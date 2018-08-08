Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (VLRX) CEO John Timberlake on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Joining me from Valeritas is President and Chief Executive Officer, John Timberlake; and Chief Financial Officer, Erick Lucera.

Thank you, Greg. Good afternoon. And thank you all for joining us today. Erick Lucera and I are very pleased with our second quarter performance and we are excited to share these results with you today. I would like to begin by taking the next few minutes to provide some recent business highlights and how they support our short and longer-term strategies, enabling Valeritas to generate continued and sustained growth over time.

As we discussed during our first quarter earnings conference call, we believe that our sustainable growth is anchored around three pillars, which include, number one: growing our sales volume and patient share with our existing sales team; number two, expanding the number of prescribers we reach, call on and support; and number three, leveraging our pipeline to expand our product offering in our patient base.

The second quarter was another strong period of growth for our company. For the quarter, total revenue was $6.5 million, up 36% year-over-year and up 7% sequentially. Now, this is our fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue. Our third consecutive quarter that we have recorded year-over-year revenue growth in excess of 20%, and our second consecutive quarter with revenue growth in excess of 3%.

It is important to note that our U.S. field-based direct sales force was the same size in the second quarter of 2018 as it was in 2017. So, the strong revenue growth can be attributed to the increase in sales force productivity, driven by the change in strategy that we implemented in 2017. Our strategy continues to be focused on providing a higher service on a more frequent basis to our targeted accounts, along with an integrated multi-channel program, a targeted direct-to-patient activation program and with a cost-effective marketing and support of our non-targeted accounts.

A net of this is that we focus on fewer accounts, either more often and directly and indirectly provide them with greater service resulting in greater adoption in prescription growth. To that end, total prescriptions across the country, including both targeted and non-target accounts grew 10% in the second quarter, compared to the last year and increased 7% sequentially, marking the first time in over the three years the company has reported double digit growth in total prescriptions.

As we’ve mentioned during the last earnings call, we experienced a decline in total prescriptions in their first quarter, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, due to health insurance deductibles resetting at the beginning of the calendar year. The strong rebound and sequential growth in total prescriptions this quarter demonstrates demand for legal continues to grow.

Now in our targeted accounts, total prescriptions grew 22% year-over-year and 10% sequentially. This is the third consecutive quarter that year-over-year prescription growth in our targeted accounts exceeded 20% validating that our higher tax and our higher service model and our enhanced customer care and reimbursement team services are producing strong positive results.

Turning to prescription trends in our non-targeted accounts. Total prescriptions were down just 2% year-over-year and up 5% on a sequential basis. New prescriptions, which we described as an initial prescription or a prescription renewal for an existing patient were actually up 8% year-over-year and 5% sequentially.

These positive trends confirm that our cost-effective strategy of using an inside sales team with targeted third party contracted in-service visits, as well as our multi-channel marketing is working to not only retain legal patients who are being treated by accounts not targeted by our direct representatives, but it’s also beginning to drive new patient starts, despite these prescribers not receiving any regular office visits from our direct sales force.

During the second quarter, we launched a newly integrated CRM system. This new system should improve our engagement with current and potential patients as they enter the patient journey, providing additional touch points to reach them and educate perspective patients for V-Go with information personalized to their needs and questions and increase our longer-term persistency or patient retention.

Now, moving on to reimbursement, as a reminder, especially all Medicare patients with Part D coverage have access to V-Go at the retail pharmacy. With the majority of the U.S. Medicare participants having access to V-Go as a formulary benefit with the remainder being able to obtain the V-Go through medical exception process.

In the second quarter, we continue to expand our formulary adoption for V-Go by successfully getting V-Go added to the Cigna HealthSpring Part D Plan. So, now patients in the Cigna HealthSpring Part D Plan can get V-Go at a lower multi-co-pay and without any additional paper work or time as was required within medical exception process. We are very excited about the Cigna HealthSpring decision and we believe it to be a big win for their participants with type 2 diabetes.

The second quarter was a very productive quarter for our clinical staff as well. As we had over a half dozen positive manuscripts, clinical papers, and posters, either published or presented at multiple-diabetes related conferences.

In May, we had a manuscript entitled clinical benefits over time associated with the use of legal Wearable Insulin Delivery device in adult patients with diabetes, a retrospective analysis was published in advances in therapy in international, peer-reviewed journal.

This 14-month analysis showed that the use of V-Go in patients with diabetes benefit from significant and sustained reductions in their A1c or their glucose over time, compared to the base line. Later that same month, positive results from two new studies were unveiled during the poster presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, annual, scientific, and clinical congress.

The first of these two studies demonstrated that the use of V-Go resulted in significant improvements in glycemic control and reduced the percent of patients fully-controlled as classified as high-risk by over 50%. While the second study demonstrated that switching from Insulin injections to the V-Go for instant delivery improved the blood glucose time in range without increasing hypoglycemia or low blood sugar, and was preferred by patients over their prior insulin regimens.

On May 23, data was presented at the Annual International Society of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research meeting demonstrating the effectiveness of V-Go regarding glycemic control, insulin utilization, and healthcare cost, compared to multiple daily injections of insulin therapy among patients with type 2 diabetes.

Using administrative claims from the HealthCore Integrated Research Database, this study showed that V-Go users had fewer insulin on prescription fills, a lower increase in diabetes related medication cost, and a 21% decline in insulin’s total daily dose has compared to insulin users prescribed with multiple daily injections.

And finally, in June during the annual American Diabetes Association meeting, we presented three posters from our enable study demonstrating the significant clinical benefits at V-Go in patients with type 2 diabetes who switched from insulin pens and syringes to V-Go, enable, which is the largest study of V-Go patients to date demonstrate that regardless of the base line insulin dose for the duration of diabetes patients who switched to V-Go from multiple daily injections of insulin lowered the blood glucose.

Further, finally demonstrated that even patients prescribed high dosages of insulin delivered by and through insulin syringes or pens, those patients with a mean daily dose of 134 units a day were able to significantly lower their blood glucose by more than a percent using far less insulin when switched to V-Go.

While the past few months had been very busy regarding positive clinical data, our desire to generate and publish meaningful clinical and economic data demonstrating the benefits of V-Go will not [indiscernible] as we have and are in the process of generating and submitting more clinical data for upcoming medical conferences in peer-reviewed journals.

Now, moving on to our second pillar to support sustained growth, which is around expanding our physician reach. During our first quarter call, we discussed our V-Go expansion plans for outside of the United States by partnering with those we consider to be the best distributors in each country or market and the companies that have decades of experience with other global brands.

At that time, we had signed agreements with partners to sell or distribute V-Go in Puerto Rico, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand. On May 21, we announced a partnership with MED TRUST, the distribution of V-Go in Austria and Germany, which combined has over 8 million adults with diabetes.

Regarding the product launches in these international markets, on August 1, our distribution partner NZMS began selling V-Go to patients with type 2 diabetes in New Zealand. While we do not expect any meaningful revenue from this partnership in the near-term it is the first time any person outside the United States with type 2 diabetes can obtain the V-Go to help in control the diabetes and we are very excited for those patients.

Now, we expect our Australian partner AMSL to launch soon and our Italian distributor Movi SpA to begin marketing V-Go to prescribers in Italy, sometime in the fall. Now just yesterday, we announced that MED TRUST has exercised their option to also distribute V-Go in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

We continue to look for additional potential in international partners that will give us the best opportunity to further expand the sales and marketing of V-Go in more countries. These distribution partnerships will not only provide future sources of revenue, but will also provide the opportunity to utilize our excess manufacturing capacity, which over time will result in increased gross margins.

Now moving to our third pillar of our strategy for sustained growth and expansion, which is centered around leveraging our pipeline. We continue to advance our V-Go SIM, the Simple Insulin Management, accessory for the V-Go. And recently, we secured a U.S.-based contract manufacturing organization for the assembly of our V-Go SIM.

As a reminder, V-Go SIM is a new durable accessory with a slim profile that will snap onto V-Go and will provide one-way Bluetooth communication from the V-Go SIM to a patient’s smart device. Now in April, we entered into an agreement with Glooko, and we expect to have the V-Go SIM with the Glooko’s diabetes data management platform available on a wide scale basis in the United States by the end of the first half of 2019.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Erick Lucera, our CFO who will summarize our financials. Erick?

Thank you, John, and hello everyone. My comments today will focus on margin improvement, our expectations on expenses, and I will also provide some guidance for the balance of the year. Our full-year financials can be found in the 10-Q, which will be filed tonight with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gross profit in the second quarter was a record $3.1 million, versus $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. Increased gross profit was driven by a nearly 1,000 basis point improvement in gross margin to 47.6%, up from 37.7%. This improvement in margin is primarily due to the expected increase in unit sales of V-Go in 2018, versus 2017, as well as an increase in our net selling price of V-Go for the full-year.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter were $13.1 million, up only 207,000 versus the same period in 2017. As John noted, our sales force size was the same in the second quarter of 2018 as it was in 2017. We ended the quarter with $33 million in total cash and cash equivalents, compared to $26 million at December 31, 2017.

The increase in cash was due to our $26.8 million equity capital raise in April, and an additional $2 million of common stock sold through our purchase agreement with Aspire Capital offset by net cash used for operating activities.

Turning to guidance. We are reiterating our 2018 expectations $26 million to $28 million, and we continue to expect quarterly gross margins to increase on both a year-over-year and sequential basis in 2018, ending the year with a gross margin of above 50% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

These expectations are based on among other things, the assumption that there will be continued growth in our targeted accounts and no further decline in our non-targeted accounts.

With that, I’ll hand the call back to John.

Thank you, Erick. Well as you’ve heard, the second quarter has been both a busy and exciting quarter for all of us here at Valeritas, as we posted a 36% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter, which resulted in our fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue, our third consecutive quarter with year-over-year growth greater than 20%, second consecutive quarter with year-over-year growth of 30%, all due to our higher touch and higher service model.

We executed new partnership agreements with the distribution of V-Go in Austria and Germany, which were just recently expanded to the Czech Republic and Slovakia. We had 8 manuscripts, clinical papers and/or posters published and presented at multiple diabetes-related conferences. V-Go was added to the Cigna HealthSpring Part D Plan and we launched a newly integrated CRM system.

I am proud of everything we have accomplished in this last quarter. And I’m equally excited about the future for Valeritas. We had a great product that works to lower blood glucose for less insulin and at a cost that is at least neutral to both the patient and the payer [ph]. We have established reimbursement coverage. And we can produce at a commercial scale with nearly 50% gross margins today. I remain confident in achieving our 2018 goals, and in hitting our guidance range for the year, and in our ability to create sustained growth beyond 2018.

With that, operator would you please open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Doug Schenkel from Cowen. Your line is open.

Hi, this is Ryan on for Doug. Thanks for taking my questions. Can you provide a bit more color on what you’re seeing in non-targeted accounts? Do you expect this to at least remain stable sequentially in Q3 and Q4? And can you remind us, what proportion of your total prescriptions non-targeted accounts now represent? Hello, can you hear me? Hello.

Yes, we can hear you.

Okay. So, can you provide a bit more color on what you’re seeing in non-targeted accounts, do you expect this to at least remain stable sequentially in Q3 and Q4, and can you remind us what proportion of your total prescriptions non-targeted accounts now represent?

Greg Chodaczek

John, your phone may be on mute.

It looks like John has disconnected. He might be dialing back in.

Hi Greg it is Eric, did you see…

…nontargeted accounts, guess given the improved results, I mean do you expect this to at least remain stable sequentially in Q3 and Q4? And can you remind us what proportion of your total prescription is non-targeted accounts now represent?

John Timberlake

Hello, this is John. I apologize everybody. My line got disconnected and had trouble getting back in. Eric?

Greg Chodaczek

John Timberlake

Ryan Blicker

John Timberlake

So, we're really pleased with our inside sales in some of our non-field force support services that are helping our doctors [ph] that do not see our reps to maintain their patients and actually start patients. So, we are assuming that we can maintain the volume for the rest of the year. So, seeing no more decline. Did I answer all your questions?

Ryan Blicker

John Timberlake

Very good question. We think there will be, obviously minimal impact for 2018. As I said, lot of these countries won't even be launched in 2019 because they need to obtain reimbursement approvals either through the government or private insurers, depending on the country, and so we only expect this year to launch Australia, New Zealand, and Italy during this calendar year.

So, because of that lot of those countries won’t be launching until next year that it will have some impact, but not, I would consider not material impact in 2019, and we haven't quite yet disclosed the future years. I think, just looking at surrogates, I think it’s interesting to see what some of the other pens and device companies are doing in Europe, and again we are focusing on in most countries the type 2 patient population. So, again, I'm not able to give specific information at this time Ryan, I think we will give more guidance as we get close to year-end.

Ryan Blicker

John Timberlake

You take that one, Erick?

Erick Lucera

Hi, this is Erick. We expect the OpEx to be a million or so plus or minus for each of the quarters. But then 1 million to 2 million of the second quarter for each of the next two quarters of the year, due to our investment in sales reps DTP and year-end programs, as well as some clinical spending.

Your next question comes from Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer and Company. Your line is open?

Thank you. Hi guys. I guess first on the new CRM system, can you talk a little bit more about how you envision this impact in conversion rates of perspective new patients and maybe talk a little bit about what the rollout of the new system will look like?

John Timberlake

And then ultimately in third quarter, what we’ve been rolling out is more of helping them post a prescription basis with additional personalized follow-up, especially in those early weeks and months, which we have learned really the first month drive the longer term persistency of the patient that they have a very good experience in the first four weeks, the retention is much greater and so we’re focusing our effort of third quarter to really help that post prescription fill to the first refill. And we will also be integrating more of our system.

So, as we identify patients integrating the systems from whether it’s from our demo kit programs, our web-based, our outbound reach, and some part of the DTP activities, including our customer care and reimbursement, so kind of next phase integrates all of those database systems, so we have much more integrated one look at a patient versus couple of different systems.

Steven Lichtman

John Timberlake

Yes. I think the enable study, which we presented three posters at the ADA was well received and is continuing to be utilized in the field. And the data is very rich being one of our largest or the largest study with the largest number of V-Go patients on it because it really has good 7 months data looking at both patients who came from either basal insulins or multiple data injections, really shows the value of the product regardless of the duration of the disease, regardless of their baseline dose. And so, it’s been a very effectively received message in the field, as well as using our managed care organizations. So, yes, we will look to have that published in the manuscript. More to come on that.

Steven Lichtman

John Timberlake

Yes, the average 20 is a good average. Some of our representatives they have longer [indiscernible] you can see more than that 20 on a weekly basis, and that's kind of the key as we consider our target as a physician, our physician office that we can see every week or at least tend to see every week so that your [indiscernible] average is at least three out of a month.

Those were the targets that’s still a simpler number. As the average tenure of the sales force increases that will increase because as they get certain doctors to be much more or V-Go becomes more obitual, maybe second nature to the doctor, a lot of offices train their own patients, therefore the sales professional can spend more time going to a new doctor. So that will increase at a rate over the next couple of years. It all depends on the [Indiscernible].

Steven Lichtman

John Timberlake

Thank you.

Okay. Well, thank you very much. This will conclude our call for today regarding our second quarter earnings. I want to thank everybody for joining us, and I hope everyone has a great evening. Thank you.

