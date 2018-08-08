3 Things In Biotech, August 8: Spark's Downtrodden, Array's Broken Through

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Array gets deeper in colorectal cancer

Company: Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Therapy: Binimetinib and encorafenib

Disease: Colorectal cancer

News: ARRY announced that the US FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to the combination of its recently approved (in melanoma) duo of binimetinib and encorafenib along with the standard anti-EGFR antibody cetuximab in patients who have BRAF-mutated colorectal cancer. This designation is intended for patients who have progressed on two or more prior lines of therapy.

Looking forward: In a landscape that is becoming much more competitive in terms of Raf and Mek inhibitors, this is great news for ARRY, as it gives the company a chance to stand out in an area with less competition and high unmet need. Until recently, there hasn't been much consensus on the importance of BRAF testing in patients with colorectal cancer, and now that treatment options seem to be emerging for this mutation, ARRY seems poised to take advantage quickly. This could pay off well and feed my personal thesis that ARRY is a good buyout candidate in the next few years.

Spark takes a hit in hemophilia

Company: Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Therapy: SPK-8011

Disease: Hemophilia A

News: As part of its Q2 financial results, ONCE announced findings from the phase 1/2 study investigating its gene therapy for hemophilia A, showing a 97% reduction in annual bleed rates, with Factor VIII levels remaining stable for over a year. But investors reeled as the company also reported a pair of serious adverse events which were related to immune reactions by two patients. Liver enzymes were also elevated in several patients, raising potential concerns of hepatotoxicity.

Looking forward: The 30% decline of ONCE on the basis of this news seems like a rather strong reaction to fairly mild news. There were a few adverse events in a phase 1/2 trial. This doesn't seem as damning to me as it might at first glance, although since we are still in uncharted waters, it makes some sense that investor reaction will be explosive upon even a hint of bad news, especially for a company as hyped as ONCE.

BioLineRx provides an update of GENESIS

Company: BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Therapy: BL-8040

Disease: Multiple myeloma

News: BLRX provided results from the lead-in phase of its GENESIS trial, which is testing the ability of BL-8040 to mobilized stem cells for use in autologous transplantation for patients with multiple myeloma. In the first 11 patients, 82% were able to get the target number of CD34-positive cells within 2 sessions of apheresis, and 64% only required one session.

Looking forward: These findings provide an encouraging first look at the ability of BL-8040 to mobilize stem cells with just one dose and with fewer injections of the mobilizing agents. Hopefully, this is the first sign that targeting CXCR4 will help to boost outcomes for patients who are set to undergo a stem cell transplantation, as last covered in the June 18 edition of 3 Things.

