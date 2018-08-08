Snap: Headline Beat A Big Bust

After the bell on Tuesday, camera maker Snap (SNAP) saw its shares initially rise as the company reported a top and bottom line beat. Of course, it's not hard to beat when estimates are cut so much. Additionally, a deeper dive into the report shows a different story, which likely means that shares will continue lower over the long run. We may already be seeing that as after-hours trading saw shares turn negative as I finished typing up this piece.

Snap came in with Q2 revenues of $262 million, which handily beat estimates for $251 million. However, we must keep in mind that after last quarter's disaster, the Street cut their average estimate by more than $41 million. On the bottom line, the 14 cent non-GAAP loss was better than expected by three cents, but of course two of those three cents came from in between quarter estimate cuts.

While the company beat estimates for Q2, it also gave weak guidance for Q3 in what appears to be its first major guidance issuance. Revenues are forecast to come in a range of $265 million to $290 million, while the Street going into this report was at $290.1 million. Management is also guiding to another large negative EBITDA quarter, even if it shows slight improvement over last year's period.

Here's the biggest problem: user growth. The company actually reported a sequential decline from 191 million daily users ("DAUs") to 188 million. Six quarters ago, the year-over-year increase in DAUs was 48%, and now it is just 8%. For a company that needs more and more users, just a 1 million increase in the first half of the year is quite troubling.

With the company continuing to report massive GAAP losses, it continues to burn through a tremendous amount of cash, as seen below. Free cash flow in the period was a negative $234 million, worse than Q2 2017, which annualizes out to almost $1 billion. I previously asked if a capital raise was coming soon, and at this rate, we likely will be seeing one in the next year because the cash amount will be at a troubling level.

(Source: Snap earnings slides, seen here)

Personally, I would continue to favor Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) at this point, especially after both names fell after their respective reports. Both of the social media giants have much better balance sheets and are showing some semblance of profitability. Snap has neither of those, which will make it harder to grow and attract users over time. At this point, I like the valuations of Facebook and Twitter better, and I'll have more on that angle in the coming weeks as we get the updated analyst estimates after this report.

After beating on the top and bottom lines, Snap shares surged as high as $14.90 in after-hours trading. However, they had fallen into negative territory by 5:15 PM. Guidance for Q3 called for revenues well below Street estimates, and let's not forget that Q2 was only a beat due to massive estimate cuts. The company continues to lose hundreds of millions of dollars and burn through plenty of cash, and daily active users actually declined sequentially. It would not surprise me if shares move lower still as this report is further digested.

