I think we’ve got four separate delivery points throughout the field and certainly I think ETC if you talked to them, will tell you that it’s seeing gas volumes building across the field. I think they’ve done a remarkably good job of staying ahead of it. I don’t -- I think line pressures are certainly one element of it, processing capacity across the ETC network of processing plants is something. But I think again generally, they -- what we've seen in our delivery points of the field is we’ve got max delivery pressures on the contracts with ETC and then they’ve been meeting those delivered pressures.

At the same time, we’ve talked about the fact that we’ve now got a pipe connection to Caprock’s Pecos Bend plant just north of town of Pecos. That line is tact, fully ready to go into service. So to the extent on any sort of interim basis, we saw pressures come up or curtailments on the ETC system, we do have that flexibility to simply open the tap to the Caprock stamping connector line and move any curtailed volume stock to their plant and still get those NGLs to come out that will be processed or fractionated and get the residue gas to market.

John Nelson

And then just last one kind of more housekeeping from me. I’m not as good at reading those Gantt charts. How many wells are kind of left and to be completed are tied to sales in 3Q and 4Q and just I think you guys have got to pick on flat tuck for the year, just like our drilling efficiency is heading higher or lower. Just kind of an update on what we should expect from your completion? Thanks.

Rick Betz

Yes. Absolutely. So as you look over the rest of the year, we’ll have -- we’re currently moving on to, what we call the South Mitre it’s an eight pack because of that one parent well in the pattern. Those eight wells, another nine-pack in Sandlot coming online in October-ish and a five pack in South Mitre coming online sort of late December, mid-December. So eight, nine, 17; five more, it’s 22. So 22 wells turn to sales through now and year end. The last five-pack in the Sandlot area should rig release right around the end of the year and be early 1Q completion.

John Nelson

Sorry, that’s South Mitre eight-pack was a 3Q, what’s the timing on that turn to sale?

Rick Betz

Yes. So it is -- we’re wrapping up the completion next week I think, we’ll start. And so, it’s a late-September turn to sales for that eight-pack. And I’d say we’re just now commencing drilling operations on the Sandlot nine-pack which will be -- I don’t have Gantt chart in front of me but kind of late year turn to sales.

Operator

We’ll move next to Joshua Gale with Nomura Securities.

Joshua Gale

I wanted to get back to the line of questioning on the lower Bs and the Wolfcamp C. You moved the zones for the Mustang area into your development category for the inventory count. And I certainly agree that the performance of the Thunder Canyon, Uinta pair on a barrel MBoe basis is above the expectations that you’ve laid out for that zone previously. But I’m wondering do you have any updated thoughts on the potential for vertical interference for these zones? And the reason I ask is that the test pair I think only had one Wolfcamp A on that lease and on your Sandlot permits, it looks like you’ve 15 permits just moving east through the lease, all of which except for one are As and upper Bs. So you’re moving the C into the development category, how comfortable are you making another pass for the lower zones with existing Bs in place? I think this topic came up on the last call. And then call it part B to this question, is gas pricing and takeaway constraints a reason to be slow in bringing these lower zones into the schedule? Thanks.

Rick Betz

Sure. First with regard to vertical interference, we absolutely think that is a challenge that has to be managed. It's one of the reasons as I said earlier that a lot of our thought process, a lot of the work we’re doing here on the ‘19 program is looking at various ways to develop that -- those lower zones contemporaneously with the upper zones. We don't -- certainly one possibility is to sweep the uppers come back and sweep lowers, but we do think that sets up some potential challenges where they’ve gotten vertical interference. Now we can do things with sizing of the completion, how the jobs are pumped, how the wells are -- landing zones are spaced to mitigate some of that. But we think maybe a more profitable way to do this is to evolve our pad design into one that incorporates the lower zones in the initial pass-through, not as a secondary pass-through.

So that's something we're looking at it. It absolutely has collateral impacts on things like timing of pad additions, when you start drilling four or five well pads, obviously you're becoming even lumpier in terms of your production adds than you are with the existing three well pads. So that's something that's got to be factored into the mix. Gas pricing, gas economics clearly are a -- something that's got to be considered. But again, as I point out, while percent gas is a factor or percent of oil is a factor, again, we're seeing strong oil rates in absolute terms out of these wells. And so, we think that, that absolutely supports the economics of the drilling.

We'll certainly look hard at our infrastructure constraints to make sure that as we lay out our program for ‘19, it honors where we see bottlenecks within the infrastructure. But right now we're very comfortable with our ability, as I've said just previously very, very comfortable with our ability to move gas out of the field, be it to ETC or be it to Caprock.

And so, these are all independent factors that go into designing the 2019 program. But my expectation is you will see us at least in the Mustang area starting to pull forward this resource and pull it forward in conjunction with developing the Upper Wolfcamp.

Joshua Gale

Alright, thanks. One more follow-up from me if I may. As far as M&A goes and I don't mean to bleed this question at all into your strategic alternatives process, but just wondering how you see the deal flow in like smaller packages. It seems like, from my advantage point it's slow down a bit and seeing a couple of deals kind of printing the mid-teens in terms of dollar per acre. So just wondering, are potential bolt-on opportunities at reasonable prices popping up at all?

Rick Betz

I think there continues to be opportunities out there. I absolutely concur with your assessment, the market has slowed down dramatically. I think we're in a world where the more substantial producers are looking at ongoing infrastructure constraints, a priority on conserving capital, living within cash flow, returning capital to shareholders. That's not typically a backdrop that's going to lead to an aggressive A&D market.

So I think it has slowed down. I think people are being a bit more cautious, a bit more conservative. You mentioned a couple of deals that have traded and those I think are situation specific. Their asset packages that fit very well with the buyers but that maybe weren't enticing enough to get -- existing producers weren’t contiguous to that acreage to get aggressive. So for those buyers those deals made tremendous sense and for us they maybe didn't have the same strategic imperative. So, but that -- we continue to study the field and we continue to think about how we expand our footprint, being respective of the existing inventory we have, the quality of the inventory we have, our ability to deploy capital to incremental acquisitions. So I think there’ll be opportunities but we’re going to be cautious about how we attack them.

Operator

We’ll go next to Richard Tullis of Capital One Securities.

Richard Tullis

Going back to the parent-child well topic, what was the approximate spacing for those two Upper Wolfcamp wells immediately offsetting the child wells in the Ranger pad?

Rick Betz

Basically we’re drilling on 660 foot spacing out there laterally. So we honor that spacing in the lat of the pad and you could see the schematic in the deck we had out last night. When you think about a 660 spacing at the surface and wind wrap -- 660 east zone and you wind wrap those, you end up with bottom hole locations that are between say an upper B and a lower A that might be 200 feet apart from each other.

Richard Tullis

When you look at -- I know you’re certainly kind of reevaluating what the drilling program could look like say for 2019. But when you look out over say the next two years or so of drilling, how many new wells could likely be offsetting child wells in the total package or percentage wise?

Rick Betz

I don't know if I’ve got a percent number and I think I just sort of be slacking it. But I think as you look across our acreage where you see meaningful sections that don't contain existing producing wells are really up in the Bronco area and that’s kind of it at this point. I mean Sandlot was clearly -- and one of the reasons Sandlot was moved up in our development program for this year, was Sandlot was a virgin block of rock, we had no wells drilled -- in our spacing unit, we had no wells drilled with the offsetting acreage around the spacing unit. So it was a great opportunity to test a pad program in a virgin rock context. As we look beyond that, clearly we’ve been drilling in the Mustang and Appaloosa area since 2011, be it in vertical or horizontals we’ve got a tremendous sort of embedded inventory producing wells and so things like refracs and modifications and landing zones and frac designs are going to be important for managing those relationships going forward. And then as you look up towards the Bronco, Bronco in the Wolfcamp is a fairly underdeveloped area. Certainly, up in the northwest corner Bronco the previous operator had drilled a number of the earning wells of that way. So that -- that section of it has sort of got a significant density with existing wellbores. But beyond that, it’s -- it also presents a relatively virgin set of rock that extends down into kind of what we call our Capote area. So, the northern most area and then beyond that it’s going to be a function of being us being adapt at managing the drilling of infill wells and managing the parent-child relationships going forward.

Richard Tullis

And just lastly, when you look at the CapEx spend and you had referenced the completion schedule for the rest of this year. When you kind of get to year end and run in the two rings toward year end, how do you think of say first, second quarter of next year from a production wise in relation to the 4Q guidance of 42,000 to 44,000 barrel a day?

Rick Betz

The -- as we look out at ‘19 and what you saw in 2018 was sort of a 1Q dip in our production just based off the completion caves going for ‘17 and ‘18, where we didn’t really complete many wells. We had a couple of Lower Wolfcamp wells, but beyond that, we really didn’t get ramped up our completion cadence until mid-March of this year. I think what plays out as we move to ‘18 is a less dramatic version of that, where you have certainly some slowdown in your drilling cadence in the fourth quarter, which is going to ripple into completion cadence in the first quarter of 2019. But at the same time, I don’t think we end up in a situation where we just have no completions over sort of the January, February timeframe. I think you’ll see maybe a reduced completion cadence compared to 3Q ‘18 and into early 4Q ‘19 -- 4Q ‘18, but not on the same severity that we saw this year.

Operator

And we’ll go next to David Beard of Coker and Palmer.

David Beard

Most of my questions have been asked. So I’d just focus a little bit on the child wells. You mentioned a couple of them exhibited improved performance. Is there some additional color relative to completions on those wells? Then the bigger question on child wells, would you consider doing a separate completion or altered child completions versus parent completions?

Rick Betz

Yes. So I think in terms of our comments around rate, and well sort of performance early time, these wells certainly look better than some of the more degraded child wells that we witnessed in 2017 principally in the Appaloosa area. And I think in cases there, we saw 40% plus degradation in the overall longer term performance of the child well. We’re not seeing that level. We modified our completion design this year around denser spacing or cluster spacing, whatever to try to manage, try to reduce that level of communication between the two wells. And we saw some benefit from it. We didn’t see as much as we hoped. I think we modeled sort of 15% to 20% degradation and those walls and what we got was higher from that. Less than the 40% or 50% you might have seen in previous generation wells. But -- so we’re making progress on it. We’re not where we want to be. Certainly the refracs of parent wells are one tactic we will employ to try to further mitigate these interactions going forward but we’re also based on the microseismic we’ve shot. So we did microseismic in Ranger, we did microseismic in the Sandlot. And to advance our learning, we’re going to do microseismic in the upcoming South Mitre completion. So we’re gathering a lot of data around frac geometry and examining how tweaks to our frac designer are proppant loading, our fluid volumes are impacting sort of frac geometry where the fracs grow. So that is another tool we will deploy, entering the South Mitre completion is just about to commence. Plan there is to actually do real time microseismic. So on the previous jobs we've shot microseismic, we gathered the data, we took it off site processes and came back and looked at it after the fact.

In South Mitre, we're actually going to deploy real time microseismic monitoring that gives us the ability to adjust sort of on the fly real time. Again, pump rate, fluid loading, proppant loading to try to manage again the frac geometry and where these fracs grow. So, we're employing pretty much every tool at our disposal to try to continue to enhance the performance.

As I said, I think in response to an earlier question, this managing around existing producing wells is reality for us. It's something we're going to continue to do over the life of the development of this field. The more we can learn early on, the better we can improve the relationship between these wells early on, the more dividends that's going to pay over the life of this development program. So it's something that's got sort of intense focus from the technical team here and it's something that, we’re -- as I said, we're deploying all the tools at our disposal to try to continue to improve these relationships.

Operator

And that does conclude today's question-and-answer session. At this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Rick Betz for any additional or closing remarks.

Rick Betz

Again, I want to thank everybody for spending the time with us this morning. Again, these are I think as I said in the press release, both exciting and challenging times. We are learning in tremendous amount about how this reservoir performs, how these pads interact with each other, and how these pads will perform over time. This continues to be what we believe some of the best rock in the Delaware Basin. It continues to generate strong oil production, strong oil growth, superior economics we think to anywhere else in the basin. So while any given quarter is going to have its challenges in terms of timing of activities and early time production rates, we think this is going to continue to be a very exciting development program that's going to generate strong growth in production, cash flow and shareholder returns for many years to come. So we look forward to interacting with all of you as we go through the quarter and we get out on the road and we tell the story more and we're looking forward to sort of exciting results for the third quarter when we all convene to that call. So again, thank you for your time and certainly feel free to reach out with any follow-up questions.

Operator

And this does conclude today's conference ladies and gentlemen. We appreciate everyone's participation today. You may now disconnect.