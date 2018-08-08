Snap: Still No Business In Sight

My previous research highlighted the key resistance for Snap (SNAP) around $14. Despite a bearish thesis due to the lack of a business model, the stock offered the potential to make a run at $20. The Q2 results still don't support owning the stock long term.

The big headline is that daily average users (DAUs) dipped to 188 million. The numbers slipped from Q1 levels by three million DAUs and hardly topped levels back in December.

Source: Snap Q2'18 presentation

No doubt exists that the Snapchat redesign caused the DAU slowdown and the company is likely to return to some growth in future quarters. The problem though is that all of the financials are in horrible shape not allowing the company the time to improve the app.

A prime example being revenue growth that, while still strong at 44%, YoY growth dipped from 54% in the prior quarter. The guidance shows a continuation of the negative trend with revenue guidance of 39% at the high end and down at only 27% at the low end of revenues actually dipping sequentially to $260 million.

Analysts forecasted revenues at the high end so guidance suggests a potential big cut to Q3 estimates. The expectations for 40% growth next year have to be cut.

Remember that Snap is making this Q3 prediction as the quarter is nearly halfway over. The suggestion in the prepared remarks is that risk is to the downside as DAUs are likely to remain weak during the quarter.

The upgraded DAU numbers for stories still suggest that Instagram and all of the Facebook (FB) properties remain a huge problem. This handy chart from TechCrunch tells all the story an investor needs to know that Snapchat isn't going to suddenly return to wild growth that justifies the current valuation.

Source: TechCrunch

Cash Burn Not Slowing

Snap continues to innovate via items like Group Video Chat, Snappables, and a new version of Spectacles, amongst other items. These developments would typically make the stock more appealing, but all of these improvements in the quarter did nothing to user growth or improve cash burn.

For Q2, Snap saw free cash flow hit negative $234 million. The amount actually dipped $5 million from the prior Q2.

Source: Snap Q2'18 presentation

Sure, the amount was elevated due to some one-time expenses for the corporate office move, but again, Snap isn't in a position to spend on expensive office digs. Important operating cash flows were down $11 million from last year to negative $199 million, but again, the amount nearly equals the revenue rate.

The comments from the management team regarding cash flows continue to question whether CEO Evan Spiegel really has a grasp on running the business. This statement in the prepared remarks regarding cash burn remains far off track for a rational statement:

I'm really proud of the progress we're making towards building a sustainable business and generating free cash flows. We feel good about our cash position as we move forward and scale our business.

These statements do not jive with the second worst free cash flow number since going public. Cash balances are down to only $1.57 billion from over $2.04 billion at the end of 2017.

The cash balance will easily dip below $1.0 billion early next year, leaving Snap in the position of needing to raise funds to compete with large tech giants. Facebook is basically using the R&D department of Snap to maintain and grow a cash flow machine that will generate billions each year providing more ammunition to sink future costly developments at Snap.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Snap remains a strong short candidate, if the stock trades below $14 on this Q2 report. With 1.5 billion shares outstanding, the social messaging company has a market value over $20 billion with no actual business model in sight. Losing DAUs while burning over $200 million in cash each quarter is a recipe for disaster. My only warning to shorts is that a break of $14 sets up a rally that is entirely possible based on irrational bulls that will side with the massive opportunity, if only Facebook didn't exist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.