Lessons From Pac-Man

The concept of managing risk is nothing new, and of course, these are the lessons learned from years of experience that is the reason that “O” is a blue-chip REIT.

The most compelling thing about playing Pac-Man is the concept of turbo-charging.

When I was a kid, I loved playing Pac-Man. In fact, I was somewhat addicted to the arcade game in which the player navigates Pac-Man through a maze containing various dots, known as Pac-Dots, and four multi-colored ghosts: Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde.

The most compelling thing about playing Pac-Man is the concept of turbo-charging, that is, near the corners of the maze there are four larger, flashing dots known as Power Pellets that provide Pac-Man with the temporary ability to eat the ghosts and earn bonus points.

Of course, the challenge to the game are the four ghosts that roam the maze, trying to kill Pac-Man. If any of the ghosts hit Pac-Man, he loses a life; when all lives have been lost, the game is over.

The goal of the game is to accumulate points by eating all the Pac-Dots in the maze, completing that 'stage' of the game and starting the next stage and maze of Pac-dots. The high score for Pac-Man cannot exceed 999,990 points; players may exceed that score, but the game keeps the last 6 digits.

There are 256 levels in total and I’ll admit, I never came close to that, but I am almost certain that I spent over $1,000 (over the years) trying to become the dominant Pac-Man gamer of all-time.

Photo Source

OK, now onto serious business…

One of the reasons that I decided to include Pac-Man in my article today is to make a point, and one of the best ways to illustrate that is by explaining the power of consolidation.

As a REIT analyst, it’s critical to understand the benefits of fragmentation and consolidation. I have found that over the years many investors seem to get confused by the concept and more importantly the benefits to building a competitive scale advantage.

More specifically, within the $4 Trillion REIT universe, we have witnessed a growing evolution of companies that have built powerful scale advantages by utilizing low cost of capital, acquisitions, development, and dispositions.

Management techniques have been structured such that real estate landlords can now become much more efficient by focusing on their customers, allowing them to utilize their resources on operations versus managing the real estate. Given the wave of capital that has entered the REIT space, many corporations are recognizing that owning real estate is not as profitable (for the company) as growing the business.

One of the original pioneers of the sale/leaseback business was W.P. Carey (WPC). Early on, this Net Lease REIT realized that it could create a vehicle to acquire free-standing buildings from corporations in exchange for a long-term lease. By trading the real estate for cash, these companies began to realize that the most efficient way to control real estate was by leasing them back over time.

Over the years, many Net Lease landlords have utilized the sale-leaseback model by turning themselves into investment banks of sort. In addition to WPC, numerous REITs have become sale/leaseback aggregators, such as Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), VEREIT, Inc. (VER), EPR Properties (EPR), and Spirit Realty (SRC).

In addition, there are a few less traditional sale/leaseback REITs such as CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) and Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT).

It is estimated that the universe of free-standing corporate buildings that could be monetized through a sale/leaseback structure is in excess of $4 Trillion. If you think about it, there are literally hundreds of potential deals in every county across the United States.

Just look out the window on your drive home from work. You may see Walgreens’ Starbucks, FedEx, Coca-Cola, Target, etc… The list is really almost infinite and the companies that are expected to benefit the most from the wave of sale/leaseback transactions are the Net Lease REITs.

Lessons From Pac-Man

Back to Pac-Man….

Realty Income is the dominant player in the Net Lease REIT sector and similar to Pac-Man, the company must stay focused on its mission: consolidate all of the Pac-Dots (high-quality Net Lease properties) it can…

Of course, to do that, Realty Income must utilize its power pellets (competitive advantages) to win the game. Also, there are risks (the multi-colored ghosts: Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde) that must be considered and that is where the most successful investors learn how they can manage these risks. Let’s start with the RISKS:

Risk is the most interesting, challenging, and essential aspect of investing.” Howard Marks

Rising Rate Risk

Yes, it’s true, rising rates add risk to a real estate investment strategy, but the intelligent investors are able to successfully navigate rate risk by developing a strategy. As Howard Marks reminds us,

“Outstanding investors, in my opinion, are distinguished at least as much for their ability to control risk as they are for generating return”.

Realty Income’s management team has done (and is continuing) an excellent job of managing rate risk. For example, the company is always stress testing its portfolio to determine which tenants and categories are most susceptible to defaults in a rising rate environment.

According, Realty Income’s investment strategy is rooted in high-quality tenants where over 51% of the portfolio has investment grade rated tenants. It’s a common misconception that “real estate leased to investment grade tenants have rents that are well above those in the local marketplace.”

This essentially means that Realty Income is overpaying because the company acquires investment grade properties. That has yet to be proven, and in fact, I argue that a corporate investment grade-rated guaranty is meaningful and valuable.

When I was a developer, a few years ago I built a free-standing store for I-Hop. This was my first I-Hop deal and I assumed that the pancakes chain would not provide me with a corporate guarantee. However, I received a substantial offer from a New York City investor and when I was ready to close on the sale, he asked me for the corporate guarantee. Upon further review, I found out that I-Hop would provide me with the guarantee for around $50,000. Of course, I went along with that and closed the deal, because having a corporate guarantee was worth $50,000.

Having said that, remember that when you buy real estate you are also buying a security of cash flows and having an investment grade rent check is much safer than a rental stream of non-investment grade tenants. Also, the non-investment grade tenants are more likely to default in a rising rate environment.

Also, Realty Income has prepared for the current rising rate environment by maintaining a highly discipline balance sheet that consists of 10-year unsecured paper (at 4.25% interest). So, when the company acquires a portfolio of free-standing buildings it utilizes low leverage (around 33%) to mirror the long-term lease liabilities.

This strategy essentially locks in the profit margins and protects Realty Income investors from rising rates. Also, keep in mind, Realty Income has around $3 Billion of dry powder (includes the accordion) so the company can take down practically any small or large deal at will. Also, don’t forget, Realty Income is the ONLY A-rated Net Lease REIT.

Recapture Risk

Recapture is another obvious risk for REITs and Realty Income has done an excellent job in that arena. Since going public, this stalwart REIT has recaptured 100%, an indicative data point that illustrates that the company has had ZERO rent loss on average. I am not sure how much black and white that gets, there is really no gray in this data point.

Slow to No Growth Risk

Again, growth is incredibly important in the REIT sector and some companies generate earnings growth faster than others.

In the case of Realty Income, the company grows internally by around 1% (unlevered) and closer to 1.5% on a levered basis. It’s true, that if Realty Income were to stop acquiring today, the company would likely grow AFFO by around 1.5% annually.

But, that ain’t happening…

On the recent earnings call the company said that in Q2-18 it had completed $347 million of acquisitions at a 6.5% cap rate and investment spreads were consistent with the company’s long-term average. Around 52% of the rental revenue generated from these investments is from investment grade rated tenants, and overall, Realty Income continues to see a steady flow of opportunities that meet investment parameters.

Year-to-date, Realty Income has sourced approximately $17 billion in potential transaction opportunities, and of these opportunities, 60% of the volumes sourced were portfolios and 40% or approximately $7 billion were one-off assets. Investment grade opportunities represented 24% for Q2-18, of the $347 million in acquisitions closed, 25% were one-off transactions.

Given the continued strength and visibility in the investment pipeline and the current market environment, Realty Income is increasing 2018 acquisitions guidance to approximately $1.75 billion, from the prior range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

So, this means that you can combine the 1.5% of internal growth with around 3.5% from external acquisitions. The math is simple:

5% (growth) + 4.5% (dividend) = 9.5% (returns)

WACC Risk

There is no argument that cost of capital is a risk, especially in the Net Lease sector. Nobody can argue that a company’s cost of capital could spiral.

However, Realty Income has a 23-year history of managing its cost of capital and sure there is a risk that spreads tighten and Realty Income could not acquire properties accretively.

Simply put, these risks are nothing new, and some stocks have higher risks than others. It’s important that intelligent investors recognize the risks and learn to play the game by analyzing the “what if” scenarios like Julian Lin.

There is no doubt that Realty Income dominates with its cost of capital advantage and it is because of this moat that the company can acquire the highest-quality properties with 100% recapture on average (since inception). One of the ways that the company successfully mitigates rate risk is through investing in a majority of investment grade rated companies. Who would not want to own a safer income stream?

But the most common misconception is also Realty Income’s most powerful tool in the tool kit: SCALE. By consolidating high-quality net lease properties and utilizing the lowest cost of capital, this stalwart REIT is primed to deliver a very predictable and reliable stream of income that other REITs can only imagine.

Always Invest With A Margin Of Safety

Alas, we must not forget one last risk, as Howard Marks points out,

“Investment risk comes primarily from too-high prices, and too-high prices often come from excessive optimism and inadequate skepticism and risk aversion.”

I wrote on Realty Income days ago, and you can find the lengthy research report HERE. I concluded the article with my BUY recommendation and its highly unlikely that I will SELL shares anytime soon. In fact, I find Realty Income one of the most attractive REITs because the company has done an excellent job at managing risk (Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde) and utilizing its primary weapons – cost of capital and scale (Power Pellets).

Make no mistake: This REIT does much more than pay monthly dividends. It generates the most stable and reliable dividends because the management team is hard at work making sure that the risks are controlled, and that investors can sleep well at night. The concept of managing risk is nothing new, and of course these are the lessons learned from years of experience that is the reason that “O” is a blue-chip REIT that’s hard to beat!

“Skillful risk control is the mark of the superior investor.” Howard Marks

Special thanks to Julian Lin for providing the “what if” scenario and for continuing to provide investors with thought second-level reasoning.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: Realty Income Presentation.

Each week Brad provides Marketplace subscribers with actionable REIT news including (1) Friday afternoon subscriber calls, (2) Weekender updates, (3) Google portfolios, (4) Real-time alerts, (5) Early AM REIT news, (6) chat rooms, (7) the monthly newsletter, and (8) earnings results in google sheets. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers and we also provide a “weekender” report and a “motivational Monday” report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed. All of our portfolios are updated daily and subscribers have access to all of the tools via Google sheets. REITs should be part of your daily diet and we would like to help you construct an Intelligent REIT portfolio, utilizing our portfolio modeling strategies. Brad reminds all subscribers and prospective subscribers that "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised".

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.