EOG: Focus On ROCE Key To Success

While a premium is deserved based on the past performance, I am not willing to pay the steep current valuation based on earnings, and certainly cash flows.

As the company is on track to produce a million barrels per day from 2020 onward, growth becomes harder due to the law of large numbers.

EOG Resources (EOG) has been one of the most impressive longer term shale plays, as relentless focus on returns and financial conservative practices makes that it has been a huge outperformer.

I like the long-term performance of the business, yet do recognise that the current valuation is quite steep as current growth rates might not be easy to sustain for years to come. That being said, I like the underlying strength of the business, yet require a pullback before I am willing to buy into this long-term value creator.

EOG = ROCE

It is rare to see an energy company focus so extensively on return on capital employed, as many peers seem to favour production growth over all else. The company aims to be a low cost producer and deliver upon disciplined growth, creating superior ROCE throughout the economic/oil cycle.

To stress-test its potential investments (even) more than the past, new projects are tested versus a scenario with $40 oil as the company at large is expected to be cash-flow neutral with oil at $50. With the exception of a small loss in 2016, being truly a disastrous year for the industry, the company has been profitable in all of the years in the past two decades. Furthermore, ROCE is expected in the double-digits again this year.

Conservative financial practices made that the company did not have to skip its dividend in 2016 and was able to keep it steady. While the current dividend (less than 1% yield) is not that high, dividend growth is certainly impressive as dividends rose from just a few pennies in 2000 to $0.75 per share. In fact, I would not rule out dividend of a dollar per share or higher in 2019/2020.

Given the size of the operations, EOG is active in many US basins. The Eagle Ford is the largest presence, responsible for half of production. This is furthermore complemented by a large presence in the Permian, complemented by assets in the Rocky Mountains and very small Mid-Continent assets. The 2.2 million net acres held across all these regions give the company a great inventory of undrilled "premium" locations, some 8,000 to be more precise.

Recovery In Full Swing

Throughout 2017 a recovery in oil prices made that production was on the increase, with production up nearly 9% to 608,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The production rate peaked at 662,0000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the final quarter of the year, up 13% on the year before.

The company has been increasing capital spending plans to allow for this growth, with net capital spending totalling $4.0 billion last year, despite nearly $200 million in divestitures. Depreciation and amortisation charges came in at $3.4 billion, for net capital investments of $600 million.

The company posted solid earnings of $4.22 per share, or $2.4 billion in actual dollar terms, but given that $2.0 billion of that profit number was driven by tax reform, it is a meaningless number. The company reported operating earnings of $935 million for the year (held back by softer pricing in the first half of the year). After taxes and interest, this translates into a rather meaningless profit number.

About 2018

Given the sequential improvements in the price of oil, EOG has been a prime beneficiary of this trend as well. At the start of the year, the company guided for 16% production growth for all of 2018. This does come at a cost, with capital spending budget set at $5.4-5.8 billion for this year. Nonetheless, the company still foresaw free cash flows with oil at $60.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, equivalent to $689 million in actual dollar terms. With depreciation charges trending at $3.0 billion a year and adjusted earnings seen at close to $2.7 billion a year, it is clear that the sum of both is roughly equal to the capital spending plans for 2018.

Adjusted earnings improved further to $1.37 per share, or $795 million in dollar terms, in the second quarter. Depreciation charges rose to an annualised $3.4 billion. This number, as well as adjusted earnings power of $3.2 billion, yields a $6.6 billion cash flow number. This is about a billion higher than capital spending seen this year.

So while annualised earnings power amounts to $5.50 per share, actual cash flows are not even touching $2 per share. Large investments are made to keep production on the rise, as total production was up by 16% in the second quarter, reaching 702,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This makes EOG one of the larger Northern American producers of oil.

The good news furthermore is that the balance sheet remains strong, driven by the great current earnings power. Holding $1.0 billion in cash, EOG operates with $5.4 billion in net debt. While EBITDA comes in close to $7.5 billion a year, this results in very modest leverage ratios. Hence the board authorised a 19% increase in the dividend, now running at $0.88 per share each year, although the yield is just 0.7%.

What Now?

Do not get me wrong, EOG is one of the most impressive stories in the energy sector as shares have risen from just $5 in the year 2000, to $125 by now. This makes that shares have outperformed most of its peers over this long period of time.

Trading at $125, the earnings multiple has compressed to 22-23 times current annualised earnings power, although multiples are quite a bit higher if we look at free cash flows. The strong production growth provides a strong reason why cash flows are much lower than reported earnings.

While there is no doubt that the business is best in class, with large development (opportunities) and internal sourcing, EOG is kind of expensive as well. Based on earnings, shares trade at a multiple which is 5 times higher than the market, without much growth to show for it if capital spending would equal maintenance capital spending, and earnings would be equivalent to free cash flows. Reality is that current free cash flows are quite a bit lower, as the company targets impressive production growth.

A year ago I concluded that EOG is seen as an industry leader, yet it could be a laggard as well for the same reason. So far I continue to be impressed with what I see in terms of operating performance, although valuations remain sky high and the share price has been very resilient in relation to benchmark prices.

Hence I would be willing to be able to buy shares at an earnings multiple in line with the market during times at which I consider oil fairly valued at $60-70 per barrel. Such a multiple works out to a targeted entry point at around $100 per share, making me a very cautious "watcher" at current levels around $125 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.