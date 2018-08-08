Vivint Solar (VSLR) CEO David Bywater on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Rob Kain

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Vivint Solar's second quarter 2018 financial results conference call. Joining me today to talk about our financial results are David Bywater, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dana Russell, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and the supplemental investor deck is available on the Investor Relations section of the Vivint Solar website at investors.vivintsolar.com.

In addition, we will be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. We have provided non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations in our earnings press release that was issued earlier today, and this press release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Please note that a replay of this call will be available within a few hours of the call today and available until August 31, 2018. After management's remarks, we will host a Q&A session.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David.

David Bywater

Thank you, Rob and good afternoon everyone.

Let me start by saying how excited being part of Vivint Solar. I am proud to lead a company of high-performing employees who are hard-working and committed to delivering a quality product to our customers and who are passionate about bringing clean residential solar power to market.

I saw the progress we've made of the past year is compelling and we completed a memorable quarter consistent with the goals we set and the guidance we provided. The second quarter further validates the success we are having in our strategy and roadmap to be the most appealing best run residential solar company in the world.

For the second quarter second quarter we installed 47 MW which was towards the high end of our guidance. The 64 MW we booked in the quarter represented 15% year-over-year growth and the highest bookings quarter we’ve had in the last seven quarter. Our growth and momentum are more meaningful when we consider that growth comes from improved profitability due to higher sun hours, improved pricing and better market mix.

We have discussed our commitment to improve the economics of the company which resulted in a thoughtful and deliberate transition of where and how we do business. We could grow installations even faster if we sacrifice profitability and cut corners on quality which we feel as an issue in the industry. However we understand growth has to be balanced with profit and quality and we're highly committed to both.

We believe the quality of our installation leads the industry and is a focus that we emphasize, concentrate on and invest in. I will talk more about this later but our commitment to quality helps our customers get the best product and ensures that we provide protection to our investors who make long-term agreements with us and count on our systems performance and high customer satisfaction.

We are convinced that as the industry matures, quality will become more of a differentiating factor. Customers will be more educated and less willing to accept installations that are subpar or provided by unproven organizations and investors will demand more rigor and discipline to assure high quality of systems that need to operate with very low interruptions in production to create the required returns.

I feel very positive about the second quarter results and positive about future demand and the momentum of the company, and I'm really enthused our capital position and enhanced liquidity will allow us to invest aggressively in future growth.

I want to touch upon a couple of exciting enhancements that I feel are extremely innovative and powerful and will help us move to another level as the company. Subsequent to quarter end, we entered into our first cash equity transaction. This is expected provide upfront financing of $3.37 per watt for 95 MW of new systems. This innovative financing tool is it forward flow arrangement that allows us to place PPA or lease systems with customers in a manner consistent with past practices but instead of taking cash offer balance sheet to fund and invest in the routine ownership of the systems we have partnered with investors both for tax equity, as well as the balance of funding for the systems.

This means Vivint Solar has no upfront cash outlay but rather receives a upfront margin like a cash sale, as well as retaining ownership systems in the system with some residual ongoing cash flows. We firmly believe a PPA or lease provides most favorable financial results now and in the future for a high percentage of customers. This forward flow arrangement provides greater immediate liquidity and allow the company to place systems with customers while being somewhat in difference from a liquidity perspective as to which path the customer selects.

We've been working on this for some time and I appreciate the efforts of our financial partners, our capital markets and our legal teams for making this a reality. This is an exciting development and we believe may become a standard tool for the company and is attributed to the confidence sophisticated organizations have in Vivint Solar and our ability to perform with efficiency and excellence.

We also closed the largest residential solar asset-backed securitization to-date allowing us to lower our cost of debt while providing more favorable financial returns. We believe the combination of the forward flow arrangement and the asset-backed securitization places Vivint in the strongest financial position in the history of the company and reflects the value of the systems we're creating in our strong operational execution.

In addition to the improved capital structure and the increase in cash or our balance sheet, we also entered into a new tax equity fund with a new partner and so the runway for future transactions is strong. We believe that not only are we operating more efficiently but we are seeing sustainable profitable growth. It is very satisfying to witness the effort everyone in the company has been making to produce these results.

Let me go to more detailed progress we're making. We discussed the dynamic pricing program and our focus on markets with the best economics last quarter. This program continues to gain traction. The number of active sales reps at the end of the quarter were up 19% year-over-year and 13% sequentially. More importantly we are adding and retain our salespeople primarily in our top-tier markets where our sales headcount increased 36% on annual basis.

The result is that our megawatts installed in our top-tier markets increased 34% over a year ago. In California we're up 29% on an annual basis. One of the primary benefits we expected from dynamic pricing and a focus on our top-tier markets was a significant increase in our system attributes.

In the second quarter, we saw a 15% year-over-year increase in our system attributes. We believe there are still significant customer demand in our top-tier markets allowing us to continue to grow. I believe we have the most productive and best managed direct to home sales force in the industry. Our direct teams continue to improve across every meaningful metrics that we have given them and the other foundation of our business. I am so grateful for them.

In addition to ensuring that these teams continue to be the most productive and dominant sales force in the industry, we have also discussed the importance of diversifying our sales channels and working with independent dealers. For the second quarter, our inside sales teams and third-party dealers represented a 20% of our bookings and 19% of our installations. We expect these channels represent 20% to 25% of our volume over the next several quarters.

These new and expanded channels generate viable sales volume diversity and our dealer program allows us to capture sales volume that historically we do not compete for. We have been delighted by the growing list of dealers that value how we service the market and how we help their teams be more effective as we utilize our sales tools and our sales support resources.

In addition to directly offering customers residential solar, whether through our direct sales force or independent dealers we are excited to announce that we recently signed an agreement with one of the nation's largest homebuilders to begin installing solar on new homes in California. This collaboration is an integral part of Vivint Solar strategic plan to help homebuilders meet customer's upcoming mandate for installations on new homes.

Customers will have the option to either lease the system from us or purchase it. Although we will start installations was later this year we believe will have a larger impact on volume next year.

Although we are focused on our top-tier markets, we continue to look for new markets with the economics and regulatory environments are favorable. For instance, we recently began operations in Illinois with regulatory changes made to economics of residential solar favorable for customers and ourselves. We are very excited about this opportunity and look forward to bringing more customers that benefits of affordable residential solar power.

Finally I’d like to touch upon the recent guidance from the IRS on the ITC safe harbor. We believe the guidance is favorable for the residential solar industry and particularly for those companies with strong balance sheets and favorable cash flow dynamics. We feel we are in a strong position to take advantage of this ruling given our ability to manage cash flow in our strong balance sheet. We anticipate taking advantage of the guidance to extend the more favorable ITC levels and increase our margins as our costs come down and our system attributes improve.

We are actively evaluating potential strategies to optimize the benefits of the ITC safe harbor while appropriately balancing the risk associated with tying up 5% of total project costs beginning in the latter half of 2019.

Although, we are very happy with our progress, I want to assure you that we remain focused on generating stronger unit economics, creating more efficient operations, delivering a better customer experience at every juncture, driving innovation and generating attractive investor returns. We firmly believe that we are making meaningful progress and will continue to make the necessary adjustments going forward to capitalize on the vast opportunities of the residential solar market.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dana.

Dana Russell

Thank you, David.

As David mentioned we installed 47 MW in the second quarter at the cost per watt of $3.11 which is consistent with our guidance. Our balance sheet is strong with $174 million in cash and we've improved cash flow and liquidity with our new forward flow financing arrangement.

Our capital structure is in great shape with full capacity in our $375 million aggregation facility and we have a strong pipeline of tax equity. Total revenue grew 11% year-over-year increasing to $81 million in the second quarter versus $73 million year ago. System sales was 6 MW or approximately 13% of our installation in the second quarter.

Overall gross margin increased to 25% from 22% in the same period a year ago. As we discussed previously, one of the consequences of introducing dynamic pricing is reduction of system sales in markets where both system sales and PPAs are available are sales teams. Some of our markets where we exclusively sold loan products were disproportionately impacted with sales people moving from those markets to higher yield economic areas.

As a result the percentage of our system sales versus PPAs decreased. With our focus on the most profitable markets and increasing the efficiency of our organization, we increased our net retained value by 54 million in the quarter. On a per-share basis, this represents $7.05 up from $6.04 in the second quarter a year ago.

As a reminder, we believe that net retained value is a good proxy for the value that we've created over time and the improvement on a per-share basis as a result of the improvement in the value the systems we’re installing.

Our margins have improved with better system attributes of higher rates and better sun hours. Our year-over-year increase in the cost per watt is more than offset by the improvement in revenue production of the systems we're installing. The cost per watt of $3.11 in Q2 was slightly lower than $3.15 reported in Q1 2018 as a result of fixed cost and installation in G&A being leveraged over higher volumes.

The reductions in installation G&A was partially offset by an increase in our sales and marketing costs as a result of increased commissions related to our dynamic pricing program and a slight increase in module expense due to tariffs on modules purchase several months ago. We do see module prices declining which will likely be reflected in our unit cost late in the third quarter or perhaps the start of the fourth quarter as we continue to work through inventory of order earlier this year. As our backlog is increasing, we've been aggressively adding installation crews and plan to continue to do so through the third quarter.

Moving on to our financing activities is been a very busy period for us. We have 375 million in available capacity in our aggregation facility and as of the end of July we had approximately 78 MW of contracted tax equity capacity.

Subsequent to quarter end, we signed a new tax equity partnership with a $50 million commitment that will fund approximately 32 MW. This latest tax equity partnership is with the new partner and represents a portion of the nonbinding tax equity term sheets we mentioned in our prepared remarks earlier this year.

In June, we closed 811 million in two related debt financing. The first was for $466 million in the largest residential solar asset-backed securitization to-date. The second transaction was for $345 million in a secured warehouse facility. The proceeds were used to repay the hybrids facility, the 2016 term loan and the outstanding principal on the aggregation facility. This significantly simplified our debt structure and allowed us to reduce the weighted average spread on our debt by 160 basis points.

Overall we believe this will save $6 million to 7 million in annual interest expense. In addition, given the more favorable terms on the data, we were also able to add over $100 million of cash to our balance sheet bringing our cash and cash equivalents to $174 million at the end of the quarter.

This transaction provides a more complete picture of the overall financing available over time for our systems. Looking at the assets associated with the tax equity funds that are in our recent ABS, secured warehouse facility and the private placement we did in 2017, we received $3.10 per watt in tax equity and debt proceeds today. This is comprised of a $1.81 in net tax equity processes and a $1.29 in debt including hedge breakage proceeds.

In addition, we expect to receive an additional $0.90 per watt cash flow over the remaining life of the systems, net of operations expenses, tax equity distributions and debt service. We believe will receive additional debt proceeds when we refinance these assets following the flip dates.

As David mentioned, we entered into our first forward flow cash equity transaction subsequent to quarter end. The transaction is anchored by a levered tax equity fund and we believe this is the first time this has been done in the residential solar space. To make sure we’re clear the senior secured debt on this deal is closest to the assets with the tax equity coming next in priority.

Although difficult to structure it allows us to more efficiently monetize all the tax attributes. Overall we expect to receive $3.37 per watt in upfront proceeds, while retaining approximately 4% of the contract retained value and 90% of the renewal retained value.

Both of these transactions show a strong interest we continue to see from both tax equity and debt investors and residential solar and the confidence of the private investors have in Vivint Solar. We believe both types of financing have their benefits and we plan to use both going forward. We believe our project financing combined with our operating cash flow will allow us to continue to grow our asset base comfortably without the need to turn to the equity market.

We expect Q3 2018 installed volume to be 51 to 54 MW. Although we expect our volume to be substantially higher in the third quarter, we expect our cost per watt to be between $3.15 and $3.23. The expected increase is mainly caused by one-time items related to financing fees that will not be capitalized and amortized over time associated with the forward flow arrangement and the new tax equity partnership. Those one-time items represent approximately $0.14 per watt that will be recorded in G&A.

We believe our sales and marketing unit cost maybe a bit higher which will reflect the higher value systems we expect in Q3, 2018 consistent with the additional value the company is paying for better system attributes.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to David.

David Bywater

In conclusion, I want to end our prepared remarks by providing a little color on the guidance. We are creating bookings in excess of our installations and the guidance we provided on installations is partially dependent on our ability to hire, onboard and train qualified technicians. We've been ramping up these resources and I want to give a shout out to our teams who provide all the operational activities necessary for a quality system install.

Our workmanship and quality control has never been better and we continue to look for ways to improve. We do an on-site audit of a significant portion of our systems we install for quality. Every system undergoes a rigorous 86 point inspection that is a standard held by no one else in the industry to the best of our knowledge.

As we undertook the recent financing activities, our system installs have been reviewed extensively by outside experts and the results have been impressive. As we work to partner with third-party installation crews we have found that many are not willing or able to meet our installation or quality standards. We also review the work and attempt to partner with some dealers who do their own installs and they have been limited on the work that we're going to willing to accept to the installation quality that is accepted by others.

Having said that we are delighted with the select the growing set of third-party installers and integrated sales dealers that do share a set of installation standards and strongly believe that they will benefit along with us over time as consumers in the investor committee plays a higher and higher premium on the way we do business.

We're projecting growth and future installs and we are enthused by the market as we see. The range of our projections this quarter is not dependent on the demand or bookings which we believe will be in excess of the top end of our guidance.

With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Your first question comes from line of Julien Dumoulin-Smith with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Eric on for Julian. Going on $327 million financing transaction, could you discuss that a bit more in terms of how we should be viewing it as - would that be the norm sort of going forward with over 100% advance rate providing a cash margin.

David Bywater

Well certainly that the objective of the year of that transaction was to do that and I think as far as what that means going forward, this is the first time. So we went through that, certainly met the expectations. It provides us upfront cash flow similar to or superior to a cash sale, were alone and so from that point we feel really good about that.

As far as what that means in future transactions, we hope that that gets to be more of a standard tool and we might be able to do even better.

Unidentified Analyst

And given the size - one more quick question on the transaction actually. In terms of the additional $0.41 in retained value and renewal value, could you discuss the breakdown between contract and renewal within that $0.42.

David Bywater

Yes, we can and Eric there are some slides that are in the press release there and one of those slides specifically has that broken down in terms of…

Unidentified Analyst

It's similar kind of proportion to that, right.

David Bywater

Yes. So that you can see that $3.37 upfront funding with some additional cash in the contract period and in the renewal period. So that you can take value on that and that was Slide 10 on the deck there.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just given the stronger capital position following a recent transaction, could you discuss the strategy going forward with the IPC Safe Harbor a bit further I know you mentioned to focus on top-tier markets currently but would that change with the IPC safe harbor in hand and how do the strategy with stockpiling.

David Bywater

Eric, I think with regards to the strategy, we are very pleased with the discipline that we had. I don't see it's changing the focus on the most profitable markets and the discipline we brought around that. So we like what we have done, we love the results, we love the momentum, I guess all going well.

I think with regards to the IPC, like I said, I think it's really favorable news and we are evaluating how we are going to best capitalize on that. Our approach all along has been created very viable sustainable company's has got strong balance sheet and can actually exploit opportunities like this. This is fortuitous - that is coming about and we are in the best position we have ever been in to build capitalize on it.

So I think the refinement of how we'll attack it and how we will exploit to its full ability will be forthcoming and we're evaluating those right now. We have little bit time to figure out that completely, but most importantly I think we put the company in a great position to capitalize on like, if you can or how we could have a year ago or two years ago.

Dana Russell

I think well said, I do think with our fourth floor arrangement that certainly puts us in a position to manage that as well. So, we really feel good about the current capital structure - very good about the current capital structure and our ability to manage that it gives us another tool where we can use that tool along with the other tools that we have to maintain or increase the cash balances and then use of things like this and I think that's presents a really good opportunity for us.

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Brian Lee

Maybe staying on that topic for a moment here, with respect to the new financing here, how should we be thinking about the treatment from an accounting perspective, will this be in the system sale line from a P&L perspective and I think you mentioned in the release it will be similar to cash transaction, so is it $3.37 a watt and then I guess, a COGs something like 3.11 per watt that you reported this quarter so you are earning a cash or a P&L margin, gross margin of something like $0.25 to $0.30 a watt, just trying to get a better sense of how this will flow through.

Dana Russell

So similar to cash flow to cash transaction, but not similar in terms of the way we recognized the revenue. So we may put something out that we will do a non-GAAP view of that. So, you can see that from a GAAP standpoint that revenue is going to be deferred and we can provide more details about that.

So, but you won't see that up front in the financial statements in the year financial statements because you're going to be deferring that revenue.

Brian Lee

Good ahead.

Rob Kain

Just going to know what Dana is saying, I think the way to think about is it be more in the operating leases, the PPA side of it look more like a tax equity as far as the way close to the GAAP statements since it will be consolidated in our financials.

Dana Russell

So, we are still consolidating those assets and that's really the way to think about it. It's not - the structure is the same as we had with the tax equity arrangement with the PPA release in terms of the way it is recognized and it's just that we are monetizing that revenue up front, but the structure of the deal and the recording of a GAAP and the GAAP treatment of it would be similar as we have historically with PPA.

Brian Lee

So, revrec would look a lot different but maybe from a cash flow statement perspective you might be able to discern that a bit more and then you may provide some disclosure.

Dana Russell

We'll provide some more disclosure and certainly from a cash flow standpoint, it's much different. Before we would take this - we talked about the cash we receive from all of these assets of $3.10 with a lot of residual cash on the backend of that over a longer period of time. Initially we are getting $3.37 up front. So the cash flow is going to be much, much different.

Brian Lee

May be just a second question on this and then I'll move on to a different topic. You provided some slides here 9 and 10 that shows the buildup of the different financing buckets and with 337 a watt in upfront project funding, you didn't breakout I guess the different capital sources. Is there above park range you can provide across the three different types of capital that are involved here and then I'm sure investors are going to be curious to know sort of what the ballpark range of the cost of capital is and what you think the WAC is here on this new structure.

Rob Kain

This is Rob again, and you'll see this in the queue in the subsequent events such and give you a touch more detail on it. So basically we are getting up to $130 million on the senior secured debt, a $150 million in tax equity, and $47 million on the cash equity portions. So that's your buildup of the $327 million in commitments we talked about in the press release. And so gives you an idea there of the breakdown.

As far as the cost of capital of it, we forgot it's very attractive. The cash equity part would be the most expensive piece and it was coming in similar or a little bit better than what you've seen on earlier transactions that were done from a cash equity nature in the residential solar space.

The debt rates are extremely attractive about what we've been seeing in the markets and the tax equity is similar to the previous tax equity deals. So we are real happy with the overall cost of capital just for this transaction.

Brian Lee

And I'll appreciate that will look out for the details in the queue. The repeatability of this structure, is this something that can be expanded with the current group of investors or would you have to create a completely new financing package?

David Bywater

We certainly hope and would expect that we could repeat the transaction. I think we’ve gone through a lot of work, the capital markets team, the legal teams are finance partners and the way that gets to be profitable for everybody involved just to continue to do those transactions in the future.

And so I think other people would want to be involved and there will be other opportunities, but I certainly think that the current folks that are involved there is potential to continue to repeat that.

Brian Lee

Last one for me and I promise I'll pass it on. David you mentioned you're ramping install crews for 3Q here, obviously get booking result best in a couple years. Just wondering what the implications might be maybe it's a bit early but for Q4, you’re seasonally down because of weather sequentially from Q3 to Q4, but with the bookings here being up as much as they are and your commentary around the installed ramp. Anything to look out for where we might see a different trend versus historical for this Q4 seasonally?

David Bywater

We are working - been that curve a bit Brian. And also I think when you look at where a lot of our growth has been coming, its coming from the Western United States, Nevada, and California in particular, which have a bit more of a subdued weather pattern.

So we’ll see how that all plays out, but we are definitely encouraged. We are ramping those teams and we are pleased with the progress we’re making. And so our backlog has grown more than we normally have, which is a good sign and so we can ramp up with confidence.

So we'll see how the fourth quarter works out, but our goal is to have a continuous kind of go up into the right.

Your next question comes from Colin Rusch with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Colin Rusch

Just a couple of questions, are you seeing any compression in the sales cycle with the new pricing policy?

Dana Russell

Compression in the sales cycle, I think there's a couple things that happened, one that especially as you look at a market like California, we've done very well there and I think the overall momentum in that market has helped us. We move people and I'd say that we are at least on track with where we thought would be and let David jump in and comment on that and probably ahead.

So I think that we do similar things that like, we have changed our processes but we have also talked about the activities where we have ramped up activities with dealer, seen some increased momentum with our sister company and then inside sales and so all those things have I would say contributed to a pretty healthy environment right now and it might be a little bit quicker and maybe a little bit compressed, but certainly more vibrant and involving more folks than it has in the past.

David Bywater

I think the data that I see our overall time from sales the PTO has been compressive and nice clip. So I'm pleased of how much compression we have had there over the last year and today till this point there are other things we have done around sales support that I think helps our sales force be more productive and more efficient than they have in the past.

So I think that we talked to the average sales professionals works for us they have been pleased with the support that we are receiving and the velocity improvement that helps them have. And then to Dana's point, there are parts of California we're going quite nicely and what we have seen they permits were other jurisdictions it may take several weeks to get those parts approved. So a lot of factors, but I think overall it is trending the positive way and that’s a good thing.

Colin Rusch

I appreciate the detail there. Lastly from me, what impact are you seeing or still expecting from your Vivint Home relationship?

David Bywater

It has been really a positive one. They are a large dealer for us and that's been a good for them and good for us and we share common DNA and approach to business and we get along quite well and very, very positive.

We sell smart-home today, they sell smart-home to their sole customers. So there is that cross link that goes on and there is collaboration there. So, net-net overall I think very positive and will continue to find ways to further expand that relationship and deepen that relationship and make it even more productive, but for me, personally I'm very pleased with that relationship and how it's working right now.

Your next question comes Joseph Osha with JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Joseph Osha

A couple questions first and I apologize if you touched on this earlier. I'm interested in your thoughts about what kind of opportunity the California New Home Rooftop mandate presents and how you are thinking about approaching that?

David Bywater

I think it's a positive thing. We thought it was really good news when it was announced and as we mentioned, we just formed a relationship with one of the largest homebuilders in the country and we will doing their new home installs later this quarter that begins in Q4 and so we think you'll see that uptick in volume as we enter into 2019.

So we’ll do that first of many and it's a platform that we are working on to expand on and we are very, very pleased with that. There is a lot of efficiency that come along with that whether you can eliminate some of the cost that you don't have to incur that you incur in other channel.

So I think it's a positive development, I'm pleased with the progress we’re making. We are pleased with our partner - our initial partner in that space and look forward to many more coming forward. So all in all it's a good thing from our perspective Joe.

Joseph Osha

What would you say to some observations that the third-party ownership model might be under some pressure when you look at the door as part of a new home sale?

David Bywater

No we are going to offer both. So we call it mandatory optional. So if mandatory that take solar but we do have the optionality for to be the same products that we have to today. It can be a purchase, it can be a lease, it can be a PPA. And so the way we've structured it, they sell at that flexibility.

And if you think about the future as the ICC steps down, there is an advantage that you have in PPA. There is inherent built-in advantage that PPA has. So we think the option for it first and foremost is most important and we still see a pretty long runway for the attacking of PPA both structurally, as well as just the cash flow implication that has for customers.

So very nice return for customers. So we think it's still very, very attractive and it would definitely be part and parcel of our offering in this channel.

Dana Russell

Let me just jump in with a comment on that too, maybe this is kind of way you are going with that, but you have seen this large uptick with the loans and we certainly want to offer loans and lots of folks don't have access to tax equity or they just make more money selling a loan and so they may sell it despite the fact that it's not in the best interest of a customer.

So, many folks don't take advantage - can't take advantage of loan in terms of having the tax capacity to absorb those credits they might get. As I think about that, we certainly want to offer both and David played on the whole quality thing in his prepared remarks around where the industry is going and so many of the installation and things that happen out there. Happen without the kind of rigor in quality and people might get stuck with ownership of the system that isn't performing the way it should.

So I think both of those two things are factors and the loan providers I think those folks that are backing up and investing, they got to have as time goes on I think they are going to be more and more apt to take a look at that and required to because the systems that are being installed are new and some of these problems won't show up.

And yet for us that's why we have really, really concentrated on that quality and we don't think over time that it's going to stay where it is right now where everything were a lot where half of these steps being sold with low.

So we think there is going to be a migration and the folks that provide that financing are going to have to be a little bit more rigorous and deal with folks us and others who do a great job and provide really quality products there.

Joseph Osha

And then if I can shift gears, this BVA sort of I think almost think of it is sort of sore in a box right. They have sort of put everything into one tool and I assume you just kind of draw down as you need. But my question is, have - as part of this is there any kind of backend refinancing or relevering opportunity left when you do this, you just did that pre ABS you can probably do it again once they get post flip.

So when you finance something with this structure that BVA has given you my question I guess the simple fight is there any additional opportunity to monetize on the back and post flip.

David Bywater

Yes, I assume you are talking on the cash equity deal before flow went and not when the underlying secure data is structured but already taking into account to flip things so that debt in place for the life of the assets. So no, I never won't be a refinancing say 7 years down the road.

Joseph Osha

So that if I do something with this new transaction that you’ve just done pretty much, it is what it is right, there is not going to be any kind of refinancing or relevering or post flip or this or that. It’s all part of this initial monetization?

David Bywater

Correct, yes.

