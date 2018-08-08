Carbon Black's (CBLK) CEO Patrick Morley on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Mark Sullivan

Okay, thank you. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us today to review Carbon Black's second quarter 2018 financial results which we announced in our press release issued after the close of market today. Joining me on the call today is Patrick Morley, Carbon Black's CEO; and Mike Viscuso, Carbon Black's Co-Founder and CTO.

During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal securities laws and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements related to our financial results, trends, and guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full-year 2018.

The effects of changes in accounting standards on our financial results, industry, and market trends and projections, our go to market and growth strategies, our market opportunity, and ability to expand our leadership position and expand into adjacent security markets with our platform, our ability to maintain and up-sell existing customers, our ability to acquire new customers, and the anticipated benefits of our platform.

The words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, intend, will, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those listed in our Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, which is now on file with the SEC. These documents are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.carbonblack.com. A replay of this call will also be available there for a limited time.

Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. Please refer to the tables in our earnings release in the Investor Relations portion of our website for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Patrick.

Patrick Morley

Patrick Morley

Thanks Mark.

I'd also like to thank everyone for joining us today on our Q2 earnings call and we're pleased to share our second quarter results and also provide some perspective both on the quarter and on our outlook going forward.

We delivered strong second quarter results which demonstrate growing market acceptance of our solutions powered by unfiltered data, data shaping technology, and streaming analytics.

We generated revenue of $51 million representing 32% growth year-over-year. Cloud revenue was $13.7 million representing 146% growth year-over-year and we ended the second quarter with 4,308 total customers which included 2,157 customers deploying a cloud delivered offer, representing 142% growth year-over-year in the number of cloud customers.

Our second quarter results reflect how Carbon Black's mission to transform security through Big Data and Analytics in the cloud is resonating with customers. The Carbon Black Predictive Security Cloud platform introduces a powerful set of technologies delivered from a single agent and a single console that is disrupting the legacy antivirus market and it strongly positions us to consolidate the fragmented next-generation security market.

Enterprises currently have on average over 70 different security vendors and are looking to consolidate on to platforms and reduce their vendor list. We are confident that our unfiltered data and the power of the Predictive Security Cloud will enable us to be one of the ultimate security platform winners.

We are addressing a large security market. We have initially focused on disrupting the $6.5 billion enterprise endpoint security market and as we add new services on the Predictive Security Cloud, we believe our TAM expands to $19 billion.

Our core market opportunity is driven by the fact that organizations are realizing legacy antivirus is no longer an effective defense against today's cyber attacks which are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

As a result, a new approach is needed and a growing number of companies are replacing their legacy antivirus products with Carbon Black. With the Carbon Black Predictive Security Cloud platform we're delivering a better security solution based on the experience of our founding team who were trained as offensive hackers by the NSA and CIA. Their fundamental insight was that the only way to see and stop the adversary is to collect the most complete data and to apply the best analytics to that data.

We believe our approach is the best way for organizations to protect themselves in today's IT environment in which network security is no longer sufficient. Endpoint devices represent the new parameter that must be protected. And endpoints include desktops, laptops, servers, virtual machines, ATMs, point-of-sale systems, the control systems that run factories and power grids and anything else that carries a workload. Endpoint devices contain the critical data, intellectual property, and business processes that attackers want to target.

Carbon Black's unique approach is to leverage the power of our unfiltered data and our streaming analytics to provide a full security lifecycle, that is to prevent, to detect, and to respond to current attacks and to predict future attacks.

As a reminder, our unique approach is based on three core technology breakthroughs. The first breakthrough is the collection of unfiltered endpoint data. You can think of this as the digital equivalent of the surveillance camera on each endpoint which is recording everything that's happening on that endpoint. This is very different from both legacy antivirus and from newer endpoint security vendors.

Those products take a filtered data approach and collect only a subset of endpoint data when they either know or they think that something bad is happening. This is critically important because today's attackers can easily evade those products by using new and unknown methods of attack or by using trusted software to compromise endpoint and still data. We believe the only effective way to combat attackers is to record everything so that we can see and stop both known and unknown attacks.

Our second breakthrough is our proprietary data shaping technology. Every security vendor would love to collect unfiltered data if they could but it's hard to do in a cost effective way. Carbon Black has spent nearly a decade developing our proprietary data shaping technology which enables us to cost effectively move vast amounts of endpoint data to the cloud without disrupting endpoint and network performance and it allows us to store and analyze that data for different used cases. We believe this is a differentiated and sustainable long-term competitive advantage.

And finally, a third breakthrough is using streaming analytics on endpoint data that analyze activity instead of just files or discrete moments in time. This enables us to detect and prevent malicious activity whether that activity excuse me whether or not that attack is old or new, uses files or stays in memory or leverages trusted software.

We initially brought these capabilities to market with our on-premise offerings. This includes Cb Protection, our market leading application control product to lockdown data center servers and critical infrastructure; and Cb Response, our market-leading threat hunting and incident response product for security operations teams.

Two years ago, we began moving our core differentiators onto a scalable multi-tenant cloud platform on which we could deliver additional capabilities. Our cloud platform called the Predictive Security Cloud collects unfiltered endpoint data once and solves multiple IT and security challenges through a single agent, single console, single dataset.

Cb Defense is our flagship product on the Predictive Security Cloud. Cb Defense provides integrated next-generation antivirus or NGAV along with best-in-class Endpoint Detection and Response or EDR. It is designed to replace legacy AV and aimed squarely at IT and security teams.

In Q4 of 2017, we added Cb ThreatSight which is our managed alert triage service to help understaffed security teams, learn about and prioritize the most threatening alerts in their environment.

And in Q1 of 2018, we released Cb Defense for VMware. This product is based on an exclusive partnership with VMware that brings server administrators a new level of security for their software defined datacenter.

And just last week, we announced Cb LiveOps the newest offering on the Predictive Security Cloud. Cb LiveOps allows organizations to ask questions of all of their endpoints across their entire environment and to take action to remediate all in real time.

Cb LiveOps positions us to address a whole new set of used cases in areas such as asset management, IT hygiene, and compliance audits. And it positions us to continue to consolidate security capabilities in the cloud. Cb LiveOps has been very positively received by beta customers and industry analysts and we are excited of bringing it to market.

Let me provide some additional details on Cb LiveOps. Today security and IT teams often have no reliable way to assess the current state of endpoints across their enterprise which results in increased risk of breach and unnecessary spending on maintenance.

When an attack or breach is confirmed, it can often take hours or many cases days to understand the full scope of the intrusion and then they begin taking action on infected machines. With Cb LiveOps, security teams can perform real time in-depth investigations and conduct remote remediation all from a single solution.

For example, suppose a new report shows that a browser plug-in is hijacking computer resources to mine crypto currencies. A security analyst wants to know if and where this plug-in exists in the enterprise. Today the analyst has to spend hours manually reviewing individual browser configurations across the enterprise to fix this issue. This approach obviously is time consuming and doesn't provide complete information about the current environment.

By contrast using LiveOps, a security analyst could simply ask where does this plug-in currently exist in my environment and Cb LiveOps will provide an answer across tens of thousands of devices in minutes and then allow the team to drive remediation, all of this can be done immediately versus days. With Cb LiveOps, the entire process is fast, easy, comprehensive, and effective.

So in summary, we have the following offerings today on the Predictive Security Cloud, Cb Defense, Cb ThreatSight, Cb Defense for VMware, and now Cb LiveOps.

With that background on our technology and our market opportunity, let me turn to our second quarter results in more detail.

We had a strong second quarter that reflected continued growth in our cloud business and a combination of new customer wins as well as strong up-sell activity. We saw continued traction of Cb Defense, our flagship product on the Predictive Security Cloud which combines NGAV and EDR from a single agent to replace legacy antivirus and we are particularly pleased with the number of multi-product deals in the quarter. We saw multi-product transactions across a range of industries including retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

In one major new customer win for example, a leading global real estate company selected Cb Defense, Cb Response, and Cb Protection to address multiple used cases spanning more than 125,000 endpoints.

In addition to placing McAfee Antivirus Software with Cb Defense for better detection and prevention efficacy, the customer replace came in with Cb Response for advanced threat hunting and they're deploying Cb Protection for Application Control to lock down their critical systems. This is a great example of how customers are looking to consolidate their security products with fewer vendors.

In addition to new customer acquisitions, we continue to expand business with existing accounts. One of our largest transactions of the quarter for example was an add-on deal for Cb Response with one of the world's largest professional services organizations. Having seen fast time value with their Carbon Black deployment in the prior quarter, the customer tripled their use of Carbon Black over the next 90 days to increase their threat hunting capabilities and their speed in identifying and responding to threats. The richness of our unfiltered data provided in Cb Response as well as the products scalability were key factors in the customer's decision as they are now in the process of deploying more than 200,000 endpoints globally.

Our international business continues to grow as we extend our presence in channel operations in EMEA and Asia-Pacific. We acquired significant new customers across these regions including one of the world's largest consumer electronics companies, a major Middle Eastern utility, a leading European airline, as well as a major European bank.

We also saw continued traction with our partner ecosystem of incident response or IR firms. As a reminder IR firms engage with clients to investigate and remediate security incidents and breaches over 70 leading IR firms including Kole and IBM security use Carbon Black products in these engagements. In the second quarter, our IR partners deployed Carbon Black in more than 100 engagements. In many cases the end client eventually becomes a Carbon Black customer. As an example one of our top transactions in the quarter resulted from an IR partners engagement with a Tier 1 global automotive manufacturer.

Our partner brought in Cb Response for advanced threat hunting and Cb Defense for prevention and was able to quickly identify and remediate the threat and prevent it from spreading. Based on the demonstrated value of the Carbon Black solution, the client licensed both Cb Response and Cb Defense across all 15,000 endpoints replacing Sophos antivirus software.

In addition to providing a significant channel for our new customer acquisition, our IR partners are also an important source of threat intelligence. In mid July we published our first quarterly Incident Response Threat Report, based on the survey of our IR partners and interviews with their top threat researchers who are at the front lines of some of the world's most sophisticated cyber attacks.

Among the reports many findings are that the vast majority of cyber attacks originate from just two countries Russia and China and that the top three sectors targeted globally are financial services, healthcare, and government. The report also found that PowerShell a utility that ships with every copy of Windows was the most commonly used trusted software in these attacks underscoring the sophistication of today's adversaries innovating traditional defenses by using trusted software.

One additional note, since our last earnings call, is the designation of Carbon Black as a leader in the most recent Forrester Wave Report on endpoint detection and response. The report evaluated the 12 most significant vendors in the EDR space, Carbon Black was one of only three vendors to be named a leader. The Forrester Report is further validation of our leadership position in the endpoint security market.

So to summarize, Carbon Black continued to perform well in 2018 with a strong second quarter. We are executing against our strategic priorities as we expand our global customer base, drove our cloud business, and deliver additional products on the Predictive Security Cloud. We are in the early stages of a multi-billion dollar market opportunity that is one of the largest in cybersecurity. With a Predictive Security Cloud, we believe we are strongly positioned to be a security platform leader.

And with that, let me now turn the call over to our CFO, Mark Sullivan.

Mark Sullivan

Mark Sullivan

Thanks Patrick.

As Patrick indicated, we're pleased with our second quarter results and the progress we're making to drive sustainable long-term growth. And I would like to get into a little more detail now on our second quarter results.

Total revenue in the quarter was $51 million, up 32% year-over-year. Subscription, license, and support revenue was $47.9 million, up 34% year-over-year and services revenue was $3.1 million, up 5% year-over-year.

Cloud-based subscription revenue was $13.7 million which was up 146% year-over-year. Recurring revenue which includes license, subscription, and support revenue, but excludes perpetual revenue was $46.3 million, up 36% year-over-year and represented 91% of total revenue.

We also focus on annual recurring revenue or ARR and short-term billings as indicators of our business momentum. To calculate short-term billings as a sum of total revenue plus the change in short-term deferred revenue which eliminates the impact of upfront multi-year payments. ARR at the end of the second quarter was $195.5 million, up 34% year-over-year. Short-term billings were $57.2 million in Q2, up 21% year-over-year. Short-term billings on a trailing 12-month basis which factors out the impact of invoice timing in a given quarter were $214.6 million, up 31% year-over-year.

Growing our customer base is a key priority for the company. During the second quarter we grew our customer base by 302 customers bringing our total customer count to 4,308. This is up from 3,044 in the year ago period and 4,006 at the end of last quarter.

Number of customers who have deployed at least one cloud product was 2,157 at the end of the second quarter compared to 893 in the year ago period and 1,870 at the end of last quarter. Please note that existing on-premise customers who subsequently purchase a cloud product are included in the cloud customer count and that cloud customers may also have on-premise solutions as well.

In the second quarter, our gross retention rate which we calculate by comparing the annual recurring subscription and support revenue from our customers in the current quarter with the annual recurring subscription and support revenue from those same customers at the end of the second quarter of 2017 was greater than 90%. Please note that this retention rate calculation does not take into account the impact of any up-sell activity.

Moving down to P&L, please note that I'll be discussing our quarterly results on a non-GAAP basis unless otherwise noted. Gross profit in the second quarter was $40.4 million representing a gross margin of 79%. We were pleased with the gross margin performance in the quarter which was down only marginally from the second quarter of 2017. We continue to expect a modest decrease in gross margin over time due to our rapidly growing mix of cloud business and the associated hosting and infrastructure cost of delivering cloud products.

Sales and marketing expense was $33.9 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year and was 67% of revenue. The growth in our sales and marketing spend reflects planned investments in our go to market organizations primarily in the form of headcount additions intended to expand our global market coverage and position the company to generate sustained strong growth over the long-term.

The ROI and our customer acquisition costs are attractive and we believe these investments will help drive long-term shareholder value. Q2 sales and marketing spend also includes the catch-up of some variable marketing that we originally had planned for the first quarter.

R&D expense was $15.2 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year and was 30% of revenue down from 31% in the year ago period.

G&A expense was $6.7 million or 13% of revenue which was modestly above the year ago period ratio of 12% and includes the impact of public company costs.

Our operating loss was $15.3 million or a negative 30% operating margin for the second quarter compared to a negative 26% margin in the year ago period.

Net loss in the second quarter was $15.4 million or $0.35 per share based on 44.8 million weighted average shares outstanding.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit was $39.9 million, operating loss was $19.2 million, and net loss was $25.3 million.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $184.7 million or $4.13 per share. Net loss attributable to common stockholders includes a $159.5 million non-cash charge due to accretion of preferred stock to redemption value.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the quarter with $178.5 million in cash and no debt. Operating cash flow in the second quarter was negative $13.9 million. After taking into consideration $3.4 million of capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, free cash flow was negative $17.3 million in the quarter.

I'd now like to turn to our outlook for the third quarter and full-year 2018. Beginning with the third quarter, we expect revenue to be in the range of $52.3 million to $52.8 million. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $17 million to $16.5 million and non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.26 to $0.25 based on 67.8 million weighted average shares outstanding.

For the full-year 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $206.3 million to $207.3 million which equates to 29% growth at the mid-point. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $60.5 million to $59.5 million and non-GAAP net loss per share to be in the range of $1.28 to $1.26 per share based on 47.7 million weighted average shares outstanding. A reminder, that these results are on a 606 basis including comparisons to prior periods.

To conclude, Carbon Black delivered strong second quarter results. We're executing well against our growth strategies and seeing strong customer interest in our differentiated product portfolio. We believe we're in the early stages of disrupting a large cybersecurity market and are confident Carbon Black can become one of the next-gen security platforms of choice.

With that, we'd like to open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Melissa Franchi from Morgan Stanley

Melissa Franchi

Okay. Thanks for taking my question. Patrick you’re definitely seeing some good traction with Cb Defense and now that it’s getting more mature, I'm just wondering if you can talk about what you’re seeing in terms of win rates relative to both the legacy providers as well as the other emerging kind of next-gen vendors out there?

Patrick Morley

Yes, we -- on the win rate side, and hi Melissa, on the win rate side, we continue to see nice traction with our teams both our direct selling teams and also our channels understanding how to bring Cb Defense to market especially around the legacy antivirus side to do replacements there. We're seeing a large percentage and we've talked about this a large percentage of our Cb Defense customers are actually legacy AV takeouts. And I don't know that we've seen a change in that motion from the customer side, we certainly see customers right now understand that they had a challenge with efficacy and are looking at alternatives and Cb Defense has positioned well to do that.

As far as competition with some of the other vendors, the newer vendors in the marketplace, really haven't seen a change there and we're all going after this very large market opportunity right now and we think that the Predictive Security Cloud in combination with Cb Defense and the other offerings is a strong differentiator for us in being able to showcase that we can provide a lot of value for these customers.

Melissa Franchi

Got it, okay. And then the customer ads continue to be pretty impressive, are you seeing those new customer ads look different than what you've seen historically in terms that maybe like the customer size or the vertical concentration and I would have to imagine most of those are coming from Cb Defense?

Patrick Morley

That's correct. Most of our new customer acquisition is coming from Cb Defense. We really haven't seen a change from a segment standpoint, from a vertical standpoint in which customers are making the decision to move forward with Carbon Black. It’s very balanced across all the major categories of the market that are targeted.

And as far as size, we've seen really no change there. We -- certainly one of the places that we've invested in this year is in international markets and so from a initial customer acquisition their side while we do see large deals we are seeing certainly more small deals there, smaller deals. And we've also invested this year extensively on the Insight sales side and so that team is producing well and so maybe a little movement towards that that side of the market but no significant change inside the customer.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks, hi guys. I want to push on most of the first question a little bit more, I mean we just saw some sluggish results out of both Sophos and Symantec in the quarter, is there anything else that you're seeing maybe even existing customers that were running side by side that finally flip the switch to rip out maybe not necessarily hit an inflection point but it seems like based on their results and your results that we are starting to see a -- I guess a widening of what's happening out there in the marketplace?

Patrick Morley

Yes. So I can’t speak to specifics on Symantec and Sophos's results but I certainly can say that what we've seen over the last few quarters is an increasing acceptance that legacy providers aren't affected. And an increasing movement to say I'm going to fully replace my current offering, so one of the highlights we talked about that I just talked about was the global real estate firm that was 125,000 endpoint, so they're replacing legacy AV on 125,000 endpoints with Carbon Black with Cb Defense and that is something that we see across the Cb Defense space more than 70% of the Cb Defense customers are actually doing a rip and replace. So the majority of those customers that is a -- we are the new offering and the primary driver is I need more effective prevention and I need detection and response combined with my preventative capabilities.

Sterling Auty

Got it. And then one follow-up question, how are you pricing for LiveOps in some of the newer solutions and what's been the customer discussion around that pricing, do they think it's appropriate?

Patrick Morley

Yes, good question. We have not, we've announced LiveOps and we're demonstrating it this week at Black Cat and obviously we've been in that, we were in an extensive beta program as well allowing our customers to try it and the feedback was very positive. We haven't announced finalized pricing yet for Cb LiveOps and we'll be doing that in the next 30 days.

Rob Owens

Great and thanks for taking my question guys, pivoting a little bit on the Sterling's question, it is clear that there is separation happening in the market, so like to get some insight into pricing relative to what you're seeing out of some of those legacy competitors excuse me and then how aggressive are "next-generation" competitors relative to price rate now or is it more an architectural and technological type of decision where you're able to hold price? Thanks.

Mark Sullivan

Yes, I mean it's a competitive market, there's no question, there's a lot of people trying to hang on to their existing market share, there are new competitors like ourselves trying to take that market share away. I mean really what we're trying to do is to stay true to selling our value. And we really we push on the value proposition that we can provide the greater efficacy and ultimately if you have a solution that's not that effective, it doesn't at some point doesn't matter what the price is because it's just not getting the job done. So again competitive pricing, we try to stick to our value proposition and we've been, I think the numbers support that we're doing very well in that.

Rob Owens

And then second you referenced your IR partners and lead through them, can you talk about what percentage of sales is being influenced by the -- not fulfilled but influenced at this point by the indirect channel and how that's changing?

Patrick Morley

Yes. I think well we've certainly talked quite a bit about the importance of that channel from allowing us to understand what's happening in some of the highly publicized attacks across the globe. I mean being at 100 incidents last quarter gives us a great insight from a threat intelligence standpoint, we don't break out the numbers and the exact leads and the exact conversions we have back in on the quarter, but I would just tell you that we like what we saw in Q2 with the IR engagements and we saw some substantial wins associated with IR and we continue to see building momentum around that that community. And that's frankly one of the reasons we did the report this quarter, we've been talking to our partners about that and we think we can share for the industry over the coming quarters a lot more data about what we're seeing on the front lines.

Jonathan Ho

Hi, let me echo my congratulations on the strong quarter here. Just wanted to get a sense from you, in terms of the new customer sites that are adopting the solution, are they taking a little bit more of a platform view here and perhaps showing interest in products down the line, just wanted to get a sense for how meaningful that is versus just sort of buying the detection product upfront?

Mike Viscuso

Hey Jon, it's Mike Viscuso here, I will take this one. I think the message that we've been delivering both to you as well as to our customers of having a platform and trying to consolidate the over 70 vendors that each of our large enterprises are spending money with is resonating very well at the market. With the addition of Cb LiveOps, we're committing to that platform approach and we anticipate the advanced threat hunting product, Cb Response to be on the Predictive Security Cloud before the end of the year. So customers are seeing -- customers and prospects are seeing the velocity of our product innovation and seeing that we're backing up this dedication to a platform play and seeing the value hands over that they can consolidate their endpoint real estate down to one vendor and be more effective with one endpoint agent, one console, than they ever could with any of the other existing products on the market.

Jonathan Ho

Got it, got it. And just as a follow-up, with Cb LiveOps is this going to be sold to a different group of folks within the security organization and how do you think about changing or the need to change the market motion in order to be successful there if that's needed at all?

Mike Viscuso

Jon I will take this one again too Mike Viscuso here. So initially I don't believe so we will sell to the same -- the same buyer as we have with our other products. I do note though in our press release that Cb LiveOps because it has the ability to ask nearly any question of the current state of your enterprise, it can be used for more than secured used cases and we think that there's a huge value prop as you go out into the out years to use this intellectual property to expand our TAM as Patrick noted and we noted on the Road Show into an adjacent markets that can leverage that ability as a true data platform and give customers greater answers than they've ever been able to get before.

And so most customers are going to start to see that capability as way more than just a security team value prop and expand into the IT but as in any new product, we think that small customers will be the fastest to adopt, we will in fact sell most effectively to the customers that were accustomed to selling with but over time I think you’re going to see that user persona expand beyond security but not -- we're not banking on anything in the near-term.

Patrick Morley

And it’s Patrick, Jonathan. I will just add one additional point; we talked to our advisory board and talk to the beta customers around Cb LiveOps. Many of the use cases are certainly straight up security-related and there's also a number that are IT-related and specifically IT hygiene and when we talk to our buyers increasingly as security has more and more power within the organization, what was sitting, some of the IT Ops functions that were sitting more soundly inside of IT are now the responsibility of the security organization as they exert more and more control around the security profile of an organization, so we're confident that the motion as we see it right now will be to that same buyer.

Gregg Moskowitz from Cowen and Company

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay, thank you and I'll add my congratulations as well. Patrick you mentioned that you were very pleased with the number of multi-product sales this quarter, is it vendor consolidation that's primarily driving the increased cross-sells, is it improved sales motion on direct sales and through the channel, any color there would be helpful?

Patrick Morley

Yes, so for -- thanks Gregg. For a number of years our selling motion inside the company has been to sell multiple products. And you know, as Mike, and I just described in what we just covered we've added three new products in the last eight months on to the Predictive Security Cloud and so we have an extensive portfolio today of offerings that can help customers consolidate functionality and our sales organization is good at selling multiple products and our channel we’re working hard with the channel to do that as well. And so I think what you’re going to see from Carbon Black over the coming quarters is this is an area where we're going to spend a lot of our efforts on making sure we have a very repeatable process on going in and selling multiple products.

And initially what we see is we see new product sales, new customer sales is a point where we can sell multiple products right after that and then we do more of the expansion is around the renewal side so certainly a big focus for the company right now.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay, it’s terrific. I appreciate the color on that and then with respect to VMware and the joint offering, I know we still are relatively early days but just kind of curious how does say this quarter it looks, how the pipeline looks? Thanks.

Patrick Morley

Yes, so on -- so again Cb ThreatSight came out in Q4, Cb Defense for VMware came out in Q1 and just as a reminder Cb Defense for VMware requires essentially an offering from VMware called AppDefense so their sales organization is out selling AppDefense and they're more coming in conjunction with them to sell Cb Defense for VMware and we continued it, we saw a good pipeline generation in Q2 obviously we closed some deals, we like what we're seeing initially working with the VMware team out there, we’re learning a lot in the field and we expect that the opportunity will come over the next number of quarters as our teams get more aligned and working together, better aligned and working together and we understand that selling motion because the selling motion instilled in the security buyer but you're also working with the infrastructure buyer too.

Mark Sullivan

And just as a reminder there Gregg, VMware has 500,000 customers 60 million VMs and as Patrick just noted in order to get Cb Defense for VMware on their AppDefense testing installed, so as the VMware team continues to get better at selling AppDefense that opens up that large market for us as well.

Eric Keith

Hi guys, this is Eric Keith on for Michael. Nice quarter and thanks for taking my questions. Just similar to the VMware partnership, can you just elaborate a little bit on the IBM partnership as well, now that that’s been in place for couple of quarters now?

Patrick Morley

Yes, we continue to see nice traction with IBM. We have partnered with IBM across multiple areas just as a reminder product resale, we integrate with three of their offerings, they're QRadar, BigFix Resilient offerings, we partner with MSP and we partner with their IR team and we continue to see traction with IBM across the globe. One of the interesting things with IBM, we don't report separately on what we're seeing with IBM but certainly one of the things that we would like with IBM is that we're tightly aligned with their go to market teams, we’re on the price list and in international markets where we -- our presence is not the same as it is in North America, IBM has a very, a well built-out go to market team and so we wait till the traction that we've seen in international markets in particular because it gives us a channel and a really close partner that can bring us into market at a more mature way than we can, at least right now.

Eric Keith

Great, thank you. And then a follow-up for Mark if I may. Was there any one-time effect that occurred in the quarter, I’m just trying to get a sense of why short-term billings consolidated from the prior quarter? Thanks.

Mark Sullivan

Yes, no, nothing specific. Short-term billings is I think a good metric over time to measure the momentum of a business but from quarter-to-quarter it can have some variability but there was nothing specific that happened in the quarter, I referenced kind of a trailing 12-months if you look at it that way the gross ratio for term billings is 31% which is more in line with all the other top-line metrics that we talked about which were ranging anywhere from the low-30s to 36% of recurring revenue growth on a year-over-year basis.

Patrick Morley

Well, I just on behalf of Mark, Mike, and myself want to thank you for being on today's call for our second quarter earnings. We're excited about what we’re doing to help customers across the globe be safe from attacks and we're confident that we got the right strategy as we go after this multi-billion dollar opportunity. So thanks.

