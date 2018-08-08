GHY Offers Attractive Discount And Short Duration

I think a 15%+ discount is an attractive entry point for GHY. GHY could get cheaper with year-end seasonality, in which case I'd buy more.

Investors may be spooked by a recent dividend cut and the name "Global," but emerging markets exposure is modest and net asset value performance has been solid.

I have been bearish on leveraged bond closed-end-funds (CEFs) for some time. Higher short-term interest rates have increased CEF borrowing costs, resulting in lower income. Bond CEF portfolios also face the risk of long-term rates rising and credit spreads widening from their current low levels. Thus, bond CEFs offer the potential double whammy of dividend cuts and declining net asset values, an unfortunate combo that tends to augur substantial price declines.

However, at some point, a CEF gets cheap enough where the discount compensates the investor enough for her risk. In my view, PGIM Global Short Duration (GHY) has reached this point.

Attractive Pricing

With a share price of $13.70 and a net asset value (NAV) of $16.19, GHY currently trades at a 15.38% discount. In my experience, buying bond funds at greater than 15% discounts tends to be a winning strategy, as often the discount tends to narrow due to improved market sentiment or shareholder activism.

However, some funds deserve to trade at such large discounts due to high risks and poor fundamentals. For that reason, let's take a deeper dive into GHY. My contention is that the fundamentals are reasonably sound, and I expect GHY to be trading at a tighter discount by the beginning of next year.

Background

GHY seeks to provide a high level of current income by investing in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments of issuers located around the world. The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less and a weighted average maturity of five years or less.

According to its latest factsheet (for the quarter ending of June 30), GHY has a total annual expense ratio of 1.94%. After interest expense (which I exclude as the borrowings are used to buy assets that generate more income), the annual expense ratio is 1.30%. An expense ratio of 1.3% is high, but not atypical of closed-end funds, which tend to have high expense ratios as they often charge management fees on both regular assets and assets bought with borrowed money. For this fund, borrowed money comes from a leverage level of 26.98%.

Although GHY is global, roughly 64% of the portfolio was invested in the United States as of June 30, 2018. Therefore, the portfolio mostly behaves like a typical high yield fund. Also, the fund gravitates toward the higher end of the high-yield bond spectrum with the portfolio invested 4.8% in BBB, 44.6% in BB, 45.4% in B, and only 4.8% in CCC.

At 3.1 years, the duration of the portfolio is relatively short. The duration means that if portfolio rates increased by 1% the fund's NAV would decline roughly 3.1%. The fund would decline roughly 3.1% if current spreads widen 1%. Although I eventually see rates and credit spreads moving higher, I am comfortable taking this amount of rate risk.

From the latest investor call, only 13% of the portfolio is invested in emerging-markets debt (up from 8% at the end of last year) versus a 30% benchmark weighting. Through this tactical allocation, the fund has mostly avoided the pain in emerging markets this year, as the emerging-market debt ETF EMB is down 4% year-to-date through August 3, 2018.

In fact, according to CEF connect, GHY's NAV is up 2.84% while its price is down 1.42% through August 3, 2018. In other words, the discount has widened roughly 4% on the year.

I believe there are two main reasons for the discount widening. First, investors are anxious about global income portfolios given the recent weakening of emerging market currencies. Second, and more importantly, GHY has had a history of dividend cuts and recently cuts its dividend again from $0.09 to $.0825. Dividend cuts almost always lead to wider discounts.

Earnings and Dividend

At its current dividend rate, GHY has a stated yield of 7.23%. However, according to company documents, the actual income of the fund is lower. From its latest earnings report (as of April 30), the fund earned $0.24 a quarter or $0.08 a month, slightly below its $0.0825 dividend.

As this latest earnings report is dated, I also check Section 19 notices for a more timely read on earnings. According to the June report, the latest dividend consisted of $0.0751 of actual income and $0.0074 of return of capital. This equates to an earnings yield of 6.57%. Note that this monthly number is not smoothed and can bounce around considerably, but does indicate that another dividend cut could occur.

So if another dividend cut may be in store, why would I buy GHY? First, I am ok with earning a 6.57% yield on a short-duration fund. More importantly, as CEFs trade above 15% discount, the impact of dividend cuts becomes less critical. In fact, it can accelerate the transfer of shares from income-oriented investors to deep value investors that may force the manager to take some action to reduce the discount.

Discount Reversion and Long-Term Activism

I seek to profit from the discount in one of two ways. First, discounts often to revert to their long-term averages. So buying CEFs at larger-than-average discounts often leads to a nice profit. I found this strategy to be especially attractive around year end, as discounts tend to tighten going into a new year.

As shown below, GHY is trading well below its recent discount averages over the past 1, 3, and 5 years. For example, the discount has averaged 9.85% over the past 5 years and 11.31% over the past 3 years.

Source: CEF Connect

With GHY currently trading at a 15%+ discount, an investor would make roughly 4% if GHY's discount were to revert to its 3-year average.

Mean reversion doesn't always work, particularly since bond CEFs are experiencing the headwinds I mentioned early. For that reason, it is nice to have a backup plan.

When discounts are large enough, activist investors often step in and demand the fund managers take some action to reduce the discount such as through an open-ending, large share buyback, or tender offer. For that reason, the influence of deep value institutional investors tends to "put a floor" on the discount, as activism becomes more profitable the larger the discount gets. Note that activism can be problematic for CEFs that trade infrequently, hold very risky assets, or have large insider ownership, none of which appear to be the case with GHY.

One activist investor, Saba Capital Management LP, has a pretty good history of being able to push management to take actions to reduce the discount. Although Saba Capital was not GHY's top institutional holder, it was an aggressive buyer in the quarter ending March 31, 2018, having bought 461,635 shares. I expect Saba Capital will have bought even more in the quarter ending June 30, 2018, as the fund has gotten much cheaper in recent months.

If GHY's discount remains at current elevated levels, I expect that eventually Saba Capital, or some other institutional investor, will accumulate a large stake and start pressing the fund to action to reduce the discount. This process could take months or even a year, but in the interim will provide some support to the stock price in my view.

Return Objective

My thesis is that the discount on GHY will likely be tighter in six months than it is now, while in the meantime I will have earned some modest income. Ballparking it, I am estimating a return over the next six months of 3% from income plus 4% from discount tightening resulting in a potential total return of 7%. This potential return is not breathtaking, but it is sufficient enough to for me to spend down some of my cash earning 2% annually.

GHY's could well sell off more going into year-end for a variety of reasons, such as another dividend cut, tax-loss selling, or unfavorable developments in the bond markets. Were such a sell-off to occur, the risk-reward on GHY would likely improve, and I would likely be inclined to buy more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.