Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

The main index for high-yield closed-end funds is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG). We do not find any significant change in the price of the benchmark on a weekly basis. Of course, we should take into consideration the fact that on Wednesday it paid a dividend of $0.37. Nevertheless, we still have an increase of $0.04 compared to the last Friday. In brief, we can conclude that the main index continued with its positive performance over the past week.

If you still do not have any high-yield CEFs in your portfolio, I would like to spend some time covering several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares & CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (the blue line)

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

The spread is simply the compensation a bond investor receives over the risk-free rate, which in this case is the U.S. Treasury rate. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight increase of 0.01 bsp. As we can see, the current levels are significantly lower compared to the ones of the financial crisis.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between these two sectors. It is only 0.30 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several funds announced their regular monthly distributions:

Fund Distribution rate Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEMKT:NHS) $0.0658 Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) $0.0840 MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) $0.0205 New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) $.05500 Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) $0.1000 Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) $0.0650 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEMKT:HNW) $0.0950

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample represents the most statistically undervalued closed-end funds in the sector. Based on the Z-score indicator, the table provides us with interesting "Long" opportunities. I would suggest combining of the statistical edge with a discount of more than 10% in order to pick some fund for a review. The average Z-score of the sector is -0.77 point. Last time the average was -1.00 point and this increase can be explained by the recent positive performance of the funds.

We have a new weekly leader of the chart in the face of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEMKT:CIK).

Source: CEFConnect.com, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, we are sorting the funds by the highest Z-score. It is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds, which are statistically overpriced. I am not really interested in the participants because most of them do not provide us with any statistical reason to review them or are still traded at discount.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

This week, Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY) continues to keep the position of a chart leader. The above table shows potential "Buys" with a discount of more than 10% and most of them have relatively good statistical parameters. The spread between the price and the net asset value of the funds is an important metric which I always include in my analysis.

The average discount for the sector is 9.04% and on a weekly basis, we notice a change of almost 0.50%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Definitely, lack of candidates which can be reviewed as potential "Short" trades based on their premiums. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "Sells" is still a challenging task and the sample above proves it.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In this table, you can see the CEFs from the sector sorted by their highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on the net asset value for the past five years is 6.16%

We might find reasonable "Buy" candidates among them if we combine the return, the discount with a statistical edge as "Buy" signals. Unfortunately, we can not find some significant statistical edge in some of these funds, but the discounts of HYB and EAD may deserve our attention.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Respectively, these funds are the ones with an annualized return below the average.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Most of the investors want to see what is the actual distribution performance of the fund based on its price. The above table provides us with information about the highest distribution rate in the sector. Additionally, I included another important metric: the annualized distribution rate on the net asset value. The ranking is more static, and on a weekly basis, we do not see so many changes.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.91% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.20%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

8. Lowest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

9. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and four which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for this sector is 24.70%.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Combining all of the circumstances, we form a landscape that it is easier to find potential "Buy" candidates rather than reasonable "Shorts". I will keep your attention only on the closed-end funds where you can consider taking a "Long" position

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

The fund which I am going to review today is Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEMKT:HNW). Currently, with a Z-score of -1.50 points and 14.50% discount, it is among the most undervalued funds from the sector. Additionally, I consider as positive fact its coverage ratio of 109%. The chart below also proves that compared to its peer group the fund seems undervalued.

Source: CEFdata.com, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Source: CEFConnect.com

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 65% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that the portfolio is well-diversified and that "Bank Loans" and "US High Yield Corp" sectors have the biggest weights. The number of holdings in the fund's portfolio is 470.

Source: CEFdata.com, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

The current yield on price is 7.89% and on net asset value is 6.75%. Definitely, we have significant spread between these two parameters. The monthly distribution rate is $0.0950. The average daily volume of 31,000 shares meets my requirements, so there is nothing to worry about here.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Source: Ycharts, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares NAV & Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust NAV

Source: Ycharts, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares PRICE & Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust PRICE

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at Discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, HNW can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/05/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HNW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.