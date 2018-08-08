DS Smith: Time To Take Your Profits

That doesn't mean DS Smith won't or can't give moderate returns moving onwards, but trees don't grow to the sky and neither should multiples.

Why? A strong price jump on quarterly earnings during a strengthening economy ups the EV/EBITDA multiple to levels I would deem expensive.

Six months ago I was bullish on DS Smith, 2 months ago I was cautiously bullish, today I feel the enterprise no longer rewards the inherent execution risk.

I have written two articles on DS Smith (OTC:DITHF) (OTC:DSSMY). The first one was bullish on 27th of February 2018. I saw a discount to peers of roughly 20%. The stock was trading at 375 pence per share.

Through good execution and a large acquisition, the shares closed some of the valuation gap and I recommended taking some exposure off the table on the 6th of June at 445 pence per share.

Through sheer luck, the stock plunged a few days later to roughly 400 pence, but through anchoring bias I still felt that the stock should be lower before entry.

Then DS Smith jumped roughly 25% on earnings and guidance. I currently believe that investors should take off all exposure to DS Smith. Not because the company isn't decent or management isn't great, but because the company is almost priced to perfection while having a considerable amount of execution risk.

Sitting at roughly 510 pence per share, the company doesn't promise a bargain purchase anymore. This article covers why.

Outlining the Valuation

At the time of writing, DS Smith is valued at 509 pence per share.

The group had 1046 million shares outstanding as of 30th of April and recently raised equity funding to purchase Europac by issuing rights resulting in 293,064,829 new ordinary shares. That means the total shares outstanding (on a diluted basis) equal roughly 1340 million shares for a total market cap of 6.82 billion GBP.

For the year 2017-2018, the group reported sales of 5.75 billion GBP and Adj. EBITDA of ~700 million GBP. Europac produced roughly 160 million GBP in EBITDA. Combined they produced 860 million GBP in EBITDA.

Depreciation ran at ~200 million GBP for legacy D.S. and roughly 35 million GBP at Europac for a total maintenance CapEx approximating 235 million GBP. In the paper industry, the amortization charge is largely non-economical which means that DS Smith produced roughly 625 million GBP in EBIT.

Legacy net debt sat at 1680 million GBP with interest at ~65 million GBP (for an interest rate of ~3.6%). DS Smith has also committed to a new debt facility of 650 million GBP. Assuming a 2% interest rate, the consolidated interest will amount to 78 million GBP on net debt of 2.33 billion GBP.

This leads to pre-tax profits of ~545 million GBP. Amortization will shield the income slightly. Assuming a 23% tax rate on 520 million GBP (accounting-wise), the economic profit should pay roughly 120 million GBP in taxes. This leads to "free cash flow" of roughly 425 million pounds.

The valuation implies a 6% free-cash-flow yield and an EV/EBITDA of 10.6.

When I first recommended DS Smith it had a roughly similar FCF yield (at 6.5%), but had less leverage and superior borrowing capacity. It then sold at an 8.9 EV/EBITDA. Adding a material amount of debt and increasing leverage should have increased the required cash-flow yield, but instead the more leveraged company with more execution risk currently sells at a premium to previous prices.

That would imply better future prospects for DS Smith, but I disagree.

Upside is Now Capped, Execution Risk Introduced.

There are two arguments that DS Smith is now in a worse position than when introduced. First of all the company is getting closer to its economic peak productivity.

Source

This has been so for a while, but this is to indicate that any optimistic pricing is unrelated to hopes of improved margins or return on capital.

The real hope/bread and butter for DS Smith's growth has always been organic and tuck-in acquisitions. Organic remains strong, but the ability to commit to accretive acquisitions has been reduced significantly by taking on 650 million GBP in additional debt. The company needs to remove an entire year's worth of free cash flow to even consider adding on material acquisitions while remaining investment-grade debt wise.

That means the current "upside" from big acquisitions has already been realized. That was the 30% jump from my initial write-up. Now the only horse to pull the cart will be organic growth.

The large number of acquisitions has increased execution risk materially. Integrating two large companies at once can be difficult, but when one is roughly fourth the size of your own and the other is in an entirely new market across continents it raises the difficulty even further.

Conclusion

Combining the facts that the opportunity set for improvement has decreased, leverage has increased, execution risk has increased, and the valuation is now in line with peers (from a discount) make me believe that DS Smith currently resides at a price per share that would encourage risk-averse investors to sell off their remaining holdings to await an entry point later on. I have been immensely wrong when not buying at 400 pence, but I do believe that readers can look past any bias (at the facts presented) and judge themselves. I still enjoy reading DS Smith corporate reports as it remains a great market operator, but for now I will enjoy the paper industry consolidation from either the sidelines or a new angle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.