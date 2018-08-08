Facebook Should Follow Google And Split Into 2 Reportable Segments

The company has only one reportable segment and investors are left to guess what expenses are for new products and services and what are for the core business.

On Wednesday, July 25, Facebook (FB) reported disappointing quarterly results. The next day the stock dropped approximately 20%. While the biggest reason for the drop in the stock was likely slowing growth rates, the company’s disclosure that operating expenses would be higher going forward also likely spooked investors. We think Facebook could improve its stock price in the short term by doing what Google (now Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG)) did and divide the company into two reportable segments.

Rationale for Two Reportable Segments

Alphabet created a second reporting segment in 2015. The company split its business into two segments – the core Google and related properties business and everything “Other Bets” which contained everything else. This split allowed investors to see how the core business was performing without having to try to back out revenue growth or operating losses from things like Waymo.

The result is that investors are more easily able to understand what’s happening at the company. Below is a table from Alphabet’s latest quarterly press release that shows the data Alphabet provides investors.

While some of the increases in operational expenses and capital expenditures Facebook is projecting are due to changes and improvements in its core Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp segment, some are for new or non-core products and services.

Here’s what Facebook CFO David Wehner said on the latest conference call (emphasis ours).

Turning now to expenses; we continue to expect that full-year 2018 total expenses will grow in the range of 50% to 60% compared to last year. In addition to increases in core product development and infrastructure, this growth is driven by increasing investment in areas like safety and security, AR/VR, marketing, and content acquisition. Looking beyond 2018, we anticipate that total expense growth will exceed revenue growth in 2019. Over the next several years, we would anticipate that our operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis. We expect full-year 2018 capital expenditures will be approximately $15 billion, driven by investments in data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities. We plan to continue to grow capital expenditures beyond 2018 to support global growth and our ongoing product needs.

Later on the call, he elaborated about the additional investments saying:

Secondly, we're continuing to make big investments in innovation. Those, we believe, are attractive long-term investments. The things that I would point to are things like AI as well as our investments in AR and VR. Those are things that will play out – AI in the near-term, but the investments in AR and VR are really about building the next generation of computing, and that's got a longer-term return window. So, attractive investments we believe, but ones that will take longer-term to pay off, and those would have a dilutive effect on margins in the near-term. Those are the two factors that I would point to. …It also takes into account the ongoing investments we're making in the longer-term innovation work, which I don't think will necessarily have any meaningful revenue relative to the size of the business in those time frames. We're also investing in things like video, Watch and the like, which have the potential to condition tribute on the revenue side, but still relatively small in perspective of the overall business.

It’s pretty easy to see that Facebook is making two types of investments. On one side you have increased spending on things like security and content moderation that are part of the core business and things that are necessary now. On the other side, you have the company ramping up spending on developing products and technologies like virtual reality that may not even ever come to fruition.

Summary

With investors worried about the health of the core business from a security, content, and user experience perspective as well as a monetization perspective, lumping together everything Facebook does into one segment can be confusing. If Facebook were to take a page out of Alphabet’s playbook and split its business into two reportable segments, one with just its core products and the other devoted to long-term projects, it may help investors feel more comfortable about owning the stock. They’ll be able to track the progress and margins of Facebook’s core business without having to guess at how long-term investments on only tangentially related products are impacting things.

