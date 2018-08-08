Snap First Look: I Hate To Be That Guy

Even if ARPU and opex management looked decent, I am discouraged by the first ever sequential drop in daily active users.

Snap's 2Q18 results seem to have sparked investor optimism at first glance, but I do not share the same enthusiasm.

This Tuesday, after the closing bell, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) delivered results that seem to have pleased the Street.

With the stock up 5% in after-hours trading as I type this sentence, I gather that traders and investors must have been happy with revenues of $262.3 million that topped consensus by a healthy $11 million (the company's second top-line beat ever). Adjusted net loss of 14 cents looked better than consensus by three cents, on the surface suggesting that scale and cost management have helped the Californian company close the gap to breakeven by an inch or two.

I hate to be that guy, skeptical amid the initial bullish reaction - but I do not share the same level of enthusiasm this evening. I believe Snap's results pointed at more of the same in regard to sluggish user growth, depressed margins and sizable cash burn that have yet to impress me.

Let's unpack the numbers a bit.

On the results

Starting with the good, I was impressed to see blended ARPU of $1.40 top last year's number by a healthy 33%. As a reminder, I believe Snap can only be a sustainably profitable social media company if it can make significant improvements in monetization, and the early signs look mildly encouraging. The per-unit revenue improvement might have been facilitated by recent tweaks in app design, including the separation of friends’ and creators' Stories, that might have allowed the company to increase ad opportunities for media partners. The transition to programmatic auction, which was presented last quarter as a positive for advertiser ROI, might have also played a role.

See ARPU trend below, including the projected path to $3.00 by the end of 2020 that I believe would be needed to justify an investment in SNAP. The dark-colored bars are reported numbers.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports)

But on the user side, I was disappointed to witness the first ever sequential drop in DAU (daily active users) to 188 million. The gap to consensus and to my own (more aggressive) estimate on this metric reached a sizable 5 million and 8 million, respectively. Disapproving of CEO Evan Spiegel's belief that "bigger isn't better", which suggests that the company's "network may stay relatively small and intimate", I believe Snap has to push user growth as aggressively as possible in order to create the scale that it needs to justify the rich $16.7 billion in the company's current market value.

See the DAU trend below, along with my 2020 best-case projection of 322 million users that is looking more stale and unrealistic by the quarter.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports)

Operating cost was another item of importance that I had highlighted in my earnings preview. On that front, I believe Snap did a decent job at keeping opex under control, with a 16% YOY increase on an ex-SBC basis (versus 37% last quarter) helping to translate some of the revenue momentum into reduced op losses. Still, cash burn of nearly $200 million on a CFOA basis looked pretty scary for a company whose revenues have yet to reach the $300 million mark. Cash and equivalents now stand at $1.57 billion, versus more than $2 billion in the beginning of the year and $3.2 billion as of the date of Snap's first earnings release as a public company.

On the stock

Given the results of the most recent quarter, I cannot confidently say what will happen to SNAP tomorrow or in the next few weeks. History suggests that this stock is very sensitive to mood swings and could move wildly based on factors like short-covering and early morning sell-side analysis. But there was not much in the company's earnings report to change my mind and convince me that buying shares at current levels might make sense as a long-term strategy.

I continue to see SNAP as a speculative stock to avoid, and believe a bet on peer Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) following recent weakness in its stock price is a much more reasonable play in the social media space.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

