Shutterfly (SFLY) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shawn Tabak - Shutterfly, Inc.

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Shutterfly's second quarter 2018 earnings call. With us today are Christopher North, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Pope, our Chief Financial Officer.

By now, you should have received a copy of our earnings announcements, which crossed the Wire just after the market close. If you need a copy of the press release, please go to shutterflyinc.com to find an electronic copy. Our presentation is also available on our Investor Relations site. The audio of this conference call is being recorded for playback purposes and a replay will be made available within a few hours.

Before we begin, I would like to note that our discussion today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include statements about our business outlook and strategy, and the assumptions underlying those statements and statements about historical results that may suggest trends for our business. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

I would also like to note that any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect information and analyses as of today and we assume no obligation to update this information. This information may contain certain financial performance measures that are different from financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from calculations or measures made by other companies. To the extent possible, a quantitative reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at shutterflyinc.com.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Chris. Chris?

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Thanks, Shawn. I'd like to welcome everyone to Shutterfly's second quarter 2018 earnings call. With the closing of the Lifetouch acquisition, Q2 2018 marks the beginning of a new stage of Shutterfly's growth. Shutterfly now comprises three divisions: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch and Shutterfly Business Solutions. All three are large, profitable businesses that are leaders in their respective industries and all three have significant opportunities ahead of them.

As we continue to integrate Lifetouch, all three divisions will both contribute to and benefit from the combined scale and capabilities of the overall company, most significantly by our world-class manufacturing platform. This sets the company on a long-term path for sustained profitable growth. After three full months of Lifetouch ownership, we're pleased with the business results, the Lifetouch leadership team, and the close alignment of mission and culture between the two companies. While the full integration of Lifetouch will take several years, the early integration work is off to a strong start and confirms our excitement about the potential for the combined company.

Today, I'll start by sharing an update on our Q2 2018 business performance. After that, Mike will present financial results for the second quarter and update our outlook for the full year. We had a successful second quarter overall with our Q2 results exceeding our expectations on consolidated top level metrics, including non-GAAP net revenue of $477 million, driven by strong performance in both the Lifetouch and SBS segments. While Shutterfly Consumer segment growth was below our expectations driven by a mix shift away from free promotions and towards paid higher value purchases, we're pleased with the continuing improvements in the business.

Finally, Lifetouch integration is off to a strong start and gives us increasing confidence in our ability to realize significant cost and revenue synergies over time. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $84 million driven by Lifetouch overperformance, the benefits of the 2017 platform consolidation and restructuring, and continued expense control. In the Shutterfly Consumer segment, the Shutterfly brand delivered a like-for-like growth of 4% below our expectations. The variance is largely due to a continuing mix shift away from free promotions where customers receive the product for free or pay for shipping and handling, and towards paid purchases.

While free promotions can play a useful role in engaging customers and in driving strategically valuable actions such as customer acquisition to our app, they come with trade-offs against quality of revenue, brand positioning, and customer behavior. Over the last three quarters, we've begun to reduce the mix of revenues from free promotions and expect to limit their use over time to situations where they help us acquire customers cost effectively or increase customer lifetime value. The trend away from free accelerated more than expected in Q2 both because of the actions we took to reduce the free mix, but also because we're seeing customers responding best to free promotions.

As a result, Shutterfly.com revenue from free products in Q2 declined 11% year-over-year, while revenue from paid products increased 17%, and the mix of revenues coming from paid increased from 81% last year in Q2 to 85% this year in Q2. These figures are for Shutterfly.com as a whole and include the Tiny Prints boutique and incremental revenue from shuttered websites. We regard this as a positive shift in that it reduces our reliance on our most aggressive promotions, improves the quality of our revenue, and protects our premium brand position. However, it does have a near term impact on headline growth in Q2 and we expect it to do so again in Q3.

At a category level, we saw particularly strong Q2 performance in cards and stationery where our graduation and wedding offerings were very successful. In personalized gifts and home décor, similar to Q1, we saw double digit growth in paid revenue partially offset by a decline in free revenue. Photo books also showed good performance in paid revenues, again partially offset by declining free revenue. Beyond the impact of the free paid mix shift, the overall Shutterfly Consumer segment revenue decline in the second quarter was driven by the loss of revenue from the three websites we shuttered in 2017: Tiny Prints, Wedding Paper Divas, and MyPublisher.

To help investors better understand the underlying growth in our Shutterfly Consumer segment, we began providing additional brand level metrics last fall, and we'll continue doing so this year. As a reminder, we shuttered MyPublisher in the middle of the second quarter of 2017, the Tiny Prints website towards the end of the second quarter of 2017, and Wedding Paper Divas towards the end of the third quarter of 2017 and will only have a like-for-like comparison to the prior year beginning in Q4 2018.

In addition to organic Shutterfly growth, Shutterfly.com also benefits from revenue we retained from customers of the websites we shuttered last year, who transferred some of their purchases to Shutterfly. We expect to retain a significantly lower percentage of this revenue outside of Q4, given that Tiny Prints is primarily a cards and stationery business centered around the holidays, and enjoys strong Q4 to Q4 royalty each year. For example, while Tiny Prints graduation business declined in Q2, this was almost entirely offset by growth in Shutterfly's brand new (08:32) graduation card business, which grew significantly benefiting both from legacy Tiny Prints customers migrating their purchasing to Shutterfly.com, as well as from improvement in the Shutterfly graduation offering. For Q2 overall, we retained approximately 34% of revenue from the shuttered websites compared to last year.

Turning to our strategic initiatives, we continued to make good progress. We launched our Kids and Pets categories on July 9, expanding the range of products we offer our customers. Kids and Pets are natural extensions of our business and leverage our strong brand, loyal customer base, and a long history of successful range and category expansion. Shutterfly Kids offers a variety of products for children including School Gear, Kids Room, Travel, Toys and Games, and Tableware. The collection is designed for children aged four to 14 and includes products such as personalized bean bags, duvets, fleece blankets, custom backpacks, school folders and beach towels. Shutterfly Pets offers products for both pets and their owners ranging from personalized pet beds, bowls and blankets to pet tags and bandanas. We'll continue to add to these categories in advance of the holiday season this year as well as in coming years.

In addition to launching whole new categories, we are also focused on accelerating the pace at which we bring products to market in our existing categories. We launched eight new personalized gifts and home décor products in the second quarter, including ceramic coasters, pot holders and photo wristlets. We've taken significant steps towards reducing the cost and the time required to launch a new product. As a result, we expect to double the number of new products launched in 2018 versus 2017 and to further increase the number we launched in 2019.

Mobile continues to grow strongly with mobile purchases increasing 410 basis points year-over-year to 29% of Shutterfly brand revenue. We continue to expand the range of products available in the app, adding 13 products in the second quarter, which helps drive higher mobile average order value. In the second quarter, we had over 1 million app downloads and continued to see a high install-to-first order ratio and attractive customer acquisition costs. We also further enhanced user experience with features such as intuitive inline text editing, push notifications alerting a customer when an order has shipped, a new countdown timer for upcoming events such as Mother's Day and a made for Samsung variant of the Shutterfly app that is a special offer for Samsung users and it's distributed via their app store.

Turning to Lifetouch, revenue was $262 million in the second quarter, above our expectations, driven by the schools business unit. We were pleased with the Lifetouch performance in their first quarter as part of Shutterfly, which reflects significant improvements in the business under the current management team. In the second quarter, Lifetouch had their second most important season of the year as the schools business unit focuses on providing spring photography for grades K through A as well as sports photography, yearbooks, and senior graduation photography. Strong performance in both the schools and preschool business units was supported by strong account retention and solid growth in new accounts. This growth was partially offset by church, which continues to face headwinds from declining church membership.

As we look ahead to Q3, Lifetouch is preparing for their peak season around the Fall School Picture Day tradition, its cornerstone program in the schools business unit. Fall School Picture Day starts as early as July for some schools. Lifetouch prepares for their peaks early just as Shutterfly Consumer does for the Q4 holidays and is ready to go. The field operations team is ramping photographers, the product teams have created photography plans, adding visual variety and the production team has tested their equipment and platforms. The fact that Lifetouch is increasing its base of school customers, as mentioned earlier, sets them up well for this year's fall season.

Turning to the Lifetouch integration, we're delighted by the strong start of the joint Shutterfly and Lifetouch working teams, who are focused on realizing the three principal value creation opportunities that we've previously articulated. First, gaining access to many Lifetouch customers as Shutterfly customers; second, realizing more revenue from Lifetouch customers within Lifetouch by accelerating the development of Lifetouch's online ordering platform and offering products from Shutterfly's broader range; and third, realizing significant supply chain, manufacturing and fulfillment cost synergies.

We will realize these synergies over time with an expected $50 million contribution to our 2020 minimum adjusted EBITDA target of $450 million. On the revenue side, we're excited by the opportunity to leverage Lifetouch's existing customer base of more than 10 million existing households as well as the 1 million new kindergarten households they add each year. This fall we will introduce some initial benefits to Lifetouch customers with a light-weight first phase of technology integration as a step towards broader technology integration in 2019 and beyond.

Our initial steps towards integration focus on the Shutterfly Photos platform. For example, later this year, those Lifetouch schools customers, who's purchased digital images from MyLifetouch.com will be able to automatically access their fall picture day photos on Shutterfly.com. They'll be able to use these photos to create Shutterfly products as well as being able to upload their personal photos to Shutterfly Photos, our fully featured cloud photo service where they will benefit from free storage. We will also run a set of marketing and promotion tests, benefiting Lifetouch customers and encouraging them to become Shutterfly customers, which will further inform our 2019 integration roadmap.

We expect modest revenue synergies from these activities in 2018 with more significant technology integration and revenue synergies in 2019 and beyond. Our plans for cost synergies are built around a common manufacturing platform, leveraging our combined purchasing power and scale, and achieving greater utilization given our adjacent peak periods. Joint Shutterfly and Lifetouch teams are already working on these initiatives and we are on track to achieve the planned supply chain benefits for 2018.

Turning to Shutterfly Business Solutions or SBS, revenue was $49.8 million in the second quarter, 66% growth year-over-year. SBS growth was driven by the major multi-year deal we signed in Q3 2017 with an existing technology client, where volumes ramped more rapidly than planned in the second quarter. We remain on track to improve margins in the second half of 2018. As a reminder, SBS revenue can be lumpy as you can see this year, where the timing of when volumes ramp and the comparisons to last year lead to revenue growth significantly frontloaded in the year.

Overall, we're pleased with the progress we've made in the first half of the year and remain confident in the second half. We have a lot to look forward to in the second half with the Lifetouch peak starting in Q3 followed by the Shutterfly peak in Q4, and we're very excited about the opportunities ahead of us in each of our divisions, in the value creation opportunities from integration with Lifetouch and in leveraging our manufacturing platform.

Now, Mike will share the details of our Q2 financial results and guidance.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Thank you, Chris, and good afternoon, everyone. I will share our financial results for Q2, which now includes Lifetouch. Acquisition of Lifetouch closed on April 2, and this is the first quarterly earnings report where Lifetouch is included in our results for the quarter. Q2 is Lifetouch's second largest revenue quarter, which adds significant scale and profitability to our overall results. Given the significance of Lifetouch on our reported results, there are a number of housekeeping items that I will cover first.

First, I'll cover the basis of our financial presentation and commentary going forward, then I'll provide commentary on our consolidated results and on our results for our three portfolio businesses or segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch and SBS. Our segment reporting will continue to report net revenue and cost of net revenue, consistent with previous reporting, but now, we'll also include technology and development, sales and marketing, and credit card fees, arriving at a margin for each segment. The margin of our three segments compares to non-GAAP operating income by adding corporate expenses, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, including restructuring and acquisition-related charges.

Going forward, we will also provide commentary on the margin of each of our segments. Please see Appendix 2 on page 10 and 11 of our press release for full details on segment reporting.

Second, I'll cover our non-GAAP adjustments for purchase accounting. As anticipated, there were two non-recurring and non-cash purchase accounting adjustments in Q2 related to Lifetouch. The first was a deferred revenue write-down, which lowered Q2 GAAP reported net revenue by $33.3 million. And the second was an inventory write-up, which increased GAAP reported cost of net revenue by $10.9 million. The amounts quoted on this earnings call are normalized for these deferred revenue and inventory write-up non-GAAP adjustments, as we believe they provide investors a better understanding of our business. We've included a bridge on page 12 of our press release and Appendix 3.1 to help investors understand these non-GAAP adjustments.

And finally, I'll cover our accounting policy alignment for Lifetouch. We substantially completed our assessment of Lifetouch accounting policies in Q2, which resulted in the presentation of photography expenses as a cost of net revenue whereas it had previously been reflected in sales and marketing. Please note this only impacts income statement presentation and does not impact operating income or adjusted EBITDA. Q2 results reflect this presentation. Non-GAAP net revenue normalized for the purchase accounting deferred revenue write-down was $476.7 million, coming in above our expectations driven by strong performance in our Lifetouch and SBS segments.

In the quarter, Shutterfly Consumer net revenue was $165 million. Growth in the Shutterfly brand was offset by anticipated revenue declines in the non-Shutterfly brands due to the platform consolidation and the brand shutdowns over the course of the past year. We've included a revenue bridge in the appendix to this presentation to help investors better understand the Shutterfly brand performance during the second quarter. Non-GAAP Lifetouch net revenue was $261.9 million, better than our expectations primarily due to schools and offset slightly by the church business. In the second quarter, net revenue from our SBS business grew 66% over the prior year to $49.8 million, benefiting from higher than expected volumes from the major multi-year deal we signed with an existing technology client in the third quarter of 2017.

In the second quarter, our Shutterfly Consumer metrics reflect a combination of effects of the platform consolidation and the changing mix away from free toward paid revenue. Total unique customers were 3.1 million, decreasing 6% over the second quarter of 2017. We generated 4.8 million orders across our portfolio of premium lifestyle brands, a decrease of 12% over the second quarter of 2017. Average order value for the quarter was $34.46, a 5% increase over the second quarter of 2017. Customers and orders decreased and average order value increased, primarily due to the platform consolidation and the mix shift away from free.

Non-GAAP gross margin normalized for the purchase accounting deferred revenue write-down and inventory write-up was 53.4%. Shutterfly Consumer gross margin was 47.8%, a decrease of 80 basis points over the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to an increase in cost of revenue from technology expenses related to our strategic initiatives and offset by a higher AOV and the mix shift away from free. Lifetouch gross margin was 65.2%, higher than expected due to the revenue outperformance in this segment. SBS gross margin in the second quarter of 2018 was 16.5%, down from the second quarter of 2017. The gross margin decrease comes from the major new deal signed in the third quarter of 2017, which has lower gross margins during the client's initial ramp period. Normalized operating expenses for the quarter totaled $222.1 million and exclude acquisition-related charges of $8 million and non-recurring restructuring charges related to the iMemories divestiture of $3 million. Lifetouch added approximately $120 million of operating expense in the quarter.

I will now address our segment margins. Shutterfly Consumer segment margin in Q2 was $14.8 million, a $1.9 million or 14% improvement over the second quarter of 2017, driven by organic growth in the Shutterfly brand as well as lower expenses resulting from the platform consolidation in 2017. Lifetouch segment margin in Q2 was $75.5 million, driven primarily by the schools business. SBS segment margin in Q2 was $3.5 million, a $2.6 million increase over the second quarter of 2017, driven by growth from the major multi-year deal signed in the third quarter of 2017 as well as growth from other client wins.

Total corporate expenses, which primarily consist of general and administrative expenses were $37.0 million and reflect the addition of Lifetouch. Our non-GAAP operating income normalized to exclude acquisition-related and restructuring charges and deferred revenue and inventory purchase accounting adjustments was $32.3 million. In the second quarter, our adjusted EBITDA, which excludes acquisition-related charges of $8 million and restructuring charges of $3 million, was $84.4 million.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 32%. Our effective tax rate decreased 700 basis points over the second quarter of 2017, driven by tax reform. In the second quarter, the rate also benefited from incremental tax deductions from stock-based compensation. As a reminder, we get the benefit of additional tax deductions based on an increase in stock price at the time RSUs vest for stock options are exercised. Non-GAAP net income normalized to exclude acquisition-related and restructuring charges and deferred revenue and inventory purchase accounting adjustments totaled $13.6 million or $0.38 per share. The weighted average shares used to calculate the non-GAAP net income per share totaled 35.8 million shares.

Cash and investments as of June 30, totaled $226 million. Capital expenditures were $25.8 million in the second quarter. In the second quarter, we settled the $300 million of convertible notes in cash as planned and communicated previously. As expected, the conversion option settled in the money. Therefore, the company transferred 1.1 million shares to the note-holders and, pursuant to our bond hedge, received 1.1 million shares from the bond hedge counterparties offsetting any dilution from the conversion option.

The warrants initially sold with the convertible notes settle ratably over an 80-day period commencing on August 15 of this year. The company intends to net share settle the warrants provided they are in the money. The warrants have a strike price of $83.18. As a reminder, we anticipate using cash to pay down our acquisition debt and maintaining a BB rating profile. From there, we'll continue to focus on optimizing capital allocation across organic reinvestment in the business, further M&A and returning excess capital to the shareholders.

I also would want to provide an update on Lifetouch's iMemories business. At the time we purchased Lifetouch, we anticipated that we would exit the iMemories business as Shutterfly Photos was a more complete and advanced solution.

As communicated on our Q1 earnings call, we decided to accelerate the process of exiting iMemories. This divestiture was completed in the second quarter resulting in restructuring charges of $3 million. Now, I will turn to our updated financial guidance.

Overall, we are raising our full-year net revenue guidance by $3 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10 million. Our updated guidance reflects the presentation of Lifetouch photography expenses as a cost of net revenue within gross profit where it had previously been reflected in sales and marketing. Additionally, we've updated our quarterly outlook for the timing of certain Lifetouch expenses shifting $12 million of expense from Q4 to Q3.

This has the effect of decreasing our Q3 adjusted EBITDA by $12 million and increasing our Q4 adjusted EBITDA by a corresponding $12 million. There is no impact of this expense timing on our full-year guidance.

The timing shift is a result of aligning Lifetouch accounting policies with Shutterfly. Our quarterly non-GAAP outlook also excludes the remaining impact of the deferred revenue write-down which is expected to be approximately $5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Please see appendix 5.1 and 5.2 on pages 16 and 17 of our press release for further detail.

Now, I'd like to update our non-GAAP annual guidance. We expect non-GAAP net revenue ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.065 billion, a $3 million increase at the midpoint over previous guidance. We expect Shutterfly Consumer net revenue ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.025 billion, a $22 million decrease at the midpoint over previous guidance. Lifetouch nine-month non-GAAP net revenue ranging from $790 million to $810 million, a $15 million increase at the midpoint over previous guidance.

SBS net revenue ranging from $220 million to $230 million, a $10 million increase at the midpoint over previous guidance. We expect a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 54%. We expect non-GAAP operating income ranging from $196 million to $215 million, a $9 million increase at the midpoint over previous guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA ranging from $400 million to $420 million, a $10 million increase at the midpoint over previous guidance. Non-GAAP earnings per share ranging from $3.05 to $3.50 per share, a $0.21 increase over the previous guidance at the midpoint. Capital expenditures of $100 million and a tax rate of 21%. This guidance excludes remaining acquisition-related charges of $2 million to $3 million.

We'll now open the call up for your questions.

Our first question is from Colin Sebastian with Robert Baird. Please go ahead.

Colin Alan Sebastian - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Thanks. Nice quarter. First question, I guess bigger picture on Lifetouch and the integration and synergies there. Obviously, it's still early, but it sounds like at this point, you're still comfortable with those out year synergy guidance goals. Do you still consider those somewhat conservative as you've discussed before. And then secondly, the guidance for EBITDA or you beat the guidance for EBITDA by more than the revenue upside. So I was just wondering for a little more color on perhaps the cost control side of that equation? Thanks.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Sure. Thanks, Colin. This is Mike. I guess a couple of things, I'd say, I will take the first part of your question which was, do we still see the same opportunity for Lifetouch integration, both the revenue and cost synergies. I think, we heard in our remarks that we have increasing confidence in those after owning it for four months to-date. I think the teams are working well and we're identifying opportunities both on the revenue and cost side that we anticipated. So we reaffirm our $450 million minimum targeted EBITDA for 2020. I think, the second part of your question was around, our beat in Q2 around the EBITDA and beating it by more than the revenue beat. I guess a couple of things that I would say there is, in Q2 what you saw was that we beat it again by the $22 million, we also beat the top-line revenue by $18 million, so you get a benefit of that pulling through in the gross profit, and then I think we just did a good job as we often do on controlling operating expenses at the company across our Shutterfly Consumer, as well as Lifetouch as well as frankly some of our integration efforts.

Colin Alan Sebastian - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

And then, on the Consumer segment with the shift away from free promotions, are you giving any second thought to that strategy just given that that's come in a little bit under your expectations or are the longer-term benefits of that really outweighing that short-term pressure?

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

I'll remind you that while our free promotions are profitable, they are significantly less profitable and at lower AOV than our paid purchases. And just to give you a sense, I think we gave the numbers in our prepared remarks on the relative growth rate of the paid business versus the free business to remind you, the paid growth was 17% year-over-year. The free business declined 11% year-over-year. Just to give you a sense that meant that the paid business as a percentage of our Shutterfly.com business increased from 81% in Q2 2017 to 85% in Q2 2018, so that's the direction we'd like to see it moving.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

I just want to underscore one of the things that Chris said as well though. This doesn't mean we're shutting off free. This means that we are going to selectively use free where it makes sense and I'll underscore what he said is that in some customer acquisition activities, it absolutely makes sense to use free and a good example of that is in some of the strategies we deploy on mobile.

Colin Alan Sebastian - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Youssef Squali with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks guys. It's actually Naved Khan for Youssef. Just a couple of questions, Chris, can you just talk about maybe the broader competitive landscape for the Consumer business, the fact that you're able to pull back on the free promotions. Is that kind of telling on how the landscape may be shifting in your favor and also as we think about the growth for 2019 and in light of this effort on a more paid versus free. What's the right way to think about it, I guess this year is a year of tough comp because this is sort of a brand new effort, but how should we think about 2019 in terms of just expectations for growth?

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

I don't think we're going to give any updates to sort of our thoughts about 2019 growth rates, but what I'd say is in terms of how – the way I'd think about free/paid mix is that, to reiterate what Mike said is, there will continue to be a role for free in our business.

Q1 to Q3, we have seen historically a relatively similar mix of free. As I said in our prepared remarks after a period in which that mix increased over the last three quarters we've been bringing it down and as you saw in Q2, you should expect to see that continuing to happen over the rest of this year. And we don't know exactly where it's going to – the right place to end up, the right place will depend on where we are able to provide free (37:11) in a way that makes sense for the business, build and acquire new customers cost effectively or in driving lifetime value. But it will certainly (37:18) has been historically. The last thing I'd say is, while Q1 to Q3 the free/paid mix is relatively similar, Q4 we see a significantly lower mix of free and higher mix of paid because customers – for a couple of reasons.

One is customers have very high intentionality and very high time sensitivity around the holidays. So, we don't need to use free as much. The second reason frankly is that we have cards and stationery, free has historically been a very small part of that business and you know our Q4 is very cards and stationery-centric quarter.

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Specific to your question on the Consumer side, at the midpoint of Consumer revenue guidance, we brought Q3 down by $8 million and we brought Q4 down by $9 million to around 8% growth. To put that in perspective, we reduced Shutterfly Consumer for the second half of the year by about 2%. So, for Q3 the largest part of the Shutterfly Consumer change is recognizing the accelerating free/paid mix that we've been talking about that we saw in Q2. And we expect it to continue in Q3. For Q4, there are a number of positive factors, which give us confidence in the Shutterfly Consumer performance, but there's also a few unknowns and maybe that cause us to be a bit cautious and maybe I'll let Chris talk about some of those.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

We're very excited about what's happening in mobile where we have a number of new features, a stronger app, a stronger product range in the app and we're continuing to see strong mobile growth. So all of those things are positive that should be supporting our Q4 growth. There are, as we look to Q4, several things that we'll be experiencing for the first time this Q4, where we really have limited past data to inform our forecast. And I'll just mention three in particular. The first is what you've mentioned Naved free/paid mix shift.

So while the impact will be smaller in Q4 than in Q2 and Q3 since the free mix is lower in Q4 for the reasons I already mentioned. There still will be some impact expected from that free/paid mix shift continuing. Secondly, with our new categories, kids and pets, are our first significant new category launches in some years. And while the initial reception we've seen in the first few weeks response has (41:04) been positive, we'll really only know how they're performing as we get into the thick of Q4. And finally, we know that the higher retention that we saw from customers migrating from the three platforms we shuttered last year was a benefit to our Q4 last year, but this will be the first Q4 where we learn what the year-over-year Q4-to-Q4 retention is from those customers who were newly migrated to Shutterfly.com from the three platforms we shuttered. So I think we have many reasons to be optimistic about that. We don't really have any prior data to inform our forecast. So taking these three factors into account, we've chosen to be slightly more cautious in our forecast for Q4.

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Naved Khan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Our next question comes from Chris Merwin with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Christopher Merwin - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Christopher Merwin - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Christopher Merwin - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Victor Anthony with Aegis Capital. Please go ahead.

Victor Anthony - Aegis Capital Corp.

Victor Anthony - Aegis Capital Corp.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Christopher North - Shutterfly, Inc.

Now that we know but really analyze and understand customer in terms of a behavioral segmentation, understand the value of different kinds of customers and how their behaviors have changed and evolved over time. One of the things we've learned is that there are subsets of customers who respond extremely effectively for free and probably would only transact with free promotions, that's a very small subset of customers. At the other extreme is set of customers who never interact with free and that's actually a pretty high percentage of the customers. And then there's customers who are in-between, who are regular customers but who sometimes respond incrementally to free as well.

So, as we've gotten better at segmenting our customers at times using behavioral machine learning based segmentation, we're getting better at targeting the right promotion to the right customers. And I think that's going to allow us over time to make a more judicious and strategic use of free and to ensure that where we're using it, we're doing it in a way that genuinely creates value.

Because I think there are times in the past where I'd say that we've been guilty of using free in a very broadcast way and where we may have had lower quality of revenues in some cases, or trained on helpful customer behavior. So, free is not going to go away. I think our use of free is going to be very tactical and strategic going forward and informed by our long-term strategy. And while, of course, we will watch what other competitors do, I'm really not concerned that we're opening up a major opportunity here for competitors.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Victor Anthony - Aegis Capital Corp.

That's correct.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Michael W. Pope - Shutterfly, Inc.

Victor Anthony - Aegis Capital Corp.

Got it. Thank you.

