Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc's (ALDR) CEO Robert Azelby on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Ashwin Agarwal - VP, Corporate Strategy

Larry Benedict - Principal Accounting Officer and EVP

Robert Azelby - CEO

Eric Carter - Interim CMO

Analysts

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Unidentified Analyst - J.P. Morgan

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Matthew Luchini - BMO Capital

Unidentified Analyst - Credit Suisse

Unidentified Analyst - Cowen and Company

Gerard Smith - Leerink Partners

Unidentified Analyst - Mizuho

Serge Belanger - Needham and Company

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Alder Biopharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the formal remarks we will open the call up for your questions. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ashwin Agarwal, Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Please proceed.

Ashwin Agarwal

Thank you operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Just after market close today, we filed our Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and issued a press release reporting on our second quarter 2018 financial and operating results, both of which are available in the Investors section of our website at www.alderbio.com. You may listen to a live webcast with slides and listen to a replay of today's call on the Investors section of the website, where you may also access a downloadable set of slides that will be referenced on today's call.

Today, on our call, we have Bob Azelby, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Eric Carter, Interim Chief Medical Officer; and Larry Benedict, EVP and Principal Accounting Officer. Moving to Slide 2, before we begin, I would like to caution you that during today's conference call we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company including statements about possible future developments regarding clinical, regulatory, commercial, financial, and strategic matters. Actual events or results, of course, could differ materially. We refer you to the documents that Alder files from time to time with the SEC and in particular, the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, which was filed with the SEC today August 07, 2018. These documents, which are available on the SEC's website contain and identify under the heading Risk Factors, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. With that, let me pass the call over to Bob.

Robert Azelby

Thank you Ashwin and welcome everyone. Before we begin I would like to share how excited I am to be here at Alder at this pivotal time for both the company and the migraine community. I have met with many of you over the past two months sharing my initial thoughts on Alder and our opportunity and I look forward to continuing our dialogue. For those of you who I have not met I look forward to engaging with you soon.

One of the many reasons I joined Alder is because I share in the company's commitment to making a difference in the lives of patients suffered from migraine. My first sales job was in 1993 as a Glaxo sales representative launching sumatriptan. Back then it was clear there was little appreciation in the broader community on how truly disabling migraine is for patients living with the disease. Fast forward to 2018 and migraine is the sixth most disabling disease in the world according to the World Health Organization. In fact little progress has been made for improving treatments for migraine patients who have to wait weeks to months for their preventive therapy to achieve effect and regularly these agents don’t achieve their desired outcome. In many cases migraine patients must trade off tolerability for the ability to do every day life activities in order to manage their disease. There is little appreciation or understanding in our society of what it really means to live with episodic or chronic migraine. This disease not only has a deleterious effect on patients but it also takes an enormous toll on the patient's loved ones.

In my first couple of months at Alder I have had the opportunity to engage with patients who suffer from this disabling disease. For the most part these patients are in the prime of their lives being between the age of 30 and 55, however this disease robs them of the ability to do routine life activities such as working, managing family responsibilities, being in a relationship, and just living a normal life. A chronic migraine patient I spoke with a few weeks ago passionately shared how she just wants to be considered dependable by her coworkers, her family, and her friends.

We at Alder believe this is where our opportunity lies building a significant unmet need in the market which Alder is well positioned to address. According to our market research where the 90% of chronic migraine sufferers are unsatisfied with current treatment options and are eager to try new alternatives. Further our research shows that patients care more about safety and efficacy because of the impact on their lives over the load of administration. We believe we have an opportunity to change the treatment paradigm for migraine prevention with Eptinezumab, our leading investigational product candidate for migraine prevention targeting calcitonin gene-related peptide or CGRP. Epti is a monoclonal antibody designed to have a very high specificity and long half life and strong binding affinity to the CGRP ligand. These generic attributes combined with IV administration means that 100% of the dose is immediately available to block the CGRP which has produced encouraging clinical results and a very favorable clinical profile.

We are particularly pleased with the new clinical data from our PROMISE 1 and PROMISE 2 Phase 3 clinical trials that were presented during the quarter. In April at the American Academy of Neurology we gave eight presentations including three oral presentations. Our PROMISE 2 top line data was selected as one of the most noteworthy clinical trial presentations and was the only migraine presentation selected for the prestigious AAA plenary session. In June at the American Headache Society Annual Meeting there were 14 presentations on Epti in multiple late breaking sessions, platform presentations, and poster presentations.

The data in both episodic and chronic migraine clinical trials further support Epti's differentiated clinical profile which demonstrates efficacy that is rapid, sustained, and further improved at six months and one year following multiple quarterly infusions. Looking across all the responder rates 50%, 75%, and 100% on Slide 4 for both PROMISE 1 and PROMISE 2, our data for Epti demonstrates potentially best in class efficacy that starts with day one reduction in migraine risk that is further sustained and improved following multiple quarterly infusions. The encouraging safety and tolerability results have remained consistent across the clinical trial program.

We have received very favorable feedback from our clinical investigators as well as the broader neurology community on the quality of the Epti data and it will prove the potential positive impact Epti can have on migraine patients. This feedback gives us great confidence in our strategic and operational plan going forward.

I would also like to highlight the continued progress we have made toward our goal of submitting a high quality BLA for Epti through the FDA in the first quarter of 2019. All of our milestones remain on track including the completion of our one year safety study with safety results consistent with previous trials. We believe that Alder is well positioned to capitalize on a very large U.S. market opportunity with a significant unmet need. There are approximately 13 million migraine prevention candidates of which approximately 3.5 million are currently prophylactically treated. We have previously stated our view on the U.S. Epti market opportunity is $1.5 billion to $2 billion. While this is a reasonable view of the U.S. market opportunity, as the new CEO it is my philosophy not to provide this level of guidance going forward. However, we remain very bullish on the size of the U.S. market and the commercial opportunity for Epti which has been further reinforced by the recent CGRP launch.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Dr. Eric Carter who will go into more specifics on some of the key highlights of our clinical trials.

Eric Carter

Thanks Bob and good afternoon. As Bob noted we believe that Epti's level of efficacy observed to bake in our clinical trial program has not been achieved with any other migraine prevention drugs that are either approved or in development. As we've demonstrated in our clinical trials Epti is the early anti-CGRP therapy delivering suppression in the risk of migraine on day one, substantial 50%, 75%, and 100% responder rate sustained for three months following one administration, and an improvement in the level of efficacy with subsequent course infusions.

Slide 6 highlights the day one reduction in migraine prevalence that Epti delivered in our PROMISE 1 pivotal trial in episodic migraine. It's remarkable to note that on the first day following infusion the risk of migraine decreased by more than 50% so both the 300 milligram and the 100 milligram doses. For these patients Epti acted quickly. The fact that the results were sustained at least through day 28 is an important clinical finding. So we have a rapid day one response sustained from that. We now also have based on the response from four quarterly infusions over a period of 12 months.

Shown here on Slide 7 of a 75% responder rates in PROMISE 1 demonstrating that Epti's efficacy was sustained and further improved following the third and fourth quarterly doses in these episodic migraine patients. In fact after one year of treatment more than 50% of patients on the 300 milligram dose achieved a 75% or greater reduction in migraine base.

Slide 8 highlights the percentage of episodic patients that achieved a 100% reduction in monthly migraine days at each infusion through one year. So the 300 milligram dose on average 16.8% of patients achieved mostly migraine freedom through the first quarterly infusion and it has increased approximately one third of patients during the fourth dosing period ending at 12 months. Again you can see how Epti's efficacy improved with each subsequent dose. We see a very similar efficacy pattern in chronic migraine in patients with more severe disease.

Looking at Slide 9, Epti also delivered rapid day one migraine prevention in chronic migraine patients as demonstrated by our PROMISE 2 pivotal trial. In this study again the data shows the 300 milligram and 100 milligram dose reducing migraine risk by more than 50%. So for both episodic and chronic migraine patients the risk of having a migraine was reduced by more than 50% versus baseline within the first day following a single infusion. This will be a very important benefit for patients if Epti is approved as it may allow them to experience migraine prevention within one day of treatment compared to the weeks or months other therapies may require.

Slide 10 highlights the new six month PROMISE 2 data that we announced this quarter and as you can see on the chart the number of patients experiencing a 50% and 75% reduction in average monthly migraine days increased following the second quarter infusion. Turning now to Slide 11, shown here following the first infusion on average approximately 15.1% of patients receiving a 300 milligram dose of Epti were 100% migraine free and that increased to 20.8% following the second infusion. For the 100 milligram dose, that increase went from on average 10.8% with the first dose to 17.8% after the second dose.

I have said data that we believe show the compelling benefits of Epti. What matters though is the benefit to risk profile. The favorable safety and tolerability data across our clinical trials including our recently completed long-term safety study have remained consistent. We are very encouraged by these results and we look forward to continuing to advance Epti with the goal of bringing this medicine to patients. Bob explained the importance of finding your treatment options that will improve the lives of migrainers in a meaningful way. At Alder we are united in this quest and we are confident in Epti's ability to achieve this.

We will now turn the call over to Larry to review our quarter two financial results. Larry.

Larry Benedict

Thanks Eric. Turning to Slide 13, we are pleased with our second quarter 2018 financial results which reflect our continued execution on furthering our development pipeline. Most of our second quarter operating expenses supported our planned Epti BLA submission, commercial supply, and commercial readiness. As of June 30, 2018 we had $536.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments, and restricted cash compared to $587 million as of March 31, 2018.

In the second quarter total operating expenses were $65 million consisting of R&D expenses of $52.8 million and G&A expenses of $12.2 million resulting in a net loss of $70.7 million or $1.04 per share. R&D expenses decreased compared to the same period last year primarily due to lower Epti clinical trial expense as we near completion of patient treatments for several of our clinical trials. Offset by an increase in compensation as a result of an increase in internal headcount and consulting fees to support our manufacturing activities and planned BLA submissions.

G&A expenses increase compared to the same period last year primarily due to an increase in stock based compensation and expenses to support commercial readiness activities. We anticipate an increase in quarterly cash investment in the second half of 2018 in support of our BLA submission, investments and commercialization readiness, and continued investments to establish an Epti commercial drug supply. We expect that our full year 2018 cash investment will continue to be in the range of approximately $300 million to $320 million. However, at this point we are trending towards the lower end of our cash investment range and if needed we will adjust guidance in our Q3 results call. Importantly we continue to have sufficient cash to projected operating requirements into 2020. As we previously communicated we expect to need additional funding to execute commercial launch of Epti in the U.S. With that I will turn the call back over to Bob.

Robert Azelby

Thank you Larry. Turning now to Slide 15 which provides a snapshot of key upcoming events and milestones. As we discussed today we are focused on advancing Epti towards approval and commercialization. Our BLA submission will include data from our PROMISE 1 and PROMISE 2 pivotal Phase 3 trials as well as a one year open label safety study. All milestones remain on track towards a successful BLA submission in the first quarter of 2019 and as part of our ongoing readiness activities we have launched an [indiscernible] field team for physician scientific education.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Alder staff, our clinical investigators, and most importantly the thousands of patients that participated in our clinical trial program. Without the tireless effort of all these individuals Alder would not be in the position it is in today. In closing I am pleased by our strong execution during the quarter and how we are strategically positioned moving forward. We will continue to stay focused on the BLA submission, commercial manufacturing, and ramping up our commercialization activities. We believe Epti has the potential to fundamentally shift the treatment paradigm in terms of what could be achieved in migraine prevention. We believe Epti's data can translate into a best in class clinical profile that can have an enormous impact on patients. With that we'd like to open the call to your questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Brian Abrahams with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Brian Abrahams

Hi there, thanks very much for taking my questions and congratulations on all the progress. I guess first question that maybe on a market research standpoint. I'm sort of curious what you guys are hearing in terms of uptake reimbursement step two requirements, maybe the types of patients going onto the currently marketed CGRP mAb and is there anything there that you could potentially apply to your commercial preparations and plan?

Robert Azelby

Yeah Brian, hey it is Bob, thanks for the question. Number one, everything we've heard in the marketplace today is that the uptick has been very, very strong for Amgen's product and so we're encouraged by that. We have also had the opportunity to review quite a few policies that were delivered or developed by commercial payers. And their standard exactly what you would think that the patient may have to fail one or two lines of therapy prior to getting a CGRP. But as you know most of these patients have been through multiple products prior to getting on the Amgen product. And so overall I would suggest that it feels really, really positive as this marketplace grows and there really seems to be an unmet need that patients are excited about.

Brian Abrahams

That's great and then in terms of you mentioned -- I guess you referenced the market opportunity that I guess the prior management team had set forth as being in $1.5 billion to $2 billion range and you didn't seem sort of comfortable reaffirming that and I'm just wondering if you could maybe clarify is that really stemming from any specific market research or views on epidemiology or adoption or pricing or is that just really a -- should we think of that as just a stylistic difference or are you formally backing off on that guidance or just not reaffirming it?

Robert Azelby

It is a stylistic issue Brian. I am really always on the opportunity here. I think the early CGRP launch is fantastic. I think the way our data has been playing out it has been fantastic. The early payer coverage has been fantastic, but I just thought if it doesn’t help a company like Alder to have to reconfirm or announce different sales data every quarter every time I come out and see you folks who ask me that question, and philosophically I just didn't think that was in the best interest of Alder going forward.

Brian Abrahams

Okay, no that's very fair. And then just lastly from me, we are obviously seeing some manufacturing hiccups from some of your competitors, can you maybe reaffirm where you stand with respect to activism and manufacturing and I guess any sort of regulatory sign off or additional work that needs to be done other than obviously the bridging study? Thanks.

Robert Azelby

Yes, so right now we are making great progress on our manufacturing capabilities. In fact this month we are starting to actually produce a commercial product and so all things are on track and we need to execute the compatibility study and feeling very, very good on where we are today.

Brian Abrahams

Thanks Bob.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jessica Fye with J.P. Morgan. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Liesl [ph] on the call for Jessica. Thank you for taking our questions. Maybe just following up on that last question, could you speak to the progress the PK [ph] comparability study expected in second half and your level of confidence that also demonstrate a comparable profile?

Robert Azelby

Yeah, so again we are expecting those results in the second half of 2018. We are very confident in those results and obviously the FDA wants to make sure when we make a product in a 1000 liters versus 40,000 liters they operate the same and so we feel very good about our chances to execute that trial and on track for a BLA submission in the first quarter of 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Jim Birchenough

Yeah, hi guys, congrats on all the progress over the quarter. Just maybe again on aiming big and what you maybe learning from that launch, when you look at the points of contact that you may be hearing that Amgen is focusing on, where do you think you might differentiate in terms of different points of contact, is it a complete overlap where you are going to go head to head with them at the same prescribers or does the different profile give you a different point of contact and what does that overlap look like?

Robert Azelby

Yeah, so it is a great question Jim and thanks for it. Basically I think the first and foremost it will comes down to the clinical profile of these different products and as we shared today we're really bullish on what we are seeing from FD and so we feel really good about that. Now obviously if you're operating with the Sub 2 you may be able to go out to physicians who do not have effusion capabilities so our target markets are going to be those neurologists and those headache specialists that have -- actually have to or the ability to infuse and so I would assume there would be some overlap there. Right now I don't think we are in a position to understand is it 80% or 100% etc of more work that needs to be done in that area.

Jim Birchenough

And then just maybe a follow up on the manufacturing side, as you have reviewed the communications up till now with FDA is it very clear what needs to be achieved to demonstrate comparability, is there complete alignment with the agency and it's going to be very crystal clear if you achieve it or not and if you do achieve comparability at what point will you let us know, or we will just assume it when you file the BLA or would we get an earlier update, thanks?

Robert Azelby

Yeah, so number one we have been working very closely with the FDA. We have outlined a plan with the FDA and we've been executing that plan against the FDA. And so if the results turn out the way we expect them to we don't foresee any issues associated with that. As it relates to when we will announce those particular results I'd like to go back inside being a new CEO and really understand when the right time is on that. But we also do understand that the marketplace is anticipating that and so I don't want to give you a date today but we'll let you know that we understand that people want to know if we've achieved that milestone or not.

Jim Birchenough

Great, thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew Luchini with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Matthew Luchini

Great, thanks for taking the questions. So coming back to the Amgen launch, it just sounds like you guys have a pretty positive read on how things have been going so far. I'm just curious if there's anything that maybe has given you any concern or pause from their initial experience or from the feedback that you've gotten from docks [ph] perhaps try to use the product and I think this may have been just assets, I just want to make sure I heard it right, as it relates to the remaining guiding steps in terms of BLA submission obviously we have that PK comparability study coming are there any other things as we think about say the milestones on Slide 15 that remain to be completed before that submission can actually be executed? Thanks.

Robert Azelby

So basically -- obviously we're getting anecdotal reports from our engagement with doctors and some of the payers that we've engaged with, etc. Everything we've heard has been positive in terms of doctors especially in terms of patients coming in asking for the product. In fact what we've heard at the Headache Society was doctor's were saying that patients who have been outside of healthcare are coming back in looking for solutions to their chronic or episodic migraine. So again nothing negative to report to date but again early on obviously Amgen has given a lot of samples or free product and so we will have to see how that translates into commercial product but overall very, very positive. On your second question as it relates to the submission, basically once we complete the comparability study it is about execution, putting the right package together and submitting it to the FDA. So it becomes more of an execution and a project management role than it does a data role.

Matthew Luchini

Great, got it. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Vamil Divan with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Matthew Luchini

Hi, this is Ray [ph] for Vamil. A quick question on how you are thinking about pricing given how Amgen is pricing the product and particularly with regards to these days there's a lot of focus on drug cost. And I guess given that all your competitors are subcutaneous and you are on IV and there is additional cost to infusion administration, is there anything you can do to sort of mitigate the cost for an infusion? Thanks.

Robert Azelby

Yeah, so I think overall when you think about our timing of not only the BLA but in terms of launch we are really, really early to actually start engaging on what are we going to price this product at. So, I believe that is premature. But from an IV perspective there's some big advantages to that. We will have to figure out what the value proposition is and how it competes against the subcutaneous. But obviously one point that I would make is, once you put IV in the patient's body you know that the patient's got it and you ensuring compliance for the next 90 days. And we have to build a much broader value proposition against it and so I would just say it is still little early on that end.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bill McHahn [ph] with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking the question. So I have two questions, first how do you see the CGRPs in general and specifically at the -- on the market in combination with other drugs whether be it be preventive or acute for example in combination with Botox? And then just looking at the one year data, one might expect over a full year for a placebo effect to start to wane but that's not what we're seeing, is there any explanation that you guys have found as to the persistent placebo effect? Thank you.

Robert Azelby

Yeah, I would love to turn that question over to Dr. Carter.

Eric Carter

So I suspect, hi there, hi Bill. I suspect that as always the case in clinical practice that people will try the CGRP with other drugs. And we will have to see where that patents out. With respect to the interesting placebo effect which as you know has always been the clinicians best friend actually it's not that surprising. If you look at pain studies and studies of chronic nature such as this, if patients feel as if they are getting good care during the trial the placebo response tends to remain elevated. So what's important to remember here is that the treatment effect all the drug over the placebo response remains very compelling and significant and desisted throughout the duration of the trial.

Unidentified Analyst

That's clear, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gerard Smith with Leerink. Your line is now open.

Gerard Smith

Hey, thanks for the questions Gerard. I am on for Geoff tonight. I guess first it seems pretty clear that the demand for Aimovig is quite strong and obviously there could be two other injectables in the market by 2020 but when you look at the data sets over half of the patients treated with Aimovig or Lilly's Dravoteva [ph]. We're still not 50% responders on an absolute basis. So have you had the opportunity yet to consider other ways to differentiate like conducting a trial in Aimovig or other subcutaneous refractory patients? And then I got another question afterward.

Robert Azelby

Sure, so number one we're sitting down here in the coming weeks to outline what potential opportunities we have in front of us from a long range planning process to see what additional trials we would like to make. But I just want to hone in Gerard on one point that you made, 13.5 patients, 3.5 million being prophylactically treated obviously 50% of these patients are not responding as well as they would hope. We think this market place is going to be very, very large and I think you are going to start seeing that 3.5 million track up and we believe that our total clinical profile in terms of the percentage of patients we get the 50%, 75%, and 100% responders and the fact that we get a 50% reduction on day one. I think all those are very, very compelling reasons why Epti is going to be very, very competitive in this marketplace.

Gerard Smith

Okay, and then I guess you previously indicated that you were going to do a portfolio assessment this quarter. I don't know if you've had time to do that yet but when could we hear about that and then could you also remind us of the timelines for the subcutaneous formulation and then for pay cap what's holding that up right now and when could we hear more about the development pact, thanks?

Robert Azelby

Okay, so three questions in there. So right now in the third quarter we're running through what we would call our long range planning process and so it will put all the things and then we will decide based on the budgets where we are going place our bets and where we think we are going to get the greatest return on investment. So we'll do that in the third quarter. Obviously we can give you a higher level of what we are thinking about on the next call. But we would have to get that budget approved by the board which occurs by the end of the year. So we'll be in a better position in the beginning of 2019 to kind of outline all those particular elements. To your second question on subcutaneous, obviously that's going to go into the prioritization exercise that we are about to undertake and we will see where that plays out.

I would tell you right now I'm very bullish on the IV portion and that we think the IV can be really, really differentiated in the marketplace. And then your third question on pay cap, obviously we continue to move that particular program forward to position it for an IND enabling study and so we haven’t given timeline on that but we want to make sure as you go through this exercise you put the right resources on that to be able to execute against that goes forward.

Gerard Smith

Thanks, sorry for all the questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Difei Yang with Mizuho. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good afternoon guys, this is Alex on for Defei. Thank you for taking the questions. I had one on the -- some of those 100% responders that you've seen, anything you can share on the biology of these patients at this point, any work you've done there? Thank you.

Robert Azelby

Eric.

Eric Carter

Yes, hi Alex. So, no to tell you the truth we haven't done any specific work on the biology of the responders except to believe that these are patients for whom the blocking of CGRP obviously translates into a good clinical experience and we're very, very interested in this patient population because this represents obviously a very meaningful change you can imagine going from a state of having 15-20 migraine headaches to potentially going down to zero is a big change. So we are looking at what characteristics perhaps could predict these high responders maybe from others.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Serge Belanger with Needham. Your line is now open.

Serge Belanger

Hi guys, good evening. A couple questions and I'm sorry if you've already covered them bouncing around calls. The first one, there has been a lot of changes on the management team over the last few months, just wanted your thoughts on the ex-U.S. potential of that and what are your plans to maximize that opportunity?

Robert Azelby

So, number one you know with some of the changes that have occurred I would say when you move from an R&D organization to more of a commercially oriented organization you're going to see that change and we're going to continue to recruit top talent to make sure we take advantage of the opportunity we have in front of us. As you relate to your ex-U.S. opportunity as the new CEO here one of the things I have asked the team to do is put a plan together again on how do we make sure we take advantage of that rest of world opportunity and what we need to do to file this product around the globe, so more to come on that one.

Serge Belanger

Alright, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Paul Matteis with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Paul Matteis

Great, thanks so much for taking my questions. Unlike Gerard I am just kidding, he is my good buddy but I won't ask for. Just wondering on when you think about formularies going forward do you expect the formulary to carry three or four anti-CGRP products and I guess what informs your long-term thinking there and could you maybe use say the rheumatoid arthritis market with Enbrel and Humira and REMICADE as an interesting comp?

Robert Azelby

Yeah, again I think we are really early on how the players are actually going to actually outline what they're going to do in terms of formulary, how many products they're going to carry. The one thing that I am pleased about is that we're an IV and not a subcutaneous which enables certain patients that access to the product regardless how the payers play it out. I also think our clinical attributes also make it a different type of product, the expression would be the day one impact for patients. And so again early but I like our chances.

Paul Matteis

Okay, thanks Bob. And then when we met earlier this summer you were talking about kind of reviewing and thinking about the size of the infrastructure you might need to launch this product. I am wondering if you thought any more about the number of reps or sales managers or things like that and the infrastructure you might need to compete with the big guys in this market?

Robert Azelby

Yeah, so obviously seven weeks in and Elizabeth is here and I touched base on a regular basis. I think the work that we've done on that is pretty good, about 3000 neurologist, less headache specialists will be our target. We'll continue to refine that as we get more data on the CGRP marketplace and we're still confident that we can compete very, very successfully in this marketplace with the specialty side sales team that in the past has articulated between 75 and 125. That feels about right, but again we will continue to refine that as we march towards launch.

Paul Matteis

Okay fair enough. And then just one quick question on the model, you talked about cash burn guidance for later this year, what do you think the rate in the mix is going to be going forward for R&D versus SG&A. R&D kind of jumped down pretty far from first quarter this quarter, is most of this launch preps up going to be SG&A or is the manufacturing -- R&D, how should we think about that?

Robert Azelby

I am going to allow Ashwin to answer that one.

Ashwin Agarwal

Yeah, hey Paul, as we approach launch what you can think of is as we mentioned the marketing to commercialization readiness costs are going to flow through G&A lines so we'll expect that to start ramping up towards the back half of this year and then as we move into 2019 as well. And then the R&D costs which currently includes what you would consider true R&D and manufacturing you can expect R&D to kind of taper off and that's going to be offset with increased year-over-year manufacturing costs.

Paul Matteis

Alright, great, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sumant Kulkarni with Canaccord. Your line is now open.

Sumant Kulkarni

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I have a couple, so now that Amgen is out in the market already, how has the thought process internally changed and the potential for partnering your product with the [indiscernible] and has the level of discussion on that front? And secondly given your IV product in subcutaneous, largely subcutaneous space, how do you think about the potential for disruption for the antibodies given that we could have oral anti-CGRPs for prevention at some point?

Robert Azelby

Sure, I will take the first one on the partnering opportunity, right. Obviously we will look at all things if it's good for us and it actually impacts us and impacts patients and puts us in the right position. Honestly we would entertain a partnership. I think what I would like to iterate on the call today, I think we feel very confident in our ability to actually execute and compete in the U.S. obviously as a small biotech firm going to the rest of the world is a little more challenging and I do see real opportunity for us to partner and take advantage of Epti and the rest of the world.

Number two on your point that on IV entering a subcutaneous world I think there's plenty of examples of that whether that be in the TNF [ph] space and so I don’t think we will change and I think our clinical profile is going to lean out to start patients tighter that are really going to benefit from our product. And then as it relates to the orals, I think it's still early on the orals and I'd like to see more data. But I think if you go back to the foundation 13 million patients, 3.5 million being treated. The opportunity here is very, very large and we are very bullish on -- that multiple players are going to have a lot of success in this marketplace.

Sumant Kulkarni

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. I show no further questions in queue, so I'd like to turn it back for closing remarks.

Robert Azelby

Thanks everybody, really appreciate. I look forward to seeing you in the coming months.

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. Thank you very much for your participation. You may all disconnect. Have a wonderful day.