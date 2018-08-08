Taseko Got Back On Track In Q2, A Good News For The Future Of The Company

Taseko Mines (TGB) released its Q2 financial and operational results. The presented numbers represent a nice change when compared to the previous quarters, negatively affected by the summer 2017 wildfires near Taseko's 75%-owned Gibraltar mine. The copper grades and recoveries have improved back to normal levels and as a result, the copper production volumes have increased while the production costs have decreased. Along with growing production, the revenues, earnings, and cash-flow have grown as well.

The copper grades climbed to 0.263% in Q2, which is a notable improvement compared to 0.201% in Q1 or 0.209% in Q4 2017. Copper grade of 0.263% is in line with the reserves grade estimated at 0.255%. Also the copper recoveries have improved, from 75.7% in Q1 to 85.3% in Q2. The Q2 2018 recoveries are in line with the pre-wildfire recovery levels. According to the news release, copper grades and recoveries should remain on a similar level for the remainder of 2018.

Due to the improved copper grades and recoveries, the copper production volume has improved as well. It has grown to 33.5 million lb, or by 46.3% compared to Q1. Also the copper production volume is back in line with the pre-wildfire levels. Despite the positive developments, there is still some space for further improvements, as the molybdenum production was negatively affected by some technical issues at the molybdenum circuit. However, as the issues have been resolved, the company expects higher molybdenum production in the next quarters. It should have a positive impact on the total operating costs that stood at $1.98/lb of copper in Q2. Although it represents an improvement in comparison to $2.33/lb recorded in Q1 or $2.11 recorded in Q4 2017, the costs are still well above the Q2 or Q3 2017 levels. Source: own processing, using data of Taseko Mines

In Q2, Taseko Mines recorded revenues of C$94.273 million ($73.08 million) and EBITDA of C$25.509 million ($19.77 million). Taseko's net loss equaled C$4.671 million ($3.62 million). The results were negatively impacted especially by an unrealized foreign exchange loss on the USD denominated debt. The unrealized foreign exchange loss equaled to C$7.729 million ($5.99 million). After eliminating the non-cash impacts, adjusted EBITDA equals C$32.251 million ($25 million) and adjusted net income equals C$2.3 million ($1.78 million). The operating cash-flow equaled to C$20.3 million ($15.74 million). Taseko's cash balance declined from C$64 million ($49.61 million) to C$52 million ($40.31 million) quarter-over-quarter, mainly due to investments related to the development of a Production Test Facility at the Florence Copper Project. The net debt stood at C$297 million ($230 million).

According to the news release, the Production Test Facility construction is on time and on budget, with first copper production expected by the end of 2018:

Our Florence Copper Project continues to advance on time and on budget. Wellfield construction was completed in April and we have recently conducted a number of wellfield tests with very encouraging results that meet or exceed the bench-scale testing used for the 2017 technical report. We expect to begin injecting solutions and pre-leaching the deposit in August at the same time as we are commissioning the SX/EW plant. First cathode is anticipated before the end of December.

If everything goes well, the Production Test Facility should support the permitting process for the commercial plant. The Florence Copper Project is highly important for Taseko, as it is expected to produce 85 million lb copper per year, at an operating cost of $1.1/lb copper. At a copper price of $3/lb, Florence's after-tax NPV(7.5%) equals $680 million, which is 300% more than the current market capitalization of the whole company.

Cash-flow generated by the Gibraltar mine is needed to fund the Florence Copper Mine construction. The pre-production CAPEX is estimated at $200 million, which is a very reasonable figure. There's no doubt that Taseko will be able to cover the CAPEX. The question is how big share dilution will be needed. According to Taseko Mines:

The senior secured notes (due in June 2022) allow for up to US$100 million of first lien secured debt to be issued, subject to the terms of the note indenture.

It means that at least $100 million must be financed via an equity financing, from cash-flow generated by the Gibraltar mine or from other sources (e.g. sale of New Prosperity, Aley or Harmony). The Gibraltar mine has shown its ability to generate cash-flow, however, $15 million per quarter is not too much, especially when Taseko pays interests to the bondholders that amount to more than $6 million per quarter. Moreover, in recent weeks, the copper price has declined from levels well above $3/lb to the current price of $2.74/lb. Although the impacts of lower copper prices should be mitigated by Taseko's hedging program and by higher molybdenum by-product credits, if copper prices don't return back above $3/lb, it is reasonable to conservatively expect that the Gibraltar mine will be able to contribute to the Florence financing package only by $5 million per quarter at best. It means that by late 2019, when the construction decision is expected, Taseko could hold cash of approximately $60 million. The construction should take around 2 years which means another $40 million that could be potentially generated by Gibraltar.

It means that in theory, if everything goes well, there are no cost overruns and the copper price stays at least at its current level, it is possible to avoid the share dilution completely. But in reality, it is possible to conservatively expect that Taseko will need to raise at least $50 million via an equity financing. At the current depressed share price of $0.77, it would mean issuing approximately 65 million new shares. As a result, the new share count would be almost 300 million. It isn't that bad, given that even at this level of share dilution, after-tax NPV of more than $2.2 would be attributable to 1 share of Taseko, taking into account the Florence Project only.

Conclusion

Taseko's Gibraltar mine got back on track in Q2 2018. However, the good news probably won't have a meaningful impact on Taseko's depressed share price that has fallen along with copper prices over the recent weeks. To push its share price back to $1 level, Taseko needs a copper price recovery or some very good Florence Production Test Facility results. However, to fully realize its upside potential, Taseko needs to complete the Florence project permitting process first. I expect Taseko's shares to trade in the $1.5-2 range after the final permits are granted. Further upside will depend on the structure of the financing package. Although investment in Taseko Mines carries several risks, the risks are heavily outweighed by the potential rewards. Especially at the current low share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.