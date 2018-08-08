Criteo: A Tech Gem Trading At 10% Earnings Yield

Background

There has never been a higher demand for purchasing stocks of high-performing tech companies at a great price. But with the NASDAQ trading at all-time highs, such lucrative opportunities have become extremely difficult to find. After careful research, however, the author has uncovered one tech gem that is shrouded in negative sentiment. At this point, market participants are so pessimistic about this data stock they are valuing it at a huge discount to a brick-and-mortar competitor. This beaten-up stock is France's ad-tech darling Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Introduction

Criteo S.A. is a French marketing technology company founded in 2005. Its main business is to help commerce companies and brand manufacturers acquire, convert and re-engage their customers, using shopping data, predictive technology and large consumer reach. With its proprietary Criteo Engine and its machine-learning algorithms, the company engages with consumers in real time through the pricing and delivery of highly relevant digital advertisements, across devices and environments.

Beginning last year, a series of bad news caused temporary headwinds for Criteo. First, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) limited ad-tracking on its iOS software; next, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made an announcement to move into the ad-retargeting industry. Thirdly, new legislation from the European Union required ad retargeters to gain user consent before executing their business strategy (known as GDPR). With all three variables in mind, fearful investors sold off their shares in herds expecting an impending doom to the company. However, no cataclysm has materialized in Criteo's business model. In the meantime, the emotional overreaction from the market has created a significant opportunity to purchase Criteo at rock-bottom valuations and will be examined by the author.

The article shall progress as follows: first, the author will investigate Criteo's continued client growth and high retention rates. Second, Criteo's valuation will be analyzed in comparison to a brick-and-mortar ad company. Finally, a discount cash flow model will be built to find and discuss the implied growth rate the market assigned to Criteo's share price. The conclusion from all three methods is unanimous: Criteo is a high-quality tech company trading at an incredible bargain.

Total Clients Continue to Grow

Source: Author's Curation, Criteo Q22018 Earnings Slide

Since 2015, the number of clients using Criteo's ad retargeting engine has increased 33% CAGR. During the first two quarters of 2018, new customers increased by a whopping 16% and 20%, respectively. Keep in mind, this is at a time where the market expects Criteo's services to be rendered useless due to Apple's new iOS restriction, Amazon entering the market and the EU's new privacy legislation. Yet, Criteo's customer count actually went up. As long as there is continued demand for Criteo's product, then temporary headwinds will not affect the company's long-term revenue momentum. As one shall see below, Criteo's business model is built on a substantial moat of retaining customers.

Clients Love the Criteo Engine

Source: Criteo Investor Relations

Source: Criteo Q22018 Earnings Slide

A stunning 92% of Criteo's sales are recurring revenues. When combined with a near-term retention rate of over 80% and double-digit client growth, this provides a substantial margin of safety to keep Criteo's gross revenues above the $2 billion mark reached in FY 2017. Although retention rates have declined marginally in the recent quarter, they are nowhere near enough to justify a 50% plunge in stock price from 2017 heights. Due to multiple sources of revenue streams, no single customer's or region's difficulties can cause irreversible damages to Criteo's core business.

Client Sources Are Well-Diversified

Source: Criteo Investor Relations

Source: Criteo's Latest SEC 10-Q Filing

With roughly 40% of gross revenues exposed to Europe, 40% to the Americas, and 20% to Asia, Criteo is a rising star on the global advertising arena. The company is well-positioned to receive the benefits of a sector projected to grow at over 10% CAGR. Moreover, less than 3% of the company's revenues come from one single customer. These diversified revenue resources provide a substantial margin of safety, should existing clients churn in light of the aforementioned three headwinds. With new, loyal customer growing each year, many would expect Criteo to be valued as a premium tech company. However, this is the exact opposite; in fact, it is Criteo's brick-and-mortar brother which is being valued at a premium.

Trading For Less Than A Brick-and-Mortar Advertiser

Like Criteo, JcDecaux (OTC:JCDXY) (OTCPK:JCDXF) is also a French company operating in the advertising industry. Unlike Criteo, this is a traditional advertiser selling brick-and-mortar billboard space to clients as its business model. Despite both companies being in the same sector and having a diversified global clientele, the spread between valuations of the two companies are extraordinary. Using trailing-twelve-month financial statements for both companies, the author calculated their key financial ratios adjusted for share-based compensation (less) and operating leases capitalized (at 0.75% borrow rate), resulting in the following:

Source: Criteo SEC-10K Filings, JcDecaux Investor Relations, Author's Curation *Note: Criteo margins reference revenue ex-TAC

From above, one can spot Criteo is trading at roughly 19x free cash flow in terms of both market cap and enterprise value. At the same time, JcDecaux trades at nearly twice as high as how much investors are willing to pay for Criteo's cash flows despite being a traditional advertiser. Continuing on, Criteo's EBITDAR yield of 22% is more than double that of JcDecaux's 10%; its EBIT yield is 50% cheaper; and the company's ROIC of 15% is nearly twice the amount of JcDecaux's 8% adjusted for a one-time tax increase in 2018. Usually, such extraordinary differences between the valuation of two companies in the same sector can only occur if one company is far inferior to the other. Studying this table further, however, reveals just the opposite.

Looking at the debt situation of the two companies, Criteo has a negative financial leverage not because it is losing money, but because the company is net cash positive (even adjusted for capital leases) on its balance sheet. In fact, this is a company which has consistently operated debt-free since its IPO in 2012.

Moving onto margins; the spreads between the efficiency of Criteo and JcDecaux are also huge. But no matter which one is analyzed, Criteo is a far more productive company than JcDecaux, remaining hundreds of basis points ahead at turning revenues into bottom line profit.

One could argue Criteo's margin advantage can be negated by using gross revenues instead of revenue ex-TAC, but this just creates more undervaluation. For if this method was to be used, then Criteo's EV/Sales multiple will be reduced to a mere 0.72x, and imply investors are willing to pay more than twice the amount of a brick-and-mortar company's revenues to that of a tech company in the same sector.

Hence, Criteo is undervalued according to every metric of relative valuation. But what kind of growth rate is the market expecting for a bargain price of $26.41 a share? To investigate the problem, the author has built a discount cash flow model for bottom-up valuation, with astonishing results:

Criteo - An Absolute Bargain:

*Note: There is not enough room in this section to place an entire DCF, hence, only its assumptions will be listed. The complete model can be accessed on the author's personal drive here.

Assumptions:

Projection period from 2018 to 2034. Free cash flow to firm maturity rate of -2% post 2034. Criteo can maintain its current ex-TAC margin as claimed by the CEO's guidance. Near-term headwinds result in gross revenue decline for the 2018 fiscal year. No margin improvements in terms of COGS, amortization, and capex. Capex continues to exceed D&A for growth. Discount rate = Long term inflation rate (~2% target) + Equity risk premium (France: 5.65%), estimated by Damodaran's method. A portion of net income continues to go to non-controlling interest in Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOY) (OTCPK:YAHOF) each year. Negligible changes in working capital and forex. The company's S&M expenses increase pro rata with revenue while G&A expenses increase via inflation due to scaling nature of the tech business. After a one-time tax hike in 2018, Criteo maintains its historical effective tax rate of 26. No dividend payout.

With these assumptions in mind, the author first reverse-engineered the model using an expected sales growth to induce the current share price of Criteo as follows:

Source: Author's Curation

*Note: Company Value and Shares Out in Millions USD

As one can see, the market is only expecting a pessimistic 5.43% revenue growth Y/Y to justify its current valuation. This is an enormous discount to the company's historical growth rate of 41%. In the Q22018 earnings call, CEO J.B. Rudelle has already thrown out one of the key pillars of investor capitulation - the GDPR. Realized ex-TAC revenues during the quarter were down only 1% in Europe, while growing at high single-digits for other geographical segments. As for Apple's new iOS policy on advertising, this represents only a temporary decline; as mentioned in earlier sections, Criteo's client count continues to grow over double-digits. Hence, the long-term growth in market share should offset near-term software restrictions.

With two key pillars of bearish sentiment thrown out, the real question becomes the impact of Amazon entering the ad-retargeting duopoly of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Criteo. Although this represents an uncertainty, it has been illustrated in the earlier sections Criteo is both capable of growing its client base and keeping them loyal at a very high retention rate. Therefore, it is extremely unlikely the addition of another player will steal Criteo's market share. Instead, all three participants are expected to be competing for customers requiring digital ad services.

Using this assumption, one can reasonably deduce a fair value for Criteo using a conservative growth of the company's sales via the same DCF. For extra margin of safety, the author assumes roughly three-quarters of Criteo's historical revenue CAGR are crushed post-2018. Here are the results:

Source: Author's Curation

*Note: Company Value and Shares Out in Millions USD

Even after a conservative projection, Criteo's stock price is easily a double by achieving just 10% sales growth Y/Y from 2019 to 2034. Post-2018, as long as Criteo beats the implied market growth rate of 5.43% but remains at a 75% discount to its historical CAGR, then the upside potential of 100% can be very quickly realized as market participants abandon its pessimistic lens en masse.

In short, when sentiment deviates from the fundamentals, an opportunity is created for the investor to take risks with the possibility of a great reward. Hence, the author concludes Criteo's current price level offers a significant margin of safety to grow one's investment.

Conclusion

Criteo is a tech company with double-digit client growth compounded by sky-high customer retention rates. On the other hand, investor capitulation has taken the company so far down it currently trades at a roughly 50% discount versus a traditional non-tech advertiser. Moreover, absolute valuation has revealed a strong margin of safety to purchase the stock at its current value. At 10% earnings yield, Criteo is a lucrative gem for anyone wishing to invest in a high-quality tech company, with great management, at a bargain price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRTO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CRTO via short puts.