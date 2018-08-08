A Better Quarter From Colfax, But Plenty Of Work Still To Do

Colfax's valuation looks undemanding on a DCF basis, and there are multiple opportunities for management to create value through execution and surpass low expectations.

Air & Gas Handling continues to move through a difficult adjustment process, but the comps get easier in the third quarter and most end-markets have further room to recover.

Colfax came up a little short with revenue, despite stronger Fabrication sales, but the segment-level profitability was a little better than expected.

Healthier demand in manufacturing and heavy industry is positive tide that is lifting a lot of boats these days, and Colfax (CFX) too is seeing some benefit. While the company continues to go through a painful adjustment process in its Air & Gas Handling business, the trend should start to improve relatively soon and there seems to be room for more growth in multiple end-markets. Management also seems to be more inclined to restructure and buy back shares rather than add a new business group, and that looks like a smart decision on balance for the time being.

I’ve been clear in the past that I have serious doubts about this business; I am not sold on the long-term value of the Air & Gas Handling business and I think the company will struggle to make real headway in welding. That said, low expectations, a relatively high short ratio, and improving end-market trends, coupled with what looks like responsible decisions on the part of management, does support value here even after a decent run over the past couple of months.

A Mixed, But Generally Decent, Second Quarter

Although the bulk of Colfax’s EPS outperformance in the second quarter was driven by below-the-line items, and revenue came in a little weak, a beat of a few cents at the segment income line is the bigger takeaway from me, and a positive one at that. This business is still going through some serious challenges, but the end of the tunnel is at least in sight.

Revenue rose 9% on a reported basis, but fell about 1% on an organic basis – one of the few industrials I’ve tracked this quarter to see an organic decline in revenue. While the Fabrication Tech business was stronger than expected (up 8%), the Air & Gas Handling (or AGH) business was considerably weaker, with a 13% organic revenue decline driven by sharp deterioration in the power and mining businesses.

Gross margin improved about 70bp yoy this quarter, making for one of the stronger performances in a sector where gross margin performance has been hit or miss. Segment earnings were up 3%, with segment-level margins down 60bp due to significant weakness in the AGH business (down 23%, with 250bp of margin contraction) that Fabrication (up 17%, margin up 40bp) could only partly offset.

Relative Performance Is Still Lackluster… But Could Be Turning

Colfax saw better results in its Fabrication business, but its rivals did even better. Colfax’s 8% growth was surpassed both by Lincoln Electric (LECO) (up 9%) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) (up 13%). Colfax’s 40bp margin improvement did surpass the 30bp underlying margin improvement at Lincoln (and the reported 90bp contraction), but Illinois Tool Works delivered 200bp of improvement and incredibly 29%-plus segment margin from its high-margin equipment-focused operation.

Benchmarking the AGH performance is more challenging, given the scarcity of publicly-traded direct peers. SPX FLOW (FLOW) seemed to do better in rotary heat exchangers, but conditions in the Heat Transfer business at SPX Corp. (SPXC) are such that the company is bailing out. Alfa-Laval’s (OTCPK:ALFVY) heat transfer business was stronger, but the comparisons to Colfax are stretched at best.

Sales to general industrial customers were up 34% yoy, and that fits into the overall backdrop of healthy “general industrial/manufacturing” demand reflected in strong industrial MRO, welding, and compressor sales from other companies. Power remains a dismal market (revenue down 44%), and I believe this is more about end-market weakness and low levels of reinvestment in coal-fired generation than Colfax-specific execution issues.

Mining and oil/gas are perhaps different stories. A host of companies have been reporting improving results in these end markets, but Colfax saw a 32% decline in mining revenue and a 2% decline in oil/gas. I believe a lot of this is Colfax working past prior low-priced contracts and moving through the transition caused by no longer prioritizing volume over value.

That process should be nearing a point where the comps get more supportive. While orders were down 11% this quarter, the next comp gets a lot easier (a 30% decline in last year’s third quarter). Industrial orders remain strong (up 24% yoy), mining turned positive (up 1%), and although oil/gas was still down sharply on a year-over-year basis, the sequential improvement (up more than 35%) was notable.

The Opportunity

It’s not too late for Colfax. Heavy equipment end-markets like oil/gas and mining are just starting to see real recoveries. For its part, Eaton (ETN) management recently put out a chart highlighting where it believes its various end-markets are in the cycle, and it marked ag equipment, mining equipment, oil/gas, and industrial/factory machinery as all “early growth stage,” and Eaton is far from the only industrial company to state a view that the industrial expansion has more room to run.

Specific to Colfax, slower non-residential construction growth will be a bit of a drag on welding, as will weaker auto production growth, and trucks are likely to get weak. Beyond that, though, I think there you can make a solid case that end-market growth should support both the Fabrication and AGH segments over at least the next few quarters. Power is going to remain a headwind and a source of underperformance, but the magnitude should decelerate as it shrinks as a percentage of sales.

Management is getting underway with new restructuring activities, and I believe there are meaningful opportunities to improve results – though “opportunity” does not ensure success. Between ongoing share buybacks and the acquisition of Gas Control Equipment (an industrial gas equipment business that fits with welding and also has some similarities to parts of Chart (NASDAQ:GTLS)), it looks like Colfax is holding off on adding a third industry vertical, and I believe that’s a good decision for the time being – Colfax’s balance sheet situation is not great, valuations on deals are still stretched, and there will be opportunities in the future.

I’m still not a big fan of this business. I may not give management enough credit for the plans underway, but I think the Fabrication business is structurally inferior to Lincoln's and Illinois Tool Works' and I believe Lincoln is well ahead of Colfax in important areas like automation and alloy welding. I also don’t love the AGH business as a long-term source of superior returns on capital (despite its strong market share), though I do believe a return to double-digit segment-level margins is possible.

I haven’t made any substantial changes to my model; I’m still looking for revenue growth in the neighborhood of 4% and low double-digit FCF growth as Colfax leverages this multi-market recovery, moves past the pressures created by earlier contracting policies, adapts to the new reality of the power market, and drives better margins from restructuring efforts. I’m also expecting EBITDA growth over the next three to five years in the mid-single-digits, with high single-digit growth possible if things go well.

The Bottom Line

Lackluster near-term margins sap some of the EV/EBITDA appeal of Colfax, but the shares do still look undervalued on a DCF basis. I continue to prefer names like Eaton and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) to Colfax, but expectations remain low at Colfax and there is potential for improved execution to drive meaningfully better results and multiples down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.