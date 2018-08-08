Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) CEO Dan Wechsler on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Defrancesco - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Dan Wechsler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Estrem - Chief Financial Officer

Mike McGuire - Senior Vice President, Commercial

Sue Cammarata - Chief Medical Officer

Erin Duffy - Chief Scientific Officer

Analysts

Kevin DeGeeter - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Sudan Loganathan - Cantor Fitzgerald Investors, LLC

Kevin Kedra - Gabelli & Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Melinta Therapeutics Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I'd now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Lisa Defrancesco, Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Lisa Defrancesco

Thank you, Heather. Good morning and welcome to the Melinta second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release reporting Melinta earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The press release and our slide deck which we are presenting this morning are available on the Investors portion of our website at www.melinta.com. We are conducting a live webcast of this call, a replay of which will be available on our website after its conclusion.

Turning to Slide 2, I'd also like to remind you that during the course of this call, management will make projections or other forward-looking remarks regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. It's important to note that such statements and events are forward-looking statements and reflect our current perspective of the business trends and information as of today's date. Actual results may differ materially from our current expectations and projections depending on a number of factors affecting the Melinta business. These factors are detailed in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Turning to the agenda on Slide 3, Dan Wechsler, our President and CEO, will provide an overview of our business including second quarter and recent highlights. Paul Estrem, our CFO, will then provide an overview of our financial results. Then Dan will conclude with closing remarks. Also available during the Q&A will be Mike McGuire, our Head of Commercial; Sue Cammarata, our Chief Medical Officer; and Erin Duffy, our Chief Scientific Officer.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dan.

Dan Wechsler

So thanks, Lisa. Beginning on Slide 4, I'd like to start by discussing a number of recent business and product highlights that occurred during the quarter which continue to positively shape our company for the long term. I'd like to begin by highlighting the continued solid sales performance from our product portfolio and the excellent progress we're seeing from our new launches of Baxdela and Vabomere.

Total revenues for the quarter were $12 million, including product sales of $9.2 million. Now we're in the final steps related to the integration of the Infectious Disease business from The Medicines Company, with the implementation of a new direct to wholesaler distribution process. This change negatively impacted revenues during the quarter by $2.7 million, the majority of which was Orbactiv.

Now Paul's going to cover this in more detail, but we're very excited to have this positive long-term change behind us. If you exclude the impact of this distribution change on the second quarter as well as the initial Baxdela stocking that we saw with the launch; remember the launch was in Q1 of about $1.8 million, product sales grew 19% quarter-over-quarter. We expect this growth to accelerate in the second half of the year. And we also received $2.1 million in funding from BARDA during the quarter to support our development efforts, which we report as other income.

Now next from an operational standpoint, we made several important positive steps forward during the second quarter. First, we completed a public offering of common shares that significantly strengthened our long-term financial position; second, with this financing now behind us and more time looking at some of the positive launch trends we're seeing with our new products, we made the decision to continue to expand our sales force to a total of 170 representatives and then we cross-trained them on all four products.

This equates to a two times to three times increase in share of voice across the portfolio, and we expect to see the benefit of the strength and support beginning in the fall. We believe it's very important to make the right investments for growth, with the ultimate goal of having the strongest customer-facing organization we can, supported by a lien G&A function.

To do this, we'll continue to identify opportunities for cost savings to lower our expense run rate while ensuring that we don't hurt the important launches of our products, or slow down any of our pipeline initiatives.

Our R&D organization also continued to make excellent progress during the quarter. Our CABP trials of Baxdela completed enrollment ahead of schedule, and we are on track to report data by the end of the year. Our application for Vabomere in Europe also remains on track, with a regulatory decision expected during the fourth quarter. And through our partners, submissions for Baxdela are ongoing both in Europe and Latin America. We've made real progress towards finalizing commercial partners to market Vabomere, Orbactiv and Minocin outside of the U.S.

And most recently, we are extremely pleased to report that CMS has made the decision to grand NTAP designation for Vabomere. This reinforces our belief that Vabomere is a significant new advancement in addressing the increasing incidents of drug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens.

NTAP designation for Vabomere expands all Medicare patients access to this important option. The program provides hospitals with a payment in addition to the standard DRG reimbursement of up to 50% of the cost of the treatment of Vabomere. This equates to a payment above the standard DRG of about $5,544. Now additional information is available on CMS's website. But this is a very important positive distinction for Vabomere amongst the other therapies that are available on the market today.

Now turning to Slide 5, I'd like to highlight our products beginning with Vabomere. We saw strong progress in the quarter. We are now at over 200 formulary approvals. Importantly, nearly 60% of the accounts have already reordered, so we are continuing to see some real pull-through with the product. Overall, the number of total accounts ordering has tripled since February of 2018. And as I just mentioned, Vabomere will begin to benefit from recently awarded NTAP designation beginning October 1 of this year.

On Slide 6, we are also seeing increasing momentum with the launch of Baxdela. We continue to see evidence of positive trends particularly with the oral with week-over-week prescribing more than doubling over the first quarter and the cumulative number of hospital accounts ordering continues to grow. In particular, we've seen an acceleration over the last few weeks, suggesting strong future potential as well as promotional sensitivity.

Baxdela is now available or on formulary at 138 hospitals or systems. We are encouraged to see Baxdela approaching 200 million lives covered which is almost double what we had in the first quarter. We're also seeing traction for Baxdela amongst nearly a dozen different specialties that infectious disease and podiatry leading the way as shown on Slide 7.

Moving to Orbactiv on Slide 8. Sales were impacted in this quarter by two things. One, the one-time change in our distribution process, and two, we did see some softening in demand from the realignment of territories. We hired and trained 71 additional representatives and managers during the quarter. But that said, we are pleased with the overall Orbactiv results and we're already seeing a recovery in demand moving into the summer.

Progress is solid overall with the year-over-year growth in both units and the number of accounts ordering. In particular, we saw about 10% year-over-year growth in accounts ordering multiple units. And in June alone, we added 49 new accounts and saw approximately 13% more accounts ordering than in the prior four-week period.

Moving to Slide 9. Minocin is continuing its strong performance with consistent quarter-over-quarter gains. On a pro forma basis, we've seen double-digit growth over the second quarter of last year. And the number of boxes sold by quarter has increased by more than 20% during the same time frame. This increased level of product growth is correlated with the launch of Vabomere, showing how the revenue synergies between the two products not only benefit Minocin, but they obviously benefit Vabomere as well as.

As you can now see on Slide 10, we have completed the optimization of our commercial organization. As I mentioned earlier, during the quarter, we realigned the country into new territories, we invested in additional field sales personnel, and we completed the cross training of the entire sales force across all four products. All of our 170 sales representatives are also now on one unified incentive plan, which not only incentivizes them to work together, but it's designed to maximize each products opportunity.

Now this new sales team was designed with four major goals. One, maximize the launches of Vabomere and Baxdela, while maintaining the growth of Orbactiv and Minocin, two, limit business and customer disruption, three, create flexibility for future asset acquisitions or add-ons, and four, capturing and capitalizing on existing long-term customer relationships.

Now in this Slide you can really see the impact of the sales force expansion, with the share of voice for all of our products having increased significantly, a two to three time expansion for each product. If we use Baxdela as an example, we had 46 sales representatives selling Baxdela at launch from February until the May when we grew to 119, and today we have expanded to 170 trained representatives selling Baxdela.

This is more than a three times increase in share of voice versus the first four months of launch. We are beginning to see early results from this change. We expect the full impact to occur in the fourth quarter and beyond.

Now from a business development perspective if we turn to Slide 11, we continue to make excellent progress. Our discussions around partnering the ex-U.S. to Vabomere, Orbactiv and Minocin advancing quickly. We are now in late stage discussions with multiple high-quality partners and are well on track to ink a deal by year end. Separately there are a number of strategic accretive opportunities we are actively reviewing which would accelerate our growth profile, leverage our strength, foundation and unique positioning in the market.

Now on Slide 12, you can see that we've made strong progress with our pipeline. As I mentioned earlier, enrollment completed ahead of schedule in our CABP trial for Baxdela, and we expect to see topline results before year end. The CABP indication will be an important one for Baxdela to support additional future growth and expand our market opportunity.

Our publication strategy continues to support all of our products and we will have a robust presence and ID week in October of this year. Now on the discovery front, as we previously announced, we received CARB-X funding to support the advancement of a new class of antibiotics through IND-enabling studies.

So now I'd like to turn it over to Paul to review our financial results.

Paul Estrem

Thanks, Dan. Beginning on Slide 14, during the quarter, we reported $9.2 million in product sales from the combined portfolio of Vabomere, Baxdela, Orbactiv and Minocin for injection. We also recorded $2.8 million in contract revenue related to our reimbursements of shared R&D expenses from our agreement with licensing partner Menarini.

Funds received from BARDA of $2.1 million were reported in other income. As Dan mentioned, revenues during the quarter were impacted by the implementation of a new direct to wholesaler distribution process that will shorten the company's overall supply chain cycle, reduce inventory levels at wholesalers and save fees paid to wholesalers.

The change accounted for a one-time negative impact of $2.1 million in revenues, primarily impacting Orbactiv and Minocin. There was also a modest impact to demand for the addition of reps and realignment of the sales force. We are beginning to see a rebound in demand for Orbactiv and at this time we still anticipate sales in the range of $36 million to $40 million together for Orbactiv and Minocin, although potentially at the lower end of the range.

Overall we're very pleased with the trajectory of our products, including our recent launches of Vabomere and Baxdela. These products are gaining traction. And September will really mark the point forward where our products will be supported by a fully trained and realigned sales force of 170 reps. This is happening at a time where we have had considerable formulary traction and wins for new products.

Our cost of goods sold for the quarter were reported $11 million, of which $6.7 million was comprised of non-cash amortization of intangible assets and the step-up basis in inventory acquired from The Medicines Company in January of 2018. Costs of goods sold also include charges of $2.4 million for Baxdela and Vabomere pre-launch inventory that are approaching the end of their shelf life.

Our gross margin excluding the impact of one-time charges was strong at approximately 84%, and was comparable to the prior quarter. Total operating expenses for the quarter excluding COGS were $50.8 million or $48.3 million on a non-GAAP basis adjusting for deal-related items and stock-based compensation expense.

Selling and marketing expenses increased over Q1 2018, driven by our increased investment in commercial activities in the second quarter, while expenses in G&A and R&D declined slightly. As Dan mentioned, we're focused on continuing to make the right investments in growth and focus on building a strong customer-facing organization supported by a lien G&A function and thoughtful prioritized investments in research and development.

On Slide 15, we ended Q2 with $150.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and with the completion of our public offering we are now in a strong financial position to support our continued growth. As we grow revenues we improve our leverage substantially. We expect to have access to additional capital via licensing deals outside the U.S., as well as additional capacity allowed under the new [loan] facility.

As a reminder, 2018 is a year where the company has a number of unusual items impacting its expense lines and cash balance, including inventory buys for two major launches which is significant in 2018, but quickly becomes a source of cash in later years, and contractual obligations and milestone payments related to the acquisition of the assets from Medicines Company. Many of these items are non-recurring.

As an example, we made an inventory progress payment of $20 million in the second quarter and another similar size payment in the third quarter. Our burn will decline over time as we realize the benefits of the combined organization as well as additional identified savings and lower development expenses as we conclude Our CABP trials of Baxdela.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Dan for closing remarks.

Dan Wechsler

Thanks Paul. So we turn to Slide 17. We have the pieces in place to be very successful. We occupy a very unique position in the industry. We're the largest dedicated antibiotics company. We have four on- market products, a strong commercial team as well as development and discovery activities exclusively supporting the space.

We have both Gram-positive and Gram-negative products, all four of which are already on the market and being sold today. Each product is generating sales, and all four have accelerating growth trends. Now remember, the peak potential of our combined portfolio is $1 billion. With our recent financing, a best-in-class appropriately sized sales force, a lien G&A function and an advancing pipeline; we believe all of these initiatives we put in place so far in 2018 will begin to bear even more fruit the back half of this year.

In short, we're now laser-focused on leveraging our strategy to deliver results. Now finally, as you can now see on Slide 18, we still have many catalysts ahead of us for this year. Inking our ex-U.S. partnership deals unlocking data and releasing our topline results from our CABP trial for Baxdela, the regulatory decision on Vabomere in Europe, receiving country approvals in South and Central America, progress on our ESKAPE platform and launch updates for our two newest products, Vabomere and Baxdela.

We're going to continue as a company to focus on product performance, our R&D goals and milestones, a strong publication strategy and telling our exciting story for the remainder of 2018. With half of the year now behind us, we look forward to finishing strong in 2018, building on the momentum our team has established. I'd like to thank all of the team members at Melinta. It was a very busy quarter with a lot of good accomplishments that will shape our future for the long-term.

So with that, let's go ahead and open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Kevin DeGeeter with Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is open.

Kevin DeGeeter

Hi, terrific. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just two here. Can you just talk about on a very high level; you mentioned your appetite for M&A, but just sort of how you're thinking about the right type of assets that fit with this larger field sales force.

Dan Wechsler

Okay. Just that, Kevin?

Kevin DeGeeter

What was that?

Dan Wechsler

Good. Is it your two questions…

Kevin DeGeeter

Yes. And the second part - well, just go ahead and take that one. Second part actually pertains to just how you think about strategically R&D within the organization scenario that some of your peers have very notably cut back on; Melinta's remained committed to. Just how you think about the strategic value of internal product development sort of along the M&A question?

Dan Wechsler

Okay. So the two questions, I'll take the first one and the second one, I'll start with it, and then I'll turn it over to both Erin and Sue for comments. So the way we think about M&A today a little bit different than we probably would have before we did The Medicines Company deal.

We have four products on the market; two of them are in launch mode. The other two, even though they're 18 months or 16 months old, they're actually growing low single-digits. Demand continues to be very strong. We really have to make sure we don't take our eye off the ball to grow the products we have, and demonstrate strong execution now that we have a team fully up and running.

Now that said, having 170 reps allows us to cover - divide it between inpatient and outpatient easily the 725 or 750 accounts that have big residency programs in the U.S., and then you can expand beyond that. So we cover thousands of accounts with these representatives. Key call points; infectious disease, emergency department, the peri-acute setting and around the hospital as well as up on the floors, critical care ICU.

Any product that fits those call points that's currently on the market would be a very good addition to our portfolio. We're already calling on the same people with the same processes. We wouldn't view that as a distraction. If you go earlier in the system, meaning earlier in Phase II or Phase III before our products available, we just have to think long and hard about being dilutive.

And our goal would be again to start demonstrating, continue to demonstrate product sales, execution, and anything that's already on the market or near to the market would be an excellent candidate as a partner. So I think that's the first question.

The second question, how do we think about strategic R&D? Actually, I'll start. I think of it in two ways. So one, I think of drug development as being critically important for products that are already on the market. There's label expansion possibilities and there's a lot of studies, investigator-initiated trials and things especially in this space that doctors want to do research in, because treatment options are just so limited.

Having a strong development organization that helps with that and knows how to do this in a compliant and a way that goes along with the IRBs of the hospital's incredibly important to a company regardless of the size and we're very proud of our organization. From a research perspective, mean the value of discovering your own products, we place huge value on that. It's why we have a discovery arm. And our discovery arm in New Haven's been there for a very long time.

That said, we also value research that happens outside of our company, because every company can even only its own products. So we don't have a not-invented-here syndrome. And all I mean by that is, regardless of where our product comes from, whether it comes from the inside or the outside; we are more than capable of more than capable of growing, developing, and nurturing these products so they reach their potential. So that's at least I think how we think about it.

Kevin DeGeeter

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Louise Chen with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Sudan Loganathan

Yes. Thanks for taking my call. This is Sudan Loganathan in for Louise. One of the quick questions I had been regarding I saw on Slide 12 about radezolid. It stated a Phase II topical acne vulgaris is ongoing. Is there any timeline to when we'll see data come for that?

And then also, kind of like a second question, how do we see for the third and fourth quarter going forward the revenues or sales for all four products now that the sales force is up and running. We saw that one-time kind of hit for Orbactiv actually in the press release. Will there be something expected like that going forward? Or is it just going to be a little bit more smoother as the lunch progresses?

Dan Wechsler

We'll have Sue, our Chief Medical Officer will talk about radezolid and where it is. And then I'll cover the question about how we view revenues going forward and are there any other sort of one-time hits in there that could happen?

Sue Cammarata

Okay. Regarding the radezolid program, that program is progressing nicely. And for the acne indication, that study should be finishing up and we'll have results in the second half of this year. And we'll be able to make decisions about what our next steps will be when that data's available.

Dan Wechsler

Okay. So that's the first part of your question. So the second part around the one-time hit. So look, if you think about - just to give a little bit more color around that. Melinta was getting ready to launch Baxdela February 5. Product was in the channel as of January. So Melinta had its own distribution model. So that was one. And The Medicines Company had its distribution model from Orbactiv, Minocin and Vabomere. So when we put the two companies together, we, in effect, had two different distribution models; and one is complex, and, two, there's no reason to do that. You actually pay more and it affects your gross to net to the negative if you don't simplify that supply channel.

So we made a decision as a company, simplify the supply channel, and go direct to wholesalers who then sell direct to customers. It gives us better visibility than having an intermediary and it allows us to really be thoughtful in how we manage demand. Because demand is what really matters in our world. Pull-through, customer demand is how you see early on what trends you have that will reap the benefits and you'll see sales behind them. So we're seeing increased demand as we talked about to 19% quarter-over-quarter regardless of the one-time hit of the sales that just come out of the channel for about three weeks. Again, primarily, we're back to the Minocin.

Going forward, we finish this. So we've improved our fees to wholesalers to the tune of about 200 basis points by making this change, and we'll see the benefit of that going forward. Our field force is trained, now all 170 by beginning of August. They're in the field. But July and August are relatively slow months in hospitals, as everybody knows. So we're excited to see the growth trends continue. We're excited to see these people are on the ground doing what they're supposed to be doing.

We would expect the full benefit or at least to start seeing real full benefit of this tripling our share of voice on all of our products in the fall, so fourth quarter. So again, with all the other catalysts we have that I mentioned, we expect to see significant or at least mostly significant growth trends. Does that answer your question? Okay. Next question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Kevin Kedra of Gabelli. Your line is open.

Kevin Kedra

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. Wanted to ask about the NTAP payment and how you see that as a potential advantage. One of your competitors also got it. But given their dosing schedule, it seems like they're only able to get kind of half as much maximum payment than you are. So do you see that being a potential advantage on the market?

And then secondly, want to ask about a product that you guys inherited with Cempra merger, Fusidic Acid. We've seen a few companies looking to use the limited use pathway to bring a drug to market. And if I recall correctly, that drug did have a positive Phase III skin study. So was wondering if that's potentially a product that could be filed under the limited use pathway and something you could potentially bring to market or partner to someone else with kind of limited additional capital required to bring that to NDA status.

Dan Wechsler

Okay. Thanks Kevin. I'll start the first one and we'll handle the Fusidic Acid question. So look, only three antibiotics have gotten NTAP status, Dificid and now Vabomere and Plazomicin. So it shows, one, a validation by the government that Vabomere is a new product, it's innovative, it covers all the data points that were expected to be covered, and we're very pleased with the reimbursement rates, because, again, for a lot of these patients, the drugs are not covered, obviously, under the DRG. The DRG doesn't have enough to pay for that. So it's a huge benefit to hospitals and doctors to make sure that patients can get the medicines that they would like them to have.

You mentioned that one of our competitors got it and how do we feel about that. So the first thing, and I've said this many times on calls, we don't view any other antibiotic really as a true competitor. We view the pathogens as competitors. But Plazomicin and aminoglycoside is an excellent new product on the market. We don't view it as a competitor. Our business for Vabomere is primarily inpatient, and the CMS talked about that. 80% of our business is inpatient. So NTAP is designed to help with inpatient utilization which is a big advantage for Vabomere. So I'll give Mike, our head of commercial a chance to offer little bit more color. But we're very pleased with the designation.

Mike McGuire

And I think the key here is, as you know a number of the patients that are what I'll call our target population for treating these types of infection are in the age of 65 and older, if you take a look at the data from a number of different studies. So we believe and I think CMS has recognized this also with regards to that target population.

As Dan said, we met the three criteria of newness for the compound that has to be launched within two or three years of FDA approval or being commercially available in the marketplace; a substantial clinical improvement, I think what they've seen not only in TANGO I but TANGO II-type studies; and the third is the cost is inadequate right now to treat these patients. So we met all three criteria for a very targeted I think population that we see of 65 and older, which are the Medicare population.

Dan Wechsler

So I think, Kevin that handles NTAP. We'll have Sue comment on Fusidic Acid. One thing I'll say about it is it's an asset. So we've talked before about any assets we have in the company, we'll do our best to maximize them and find the best ways to wring value out of every asset that we have. So, Sue?

Sue Cammarata

Sure. As we came in and brought in that asset from Cempra, they already had talked about doing a second skin study. We always take the opportunity to evaluate the options that we have. And I think given the considerations about what's happened with other products, that's something we will take and consider the option for Fusidic Acid. As you know, it's been used outside the United States, but there is no form of Fusidic Acid currently approved in the United States. So we can always discuss those options.

Kevin Kedra

Great, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And you have a follow-up question from Kevin DeGeeter with Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is open.

Kevin DeGeeter

Hey, I just wanted to ask follow-up with regard to Vabomere formulary experience. Are you generally finding when Vabomere gets on hospital formulary that it's alongside a product like Avycaz? Or do you find it's often or at least some hospitals being this whole or recommended product for at least KBC producing SRI?

And kind of the related question is, when we think about NTAP, should we think about this is an opportunity to primarily to get onto formulary or to help get onto formulary or to help get onto formulary? Or do you think there's an opportunity to also sort of improve your position in formularies we're already on, to be - now that the economics are arguably more favorable in administering Vabomere than, for example Avycaz?

Dan Wechsler

Thanks Kevin. Good questions. So I'll give a little color then we'll have Mike chime in as well. Mike and I have actually spent about two weeks recently in the field and we've got a few weeks ahead of us to get real time feedback from Pharmacists, Doctors, PharmDs. So look, the time for Vabomere formulary is happening now.

As you know, it's a long time to get these products even on the formulary agenda to a P&T committee meeting. We've had about 200 approvals, as we've said, to date. But that means there's about 4,800 hospitals that haven't reviewed it yet, because there's about 5,000 hospitals in the U.S. so we're just scratching the surface of what actually is available to us from a product perspective. And the time is now for these processes to happen. So now that we have CMS is sort of Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval, for lack of a more complicated term.

We don't see there's any way that a pharmacy wouldn't take this into consideration as they discuss whether to add Vabomere to formulary now. From a positioning perspective, it really depends on the hospital. So there are some hospitals that are more traditionally, such as foreign hospital, so maybe Avycaz has a preferred position there. There are some hospitals, [Pinum] Hospitals Vabomere gets a preferred position.

We were seeing some hospitals replacing one with the other. We have hospitals that have replaced Avycaz with Vabomere or put Vabomere in a primary position. And we have other hospitals, quite frankly, that have put, depending on the pathogen one or the other was first or second with add-on therapies happening. So it's kind of a mix. But absolutely NTAP will come into play with formularies. The time is now. Mike can probably give a bit more color on some of the placements of the initial 200 that we have.

Mike McGuire

Sure, I think a couple things. One, I think hospitals are going to make decisions on the clinical aspects of things first and so one of the big things that's happening in the marketplace right now is hospitals are wanting challenge sets, if you will, for microbiology testing.

Now we've started to provide those to institutions for them to validate what's happening in the microbiology lab, which is important. And I believe that we'll start to see more and more hospital formularies occur with Vabomere because hospitals wanted to run these microbiology tests to see the sensitivity to the organism.

So I think that's the very first thing to keep in mind is NTAP is part of three or four components of those; one is the microbiology testing. The second is we're finally getting, I'll call real educational materials out there for our customers in terms of the efficacy and safety of Vabomere in treating these infections.

And then I think you come into the fact that we've just increased our share of voice. I think if you saw some of the numbers earlier in the slide deck, we had 66 folks really promoting Vabomere in the first six months of the year. We're up to 85 now.

And with the challenge sets, with the educational materials and certainly now with the NTAP, I'd call it Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval actually from the CMS saying there's something really unique about this compound that we believe it's different and requires a different type of reimbursement. I think all those come into play with hospitals that are, one, starting to make decisions, and, two, that have made decisions in trying to determine, which product may take the lead in treating these infections. Does that answer your questions, Kevin?

Kevin DeGeeter

It does. Thanks so much guys.

Dan Wechsler

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call over to Dan Wechsler, President and CEO for closing remarks.

Dan Wechsler

So first, thank you all for your questions. We look forward to continuing to tell our story. We're very excited about the progress made in the second quarter and will continue to update you as things progress. Hope everyone has a great day. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you all can disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.