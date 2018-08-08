NII Holdings, Inc. (NIHD) CEO Roberto Rittes on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Dan Freiman - CFO

Roberto Rittes - Chief Executive Officer, Nextel Brazil

Analysts

Lance Vitanza - Cowen

Kevin Roe - Roe Equity Research

Jonathan Dann - RBC

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to NII's CFO, Dan Freiman. Please go ahead.

Dan Freiman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining NII Holdings' second quarter 2018 results conference call. With me on the call today is Roberto Rittes, Chief Executive Officer of Nextel Brazil.

As a preliminary matter, let me inform you that some of the issues discussed today that are not historical will be forward-looking and as such should be taken in the context of the risks and uncertainties that are outlined in the SEC filings of NII Holdings, including our 2017 Form 10-K and other documents we have filed with the SEC.

In addition, during this call, we will be discussing certain financial metrics that do not conform to generally accounting accepted accounting principles in the U.S. otherwise known as GAAP. For a reconciliation of these financial metrics to GAAP, please access NII's Investor Relations link at nii.com. In addition, we've posted a presentation on our website summarizing our results for the second quarter. Please refer to this presentation for additional details on our progress for the year.

I would now like to turn the call over to Roberto?

Roberto Rittes

Thank you Dan. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. We reported solid results this quarter as we continue to grow our 3G subscriber base and in particular generated higher adjusted OIBDA compared to last quarter. We generated 320,000 gross adds in Q2, up 17,000 from last quarter due to the combination of better seasonality and the success of our marketing campaigns. While 3G churn increased as expected to 2.75% we still deliver 66,000 3G net subscriber additions in Q2. We also migrated 32,000 subscribers to 3G from our iDEN platform before shutdown the network bringing total 3G growth for the quarter to almost 98,000. As of June, we had over 3.1 million 3G subscribers a new high representing a 9% increase from a year ago and a 3% increase from last quarter. As a result, we remain on track to meet our 3G net add guidance of 300,000 for the full year. In addition, we expect 3G churn will be 2.75% or lower for the second half of this year.

Our other KPIs continued healthy in the quarter. Our porting ratio remains steady at 2.9 to 1. We migrated additional clients to our new and linked voice price plan that at the end of the quarter accounted for 93% of our subscribers. During Q2, complaints from our clients to ANATEL decreased by 15% and as of June our rating at -- the Brazilian equivalent of the Better Business Bureau improved 14% compared to March.

Our customer contact rates increased by 4 percentage points this quarter primarily due to the iDEN shutdown and the backlog of SIM card deliveries created by the truck driver strike at the end of May. As a result, during certain days in June, waiting times in our call centers were high and negatively impacted customer satisfaction. These events contributed to a decrease in our net promoter score or NPS or 31 points in June. Even with this drop, our benchmark survey indicated there were still 5 points ahead of the nearest competitor for NPS leadership in Brazil.

I'm pleased to report that the shutdown of our iDEN network during the quarter went well. Other than the above mentioned increasing calls for call center and the expected loss of certain B2B 3G clients that had both services we're not aware of any other disruption for the business.

We also successfully completed the swap of 198 entry size for a equal month of size that we can use in our 3G network. While we consume cash in the quarter to transfer and to install our equipment on the new sites and dismantle the previous one. We will benefit from significant OpEx savings installing Q4 this year resulting a payback of 12-months or less. We plan to do 50 additional swaps in Q3 to complete this project.

In June we piloted selling our services in selected stores of a high profile national retail chain with encouraging results. We are excited with the positive feedback regarding the speed and simplicity of the new sales platform that we built for this channel. We have already signed commercial agreements with most of the large retail chains operating in our region and month-by-month should increase our presence to reach over 1000 points of sales by the end of the year.

Finally, we rollout in large areas of cities of San Paolo and Rio de Janeiro same date SIM card delivery. During the quarter, we will expand the service to nearly all neighborhoods in the two cities as well as to our other key markets. This unique operating model should further boost our digital marketing base sales and improve the NPS of clients regarding onboarding. Looking ahead, we'll continue to stay focused on improving customer experience to keep churn at 2.75% or better and meet or exceed our net add guidance. At the same time, we have a relentless focus on managing our cost and liquidity. We are constantly seeking to strike the right balance between short term liquidity management and long term value creation.

Now I like to turn the call back to Dan to discuss our financial results.

Dan Freiman

Thank you Roberto. Our financial results continue to improve this quarter. While our total revenue decreased to $25 million from last quarter because of the continued decline of our iDEN subscriber base and the impact of the weaker foreign currency, our adjusted OIBDA increased $8 million because of continued cost reductions. Our 3G revenues were flat compared to the first quarter as the higher revenues we generated from a larger subscriber base was offset by a $3 drop in 3G ARPU, about two thirds of which was caused by the impact of the weaker foreign currency. Our lower reported ARPU was also impacted by a change in mix of new subscriber loading towards lower price plans.

Compared to the second quarter of last year, our total revenue this quarter were down $69 million or 31% mainly because of the $37 million or 90% decrease in iDEN revenues and the Impact from 13% currency depreciation.

On the cost front, our total operating expenses decreased by $33 million from last quarter primarily driven by a drop in cost of revenue and $74 million from second quarter of last year because of a significant decline in general and administrative expenses.

In terms of key drivers for our lower reported expenses, our cost of revenue decreased by $21 million or 21% from last quarter and $24 million or 24% from the second quarter of last year mainly due a reduction in interconnect expenses related to less iDEN traffic and a $6 million onetime benefit related to the recognition of certain tax credits as well as the impact of the weaker foreign currency.

Our general and administrative expenses dropped by $9 million or 13% from last quarter and $46 million or 43% from the second quarter of last year mainly due to a significant decline in bad debt expense related to an improvement in collections and the impact of the weaker currency. In addition, compared to the second quarter of last year, our payroll and related expenses decreased as a result of headcount reductions we executed last year and our customer care cost were down $10 million related to the drop in our customer contact rate and efficiencies we have implemented in our customer care operations. As a result of these decreases our CCPU declined $2 from $16 last quarter and $5 from $19 in the second quarter of last year to $14 this quarter.

Our selling and marketing cost dropped by $3 million or 12% from last quarter and $5 million or 20% from the second quarter last year related to a shift to lower cross-channels. As a result our CPGA declined from $77 last quarter and $103 the second quarter of last year to $58 this quarter. Due to the impact of expense reductions, we achieved breakeven consolidated adjusted OIBDA for the second quarter better than what we expected. The improvements we are seeing in our results give us confidence that we are turning the corner, putting us in position to generate positive consolidated adjusted OIBDA during the second half of the year.

In terms of liquidity, we ended the second quarter with $121 million of cash in short term investments and $110 million cash held in escrow. In July, we filed the necessary amended income tax returns on for Nextel Mexico to resolve $72 million of claims related to the 2010 and 2011 tax years. We settled the tax liabilities associated with these tax audits utilizing existing tax credits with the exception of $4 million that we paid using cash held in escrow. As a result, we have requested that the escrow counterparty agree to the immediate release of $68 million from escrow. We are working with the escrow counterparty to resolve an ongoing difference and interpretation of the claims release requirements in the escrow and purchase agreements that is delaying the recovery of this amount.

In terms of cash burnt before debt service. For the quarter we spent $44 million a $14 million decrease from last quarter. We also spent $80 million in debt service primarily for interest payments. In light of the potential delays of recovering cash held in escrow we have been taking certain measures to reduce our cash burn including additional cost reductions and the delay of certain projects. As a result of these actions, we expect total cash burn including debt service will be $100 million or less in the second half of the year assuming, we are successful in recovering most of the cash held in escrow, we continue to believe we have sufficient liquidity to fund our business to the end of 2019.

However, to bolster our liquidity and mitigate any potential delays in the recovery of cash held in escrow, we are considering alternatives to raise incremental capital. On the regulatory front, we continue to monitor developments related to ANATEL's proposal to increase regulatory capital spectrum that may open up new opportunities for us to unlock the value of our assets. We are exploring strategic alternatives as the process evolves. However, there is no guarantee that any such opportunities will come to fruition, so we will remain focused on continuing our growth path while improving our adjusted OBIDA and managing our liquidity.

Now, I will like to turn the call back to Roberto for a few closing remarks.

Roberto Rittes

Thanks, Dan. We deliver another solid quarter of steady operation and financial results that demonstrate that the actions we are taking are having a positive impact. We’re encouraged by the performance of the business during the first half of the year, the strength give us the conviction to reiterate our full year subscriber guidance, provide incremental churn guidance for the remainder of 2018 and raise our expectations for adjusted OIBDA for the rest of the year. Our team is fully engaged and committed to driving towards our goals.

We are now ready to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Lance Vitanza of Cowen. Please proceed with your question.

Lance Vitanza

Hi, guys. Congratulations on all the progress you’ve made over the past few quarters. It looks like the currency obviously hurt you on a translation basis. Could you remind me how much if any of your bank debt and equipment financing is denominated in US dollars versus AI?

Dan Freiman

Hi, Lance good morning. It’s Dan. Thanks. We have $240 million that's denominated in the US dollars and everything else is denominated as AI. So, it’s going to be about $400 million or so including all of the capital leases and license financing and local bank loans. So, majority of our debt is in local currency.

Lance Vitanza

Okay, great. And then the escrow cash singular pushing back on your analysis my sense is that push backs not all that unusual, but on the other hand they must know your liquidity is tight. Is it your sense that they're playing hard ball to try and get you to accept less cash back or would you just consider this the normal kind of ebb and flow of these tax disputes?

Dan Freiman

No, I think it's the latter. I think they are in a position where since they control the release of the escrow they want to make sure that everything in their mind that needs to be done and is required to be done is done before they release it. It's not a question thus far of whether the amount are in dispute should be released based on the two amended tax returns, it's more the release requirements in the agreement and how those mechanisms work. So in our view, it's more a matter of time than anything else, but we don't have a good sense yet of when that release will occur?

Lance Vitanza

Okay. Speaking of timing, could we talk a little bit about the ANATEL proposal to increase the -- to raise the spectrum gaps. Is that still a Q4 event and is there any notable pushback to the proposal from either industry or consumer groups that you're aware of?

Roberto Rittes

Lance, Roberto. Yes, we feel that's still a fourth quarter event. We have reviewed all the comments that were incorporated to the public consultation. And there is basically no meaningful negative comment just people try to improve it or defend their own interest. So I think one of the reasons that everybody in the industry is excited that because there is no single group really against the spectrum gaps. Just confirm on a little bit more on the next steps. I mean in the sense that after the technical team is about is reviewing all the comments that were incorporated during the public hearing. After this technical analysis completed, it goes to ANATEL's public attorney to make sure that no rights are broken and that there is no issues with the proposed draft. From that move back to the board, one board member picked, readily picked to be the sponsor of the final draft. Here by the way it's the technical work and propose the final regulation that goes to vote at a board of ANATEL.

Lance Vitanza

Thanks. And just one for me, on potential sales price. Actually we've all seen the reports from Reuters that you engaged Rothschild to sort of a kick off of a sale process. And we've also heard reports from management at team Brazil and that clout that they have strategic interest in Nextel. Could you provide any kind of update on those reports, or how would you describe the situation and how does that sort of tie in with the potential for a near term some sort of near term capital raise to sort of supplement your liquidity? Thanks guys.

Dan Freiman

Sure thanks Lance. I mean the only thing I can say is we are exploring potential strategic alternatives with third-party that involve Nextel Brazil, but no comment on any of the rumors of the news out in the market. We have used Rothschild for a number of years. They've been and continue to be our financial advisor on these types of things. So that's really nothing new from our standpoint. And in terms of the potential raise capital that is something we're looking at just given some of the delays in the return of the escrow and the feeling that things are going well operationally we want to be in a position where we have the liquidity we need. So we are considering doing something on the capital raising front, but more to come on that once we make a decision.

Lance Vitanza

Okay. Thanks so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Roe of Roe Equity Research. Please proceed with the question.

Kevin Roe

Thank you. Good morning. Roberto, following up on your ANATEL comments. You mentioned that the same time line as last quarter, guess we're in the technical review period now. Do you get feedback on that? Or are you part of that, it maybe you could give us a little more granularity on where exactly we are in the process?

Roberto Rittes

We don’t get feedback on terms and things, I mean we hear what ANATEL talks to various parties including banks and you know operators and several stakeholders. So, what we understand is that this is about to go to the public attorney, but we don’t have much clarity on details.

Kevin Roe

Okay. And shifting to the operational side of things. Dan, you mentioned in your comments that part of the ARPU pressure was mix shift to the lower ARPU plans. How should we think about that for the second half of the year, ARPU dilution, the mix and where you expect this at current trends to stabilize?

Roberto Rittes

We didn’t provide guidance on ARPU, but I think the way that we look at the business is really lifetime value. We saw an opportunity to go into much cheaper channels with a much lower CPJ and bringing out to lower ARPU clients. What I can say is that the economics on the acquisition strategy really work and we have been able to improve lifetime value even though ARPU is lower. We have a postpaid ARPU that’s above average, when you think about postpaid in general excluding prepaid in our competitors. So, I mean it’s hard to maintain on the long-term above average ARPU, but I think the main focus here is that the relation between CPJ, ARPU and CCPU and I think, and our main focus is to continue to drive CPJ down. We’re very happy with the CPJ results we had in the quarter, almost $20 reduction from one quarter to the other. And we continue working in that direction. And the way that we look into it is CPJ relate - rate of CPJ to ARPU and really improve from that metric. So things are going well on that end.

Kevin Roe

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Dann of RBC. Please proceed.

Jonathan Dann

Hi, there. Thanks for taking the call. And on your outlook of $300,000 and 3G and 4G adds for the year, how the - I mean, if I do the math correctly you’ve done 325, at the first half. Is the, are you expecting a slowdown in the second half. And if we can tax out back to the CCPG, are we, is that sort of $53, is that sustainable level in the sort of lower I guess I presume you here in the sort of control a [indiscernible] tariffs. And then second question, do you guys talk about your traffic mix? Are you still roaming on Vivo at the moment? Did you have any sense of how much gigabits per user customers are using?

Roberto Rittes

So first, I think for the net adds. We have a definition that excludes migration. So I trying to do the math here but the 225 number that you have includes migrations and our definition net adds doesn't include it. So our number for the first half of the year is actually 159.

Second about the CPGA, as I mentioned earlier. I think that's something that we're putting a lot of focus on that is particularly a high cost of cap flow for Nextel and for companies in Brazil in general reducing the upfront investments of our clients really improves the economics of the business. So we're putting a lot of effort into that, we didn't provide guidance, but management is really focused on improving. And the way we're looking to it is in the ratio of CPGA to ARPU and to decrease that. And even it should have some decrease in ARPU we need to have a disproportional decrease in CPGA.

As far as data, data is really kicking off in Brazil. Everybody knows how data hungry Brazilian are. Brazil rates in top three top five in social media networks so is really an outlier from appetite for data. We see about 50% increase in average data consumption per user from mid-last year to date. A little bit below that. We feel that it's hard to get information from competitors. That's fairly seamless to the market trend. When we think for the long run, we don't expect a number of that magnitude would expect something between 30% to 40% yearly data usage increase per user.

Jonathan Dann

Thank you. And are you still roaming with, are you still roaming on the Vivo network. Can you give us any sense as what proportion of traffic?

Roberto Rittes

Yes, our clients do roam on the Vivo network. That happens mostly in other states cities of Brazil in which we don't have our own network. That accounts to about 4% of all data traffic is on Vivo network.

Jonathan Dann

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Dave Borne, a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning Dan, good morning Roberto. Question on the RAN sharing with Vivo Telefonica. Is that a fairly fixed new contract or is there a component that is dependent on the number of subscribers utilizing Telefonica network? And then my second question on that is what sort of flexibility does that still have to continue to reducing the scope and cost structure of it. And what is net growth one or two year outlook on that portion of the agreement with Vivo?

Dan Freiman

Hey, Dave its Dan. So, it's not based on subscribers it’s a, there is a minimum commitment of period of time for the RAN sharing. So, just based on them providing that service to us in order for us to build to meet our coverage requirement that require for the licenses. It’s a long-term contract, so there is no way to adjust or what not unless we go back and try to renegotiate it. That’s not something we're in the process of doing right now. So, it is just an ongoing commitment that we have under the contract.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then my second question is, I notice in the subscriber numbers and it’s all reported, there is pretty significant jump in the number of LTE subscribers in state of Rio from May to June. Is there anything to that or is they’re trying to shift subscriber off the 1.92.1 or is that just more seasonality?

Dan Freiman

Well, generally what we do is as much as we can to deal with added capacity that we need to the network, we’ll move subscribers over to the extent that their handset is LTE functional so they can be on our LTE network to get a enhance experienced when they do that. And it allows us to grow capacity on the network. So, where that’s possible, we will allow for the subscriber based on that and migrate over to our LTE network.

Roberto Rittes

In the quarter we did a sizable LTE capacity related investment both Rio and San Paulo I think the good news as well, the cities and the country side of San Paulo closed and country side actually. We had only a 3G service and our investment now this capacity related we’re doing re-farming of a 2.1 spectrum and using 5 megahertz for our LTE services. So, I think the good news in this market that is been difficult to us to compete with 3G only service. Now, we’re going to have quite nice 4G services to this client as well. So, although the investments that are capacity related, but with very good economics basically we upgrade the equipment to 4G and we get the capacity boost as well as the improved data experience for the users.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And you are now implement some LTE availability and the 12 to 19 area of Sao Paulo is that correct?

Roberto Rittes

Yes, this is 13 the country side and 19 that’s competing for the two markets that we did that. And throughout the year any additional capacity investment that has to do in 12, 15 other 10 is also going to be of the same sort.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then the last question is can you provide a little bit more detail, you mentioned the retailer distribution agreement that you signed this quarter. I wasn't familiar with that.

Roberto Rittes

Perfect. The big retail chain is a very well established segment for most telco's, it's both prepaid but also entry level postpaid plans. Our estimate is that competitor sales between 20% to 30% of the postpaid plan within that channel. And up to now we have the single contract with the national, with one of the big retailers was something very small. And we did a big investment to get into that segment as I mentioned. We have to create a new sales platform, sales process there is done by the clerk by the sales agents of those chains. So it needs to be something simpler path, so they can do it very quickly, I think that's a big selling point to the gatekeeper that's a sales clerk is that the system is quick and works really well. We did the pilot with you know a new retail partner went really well. Now as of the end of July we have two big chains operating around 200 points of sale already as of end of July. And we're going to be adding chains and points of sale to reach over 1000 number by the end of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Okay one more question. Do you have the LTE to 3G breakdown for San Paolo City? Approximate numbers?

Roberto Rittes

We don't have for San Paolo. But if you think about the whole business about 50% of our traffic is close to 50% is on LTE now.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright good. Thank you. Okay, that’s all I have. Thank you both.

Operator

I'll now turn the call back over to you for your closing comments.

Roberto Rittes

I'd like to thank everybody that was involved in the call. I think we had a solid quarter. We excited with the second half of the year. I think a lot of good projects coming to fruition. So looking forward to back in two months time to report on the progress of the business.

Dan Freiman

Thanks everyone.

Operator

