Boom! Arbor Realty Trust Has Soared By Over 32% Year To Date

"Based on our significant growth in this business and our outlook going forward, we are very comfortable with our current dividend" - ABR CEO.

You may recall that I recently called Arbor Realty an “interesting pick,” even after shares have surged by over 25% in the last 90 days.

Excerpts from this article appeared first in the August edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

A few weeks ago I wrote an article titled, "Beware, The Raised Nail Gets Hammered," and I explained,

I am adding two new names to the Intelligent REIT Lab and providing you with my initial research and recommendations. This now means that we now have 12 commercial mREITs in the REIT Lab, providing investors with plenty of choices.”

One of these new inductees is Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) that was formed in 2003. The company invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity. In addition, Arbor also directly acquires real property and invests in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities.

One reason I find Arbor attractive is its successful dividend growth history. The company increased its quarterly dividend from $0.19 to $0.21 a share in March, and raised it to $0.25 in May, for a 32% increase in 2018 so far. This also represents Arbor’s sixth dividend increase in the last eight quarters and a 67% increase over that period.

You may recall that I recently called Arbor Realty an “interesting pick,” even after shares have surged by over 25% in the last 90 days.

One of the best ways to examine a company is to meet with the management team. I can tell you that has been a tremendous advantage for me, and this also serves as a value-add to many of my subscribers and followers.

So I recently caught up with Ivan Kaufman, Arbor’s founder, president and CEO, to discuss the company’s platform. Kaufman founded Arbor National Holdings to focus on the origination and servicing of residential mortgage loans. Kaufman previously served as the chair of the Independent Judicial Election Qualification Commission for the 10th Judicial District of New York. He has also served on the national and regional advisory boards of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA), and on the Board of Directors of the Empire State Mortgage Bankers Association. He earned a J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law and a B.A. in Business Administration from Boston University.

Brad Thomas: Why did Arbor purchase its agency lending platform and internalize its management structure?

Ivan Kaufman: Arbor Realty Trust acquired its agency lending platform two years ago on July 15, 2016, and that transaction included a later option to internalize the manager, which was exercised on May 31, 2017. The acquisition produced several immediate and long-term benefits, including being highly accretive to our earnings and dividends, and significantly increasing our core earnings run rate.

The transaction provided significant diversification and greater predictability to our earnings streams through a long-dated, prepayment protected servicing portfolio, resulting in a very stable annuity of servicing income. It also increased our size and scale, broadened our product offerings and increased our equity base and market cap - creating a larger, more efficient vehicle for us to raise capital in the future.

A testament to this is the fact that we just crossed the $1 billion market cap threshold and are very pleased with our achievement of this milestone. One of the other strategic results of the 2016 transaction is that it transitioned Arbor from a monoline, dependent entity into a fully integrated franchise with a significant agency origination business.

The agency business is less capital-intensive and generates a higher return on equity than the balance sheet business, operating on more of a self-funding basis, which we believe provides a very durable growth platform, while minimizing capital market and rate volatility. The internalization of the manager was an important step that bolsters the value of our franchise, as it provides the company with a committed, tenured and experienced senior management team that is fully aligned through significant inside ownership.

Thomas: Arbor provides financing for multifamily and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) and bridge loans. How do you source the loans?

Kaufman: We have worked very hard to create a stellar brand and have established Arbor as a trusted authority in the multifamily lending space. We currently have a network of sales offices across the country, with more than 20 originators who have been strategically developed to cross-sell our various products to an existing and new client base.

We have a large repeat base of brokers and direct borrowers with whom we have relationships across the country. One of our core brand attributes is providing unparalleled levels of customer service and, as such, we are able to benefit from that existing client base as a means of potential refinance opportunities. In addition, we leverage our expertise and reputation in the marketplace to aggressively and proactively ascertain new opportunities.

Thomas: Why does Arbor favor the multifamily sector?

Kaufman: We find it to be an extremely attractive market due to its solid fundamentals, significant borrower demand and strong performance through all economic cycles. In addition, there are high barriers to entry with limitations on participants in the Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing program, as well as strict approval standards for the other government-sponsored enterprise programs. We believe these restrictions make our product offerings and our franchise even more valuable.

Thomas: Can you describe your bridge loan business?

Kaufman: We offer bridge financing to borrowers who are seeking short-term capital (six months to five years) for the acquisition or reposition of an existing property, or sometimes as a replacement of existing debt until stabilization. Loans typically range from $5 million to as high as $150 million.

On the acquisition side, a borrower has identified an underperforming asset, or the asset is located in a recovering or transitioning market. Arbor’s bridge financing allows the borrower to get the appropriate leverage with proper renovation dollars, with an understanding of what the stabilized value will be once the asset is repositioned.

In other cases, the terms of the existing debt do not meet the borrower’s needs and Arbor can provide more appropriate terms or proceeds to allow the borrower to more efficiently achieve their objectives. In many cases, having an all-in-one solution of providing short-term bridge debt and seamlessly transitioning to long-term, fixed-rate agency debt is very attractive to a borrower in addressing their financing needs.

Thomas: Arbor’s annualized dividend payout is $1.00 per share. What are the growth prospects for the dividend?

Kaufman: As we have mentioned on our earnings calls, the acquisition and full integration of our agency business has significantly increased our earnings and dividends. During the integration of that business, we purposely chose to be very conservative in our approach to growing our dividend until we could fully evaluate the significant benefits we would receive from the acquisition.

At this point, it has become very clear that the impact of this business has been exponential and extremely accretive to our earnings, which has greatly exceeded our expectations and has allowed us to grow our dividend substantially.

Based on our significant growth in this business and our outlook going forward, we are very comfortable with our current dividend. We’ve diversified our income streams and created certainty and growth within our business, and believe we’ll be able to continue to grow our dividend in the future.

Photo Source

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Each week Brad provides Marketplace subscribers with actionable REIT news including (1) Friday afternoon subscriber calls, (2) Weekender updates, (3) Google portfolios, (4) Real-time alerts, (5) Early AM REIT news, (6) chat rooms, (7) the monthly newsletter, and (8) earnings results in google sheets. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers and we also provide a “weekender” report and a “motivational Monday” report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed. All of our portfolios are updated daily and subscribers have access to all of the tools via Google sheets. REITs should be part of your daily diet and we would like to help you construct an Intelligent REIT portfolio, utilizing our portfolio modeling strategies. Brad reminds all subscribers and prospective subscribers that "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.