Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (CVRS) CEO Mark Toland on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVRS) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018

Executives

Lynn Lewis - Investor Relations

Mark Toland - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Madder - M.D., FAAC, Interventional Cardiologist, Spectrum Health and Member Cardiovascular Steering Committee, Corindus

Aquilla Turk - CMO

David Long - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Drew Ranieri - Stifel

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Lynn Lewis

Thank you. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Earlier today, Corindus released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mark?

Mark Toland

Thank you, Lynn. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We made significant progress on multiple important fronts over the last 12 months. We believe positively impact our market opportunities and growth trajectories over the next several years in remote telestenting, AI and automation.

Specifically, we believe our progress in these three areas will be the key drivers in dramatically improving patient care, meaningfully broadening access to care and enabling us to full expand and penetrate our addressable markets.

On today's call, I'd like to put those developments in context. Talking first about the evolution of our strategy and technology developments at Corindus. Where we are today and more importantly, the exciting future that lies ahead for Corindus. We'll walk through these accomplishments, as well as future milestones at our call today, and I encourage you to refer to the accompanying slide deck, which has been posted on our website.

In sum, we're incredibly excited about the progress we have made over the last two years, in which we are further accelerating this year. To provide more detail on these innovations, we invited two leading clinicians to share their perspective on market applications and how Corindus will continue to innovate in robotics.

With us on the call today are Dr. Ryan Madder, our Board-certified Interventional Cardiologist from Spectrum Health and fellow of the American College of Cardiology, who will talk more in detail about the advancements we have made in telestenting and remote applications, along with his recent procedural successes. And Dr. Quill Turk, also a thought leader and our new Chief Medical Officer of Neurovascular, who is involved in extensive research focused on next-generation devices to treat aneurysm and ischemic stroke, who will present how recent generation devices to treat successes in telestenting have lead accelerated our development efforts in the neuro market.

We believe there is a vast need and opportunity in the stroke market to treat patients that are not able to treated today.

I'll provide some commentary on future applications and upcoming clinical and operational milestones we expect over the next 12 to 24 months. And finally, I'll then move to commentary on our second quarter financial and operational performance, and David Long, our CFO will follow up with more detail.

Let me begin with the evolution of our strategy. Our goal at Corindus has and continues to be to partner with the clinical community to incorporate broad robotic programs in hospitals that will drive meaningful patient and clinician benefits, as well as economic value.

Our market focus begin with PCI in the cath lab. For the technology in clinical developments are expanding our addressable opportunities to include more complex cases within cardiology, the peripheral market and potentially the large neurovascular or stroke market.

In 2016, we began to unlock these opportunities upon receiving the FDA clearance for our second-generation system, CorPath GRX. This was a key catalyst for us to gain traction with the clinical community. But even with that, still less than 1% have been trained in CorPath.

In the same year, Dr. Madder completed the first demand study Remote-PCI to explore the feasibility of remote telestenting. These accomplishments has collectively paid the way for subsequent regulatory approvals for peripheral applications, automation with Rotate on Retract, expansion into international markets and driven ongoing tactical advances with GRX. This year, we formed a telestenting partnership with the Mayo Clinic to explore Remote treatment.

Subsequently, the first Remote case from over 100 miles away was successfully completed by Dr. Madder, and we started to advance the neurovascular opportunity and have recently hired Dr. Turk to be our CMO and established a steering committee to guide and accelerate our efforts.

Starting with our work in cath lab, we have the ability to redefine how coronary and peripheral interventions are performed today. With ergonomic visualization, robotic assisted precise positioning and predictability, we can drive better results, while shielding the clinician from radiation and reducing orthopedic stream. And what we're doing today is creating the foundation for what we can accomplish tomorrow.

In the future, we expect robotics to power full procedural automation and AI power decision making, while dramatically altering and improving access to care. We're targeting the subsets for robotics will add the most value and where we can make a substantial difference.

In the U.S., these are complex cases within PCI, including critical limb ischemia and baloney [ph] applications within the peripheral market. Internationally, there is a global shortage of physicians, which creates tremendous room for growth, as access-to-care remains a significant problem.

What is most exciting here is that with our continued advancements with AI, Automation and Remote access, we can significantly increase penetration into these markets both in the U.S. and across many regions globally.

Specifically, we see the potential for consolidating operations for health systems as telestenting becomes more prevalent. But as I alluded earlier, the benefits are broader than that to the hospitals.

From an economic benefit standpoint, the use of GRX in robotics has the ability to reduce procedural cost and offer better precision. Robotic precision also benefits patients through reduced stent utilization, reduced radiation exposure and eventually through improved access-to-care with telestenting.

As we think about the evolution of interventional treatment and where we are today, we have precise robotic movement, enhance visualization and multi-device control. This is paved the way for work in Remote telestenting, which has in turn pave the way to accelerate our efforts in the neurovascular space. And looking ahead, we are continuing to improve the GRX robotics capabilities, while focusing on access-to-care through teleproctoring and telestenting.

With that, I would like to introduce Dr. Ryan Madder, who is an Interventional Cardiologist, Spectrum Health. He has been integral to the considerable progress made in the realization of Remote-PCI capabilities and has worked with Corindus on exploring the feasibility of Remote-PCI since 2016 when he completed and published the Remote-PCI study.

With that, I'll turn the call over to him to discuss his experiences with telestenting and his view of its applications on PCI. Dr. Madder?

Ryan Madder

Thanks, Mark. Good afternoon, and thank you for having me join you on the call today. So as Mark mentioned, I'm an Interventional Cardiologist at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan. And I have been exploring the feasibility of Remote-PCI with Corindus since 2016, when I completed and published the Remote-PCI study.

In that study, my colleagues and I completed multiple robotics stent procedures from an isolated room outside the procedural room. The procedural success was achieved in 19 of 20 patients, that's 95% of patients in that study.

We then completed procedures in that study, the distance was approximately 55 feet. And to build on that just a few weeks ago, we performed a case from over 100 miles away. I completed Remote-PCI in a porcine model using the CorPath GRX System from a cath lab 103 miles away from the stent recipient.

Working from a Spectrum Health facility in Ludington, Michigan, I used CorPath GRX to remotely manipulate interventional devices through the subjects coronary arteries, while utilizing a telecommunication system to communicate with the bedside staff based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The robotic system not only worked in that study, but worked exceptionally well. Despite being 103 miles away, there was no apparent visual latency between my mechanical movements at the robotic controls and device movement on the other end.

So our Remote-PCI Study demonstrated that this is possible. Our recent case demonstrates that Remote-PCI using robotic system is viable and has the potential to be clinically successful. This achievement is a significant milestone towards breaking down the geographic barriers that currently prevent many patients at remote regions of the world from undergoing coronary stenting.

The global shortage of PCI capable operators is significant and continues to be a growing problem. Remote-PCI has the potential to enable physicians to conduct procedures from any GRX location opening opportunities for more patients globally to receive the benefits of this life-saving procedure.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Mark.

Mark Toland

Thank you, Dr. Madder. We appreciate you joining today. And to continue on Dr. Madder's comments, the shortage of physicians is limited to interventions to a coronary procedures. In fact, this is even greater problem in the neurovascular area.

This in combination with the developments we have seen in both the technology front and the successes that Dr. Madder has made with remote telestenting have given us incredible confidence in our ability to address the neuro market and improve access-to-care.

We have recently deployed meaningful resources to accelerate our efforts in this area. Beginning with the addition of Dr. Quill Turk, as our CMO of neuro- intravascular. Dr. Turk is a practicing physician at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he serves as Director of the stroke and cerebral vascular program and Director of the neuro- intravascular program.

Importantly, he is an influential and well-known thought leader in the industry. Dr. Turk is involved in extensive research focused on next-generation devices to treat aneurysms and ischemic stroke.

He is the principal investigator of the COMPASS trial. A head-to-head comparison of stent retrievers and ADAPT, a direct aspiration first-batch technique pioneered at MUSC. His involvement with the development of neurovascular devices has been paramount to the advancement of patient care. His guidance and expertise will be critical as we expand our focus and technology to include treatment for neurovascular interventions.

With that, I will turn the call over to him to talk in more detail about how remote capabilities are particularly important for treatment for neurovascular interventions. The market need and where we are positioning ourselves. Dr. Turk?

Aquilla Turk

Thank you, Mark. As Mark mentioned, I joined Corindus in early July as the company's Chief Medical Officer for neurovascular. And this was really to spearhead the company's clinical initiatives and expand robotic treatment into the neurovascular procedure specifically, related to focus on acute ischemic stroke.

As a little background, stroke is a massively under treated medical emergency. It's the number five causing death in the U.S. and is one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Of roughly 7 million strokes survivors, two thirds [indiscernible] moderate to severe disability. And this is because each passing minutes during a stork results in loss of roughly 2 million neurons, and each passing second aging the patient by 9 hours. That takeaway here is the criticality of time.

Looking at the stroke market today, there has been limited progress made in the ability to treat and improve patient outcomes. And as Mark alluded to earlier, much of this limitation is in addressing and treating stroke patients due to the limited manpower and access-to-care.

There are nearly 900,000 strokes that occur in the U.S. each year and 80% of these are ischemic in nature. Yet only a fraction of these strokes, less than 20% receive medical intervention. Despite meaningful clinical advances, only 10% of [indiscernible] result in ischemic strokes and only 4% of stroke patients receive treatment. And this number really should be closer to 25% to 30%.

One of the critical issues that currently in heat stroke treatment is the limited time window that previously was 6 hours and is now been exclusively extended up to even 24 hours. With this - the earlier intervention really results in a much better clinical outcome. And this neuro time window leaves a vast number of patients that are undertreated or untreated.

Further the concentration of physicians that are appropriately trained to perform [indiscernible] procedures is limited. The like of proximity to facilities and limited number of specialist continues to be a growing problem and a large manpower issue.

This leaves a meaningful percent of patients not successfully treated. I do believe that robotics will be critical to transforming the treatment paradigm for neurovascular procedures in this space and will significantly expand the number of patients that can be treated with remote access capabilities.

Remote neuro-procedures will enable physicians to conduct procedures from virtually any locations, which will speed up treatment time, access and robotic precision revolutionized our patients with such as acute stroke received treatment. The opportunity reported by this technology could be the biggest physician stroke treatment in the next decade.

We've now established and engaged a world-class team of thought leaders in the field of neurovascular procedures to work with Corindus as we transform this space and most importantly, transform the treatment of stroke. These clinicians are influential and importantly have been directly involved with transformative clinical studies such as Compass and Dawn as well as significant advancements in patient care.

As of now, we have already completed two neuro directed preclinical studies with the current CorPath GRX testing safety and feasibility and the early physician feedback has exceeded our expectations. The success has built confidence in our clinical and development path, which we expect to put this on pace to submit an application to the FDA in the third quarter of 2018, to create clearance for neuro indication for the CorPath GRX in 2019. And looking ahead, we have ambitions and exciting goals that we look to achieve over the next 12 to 24.

Our R&D team has started enhancing our robotic pipeline to optimize it for remote acute stroke treatment, and we are having deep discussions with numerous large device manufacturers on co-development strategies, along with how we would commercialize CorPath GRX more in the neuro space. I look forward to working with our colleagues at Corindus to transform patient outcomes for these neurovascular device interventions.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to Mark.

Mark Toland

Thanks, Dr. Turk, and thanks for joining us today on this call. We strongly believe that our technology pipeline can add value across the spectrum of vascular interventions with remote access and advance robotic capabilities at the forefront of our strategy.

As we continue to invest in our technology roadmap, we are focused on leveraging our accomplishments to drive further technology development to open markets through viable solutions for remote patient care.

Our vision for CorPath GRX is AI-based procedural planning, intra procedural access to decisions for tools and procedural automation with robotic precision. The foundation of these works stems from our FDA clearance Rotate on Retract. RoR as we call it allow the operator to quickly navigate to a target lesion by automatically rotating the guide where upon joystick retraction, enabling potential faster procedural times and greater procedural success.

FDA clearance of this new software feature mark the first step on our path to fully autonomous navigation. Our studies on RoR has shown 53% reduction in wearing time, which is one of the longest and most challenging parts of complicated procedures. This has the potential to allow hospitals to be more efficient and allow them to do more procedures.

Over the next several years, we will focus on automating the techniques of world-class physicians to make them available to every hospital with a vascular program. We believe that consistency and artificial intelligence through procedural automation will increase the value of robotics in the cath lab by reducing variability of treatment and procedural time and have the opportunity to improve the overall quality of patient care.

We're also continuing to expand the depth of our clinical research around robotics. In the second quarter, we made an incremental progress on our preclinical study in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic that will further explore the capabilities and use of remote robotic treatment or telestenting for PCI.

This brings me to our second quarter results. As our results show, it has been slower than we had anticipated to work through capital budget approvals to translate these into revenues.

If you think about the timing of GRX around mid 2017, hospitals have annual capital budgets, and we saw that dollars were committed for other capital needs during that time. Now that we are entering the following year's capital budget cycle, we feel more confident that many of the hospitals in our funnel have budgeted for vascular robotics, especially with our broadening value proposition outlined today.

Coupled with our progress was remote automation, peripheral approval and increased focus on neurovascular market potential, we believe our value proposition has deepened although many of the leading institutions that are considering robotics.

This progress has started to create a burning platform for hospitals making the commitment to build a vascular robotic program. The good example of that is the success we had with the U.S. government. We installed a robot in our VA facility and already received an order from another VA center in July. We fit nicely into the VA's telehealth strategy.

The impact of capital equipment cycles has also been exasperated by our redeployment of key resources to accelerate and advance our work in neurovascular spaces and locking that market opportunity. Nonetheless, our momentum is building and we're gaining traction. We are confident that we will see the fruits of this work in both U.S. and internationally over the upcoming months.

In early June, we received PMDA approval in Japan, and we shipped our first commercial system to Japan MedicalNext. We call that this is a distribution agreement came with an initial purchase order of 12 CorPath GRX systems, six of which were shipped prior to the PMDA approval for clinical use.

All the PMDA approval, JMC hosted a CorPath GRX launch event at the 2018 BBIT meeting in Kobe Japan. At the Society meeting, JMC hosted 2 robotics symposiums and showcased a demo CorPath GRX to more than 5,000 attendees. Dr. Grantham our Chief Medical Officer for coronary interventions presented on the use of CorPath GRX in complex PCI procedures.

With that, I will turn the call over to David Long to review our financials and results in more detail. David?

David Long

Thanks, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. Revenue for the 3 months ended June 30, 2018, totaled $1.7 million compared to $2.3 million in the same period the prior year. Revenue in the quarter was driven primarily by CorPath GRX systems and capital upgrade sales. Our global installed base increased to 41 CorPath GRX systems as of the end of Q2, up from 37 systems or 11% from the end of Q1 with the addition of 2 new system installations and 2 upgrades in the quarter.

These 41 CorPath GRX systems accounted for over 98% of all CorPath cassettes shipped for revenue in the second quarter. We shipped 390 cassettes in Q2, 29% increase year-over-year. This figure is up 10% sequentially due to demand from our expanded installed base. Gross losses for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $0.5 million compared to a gross profit of $100,000 in the same period of the prior year.

SG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $6.9 million compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to increased travel expenses, associated primarily with commercial headcount, investment in our medical education initiatives and additional marketing programs. R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $2.0 million compared to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. The reduction was primarily due to reduced prototype and product development costs.

Net loss from operations for the period totaled $9.9 million compared to a net loss of $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. We ended the second quarter of 2018 with $34.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Now turning to our thoughts on 2018. Despite the continued strength of our commercial pipeline and our optimism regarding traction in our business, we are not providing revenue guidance at this time. As we have seen in the first half of the year, the timing of customer purchasing decisions is difficult to predict even for customers, who are deep in the sales cycle.

We remain bullish about the opportunity in PCI and peripheral, especially as we grow our remote and neuro capabilities. We look forward to the achievement of many milestones in over the next several months. With that said, I'd like to thank all back over to Mark Toland.

Mark Toland

Thanks, David. Over the last 2 years, we have made significant investments in our technology development pipeline. In Q2, many of these investments came to fruition, including the launch of the first automated movement, preclinical trials and partnership with Mayo Clinic to develop remote robotic and the first ever Remote PCI procedure performed from a 100 miles away.

The progress of our development programs has far exceeded our expectations, leading us to meaningfully accelerate our development programs and clinical work to advance our neuro strategy. As Dr. Turk mentioned, we've already completed 2 neurovascular preclinical studies, which evaluated safety and feasibility of CorPath GRX.

Preliminary physician feedback has exceeded our expectations. Our early success has informed our roadmap, which include the planned FDA submission in Q3 this quarter for which we are targeting clearance of a neuro indication for CorPath GRX in early 2019.

On the development front, we have initiated work to optimize the robotic platform for remote acute stroke treatment, and we're starting to have deep discussions with large device manufacturers on a co-development strategy, along with how we would commercialize CorPath GRX for neuro in 2019.

All in, we have multiple potential milestones over the next 12 to 24 months. These include, performing a live remote case at the upcoming TCT Meeting in San Diego in September.

Number two, completing the first inhuman remote case in India by the end of the year 2018. Number three, completing [indiscernible] for our neuro system early next year. Number four, completing the first inhuman remote case in the U.S. with the neuro wire manipulation in the first half of 2019 and following that we expect to initiate our Phase I of product development in the second half of 2019.

Number five, FDA clearance of a neurovascular indication for CorPath GRX in early 2019. And lastly, our potential partnership to co-develop and commercialize a neurovascular product.

As Dr. Turk discussed, time is critical when treating stroke patients and access to care remains extremely limited. The ability of robotics to bridge this gap both in the U.S. and worldwide where much of the population is in rural and remote locations is tremendous.

Possible to pay attention to this and many are working towards building robotic programs today to ensure their experts when remote solutions become available tomorrow. We believe that our leading technology makes us well positioned to take advantage of this transition. We look forward to updating you on our progress on future calls. We will now open the call up for questions. Operator?

Drew Ranieri

Hi, guys, Its Drew Ranieri on for Rick. I just had a few questions for you. So on the last call, you seemed comfortable with full year sales being in the $16 million territory and I understand that you're not providing guidance at this time for 2018. And first half has been slower than you expected.

But can you just give us a little bit more color there? I think you mentioned something about the sales cycle being a little bit longer than you expected, but what are the some of the underlying dynamics going on in the more productive sales cycle?

Mark Toland

Yes. Andrew, thanks for the question and I really appreciate you dialing in on our progress on the financials. Obviously, the first half of the year, we were just disappointed with that. I think it has to do a little bit with timing on budgeting cycles. I referred to on the call that we kind of launched GRX in the summer time last year, Q2, Q3 time period and we got a lot of physician excitement around it. We've installed close to 41 systems since then a little over a year.

And I think a lot of these institutions have been taken the opportunity to budget in their upcoming fiscal year, which is starting to - we're starting to see that unlock in the back half of this year.

So we're really bullish about a really strong back half of 2018, when it comes to our top line performance both in the U.S. and also internationally. And key driver of that is not just the budget unlocking for us as they've put vascular robotics under their priority list.

But it's also our additional value proposition around this burning platform that I think resonates significantly with institutions. They now have a broader reason, a really defined reason to bring multiple specialties to the table into decision-making progress that includes surgeons, interventional cardiologists and neurointerventionalists/neurosurgeons to the table to understand what the robotic strategy is

And then number two, they have a increasing interest in developing robotic skills prior to the telerobotics and deployment whether that's in clinical strategy and clinical trial strategy and/or potential commercialization efforts.

So we see that increasing value proposition catching the attention of not just physicians, but also the key - individuals at these hospitals that are making a lot of decisions. So we remain pretty bullish on where we stand on the back half of the year and even though we're not providing guidance, I think we get pretty confident that we are going to continue to show a really good progress on the revenue front.

Drew Ranieri

Got it. And I heard you mentioned that you're putting more resources in front of the neurovascular opportunity, but how are you thinking maybe more in the neuro term about PCI and the peripheral opportunity both commercially and from an R&D perspective?

Mark Toland

Yes. That was a great question. So the way we really think about PCI and peripheral as - the way I think about PCI is that we got a current value proposition that I think is focused in on has previously been focused on radiation safety. And now we have a value proposition that continues to expand. Now we've seen it in many of our institutions to be able to provide more radio procedures, which gives the patients out faster and less complications.

And now that Ryan has demonstrated the technical success, Dr. Madder demonstrated technical sense around telerobotics, we really believe that a future of Type A, B1 and even STEMI patients in the future is centered around telerobotics. And they were -- where we think about automation coming into the equation, I talked a little bit about AI and Automation and putting best hands and minds and physicians around the world in a robot. That's where we think it has a huge impact on complex PCI peripheral, because these procedures are long and lot of the physicians don't necessarily have the same skills as the top-level guys.

And we could really implant their approaches that particular procedure in our system, an example of that is the automated moments we've already got approval that showed a reduction well in time and complex cases by 53% that was PCI.

And then number two is we've got a series of automated movements, call it about 6 to 8 of them we gathered from our team [ph] physician colleagues out there. We plan to submit to the FDA in the next 6 months and release those over series of the coming quarters to continue to show enhanced procedural success through automation AI.

So I look at PCI and peripheral and say a great opportunity for automation in complex cases, great opportunity for telerobotics and the simpler lesions, where a physician can treat patients in rural communities where they weren’t able to treat them before. And that's where I think the value equation that we see in both of those segments will be.

Drew Ranieri

Got it. And are doctor still online for the question?

Mark Toland

Yes. They are here.

Drew Ranieri

Okay. And Dr. Madder and Turk, I can understand the significance of telestenting, particularly in neurovascular, and this is really forward-looking thinking in treating patients. But as we think about the current lack of access-to-care in rural areas and in national regions, where do you think the point of resistance could be in building and penetrating the telestenting opportunity, neurovascular, PCI or peripheral for that matter?

Mark Toland

Yes. That's a great question, Drew. I'll just let them answer in a second. I think the one thing that we've done to date is that we’ve clearly demonstrated technical success. And now, I think, we're transitioning to how we clinically operationalize it.

And I'll let Dr. Madder comment on this from a PCI standpoint and then maybe Dr. Turk can comment just around the future of the remote stroke treatment and how we think about clinically operationalizing the robotics. Dr. Madder?

Ryan Madder

Thanks, Mark. So I think something to point out about the case that we recently did over 100 miles, which I think may help answer this question. I was sitting in Ludington, Michigan for this case and Ludington, Michigan has a population of about 8,000 people. And so it's a rural location.

And what we demonstrated in that is that we can transmit the technical signals that are necessary to perform PCI with very long distances to and from overall location. And so I just want to reiterate what Mark has said that we demonstrated the technical piece of this is feasible and doable and can be done successfully.

Mark Toland

That's great. And Dr. Turk, how do you think about clinically operationalizing remote telestenting – stroke treatment?

Aquilla Turk

Yes. I think [indiscernible] The big thing in stroke right now is you're hearing all this manpower shortage, you hear about different specialties trying to get involve, be it cardiology, be it peripheral interventionalists and so forth. But like it or not, the bottom line is that hospitals bow to politics and joint commission. And joint commission is only certifies program - being able to perform corpectomies [ph] and the certifications and things that matter.

And you know, one of the – I say innovation, but in the neuro space its historically been a little bit wild west since there hasn’t been training standards in this space until recently. And I say that because this – the field of neuro and eventually is populated by people who are interventional neurologist, dual train neurosurgeons and interventional neuroradiologist.

And because of that, there has been various or I should say diversed training standards and then how people have come about. And that is all radically changed here over the last 3 to 4 years, where the societies have all come together, the ACG, the ABMS everyone has come together and it is formed all standards in order to perform neurovascular procedures. And the joint commission is recognized this, and they are taking that too hard.

So I think that is going to continue to restrict, and really drive the people who are allowed to do these procedures and I think that’s really where this makes robotics even that much more important, especially in the U.S., but also worldwide, where you can have the right doctors with the right training and the right standards operating remotely anywhere around the world.

Mark Toland

Great. Thanks, guys.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is actually [indiscernible] on for Josh. Appreciate the question. So maybe just you mentioned a one Japan MedicalNext gen in the quarter, can you eel [ph] on the plan for recognizing revenue on the other 5 systems that were, I guess, tied to PMDA approval?

Mark Toland

Yes. Hey, Harris. Thanks for the question. That's a simple one. Whenever we ship to Japan MedicalNext, we recognize the revenue. So we do not need to be installed whenever we ship, we recognized.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then I think the stats improved 10% sequentially, can you talk about maybe how procedures persistent in installed base or trend in?

Mark Toland

So we look - our trend is about double compared to where we were a year ago, meaning that if you take out all the stocking orders from new systems and you look at first-generation compared to second-generation, the utilization is doubled on those sites.

We continue to be really bullish about building out new programs, and we point - last call, we pointed to the program in India that has just recently cleared their 200 robotic PCI milestone in 6 months. And those types of programs are ones that we're going to continue to resource and support.

I think that just demonstrate the utilization of the current system today and how we can do the simple to the moderate, to the complex cases whether using it on every single PCI that they go after. And one of the things that I really like about, our current utilization is that you got a lot more users that are working in the complex PCI space and that I think is driving additional value proposition that we didn’t previously seen before.

If you remember, we kind of got digital into the simple lesions. And now we're actually finding ourselves being use more of the complex PCI cases, and we see that even on the live cases that we've been doing at medical conference, which I think is really encouraging from a utilization standpoint, particularly in some of these quality institutions that you can see -- that you see still continue to drive robotic adoption like Amethidis [ph] and Mayo and Columbia and some of these that I think really provide qualitative, sounding boards for further institutions that are considering robotics.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So understanding the capital budget dynamics you called out already, can you talk about may be any other effort to shorten the sales cycle? And when do you expect those initiatives may begin to make an impact?

Mark Toland

Yes. I think they're making impact right now Harris And I think it has to do - one of the things we tried to do in this call was articulate the emerging value proposition around neurovascular, which we think will launch in the early part of 2019. We've got - just recently got the peripheral approval last quarter. So that provides another reason for hospital to get involved as we think about growing their peripheral procedures, robotic strategy.

And then just significant advancement that we made in telerobotics this fuels - interest from developing a robotic PCI program. So that these institutions can be ready for telerobotics play when we have this clinically operationally ready to go, as Dr. Madder pointed out previously, which is technically we done it.

So you're talking about 2019 event for us to really break it into how we clinically operationalize it because we effectively done. So I think you’ve got institutions really making decisions now in a priority based way, make sure that the value of vascular robotics is growing up dramatically compared to the value proposition even 6 months ago.

David Long

This is Dave Long. I just wanted to comment on the fact that when you really think about the purchasing decisions for this product, so much of it really depends on the physicians being trained on a product. And if you look at the overall universe of physicians available to us, it's still basically less than 1% of all the target population that we really introduced that product to you at this point. So there is a large runway and much opportunity ahead of us.

Unidentified Analyst

That's helpful. And lastly any update on securing a JV partner in China?

Mark Toland

Yes. Ongoing discussions in China on the JV partner. I think that's still affords us an opportunity for a non-dilutive options. What is going I think, continue to expand on our value proposition in China is our more recent developments we made on telerobotics. I think they have a significant physician shortage issue, and obviously tsunami of patients heading their way. And they are really keen on telerobotics and now we technically done it. I think the efforts in China continue to ramp up in a positive direction for us.

We just really careful on what we do in China, particularly from an intellectual property standpoint. So we really try to be mindful from company perspective and how big that opportunity could be for us and that we are comfortable with our current intellectual property strategy as we think about the JV in China.

Jeffrey Cohen

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. So firstly, I wanted to ask Dr. Madder. Can you talk about the types of intervention tools that you're using during some of the case study that you are describing to us?

Ryan Madder

Jeff, thanks for the call or the question, I appreciate it. Dr. Madder, you still on the line?

Ryan Madder

I'm still here.

Mark Toland

Okay. Great.

Ryan Madder

So thanks for the question. We used standard coronary devices. So it was a commercially available one four [ph] wire that we use traditionally here in the cath lab, same wire that we used for the remote cases we did here recently. And we used commercially available coronary stents made by one of the big 3 companies, as well as drug-eluting - a second-generation drug-eluting stents for all the cases except for one, which was done with [indiscernible] stent.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. Were stent placements are single placements?

Ryan Madder

We did multiple different legion site or target sites and in each case, and there were a total of - in the InVivo [ph] studies, there were a total of 8 target sites that we went after.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay, perfect. Got it. And I wanted to ask Dr. Turk a little bit about the studies that you're speaking about. Could you give us a little more color as far as what type of measurements were being done in the studies that you spoke about?

Mark Toland

Are you still on the line? Jeff, thanks for the question. Most of the studies you referenced our current devices today in utilization versus robotics. Just some context on that you're just aware of it. Dr. Turk free to comment on it.

Aquilla Turk

With the neuro space the specific is not so much the biggest thing that we do, as far as going under patient states making sure your accuracy is super per size as far as measuring your diameters. Especially, with stroke it's more about understanding what size cathers you're able to put into these vessels because we are traditionally either doing an aspiration [indiscernible] out with cord engage with it.

So at this point, we're really focusing on either most of the efforts and development on stroke vectomie be able to - the main approach [indiscernible] treatments, but also the alternative approach with aspiration. And the big thing is that we showed that we were able to actually perform and manipulate the current devices that are out there.

So I think that was really the big driver, the big directionality with those first studies, as being able to use current devices that are out there. But we do know there is room for improvement and evolution from this. But it's nonetheless exceeded our expectation what we were able to do.

Mark Toland

Great. Thanks a lot. And thanks to everybody for joining the call today. Special thanks to Dr. Madder and Dr. Turk for giving us your time this afternoon and articulating the emerging -- really sound technological advancements that we're making in the robotic space. So thanks physicians, and thanks to everybody who joined. Have a good evening.

