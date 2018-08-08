Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

The price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) has decreased by $0.26 on a weekly basis. Keep in mind that on Wednesday the main benchmark paid out its regular dividend. The distribution amount was $0.23, so we can say the real decline was only $0.03.

On Wednesday US 10-year Treasury yield hits 3% for first time since June after strong payrolls data. Additionally, the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee decided to hold fire on raising interest rates and chose to upgrade its outlook on the U.S. economy to strong.

I am following the performance of the Treasury yields because they are one of the most important factors for the municipal bond CEFs. Munis are interest rate sensitive due to their higher duration compared to the corporate bonds. So, the next several weeks are going to show us how the renewed bets on a stronger economy and higher inflation will affect the prices in the sector.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them the risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, many funds have declared their regular dividends, so it will be difficult to gather all the available information in one paragraph. To simplify the review, I will briefly mention the sponsors whose funds announced distributions:

Dreyfus

Invesco

Massachusetts Financial Services

Eaton Vance

PIMCO

Nuveen Fund Advisors

Blackrock Advisors

Pioneer Investment Management

Managed Duration Investment Grade Municipal Fund (NYSE:MZF) announced the timing of the payment of the liquidating distribution to preferred shareholders. These steps are being taken in connection with the liquidation of the Fund pursuant to a Plan of Liquidation approved by shareholders on July 12, 2018

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -1.50 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield on NAV above 5%

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the closed-end funds sorted by their lowest Z-score. The purpose of the indicator is to show us which of the funds are statistically undervalued at the moment. The average 1-year Z-score for this sector is -0.60 point. Most of the funds above are interesting for me because they provide us with a statistical reason to review them.

The Massachusetts Health&Education Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSEMKT:MHE) is leading the chart with a Z-score of -2.90 points. I will not spend time on them because they are with a relatively low average daily volume which does not meet my requirements. The average daily volume is only 3,000 shares.

As a potential "Buy" candidate I consider Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NMT). What I like here is the quality of the portfolio and of course, the discount of 13.51% caught my eye.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Reversely, we use the highest Z-score as criteria to find potential "Sell" candidates among the funds. In addition to the statistical edge, I would like to find a fund traded at a premium in order to include it into my list. When the Z-score is between 0 and 1, we do not have a statistical reason to sell any of these funds.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BZM) is taking the first position. Yes, it is still traded at discount, but were observing very interesting performance over the past month. I am following the fund and if I see some extremely high Z-score I may think about including that Muni in a pair trade.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

The current market environment is favorable for finding "Buy" opportunities. The average discount/premium for the sector is -8.06%. The funds plotted above trading below their net asset value, which is a sign that we can find a bargain. Based on the current market conditions, our "Longs" should have an attractive discount and Z-score less than -1.30 points. Therefore, the funds which caught my attention are NKG, NBW and BFY.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Theoretically, the above participants should be reviewed as potential "Sell" candidates. Most of the participants in the table are PIMCO funds. The above ranking just proves that market participants are willing to pay a higher price for PIMCO funds. That is the reason why I am cautious when we talk about a sell position in PIMCO. Nevertheless, I consider the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) and the Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) as fundamental arbitrage trade. I have published the article already, so if you are interested, you can read it and understand the whole logic.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the Munis with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other side of the coin are the closed-end funds with the lowest return on net asset value for the past five years. Nevertheless, you can find "Buy" candidates here. Some of these participants have a better portfolio quality compared to the funds with the highest return in the sector.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -1.30 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

The iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF recovered its price over the past two months, but the renewed bets on a stronger economy and higher inflation could affect the prices in the sector. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/05/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NMT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.