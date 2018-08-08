Hortonworks, Inc. (HDP) CEO Robert Bearden on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Reuben Gallegos - VP, IR

Robert Bearden - President, CEO & Chairman

Scott Gnau - CTO

Scott Davidson - CFO & COO

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Greg McDowell - JMP Securities

Jack Andrews - Needham

Tyler Radke - Citi

Brian White - MCH

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Rishi Jaluria - D.A. Davidson

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities

Zane Chrane - Bernstein Research

Thank you, Mark. Good afternoon, and welcome to Hortonworks Q2 2018 Earnings Call. Today, we will discuss the results announced in our press release and prepared remarks issued after market close. With me are Rob Bearden, Chairman, President and CEO; Scott Davidson, our COO and CFO; and Scott Gnau, our CTO.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events and views about the future financial performance of the company, including our expectations regarding market opportunity and growth, future partnerships, future trends impacting our business and outlook. The statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date and are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks are described in our press release and are more fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in our Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

We will also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results, and we encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing Hortonworks' performance. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in our press -- in today's press release.

So with that said, I will turn the call over to Rob for some opening comments.

Robert Bearden

Thanks, Reuben. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining our earnings call. As always, I want to start off by thanking our customers, the open source community, our partners and shareholders for their continued support.

So for today's call, I will review our business highlights and customer successes for the second quarter of the year and close with a discussion of what we see in the competitive landscape, and then Scott will discuss our financials for the second quarter and our outlook for the third quarter and full year 2018.

Let's start with the business highlights. We had another great result and with total GAAP revenue in the second quarter 2018 growing 40% year-over-year to $86.3 million. This was driven by continued expansion within our existing customer base, strong growth internationally and a 70% year-over-year increase in the number of large deals with a total contract value greater than $1 million.

Our margins have also continued to improve as we drive leverage across our business. We believe that our R&D investments and strategic partnerships position us well to capitalize on the significant opportunities within our markets, including the Internet of Things, hybrid-cloud computing and big data. Our consistent strategy to manage the entire life cycle of data from point of origin to point of rest across hybrid and multi-cloud architectures was instrumental in delivering our growth for the second quarter.

The depth and breadth of our offerings also continues to be of strategic significance and differentiate us from the competition. This is demonstrated by the Hortonworks DataFlow, or HDF, platform being included in approximately 30% of our subscription contract deals in the second quarter.

The collection and processing of data at the edge is a core requirement for many of our customers where real-time insight is critical to their use cases. We are also seeing increased requirements for hybrid and multi-cloud architectures emerge across many of our customers, and they are all in various stages of evaluating the use of the Hortonworks DataPlane Services, or DPS, to support these requirements.

So now in other areas of the business. We had more customers than ever before attend our annual DataWorks Summit in San Jose. We refer to it as the DataWorks Summit. So organizations like Hilton, Freddie Mac, Trimble and Symcor spoke to their industry peers about the value of our open source platforms.

And in addition, through our customer awards program, we recognized teams from Symantec, Universal Parks and Resorts, Claro Colombia and TRAC Intermodal who have all transformed their businesses using our solutions.

And at the DataWorks Summit, we also announced a new version of our flagship product, HDP 3.0, and we're now the first vendor to deliver containerization on Hadoop for the next generation of data-driven applications. So HDP continues to evolve and also includes now support and enablement for deep learning applications, real-time database capabilities and key optimizations for the hybrid cloud.

And by using HDP 3.0, companies like Micron Technologies - Micron Technology have already begun optimizing their products to take advantage of these innovations to help their customers accelerate time to insights needed for critical decision-making.

Additionally, we recently announced expanded partnerships with Microsoft, Google and IBM. These partnerships create low-friction approaches, drive customers to operationalize hybrid environments in support of an overall data strategy that provides consistent security and governance for all of their data assets.

Our approach has always been to partner with technology leaders and to grow the breadth of the ecosystem, enabling customer flexibility. And through these partnerships, our customers can leverage the infrastructure as they see fit.

And so naturally, you're probably curious about what these customers are doing. And in a recent review of our case log data from our support organization, it revealed that of our total unique customers who requested support in Q2 2018, at least 30% of those customers had cloud-related requests. And we expect this percentage to grow as enterprises move certain ephemeral analytic workloads to the cloud for greater agility and flexibility and improved economics.

But within this context, it's important to note an overwhelming majority of these companies are adopting a hybrid architecture for their strategic data assets. And a true hybrid architecture has 3 fundamental components: on-premise, multi-cloud and the edge. And we uniquely offer solutions in each of these areas through HDP, DPS and HDF.

And as I noted earlier, one component of hybrid is the multi-cloud environment. And our expanded partnership with Google is a further milestone in leveraging this opportunity and executing on our strategy. With Google Cloud Storage now supporting enterprise-class, big data workloads on Hortonworks platforms, customers can mix and match workloads to meet their needs. HDP 3.0 has been architected with a state-of-the-art cloud storage connector for big data workloads like Spark, Hive and other engines making GCS fully integrated with our platforms, including HDF. This powerful architecture provides our customers another choice in deploying a platform with the flexibility and scalability to deliver big data analytics across hybrid and multi-cloud deployments in a secure, governed and managed approach.

And now from a customer and use case perspective. We're seeing more companies leverage data lakes to include ingestion and analysis of real-time data in combination with historical data. And by combining the 2, companies are increasing the speed and fidelity of the insights they gain using any deployment method that they choose.

And a few examples of this are starting with John Hopkins University, who has built a centralized enterprise data platform using public cloud infrastructure to securely ingest, log and store disparate types of sensitive data in support of defense, security and medical research that they are conducting by their Applied Physics Laboratory and medical research team.

And also TRAC Intermodal has transformed their business from a traditional logistics environment to true cognitive powerhouse by leveraging predictive analytics and machine learning. The company manages multiple data sources for several different lines of their business and different analytic use cases on a shared HDP platform.

And Symantec has improved its analytics to deliver actionable intelligence with HDP and has designed systems for distributed deep learning and AI.

And then also American Water uses HDP and HDF to deliver critical data and insights to its field workers in real time. It uses a data lake as a single source to aggregate data from historical traffic and real-time streaming sources.

So as you can see, our platforms help enterprises transform how they acquire, analyze and respond to information in their environment. And the insight gained after deploying our platforms is helping to provide benefits ranging from better patient care to safer companies, to improved logistics operations and 360-degree views of customers.

And now from a competitive perspective, we strongly believe that we're uniquely positioned as the only software company that has delivered a complete, open source data management solution for hybrid deployments. And customers choose us because they benefit from the innovation created within the open source community, avoid vendor lock-in and lower their total cost of ownership. Furthermore, our distribution ensures best-in-class operations, security and governance for all of their data assets.

So today, there is a proliferation of analytical point solutions in the market, and many of these are designed for ephemeral workloads. However, most fail to support hybrid environments and some like enterprise capabilities related to security and governance. In contrast, we embrace, cultivate and extend the core capabilities of today's industry-leading open source software and deliver a complete solution to the market. Today, many of our customers are leveraging the flexibility of our platform to drive multiple analytic engines simultaneously.

An example of that are 2 of today's most popular data processing analytic engines are Spark and Hive, and they are both integrated into our distribution. And this enables us to achieve high-performance enterprise consumption with common security and governance across the entire environment. And during the last year, in fact, Spark and Hive related approximately 50% of the unique customer-driven support requests track within our support organization.

And this exemplifies an important aspect of our platform's breadth of capabilities to integrate data from multiple environments and the flexibility of deployment whether on-premise, in the cloud or across multiple clouds to deliver analytical insights for enterprise-class workloads.

So in summary, we've not wavered from our goal of managing half the world's data by building a data management system that will facilitate these business insights from data of all types. But most importantly, we're not doing this alone. Again, we want to thank our customers, the open source community, our partners, employees and shareholders.

So that concludes my remarks, and now Scott will recap the Q2 financial highlights. Scott?

Scott Davidson

Thanks, Rob. I'll start by providing details on the second quarter performance and conclude with the outlook for the third quarter and full year 2018.

As Rob mentioned, 2018 -- Q2 2018 revenue was $86.3 million, up 40% compared to the same period in 2017. Support subscription revenue was $65 million or 75% of total revenue for the second quarter, up 42%.

From a deal perspective, we had 17 deals over $1 million this quarter with 10 of those deals including HDF. Within the last 12 months, we've closed 59 deals with a total contract value greater than $1 million. And international revenue grew approximately 67% and accounted for 34% of total revenue. Eight of the deals with contract value over $1 million in the quarter were from the international market.

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 6 percentage points to 76% compared to 70% for the same period in 2017.

Non-GAAP operating loss was reduced by $16.6 million to $10.4 million. This compared to $27 million in 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was negative 12%, a 32 percentage point improvement when compared to the negative 44% for the same period in 2017.

Non-GAAP net loss was $9.5 million for the second quarter or $0.12 per share. This compares to non-GAAP net loss of $28.6 million or $0.44 per share for the same period in 2017.

Total contract liabilities, which is comprised of short-term deferred and other contract liabilities and long-term deferred revenue, was $259 million as of June 30, and that compared to $249.5 million in the March quarter.

Turning to the cash flow statement. Operating cash flow used was $2 million in the second quarter. This compares to operating cash flow used of $11.7 million in the same period last year. At the midpoint of the year, we're now operating cash flow positive and expect to be operating cash flow positive for the full year 2018.

We exited the second quarter with total cash and investment balance of $86 million compared to $72.5 million at year-end '17 and $71.8 million as of June 30, 2017. We also maintain access to $50 million under our revolving credit facility.

Now turning to the outlook. As of August 7, 2018 we're providing the following financial outlook for the third quarter and the full year: GAAP revenue of $87 million; GAAP margin of between negative 45% and negative 40%, and that includes stock-based comp and related expenses of about $27 million; non-GAAP op margin between negative 14% and negative 10%, and that excludes the stock-based comp and related expenses of about $27 million.

For the full year '18, we expect GAAP revenue between $338 million and $343 million; the GAAP op margin between negative $48 million and negative 43%, and that includes stock-based comp and related expenses of about $110 million; and the non-GAAP op margin between negative 16% and negative 10% that excludes the same stock-based comp and related expenses of $110 million.

That concludes my prepared remarks. We can turn it over to Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Matt Hedberg of RBC Capital Markets.

Matt Hedberg

I want to start with you, Rob. In your prepared remarks, you talked a lot about the new relationship with Google, I should say the expanded relationship with Google. I'm sort of curious how that -- and maybe if you contrast that to Microsoft and Azure. You guys have had long-standing relationships there. You obviously renewed that contract earlier in the year. But sort of contrast how these 2 public clouds, how customers are interacting here in a hybrid mentality?

Robert Bearden

Sure. That's the -- Matt, hey, thanks for joining the call. So I think that's the key point is they're very focused on enabling hybrid environment. So as you know, we had a long-standing and on the last call we announced expanded relationship with Microsoft. They -- we did the engineering work for HDI, and that continues to go very well. And our customers are -- our joint customers have been very successful there.

We've extended that to leverage DataPlane, to enable true hybrid environment. And our customer -- our joint customers get great value for that. It helps us enable our customers' journey to the cloud and what new workloads to the peer that is most effective for them to manage that.

And in the spirit of that, that's really -- that's in line with the goal behind the expansion of the partnership with Google and that we wanted to give the customer the ability to leverage whatever file system is most appropriate to store data natively in a cloud architecture.

And so the Google relationship is very much about making sure that we use Google Cloud Storage on a native basis and then give them, the customer, the ability through the DataPlane to move that data between on-prem and to the Google Cloud, very similar to the way we're doing it with other cloud partners of ours as well.

Matt Hedberg

That's great. And then maybe, Scott, one for you. You guys optimize the business for revenue op margins and cash flow, which were all obviously very strong, and I think the guidance reflects your enthusiasm here. You guys don't guide to billings. You haven't talked about it for the past several years. Investors still look at those metrics, so can you remind us again about some of the variability in deferred revenue in terms of billing terms, some of the public cloud workloads, partners. I don't think you've talked about IBM in the past. So I think some of the context would be helpful.

Scott Davidson

Yes. I mean -- well, let me address it from a deferred perspective. I think that -- so we have varied approaches in terms of the types of contracts that we'll do, right. So in many instances, for example, we'll do an annual contract value type deal or we may do a multiyear deal, which has different aspects into the impact in deferred. We'll also have revenue that's associated with the cloud, which we get reported to us in arrears historically from Microsoft and goes directly to revenue and never hits deferred.

And then we'll do deals, for example, through IBM relationship or other partners, which could have longer durations because the relationship with IBM enables them to sell our perpetual license in some cases. And so the revenue associated with that impacts deferred in a different way.

If you kind of look at deferred in the whole based on sort of the business that we internally generated on our own, deferred revenue, I'd say the duration of their new business that we've been doing over the last probably 2 years has been about 18 to 19 months.

So our core business that we're driving with our direct sales organization, if you will, has not really changed that much. But when you add things like the cloud instances or the business with IBM, it has different impacts into deferred revenue balances because the construct of those contracts are a little different.

And our next question comes from the line of Phil Winslow of Wells Fargo.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Rich sitting in for Phil. Just a quick question on HDP 3.0. I was just wondering how the early access program is progressing? Any customer feedback that you've heard thus far ahead of the Q3 launch? And realize that it's still early but wondering how you're thinking about the cross-sell opportunity that this creates for HDF and DataPlane Services?

Scott Gnau

This is Scott Gnau. So the early customer feedback and demand for HDP 3.0 has been very high, actually. So the flexibility and capability that we deliver with the containerization is something that a lot of very forward-thinking organizations are building their plans around now, and so that was met with some pent-up demand. Secondarily, one of the headline items in HDP 3.0 was also some continued improvement and investment in Hive, which is a SQL for Hadoop.

Basically, Hive is now officially an RDBMS with asset compliance and a lot of feature functionality that customers have really looked for in their deployment, so we got a lot of demand for that as well. You asked about kind of the cross-sell with DataPlane and HDF. I think, clearly, the pervasiveness of new types of data and connected devices is independently driving demand for HDF.

It's the only solution that combines a high level of security and governance for the data with streaming analytics capabilities in one package that's got common security and governance, so it's like a really good thing when those requirements pop up. And obviously DataPlane Services is really there to help enable and make realistic the deployment of a hybrid environment by being able to see all of the places where data is stored across multiple clouds, on-prem, understand those assets, how those assets are protected and connected for analytic content.

And our next question comes from the line of Greg McDowell of JMP Securities.

Greg McDowell

My first question has to do with the big deals, the $1-million-plus deals. It seems like it was an abnormally large quarter for big deals, and I was just wondering if you can talk a little bit about if you saw any trends in any different sectors or any different industries or geographies. And then I have one follow-up.

Scott Davidson

Greg, it's Scott. Yes. So we did 10 last year. We did 17 this quarter. If my memory serves me, I think we did 20 in Q4, so not the highest but clearly a 70% increase from Q2. I wouldn't say there is any particular vertical, but I will say HDF played a prominent role. And the other thing I'll say is about 4 of those deals also included IBM or were sold in concert with IBM, so the relationship with them being involved in some of those top 10 deals was important. A few of them were new logos as well, so I think it's a combination of really all of those.

Greg McDowell

That's helpful. And one quick follow-up. In the competitive remarks, you made a comment about Spark and Hive being around 50% of customer support requests. I was just wondering if you could put that number into context, maybe what was that a year ago or 2 years ago and maybe how we can expect that percentage to trend over the next 1 or 2 years because it's certainly an interesting statistic.

Scott Davidson

Yes. We're seeing -- Scott Gnau again. We're seeing really good growth this year in both of those lines. Part of what I mentioned in the release of HDP 3.0 where customers are really looking at Hive truly as an RDBMS. Clearly, we're seeing pull and a lot more demand for that capability, and that's showing up in how customers interact with us from a support perspective.

Spark is up dramatically since the beginning of the year. I don't have the exact stats year-over-year. But dramatically, it's a word I don't use unintentionally. It's -- we're seeing a lot of pull for that. And of course, that really is driven from how folks are now looking at machine learning and deep learning algorithms to get to that next level of analytic content that they want to deliver.

And they're leveraging our tool set rather than point solutions because we've already got access to all of the data, and we can give them that common security and governance interface and operational management and deployment both on-prem and in the cloud. And we're very unique in being able to provide that capability for the data access of Spark.

Robert Bearden

I think that's a point I want to reemphasize. There is such a large demand to use HDP because it enables the Hive and Spark over central data architecture and doing that over a common security and governance layer versus just a point solution. And so we see great adoption of Spark and Hive through us actually much more so than point solutions because of the architecture that enables and the assurance of the common security and governance and management platform over the entire set of point solutions.

And our next question comes from Jack Andrews of Needham.

Jack Andrews

I wanted to ask about if you can just give us an update in terms of GDPR use cases. I mean, now that these regulations are officially in place now, is that still, you think, a driver for your business moving forward? Or how do we think about the opportunities around GDPR that still might remain for you?

Robert Bearden

It's clearly a driver, and it's great opportunity. And HDP and the use of applets, our governance platform is a great solution as enterprise is sort of trying to make sure that they're in compliance and managed to the GDPR standard. And that's really globally. It's not obviously just one of the drivers behind our international business. It's a global issue because any of the enterprises typically that we will engage with are multinational in nature and have to have full compliance with GDPR, so they're forced to address it. And our solutions fit just very, very well in that environment.

Scott Gnau

And when you think about GDPR as the factor requirement for large multinational companies, combined with their requirement to be hybrid, it really plays into the space for DataPlane Services and some of the assets that we released in the quarter like Data Steward Studio, which are aways that enable companies really see where everything is, how it got there, where it came from and who had access to it. And when you think about executing from a compliance perspective and frankly to have trusted analytics, those are some key use cases that are really pushing customers towards what we offer in the DataPlane Service area.

Jack Andrews

Great. And just a quick follow-up. Given the strength in your international business, could you update us in terms of what the -- what your overall international sales coverage looks like and whether you feel that you've got enough capacity internationally to handle the demand that you're seeing there?

Scott Davidson

So I would say -- Jack, it's Scott. I would say that, internationally, we're still hiring field reps. We, like most companies, when we started in the international market, we started in the U.K. and Germany and sort of spread out from there. So we get some areas like the Nordics, for example, where we have work to do and Southern Europe, for example. In APAC, we have hiring that we're making in certain key markets in APAC as well. And so there's still headcounts to be brought on to cover those markets. But I'd say we're well on the way of where we want to be. But we're always looking to add there to get more coverage.

And our next question comes from the line of Tyler Radke of Citi.

Tyler Radke

So I think there's a concern out there that small and medium-size customers are bypassing, setting up their own Hadoop pressors and moving straight to the cloud. I guess my question is do you see that happening? And have you had to change your go-to-market approach and focus on bigger customers? Just curious what you're seeing in the kind of small and medium-size customer space.

Robert Bearden

Yes. Well, we certainly have our fair share of customers in the SMB space, without a question or doubt. I think that really plays to the strength of our portfolio breadth and that we're not just relying on Hadoop for that space, and there's so much value that they can drive from HDF like going to the edge and being able to have an IoT strategy. And HDF is a great platform to enable those kinds of environment and then bring it back through DataPlane to enable a hybrid architecture for them and if the cloud is the best tier for them to manage their big data strategy on quarterly HDP can be available in a variety of ways, either through [IAS] or through native services in marketplace on those cloud providers. So where the -- in that SMB space where they choose not to have an on-prem cluster and they do it in the cloud, we still can benefit from that, either to HDP available as a service in the cloud. We can also create value for them through DataPlane and enabling a hybrid environment and then clearly through HDF, giving them an edge strategy and creating their IoT platform. So in that market, we have the ability to serve it across multiple parts of our product portfolio, not just Hadoop.

Tyler Radke

Okay. And then a follow-up to Scott. Just on the revenue guidance for Q3, it looks like it implies roughly only $1 million sequential increase. Could you just help us understand what the moving parts are? Obviously, if I looked at it historically, Q2 to Q3 has increased by more than that. Could you just help us understand if there's any kind of onetime factors in Q2 or something going on with the process?

Scott Davidson

No. There's no onetime factor in Q2. I'd say that we overperformed on the revenue side in both support and services in Q2. In Q3, if you go back and look historically, we generally don't see increases. As a matter of fact, last year, I believe we saw a decrease or flattish on the services line. So there's nothing particularly implied in there. I would say that in the third quarter, from a percentage mix perspective, the third quarter mix looks similar to what the first quarter was. So while the second quarter was [$75 million/$25 million], I think the third quarter will be a little bit weighted more to a couple percentage points on the support side. So it tends to just oscillate quarter-by-quarter, but we had overperformance on both lines. Nothing discrete for Q2.

And our next question comes from Brian White of MCH.

Brian White

Great. Rob, I'm wondering if you could update us on the IBM relationship, what it did for you in the quarter? And how far are we through that? And you've talked about a lot of clouds today. One cloud we haven't heard of is AWS, so maybe you can give us update what's happening there.

Robert Bearden

Sure. Yes. I'll have -- Scott and I will -- Scott Davidson and Scott Gnau will probably chip in on this one. And, Brian, thanks for joining the call. So yes a bit on the IBM relationship. We continue to be just very pleased with their phenomenal partners to what with -- based on the tech side and integration that we're driving together with our respective platforms. And also on the go-to-market, I think a lot of the work that we've done together and getting account coverage, having account, joint account strategies is clearly paying off. Scott Davidson mentioned a couple of questions ago, he made this statement that, I think, 4 of our top 10 deals included IBM driving those. And below that top 10 line, there were multiple others as well that we were originally engaged with. And the thing that we're starting to really also see and extend tractions. We're making real progress with DSX, and they go to market around IBM's machine learning and AI platforms. And then the thing that's really -- we're seeing very nice traction, we call it the enterprise cloud offering. And ICP, IBM Cloud platform, leveraging HDP is really getting a lot of traction. Our customers are seeing great benefit from that solution tier, and that's contributing to, I think, the increase in general and admin translated into quantitative revenue that Scott pointed to earlier. On AWS, I'm going to have Scott Gnau. He's been reading a lot of that effort and some of the things that we're doing there, so let me have him touch on that.

Scott Gnau

Yes. Thanks for asking about AWS because it may -- the absence of a press release may seem like we're not there, but, in fact, we are there and have been there very strongly. We've got an offer Hortonworks Data Cloud that's been part of the Amazon ecosystem for quite some time. We also have connectors into S3, and we're one of the first vendors to participate in the Amazon S3 select program, which optimizes the integration for analytics with S3. So all over from an infrastructure and platform to service in Amazon as well as on IBM Cloud as well as on Microsoft with infrastructure and service on Azure and platform as a service in HDI, and then more recently, of course, the announcement around Google. It just extends the whole notion of hybrid multi-cloud choice.

And our next question comes from the line of Chad Bennett of Craig-Hallum.

Chad Bennett

Great. Maybe first one for Rob. We've seen a lot recently out of the cloud providers, I think Microsoft Azure has been leading the way around the hybrid enterprise and in offerings related to that, and also all of them have talked about the edge and IoT and so forth. Maybe you can just kind of talk about kind of the complications there of doing that. And the other thing I'd like to be as simple as I can on. If you just talk about HDP 3.0 in your distribution and kind of how you competitively -- how 3.0 competitively looks relative to whether it's a cloud-based Hadoop or open source solution or it's a legacy on-prem distribution, kind of how 3.0 competes or looks relative to other guys.

Robert Bearden

Okay. We're going to split that out a little bit, kind of messed up with Scott Gnau. So the first part of our question was around Microsoft and how we're partnering there. And they are very big proponents of the hybrid. And that goes I think to a lot of the things that we did together starting 5, 5.5 years ago and a lot of the joint work. And they've been great partners with us and how and helping us think through and enable the overall architecture, design, and in some cases, implementation of DataPlane Services. We've worked very hard together to make sure that DataPlane is really optimized for Azure generally and HDI specifically so that truly our customers can enable their path to the cloud, have an optimal experience doing that and that we all share in creating value for the customer and have the ability to monetize this with creating value. So I'm very pleased with that work, technically and from the go-to-market standpoint and how that's going. As to your question on HDP 3.0 and how that is put together and somewhat to how it contrasts with some of the other solutions out there, I'm going to have Scott Gnau take you through that.

Scott Gnau

Yes. Great. I'll try to meander through. You got some very, very broad questions. Hopefully, I hit the point, very interesting. But HDP 3.0 competitively, I think we continue to see the power of what the community can actually deliver from an innovation perspective and what we're able to deliver, whether it be in the highest-performing SQL on Hadoop, whether it be in the latest versions of Spark, all wrapped together with integrated operational management, universal and consistent security and governance across those data assets. It's really that total package. And then of course, we added in containerization capabilities for agile application deployment. So when I think about kind of versus traditional or other things you could do from a distribution perspective, without adding any proprietary bids or anything like that, leveraging the community, I think we've proven the value of that innovation and have the highest-performing, most integrated stack, full stop. The second thing you asked about is kind of versus cloud. And the way I think about that is it's not really HDP 3.0 versus cloud as a direct competition, but it's really -- it's a competition in way. When you think about the value of point solutions in the cloud and how easy it is to spin something up and go prove a theory, go prove a correlation for very little capital investment, that's huge. When it's time to put that into production and run it and make sure that it's secure and trusted and has a high service level, that workload will come our way because of what we've built into our distribution. So it's a very symbiotic relationship when I think about it. Even in a recent blog that we hosted jointly with the folks from Google, we talk about the value of data crop for testing out and proving theories. But then when you want the whole integrated security governance operational management, high availability, all of those pieces, we would move it over to HDP because you'll get that capability from us.

Chad Bennett

Very good. And then maybe one quick one for Scott. Scott, with -- you've raised guidance now a couple of times for this year. You've kind of blown through the 606 issues, maybe you wouldn't agree with me, but blown through the 606 issues that everybody was worried about exiting last year. I guess if you were to qualitatively talk about how you guys are still growing the business, 40% year-over-year on a subscription basis and your confidence in upping the year guide, any kind of color on that I think would be helpful.

Scott Davidson

Yes. Thanks, Chad. Blowing through 606 is not a description I would use, but Scott Reasoner, our Controller, is sitting next to me. If we did blow through it, it's because of him. I'd say if you go back and sort of look at entering the year -- the history is important here, which is you guys know that we didn't have VSOE historically and then we moved into 606. So I think when we entered the year, we weren't exactly 100% sure of the way that 606 would impact all of the new business that we did, right. We could get a read on the historical impact and some of the first half of the year, if you will, that we recognize was sitting in deferred at that point already. So we had good visibility into the first half of the year. I'd say as we progressed through Q1 and we look at our selling practices relative to the guidance, we now have done the same thing in Q2. We have a little bit of history under 606, and we know that most of which we'll see in the back half of the year that's coming out of deferred. We have some history to kind of understand how that will unwind into revenue, And so that's sort of where we're getting the confidence to project out the back half of the year. In context with that, which is important, is we felt pretty good about where we were in terms of new business that we invoiced in the first half of the year as well. I won't use billings because it doesn't matter, but I'll use invoicing because it's just new business that we brought on and put on the balance sheet. So it's really the combination of it. Midpoint during the year, we feel we got a handle on sort of where we are relative to 606. The historical context of the impact has been captured and identified and measured and valued, and now we're looking at sort of a clean sheet of paper for the back half of the year. So that's how we're looking at the guidance and feeling that it's the time to sort of roll it up from this point on. So to give you guys the numbers, I mean, when we set the year, we were at 324.5. Coming out of Q1, we moved it up to 327.5, and now you know the midpoint is 340.5. So we've sort of sequentially stepped that up and sort of adjudicated each of those decisions as we got to sort of a key milestone exiting a quarter to get to where we are today.

And our next question comes from the line of Rishi Jaluria of D.A. Davidson.

Rishi Jaluria

So first, Rob, I appreciate the color on the adoption of Spark and Hive within your customer base. I was wondering if you can give us some insights into the adoption of Kafka right now within your customer base, and then I have a follow-up.

Robert Bearden

Yes. It's clearly for us, and we were well with Kafka, have many customers that we actually support. And in fact, you will see in our next release some substantial work that we've done to make it much easier for our customers to leverage Kafka. I think the thing that we do so well is when we also bring those work streams underneath, again, a global security governance and operations set of services. So that point solution is centrally governed, centrally secured and centrally managed and operated with our platforms. Any other aliquot you'd like to go into other than that?

Rishi Jaluria

No. That's helpful. And then maybe this one is for Scott. But I wanted to touch on the cohort multiple. I know this is a new metric for us, so that you -- is better in terms of understanding the expansion of existing customers and then the previous net expansion rate. But can you just help us understand why the cohort multiplier ticked down a little bit from $8.6 last quarter to $8.3 this quarter on a rolling 12-quarter basis and maybe how we should be thinking about this metric going forward.

Scott Davidson

Yes. It's safe to say in the software business don't pay a huge amount of attention right at the point. But I would say that $8 or $8.2 is frankly infinitesimal difference here. The key part here is $1 turns into $5 after 4 quarters and $8 after 8 quarters. And whether it turns into $8 or $8.20 kind of doesn't make a huge difference. So I -- it tends to be the average of that cohort. It's not -- that history, when we disclosed it, hadn't really shifted that much. So I don't think there's anything frankly there. But it's been consistent, 5x, 5 and 8x. So I think it's the same trajectory in Q2 that we've seen over the last few years. So nothing different this particular quarter.

And our next question comes from the line of Tim Klasell of Northland Securities.

Tim Klasell

Yes. Just thanks for all the color around Spark and Hive with the numbers, but maybe -- I'm sure you have numbers but some color on the type of projects that you're getting on these incoming support calls on. Obviously, they're probably live, I mean, new projects. Are you seeing migration? Maybe you can sort of give us a little bit of color on where you're seeing -- because I'm getting a lot of investor questions around that, for sure. And maybe you can give us some color, I would appreciate that.

Scott Gnau

Yes. The one thing that I could provide some color on is certainly we are seeing a much larger majority of our incoming calls from production implementation, and I think there's been some chatter out there about how folks are actually using the tag. And we've been very clear to talk about specific customers and use cases, and we're seeing it in our support calls that these are business-critical production systems. So that's kind of one flavor. Certainly, the use of data access tools, including Hive and Spark, certainly points to a shift that's more of an application base than where Hadoop started, 5, 6, 7 years ago is kind of a MapReduce engine, right. And so all of that kind of leads into how we're guiding even future investment in building out that production-ready platform with the operational management to upgrade ability, end-to-end security, end-to-end governance and then the data access tools with the testing and regression to support for production. So number one, highlighted. It certainly is very large production, and it's also moved more to application bases like Spark, like Hive, like [HDF], frankly, which are things that are not science projects but really driving end user self-service kinds of analytic-driven capabilities. We didn't have the stats, but the question on Kafka was also very relevant and good because we're certainly seeing a very high utilization, both in -- with core HDP as well as certainly as bundled as part of our HDF offer on the streaming capabilities, which indicates folks are really taking advantage of pushing decision-making out to the edge, which gives it that real-time favor that consumers and their customers really expect.

Tim Klasell

Great. That's really helpful. And then obviously good results internationally. Scott, can you give us any color around FX impact on the revenues and profitability?

Scott Davidson

Yes. I think on the revenue side, it may have impacted us a little bit less than $0.5 million. If you look at the other income line, the other income line is long, too, about $1.5 million, which is the impact on deferred as deferred gets remeasured. So a big chunk of that is actually on the other income line. That was kind of the biggest piece of that. So I'd say probably about a little less than 1/3 of our business is international, and most of that's in foreign currencies. So that's sorts of where it lands. But beyond that, there wasn't really any other large impact.

Our last question comes from the line of Zane Chrane of Bernstein Research.

Zane Chrane

Question for Scott Gnau and Rob. We've spoken with a couple of Fortune 500 customers recently, who have indicated they are still very early stages in their data strategy in terms of moving to -- using data like an Azure and eventually implementing HDI. And even more strategically, it sounds like HDF offering. I was just wondering how you guys think about the level of maturity that you see and your typical enterprise customer in terms of their data strategy. Are most of them just now kind of figuring out what their plan is going to be? Or are we more mainstream in terms of migration and implementation? I'm just wondering where we are -- where we're at in the life cycle of the migration to Azure and HDI and HDF?

Robert Bearden

Let me try to pull it back from -- I mean, take it up a little bit higher level than just saying Azure and HDI because I think that is going to be a very narrow view. What I would say is if you think about the adoption curve, the governance adoption curve, I would say we're in the early majority, kind of a later stage of the early majority of the large enterprises transforming their data strategy and as far as the implementations of that go. I think you're -- we're well into the majority, the vast majority that made a strategic decision that we're going to create and enable a modern data architecture, and they're in varying stages of that -- those actual implementations and evaluations. And so we are in the later stages of the holding majority actually doing the implementations. And I think a lot of the lessons learned that we saw start kicking in this time last year, they were realizing that the cloud is not a one-test-it-all kind of [indiscernible]. And that it is going to be -- it's going to require a hybrid architecture and a hybrid strategy, and they have spent the last several quarters determining the best way to implement that. And that's where, frankly, you're seeing some pickup. And our revenue numbers this year because our hybrid platforms and the work we're doing with HDP 3.0 and this build that customers have, that enables their hybrid architecture extraordinarily well. And then of course, I'm kind of back into your question. Certainly, Azure and HDI and the work we've done there fits that very nicely in the solution set. I think we're just now seeing the momentum start to really kick in across the big enterprises and how they get here. And as I said in the prepared remarks, we strongly believe we're incredibly well positioned in how we serve the IoT market, the hybrid market, the big data market with HDP, HDF and DataPlane Services. We are really enabling that modern data architecture, allowing it to excel and to really enable these data strategies to come to reality and to create the new modern business models. They are very data driven based on this model and architecture that we're enabling.

Zane Chrane

Great. That's very helpful. And if I can just fit in one last follow-up to that. What are you, Rob and Scott Gnau, view as the biggest priorities for the company in terms of innovation and product development over the next 3 to 5 years?

Robert Bearden

So A couple of things, and then I'll let Scott Gnau to take a couple of things. Of course, we always balance this with making sure that if we've given you guidance, being a cash flow positive for the rest of the year, that we maintain those decisions based on that core principle and continue to [indiscernible] with the growth and be consistent with what we've given you. It's sort of a Tier 1 principle. We want to make sure we're enabling a modern data architecture. And what that means and how we define that is clearly it enables hybrid, a hybrid platform, and that includes edge, on-prem and multi-cloud and having the ability to dynamically move data sets and applications across each one of those tiers and bring all data under management from the point of origination to point of rest and continue to innovate the platforms to enable that capability. We want to make sure that we're -- as we have delivered in [indiscernible] sort of the real high-performing things with Hive and the improvements we've done there. But beyond that, we've announced clearly and delivered on containerization with HDP, HDF for that matter as well because we want to make sure that we give through our platforms across what ever tier that you're running them on, on-prem or cloud, the ability to easily move and have portability of the application layer and the applications that are accessing our data. And you saw the first delivery of that with 3.0. And I think in our next call, we'll have more discussion around this concept as well. So I mean, you're probably going to -- I don't know. I'll turn it over to Scott Gnau to pick up the last bit of that question.

Scott Gnau

Yes. And we're really focused on making it work optimally. And so when you think about making hybrid work, and the good news is that I think the market is starting to resonate with this whole hybrid story, and a lot of people are talking about it. I think we're unique in the approach and how we're going to be able to deliver it because making it really work really has 3 things that we can do very specifically. First, manage the data layer. And data has gravity. Moving data is expense. It's time-consuming. And so the whole notion of being able to play it where it lies, where we integrate with S3 and Google storage and Microsoft storage as well as HDFS and many others. So being able to play where it lies with a common set of security and governance. That's one thing we do differentiate it. Being able to connect all those different things together intelligently, the gravity of data, the expense of moving data, being able to use things like HDF to only move the data that needs to move and to push analytics to the data, that's the second piece of our secret sauce. And then finally, and probably most importantly, when we talk about plate solutions out there versus our platform approach, for hybrid to truly work and be successful for customers, they have to have portability of their applications. That means a software has to be the same version and be certified and run in any of those places. And that, again, is something we can offer uniquely with our common data services like Hive, like Spark and how we support that. And we can make sure that the customer will get a consistent architecture approach and ability to provision leveraging containers and HDP across multiple platforms. So we've got the data layer. We've got the connected tissue, and then we've got the application portability, and it's those 3 things, together, that will make hybrid successful.

Robert Bearden

Thank you all for joining the call. We appreciate it, and we'll see you back in another 90 days or so. Shot clock's running.

