Omega Healthcare: Where To Go From Here?

Despite lower numbers across the board, OHI is just as expensive as it was last year.

Once again, the beat is a result of their plan being executed slower than expected.

Omega Healthcare (OHI) has been a battleground stock on SA. In my first article, just under one year ago, I suggested that OHI was a value-trap. My interest in OHI came from a position of looking for a long position and doing my due diligence. Ultimately, I decided that it was not a good time to initiate a long position.

In that article, I noted the deteriorating condition of tenants, the falling dividend coverage and the broader risk of government action. While I predicted that OHI would stop raising the dividend, I did note that the dividend appeared secure - saying:

For those looking for immediate cash flow, OHI is an attractive option with a relatively safe 8% dividend yield. If you do not need immediate cash flow, OHI might offer better entry points in the next year or two as the headwinds for SNFs continue.

One year later, many of the issues I observed have reared their heads. Several tenants have undergone restructuring, most notably top 10 tenants Orianna, Signature, and Daybreak.

Management has taken steps to deal with these issues and the market has responded favorably, regaining a significant portion of the original drop. Where does OHI go from here?

Another "Beat"

Last quarter, I was quick to caution investors not to get too excited about OHI's "beat" in earnings. The beat in Q1 was solely due to OHI failing to sell properties as quickly as planned.

As a reminder, the plan is to sell underperforming assets and then take the proceeds and invest in higher quality assets. While the assets are underperforming, they are occupied and they are cash-flow positive. Therefore, when OHI sells the properties, they will get less revenue until they are able to replace that revenue with new acquisitions.

Regardless of when OHI sells the properties, there will be a delay before the proceeds are reinvested. The drop in revenue will still happen, and will persist for more or less the same amount of time. It is just a question of whether that drop occurs in Q1, Q2, or Q3.

Also, regardless of when the drop happens, it will take at least 1-2 quarters to reinvest the proceeds. What happened in Q1 and again in Q2, is that selling the properties took longer than the original plan. Q1 and Q2 were both higher than expected, and as a consequence, Q3, Q4 and likely Q1 of 2019 will be lower.

While the plan proceeding slower than planned is not the end of the world, it also is not the good news that some seem to think.

Dispositions/Acquisitions

By the end of Q2, OHI had disposed of 64 properties for $311 million. In the conference call, Taylor Pickett explained:

The revenue reduction related to these sales was $34 million, while the trailing 12-month cash flow on these assets was $25 million. The cash flow on these assets did not cover the underlying rent, yet we were able to achieve sale proceeds, which equate to a cash flow yield of 8%.

8% sounds like a spectacular number, but keep in mind that is based on the cash-flow of the properties, not the rent that they paid. Based on the revenue that OHI received, the disposition cap-rate was 10.9%.

The limited Q2 acquisitions were reported to have a cash yield of 9.5%. To replace the $34 million in revenue, OHI would have to invest approximately $357 million at 9.5% cap-rates.

The Dividend

In the conference call, management expressed confidence that the dividend would remain the same and would continue to be covered.

Turning to our dividend outlook and guidance for remainder of 2018. Our second quarter dividend of $0.66 per share reflects a payout ratio of 87% of adjusted FFO and 98% of funds available for distribution. While these ratios are high from an historical perspective, we feel comfortable with the payout ratio given that we incurred at normally high second quarter Orianna legal fees of $2 million. In the fact, we projected Orianna asset rent or rent equivalent of $8 million to $9.5 million per quarter. After normalizing the effect of Orianna, the pro forma dividend payout ratios have down to approximately 81% of adjusted FFO and 91% of FAD.

Fellow contributor Trapping Value wrote an argument that there is a dividend cut in the future for OHI. At first glance, this comment from Mr. Pickett seems to refute TV's argument. However, TV is arguing that OHI will be forced to negotiate more rent reductions.

These comments on the dividend are not only assuming continuing operations are maintained, but also are assuming that the Orianna properties can be leased for $32-$38 million. So far, only $16.75 million in annual rent has actually been transitioned. A key agreement for the rest of the properties was terminated in July, so whether or not OHI can achieve that target remains an open question.

I believe that OHI will run in the red instead of cutting the dividend. However, even if the Orianna properties can produce the anticipated rent, the payout ratio will be 91% of FAD. That is significantly higher than the 81% that it was this time last year.

This Year/Last Year

Looking at the numbers, at this time last year, OHI had reported AFFO and FAD YTD of $1.723 and $1.557 with a mid-point of their guidance at $3.43 AFFO and $3.125 FAD. This year, their YTD numbers and their guidance are more than 10% lower.

OHI's dividend coverage has declined. Where it was 81.7% of FAD, even their pro-forma estimates put it at 91%. OHI's portfolio occupancy remains in the low 80%'s. EBITDAR rent coverage remains at 1.33x, despite OHI removing many of their weaker performers from the calculation.

To top things off, OHI issued shares with their ATM program at 8.5% dividend yield.

Despite all of this, OHI has actually become more expensive. A year ago, OHI was trading at 9x guided AFFO, today it is trading at 10x guided AFFO.

Conclusion

OHI has been slow to implement their plan. Sales they wanted to complete in Q1, were not completed until the end of Q2. That slowdown is going to impact the rest of the year and possibly early next year.

The positive news is that progress has been made with the Signature and Daybreak restructurings and those are now paying the new contractual rents. Several Orianna properties have been transitioned to new operators and no new issues have arisen.

The open questions are whether or not the rent cuts are going to be enough. Occupancy remains low, and the SNF industry remains under pressure. Are the rent reductions enough, or will these companies be back at the negotiating table in a year? With much lower dividend coverage, OHI is in a poor position to handle any additional issues.

There is a turnaround story here that is not completely unreasonable. It is plausible that OHI is able to lease up the remaining Orianna properties and through acquisitions and their developments, will be able to regain some cash flow stability. Maybe by 2020, they can even start raising the dividend if everything works out as planned.

Do not underestimate the risk here. The SNF industry might not be at the bottom yet and any further troubles will quickly become issues for OHI. There are a lot of things that have to go right and so far, their plan has been running behind schedule.

