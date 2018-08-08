Commercial Vehicle Leveraging The Peak Of The Cycle

"What comes next" remains a relevant question; truck orders and production growth could extend into 2019, but it is still late in the cycle.

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) at long last has its ducks in a row, and the company is enjoying the fruits of a very healthy heavy truck cycle and a pretty strong cycle for construction and agricultural equipment as well. With labor and restructuring issues in its past, management is achieving strong incremental margins and making the most of a very strong production and order cycle for heavy trucks, medium-duty trucks, and heavy equipment.

These good times won’t last, they never do, but this unfollowed seating and components company could still have a few surprises left. There could still be some upside before the truck cycle ultimately turns, but late-cycle plays can be tricky and I’d also note that the lack of coverage tends to lead to more volatile performance here.

It’s All Coming To Together

It has taken some time, but Commercial Vehicle is reaping the benefits of a strong heavy truck cycle, good growth in medium-duty trucks, healthy demand for construction equipment, and recoveries in agriculture and mining. Management has also got the manufacturing issues squared away, allowing the company to reap strong results even with challenges from higher input costs.

Revenue rose 17% on a constant currency basis, driven by 24% growth in the truck business (Global Truck and Bus, or GTB). Management doesn’t give much specificity on the components, but Class 8 orders have continued to shoot up, soaring 180% year-over-year to an all-time high of over 52,000 in July. Class 5-7 orders weren’t quite so strong, but an 18% yoy performance is not exactly bad. Remember that these are orders, not production figures, and production typically lags – enough so that there is a meaningful growing backlog across the sector that is likely to keep the growing going into 2019 as fleets wait to get their trucks.

Revenue was less impress in the Global Construction and Agriculture segment, where revenue rose 8% on a constant currency basis after 15% growth in the first quarter and an 18% year-ago comp. While the ag and mining sectors has been recovering, agriculture and mining equipment are small parts of CVG’s mix. I’m honestly a little surprised that GCA revenue growth wasn’t stronger this quarter given the strength in construction equipment seen by players like Caterpillar (CAT) (who is also a CVG customer).

CVG also did fine on a comparable basis. Grammer (GMM.XE) is really the only good comp for CVG – the company’s seating competitors are generally private and segments like trim, cab components, and harnesses are generally part of larger businesses at more diverse components companies. Anyway, Grammer reported 16% comparable revenue growth in the second quarter, with the company seeing good demand in trucks and off-highway vehicles.

I was more impressed by the margin leverage that CVG delivered this quarter. Gross margin improved almost four points, helped by resolving some prior issues at GCA and being able to pass on higher input costs (steel and so on). Operating income jumped almost 200% as reported and closer to 70% on an adjusted basis, as the company saw strong 55% segment-level growth at GTB (with margin up 240bp) and saw GCA margins improve to over 10%.

Enjoying The Summer … But Winter Will Come

Yoda would have probably made a good security analyst, and “always in motion is the future” is a pretty good summation of CVG’s end-markets. Class 8 truck orders are exceeding expectations, as the strong U.S. economy and healthy freight conditions are supporting fleet expansions and refurbishments. ACT Research is now projecting that 2018 won’t be the peak for Class 8 orders, and expects orders to climb almost 10% in 2019 over 2018 before plunging by a third in 2020. Remember, too, that there is a difference between production and orders and backlogs are filling up such that companies like CVG should be busy fulfilling orders well into 2019.

The cycle will come to an end at some point, and it will hit CVG’s revenue and margins when it does. A more stable environment for medium-duty trucks will help offset some of that weakness, but this has always been a cyclical business and efforts to grow content with customers like Cummins (CMI) and grow its business overseas have had a relatively moderate impact on results.

I’ve been expecting better things from the GCA business for a while, but this too has been a source of some frustration. Ag and mining have long been fairly small parts of the business, and while there are opportunities to grow its business with customers like Deere (DE), I wouldn’t get ahead of myself on expecting transformational near-term growth.

I continue to believe that CVG has some long-term opportunities to grow, but it is likely going to take a more significant commitment of resources. CVG has only about half of Cummins’ exposure to Asia (as a percentage of sales), and gaining business with Chinese and Indian OEMs would certainly help (and has been something that management has mentioned as a goal in the past). Likewise, there are opportunities to expand into other components, but CVG really hasn’t done much in M&A for a while. I suppose the ideal opportunity, then, would be a deal for a company in an adjacent market with stronger exposure to markets like agriculture/mining and/or China/India – creating more significant cross-selling and market expansion opportunities – but those opportunities don’t just fall into your lap.

The Opportunity

As an unfollowed cyclical company, CVG is not going to be the easiest company to own/hold, and it will likely be more volatile than average. I don’t think my long-term performance expectations are very demanding, as I continue to look for long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 2%, with peak FCF margins in the mid-single-digits but full-cycle averages more in the 3% to 4% range. Even with a fairly sizable discount rate, that supports a decent return today with upside if/when management can drive more sustained revenue growth. The shares also look undervalued on a near-term multiple basis, with a fair value closer to $11-$12 given where the company’s margins are and industry comparables.

The Bottom Line

Even with this big post-earnings jump, CVG shares are still down on a year-to-date basis, generally lagging what has been a tough market for commercial vehicle suppliers. Although there does seem to be more upside from here, I think investors would do well to remember that this isn’t a great stock to hold for a full cycle, so consider an exit strategy even at a time when revenue and margins are looking good.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.