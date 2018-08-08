Arena Reports Loss As Expected - Pipeline Will Drive The Stock

The second quarter of 2018 seems like a "pause quarter" in the Arena Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ARNA) story. Essentially, the company seems to be well-positioned with a robust pipeline but will not have any "sexy" news to report for the next couple of quarters, absent a partnership or M&A activity.

The company reported Q2 results, and while many will look at the numbers, the real story of Arena is in its pipeline. That being said, grasping the numbers is imperative for savvy investors, and the fact that the equity seems to be in a pause mode could present a great buying opportunity for investors who grasp what the potential of the pipeline is.

Key financial numbers include:

Revenues totaled $4.0 million, consisting of $3.1 million in collaboration revenue and $0.9 million in royalty revenue.

Research & development expenses totaled $26.8 million.

General and administrative expenses totaled $10.4 million.

Net loss attributable to stockholders of Arena was $31.8 million, or $0.65 per share.

As of June 30, 2018, the company's cash, cash equivalents and investments balance was $592.4 million.

49.3 million shares of Arena common stock were outstanding.

As stated, the real story of Arena is in the pipeline. CEO Amit Munshi spelled out the pipeline progress quite clearly in the quarterly call.

Etrasimod

This is a next-generation, oral, selective sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator intended for the potential treatment of multiple immune and inflammatory diseases. The company is currently progressing on these fronts:

Ulcerative colitis (UC) Arena has submitted a meeting request to the FDA and has Phase 3 planning ongoing.

Crohn's disease (CD) Arena is in the process of submitting a meeting request to the FDA, with both Phase 2 and Phase 3 planning ongoing.

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) Arena is in the midst of a Phase 2 clinical trial for this indication.



Ralinepag

This is a next-generation, oral, once-daily, selective prostacyclin receptor agonist intended for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Arena is initiating three Phase 3 trials for the most comprehensive PAH clinical program. ADVANCE OUTCOMES (301): Time to clinical events outcomes study in approximately 700 patients; initiated study and expect to enroll patients in August. ADVANCE CAPACITY (302): Exercise capacity study to evaluate a peak oxygen uptake (VO 2 ) via cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) in approximately 140 patients in a 7-month fixed treatment duration; expect to initiate in Q4:18. ADVANCE ENDURANCE (304): Exercise capacity study measuring 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) in approximately 280 patients in a 7-month fixed treatment duration; expect to initiate in Q1:19.

Open-label extension interim trial results expected in H2:18.

Olorinab

A peripherally restricted, oral full agonist of the cannabinoid 2 (CB2) receptor intended for the potential treatment of visceral pain, specifically pain associated with Crohn's disease.

Arena completed enrollment in Phase 2 study in June; data expected in late September.

The latest price action of Arena makes it a very good buying opportunity. A phase 2 readout in September on Olorinab may create a pop in the price, and the real action will come in the next 12 months or so. That is when we will begin to see some comprehensive phase 3 data on Ralinepag. The beauty of the position Arena is in is this. The company's nearly $600 million in cash means it has all of the leverage needed in any negotiation for a partnership deal, and even has plenty of leverage in any M&A deals that could pop up.

Arena was trading at about a 25% discount to its 52-week high when several very positive phase 2 readouts were delivered. While some of that initial excitement has worn off, there is plenty of potential value in this stock at prices well above the current $35 price tag. Should a surprise announcement come on the partnership front, this stock could recover all of the lost value and more in a very short period of time. The value of Arena's cash alone is $12 per share, which makes the 52-week low of $16 seem laughable.

The play on Arena is essentially to build a position in this stock while the news wires are relatively quiet. There is risk in this stock, but the potential reward at this stage outweighs the risk substantially. While Arena is not swimming in revenue (it reported $4 million in Q2), it is fully funded and does not need to rely on revenue, added debt, or capital raises to operate for many quarters to come.

Overall, the company made material progress in Q2, which does not show up on the balance sheet. Take advantage of the lull. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.