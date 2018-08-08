Costco Could Be 'All Weather,' But I Need A Better Entry Point

I keep my hands off the stock for now, hoping for a better entry point in the future.

I have always been skeptical of an investment in COST primarily due to valuations that I believe to be too rich.

I have never been able to get behind Costco (COST).

While valuation is at the core of my worries over investing in this stock, I have also been uneasy about potential margin deterioration, driven by forces like an overly competitive pricing environment, higher producer prices supported by a heated economy and rich fuel prices, trade wars, etc. Not to say that these are Costco-specific concerns, but the retailer's razor-thin adjusted op margins of 3% suggest that the impact to the bottom line from decreased profitability could be meaningful and highly detrimental to investor sentiment.

However, I can't ignore one key factor. Let's set aside for a moment the well-known positives about the company: loyal customer base, competence of the executive team and tight overhead cost management, all leading to recent average comp growth of about 7% and long-term projected EPS increase of nearly 12% annually that is hard to beat in this otherwise mature sector. Instead, what catches my attention the most is that Costco's business model is heavily reliant on profits generated by membership fees.

Those who follow me know that I am attracted to companies that generate recurring revenues that help to stabilize growth and protect the downside against potential macro headwinds - a couple of examples might include Visa (V) and Adobe (ADBE). Costco could very well fit into this select group too.

Even if membership fees represented only 2.3% of total revenues in fiscal 3Q18, I estimate that a much more meaningful 55% of third quarter op profits were derived by the members' monthly payments (assuming membership margin of 80% that I believe is reasonable, once marketing costs are excluded). If I am right in my assumptions, COST could prove to be an "all-weather" stock, protected by the eventual deterioration in comps and merchandise margins by what I expect to be continuously growing membership revenues.

See total membership base (millions) and Gold Star annual fee trends below.

But having said the above, once again I bump into the issue of rich valuations. If I considered COST an expensive stock at a forward earnings multiple in the high 20s back in May of last year, the current 32.4x that sits at a three-year high at least certainly looks even less appealing to me.

See valuation chart below.

My current stance on Costco as a business is certainly one of admiration and confidence in the company's future financial and operational performance. My position on the stock, however, will only change to more bullish once valuations adjust to levels that I believe would be more reasonable - say, 24x to 26x on a forward earnings basis.

For that to happen, I believe investor sentiment would need to shift. Costco is currently producing peak levels of sales growth (see graph below). But robust performance is unlikely to last longer than a few quarters, as such is the cyclical nature of most businesses. Starting this coming quarter, Costco will start facing tougher comps just as it laps last year's 8% hike in membership fees. An Amazon (AMZN) scare here or there, and Costco's stock price could give up some of the impressive 43% gains that it has produced over the past 12 months. Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

That would be the ideal environment, I believe, for me to reconsider an investment in this name. Wishful thinking, some might say. But if that moment never happens and COST continues to climb further, I will at least be comfortable having remained consistent with my fundamentals-based, value approach to investing that, today, urges me to keep my hands off this stock.

