Gastar Exploration: A Sober View

We present such an estimate and assess the options investors have going forward.

An objective analysis of the risk-reward profiles of these equity issues requires an estimate of the fair asset value of Gastar.

Ares Management filed Schedule 13D/A, attempting to force a sale of Gastar Exploration to recover the debt owed to it and its equity investment.

(This article was first posted at The Natural Resources Hub on July 21, 2018. It is updated based on information that has become available since then.)

What

On July 20, 2018, Friday, after the market closed, Ares Management filed Schedule 13D/A (see here and here) in the capacity of the debt holder. On June 29, 2018, in order to get a waiver to pay the preferred dividends, Gastar signed a "Negotiation Agreement" with Ares, which gave what Ares consider to be the cause for it to trigger this restructuring proposal.

Ares proposed a "Restructuring Transaction" term sheet to the Gastar Exploration (GST)(GST.PA)(GST.PB) management to force a restructuring through the following options:

Option 1a : An out-of-court sale, which leaves the possibility for the common and preferred shareholders to get from zero to a substantial amount of their investment, depending on how much Gastar is sold for;

: An out-of-court sale, which leaves the possibility for the common and preferred shareholders to get from zero to a substantial amount of their investment, depending on how much Gastar is sold for; Option 1b : A chapter-11 process, during which all payables and debt obligations will be frozen pending a liquidation, and after which the common and preferred shareholders will receive the distribution of from zero to a substantial amount, depending on how much Gastar is sold for;

: A chapter-11 process, during which all payables and debt obligations will be frozen pending a liquidation, and after which the common and preferred shareholders will receive the distribution of from zero to a substantial amount, depending on how much Gastar is sold for; Option 2: the "Traditional Plan", in case of options 1a and/or 1b failing to happen in a timely and satisfactory fashion, Ares will convert the debt into a 100% ownership with the common and preferred shareholders completely wiped out.

By timely, Ares means the following milestones in the out-of-court sale (option 1a) within 47 days:

within two days of the execution of the Restructuring Support Agreement, Gastar and its advisors are supposed to distribute a sale process letter to prospective bidders, to invite non-binding expression of interest in the STACK assets;

in another five days, Gastar and its advisors shall invite the prospective bidders to submit the second-round, final, binding bids in form of definitive purchase and sale agreement;

within 10 days after the deadline to submit final binding bids, a definitive Purchase Agreement shall be executed;

Within 30 days following the execution of the Purchase Agreement, the out-of-court sale is consummated and the proceeds from the sale distributed.

The in-court sale (option 1b) and option 2 processes also have their schedules of 141 and 244 days, respectively. So the restructuring will be completed anywhere from 1 1/2 to 8 months.

Ares representatives Nathan W. Walton and Ronald D. Scott have resigned from the seven-member Board of Directors, to be replaced with two independent directors Ares is appointing, in a move to avoid an apparent conflict of interest.

The next Monday, on July 23, 2018, Gastar announced,

In May 2018, the Board appointed Jerry Schuyler, Randolph Coley and Harry Quarls to serve as the members of a committee of the Board (the “Strategy Committee”) to explore strategic alternatives for the Company. In addition, the Company has retained Kirkland & Ellis LLP, as legal advisor, and Perella Weinberg Partners L.P., as financial advisor, to advise the Company and assist in analyzing and evaluating financial, transactional, and strategic alternatives, including a potential restructuring of the Company’s balance sheet. As disclosed in Amendment No. 4 to the Schedule 13D filed by AF V Energy I AIV B1, L.P. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, “Ares”), on July 20, 2018, Ares delivered a non-binding preliminary term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) to the Company proposing that the Company consider a sale of the Company or other potential restructuring transaction. At this time, the Company and its advisors are considering the Term Sheet and evaluating alternatives for recommendation to the Board.

The statement only intensified the panic that had gripped the shareholders since the previous Friday. Consequently, the common stock (GST) and the series-A (GST.PA) and series-B (GST.PB) preferred stock of Gastar were all sold off by over 50% by the end of that day (Fig. 1). Such a dramatic change of share prices raises a number of questions, the chief among which are the implications of the Ares' move to investors.

Fig. 1. Stock chart of Gastar common stock (GST) and preferred stock series-A (GST.PA) and series-B (GST.PB). Source.

So What

There are numerous aspects of this event which are not clear to us, viewing the drama afar and without the privy of the board and data rooms. For example, what has led to, why, and why now the occurrence of this event are all question marks.

However, the following characterizations appear to emerge amidst noises:

The sale, whichever optional route Gastar will take, was initiated by Ares - the sole debtor and major (but not the controlling) shareholder. So investors should refrain from having the knee-jerk reaction as in a bankruptcy petition asked for by Gastar itself. Ares is definitely commanding an advantageous position here being the sole debtor and convertible notes holder. However, there are other major players involved in the common shares and possibly the preferred issues, which are expected to be the allies of the retail investors. In the end, the proposal made by Ares will likely be negotiated between the major stakeholders. So we need to look at the major shareholders below.

As to whether Ares has been plotting for something like option 2 from the very beginning, it is hard to tell. What is clear is Ares has lost patience with Gastar and hence wants its debt, estimated at around $452.5 million with the PIK inclusive, to be repaid. Ares only has approximately 56.7 million shares of Gastar common stock, or around $28 million at $0.50 prior to its Schedule 13D/A filing, which should be a minor concern as opposed to the substantial debt. The first priority for Ares will be to be made whole on the debt and, beyond that, it will certainly try to recoup as much as it can by controlling the bidding process, including the right to match any bids.

There seems to be a process with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. involved in a potential sale of all or part of the assets since the divestiture of the WEHLU property. There might have been parties which have expressed interest and visited data rooms. So the time constraint that Gastar and its advisors are imposed with may not be as impossible to meet as it first appears. What Ares did here is just an acceleration of that strayed, stalled or slowed-down (all in Ares eyes of course) process, if option 1a is taken. At any rate, 1Q2019 might be the latest when the current crisis is resolved because Gastar's liquidity can only fund its operations by that time.

The board of directors at Gatsar, especially now that Ares is to appoint independent directors in place of its employees, is supposed to represent the interest of the common stock shareholders. If this board wants to avoid obvious causes for litigations, it will likely avoid surrendering to Ares via the option 2. Indeed, on August 1, 2018, Gastar announced efforts to consider restructuring transaction proposals by Ares and invited parties interested in participating in Gastar’s process to come forward,

On August 1, 2018, Gastar Exploration Inc. (the “Gastar”) announced that it is considering potential strategic transactions, including financing, refinancing, sale, or merger transactions, and is encouraging proposals from existing stakeholders and interested third-parties. As previously announced, the board of directors of Gastar (the “Board”) has appointed Jerry R. Schuyler, Randolph C. Coley and Harry Quarls to serve as members of a Board committee tasked with exploring financial, transactional, and strategic alternatives, including a potential restructuring of Gastar’s balance sheet. Gastar previously disclosed in its Form 8-K filed on July 23, 2018 that it received a non-binding preliminary term sheet from funds affiliated with Ares Management, L.P. (“Ares”) proposing a potential restructuring transaction through a sale, among other means. As disclosed, Gastar continues to review and evaluate the Ares proposal, and is open to and will similarly evaluate any other proposals from other stakeholders or third-parties. Gastar has retained Kirkland & Ellis LLP, as legal advisor and Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. and Tudor Pickering & Holt L.P., as financial advisors.

If Gastar assets are sold, under option 1a or even option 1b, the eventual outcome as for the common and preferred shareholders really depends on how the market perceives the fair value of the STACK assets held by Gastar as well as how many interested parties will participate and how eager they bid in the process. Therefore, we need to think about who may participate and examine the intrinsic value of the assets using information available.

We expect the 2Q2018 earnings release on August 9, 2018, and the conference call on Friday, August 10, 2018, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time, will shed more light on the level of interest as expressed by potential bidders, the fair value of the company's assets as perceived by the management and whichever direction down the road it is taking the company. However, interested investors may risk missing the bus if they wait for the 2Q2018 earnings report to clear up the uncertainties.

Major shareholders in the common

Ares holds 56.7 million shares of the common stock, including 54.9 million acquired in 1Q2017 and 1.8 million accumulated in May 2017. That makes Ares the largest shareholder with 25.6% of the common stock as of July 20, 2018.

Up to the last reporting as of the end of 1Q2018, Fir Tree had 21 million, Blackrock 12.0 million, York 8.6 million, and Vanguard 7.0 million shares of the common stock. As of July 10, 2018, Blackrock has reduced Gastar to 3.9 million shares due to the exit of Gastar from Russell 2000; similar reduction may have occurred at other index funds, such as Vanguard, pending further confirmation upon further reporting.

Potential participants in the bidding

We think the potential participants in the bidding process may include the following companies:

Alta Mesa Resources (AMR), Chaparral Energy (CHAP), Devon (DVN), Marathon (MRO), Newfield Exploration (NFX), Continental Resources (CLR), other public companies, private E&P companies (such as Bayou City Energy), and private equity firms.

Estimate of fair value

Under the assumption of $34,000 per flowing production in boe/d and considering the approximate value of the $452.5 million term loan and convertible notes owed to Ares, the $40 million of estimated make-whole premium if sold to a third party, the $154.7 million Preferred-A and -B stock, $54 million of estimated cash position, and 221.5 million shares of common stock, the STACK assets, including 67,900 net acres producing around 5,500 boe/d, are estimated to have fair land valuation metrics as follows (Table 1).

Table 1. The author's estimate.

Recently, the STACK land has been transacting from $8,500/acre to $20,938/acre, in deals involving Longfellow-SK, Felix-Devon (DVN), Payrock-Marathon (MRO), Staghorn-Chisholm, and Alta Mesa-Silver Run II (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Recent transactions in the STACK play. Source.

Our estimate of the fair value of the Gastar acreage implies the following:

Should the STACK assets grab around $3,700/acre, Ares will be made whole with its $452.5 million debt. If the recent transactions offer any guidance, the debt owed to Ares will most likely be repaid in full. There is a Superior Proposal clause in Ares version of the Restructuring Agreement, which makes option 2 the default floor, a hurdle price any bid received will have to clear.

If the assets capture approximately $6,000/acre, even the preferred stockholders will be repaid on par of $25 per share. Those investors who purchased their preferred stock shares at a discount may even make a profit. Supposed an entry into the preferreds at $12.5 per share, they would need around $4,800/acre to break even.

Only when the assets grab a valuation above $6,000/acre will the common stockholders receive some proceeds from the sale. Below $6,000/acre, the common stock is wiped out.

At $0.50 per share as the common stock traded prior to the Schedule 13D/A by Ares, the assets need to be transacted around $7,600/acre. The $8,500/acre agreed by Longfellow and SK in non-distress may set the high limit of the valuation metric for Gastar; at that level, Gastar common stock will be trading at $0.80.

Now What

As the above fair value estimate implies, the common stock can be completely wiped out if the assets are sold below $6,000/acre or a five-bagger if the assets are bid up to the valuation level of the Longfellow-SK transaction (Table 1). However, retail investors without some special knowledge of the behind-the-scenes goings-on of the event may find the common stock forbiddingly risky.

The risk associated with the preferred issues, on the other hand, should be considerably lower as compared with the common stock due to its relative seniority. Depending on the implied land valuation metric as from the common stock price (Table 1), the coverage for the preferreds may become large enough to warrant an entry.

If the common stock, e.g., drops to $0.05 per share, the land will be trading around $6,100/acre, which give the preferred issues a 103% coverage;

If the common stock drops to $0.10 per share, the land will be trading at $6,300/acre, which give the preferred issues a 105% coverage;

If the common stock drops to $0.20 per share, the land will be trading around $6,600/acre, which give the preferred issues a 111% coverage.

Except for the 8.625% versus 10.75% coupon rate, the differences between the series-A and series-B of the preferred stock lie in GST.PA being relatively more liquid and in GST.PB having a conversion clause (see here and here). In view of this, we chose the more liquid GST.PA over GST.PB.

As of August 6, 2018, GST.PA and GST.PB closed at $3.35 and $3.36, respectively. Ideally, if the preferred issues are to be redeemed at $25 per share, a purchase of the preferred issues at the current prices will result in a return of around 645% plus the accrued and unpaid dividends. In the worst scenario, if the asset sale brings less than $3,700/acre or if Ares forces the option 2, the preferred issues will be wiped out. Anywhere in between, i.e., if the asset sale generates more than $3,700/acre but less than $6,000/acre, the return reaped by the preferred stockholders will vary between 0 and 645%. The company's operation is funded through 1Q2019, so it is most probable that an outcome will emerge within the next 5-8 months if the management insists on moving forward in a business as usual manner. Therefore, the preferred stockholders face a spectrum of possible risk-reward profiles, depending upon how much the assets will be sold at in distress.

Investors should decide whether to invest in the preferred issues of Gastar based on their respective personal risk appetite. Investing in special situations such as GST.PA and GST.PB requires special expertise. Diversification within a multi-component portfolio and avoidance of excessive concentration are critical in risk management when investing in small E&P concerns (see here, here, and here).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GST.PA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: For a full disclosure, please find:

seekingalpha.com/...

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.