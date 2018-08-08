BGR: A High-Yielding Bet On The Energy Sector

Over the course of the energy recovery, I have amassed a position in various energy funds, most notably the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY). However, that fund has been unable to deliver any significant income. To that end, I have begun looking for other options to generate income while waiting for the inevitable growth that energy companies should be able to deliver over the coming decades. While that income could be generated by investing in a portfolio of master limited partnerships, it could also be produced through investments in energy-related closed-end funds. Over the next few days, I will take a look at a few such funds and publish some discussion of them here to help income-seeking investors generate a high return off of their energy portfolios. The first fund that we will take a look at is the BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR).

About The Fund

The BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust has the goal of providing a high total return through a combination of current income, capital gains, and long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies. The fund also invests in derivatives that are linked to the energy and natural resources industry. One way that the fund does this is by writing call options against the securities in the portfolio as a method to enhance the income that the fund is able to deliver to its investors.

In practice, the fund has delivered most of its return in the form of distributions. As we can see here, the fund has delivered an average total return of 5.84% since its inception:

Source: BlackRock

As the fund's distribution yield has generally been higher than the fund's total return, we can conclude that it is responsible for the bulk of the fund's returns. Of course, the energy sector as a whole has largely struggled over the past decade, with the exception being a very good performance over the past twelve to eighteen months. The fund has also delivered a very strong trailing return over the past year that greatly exceeded the distribution that it paid out to its investors.

The Portfolio

The fund's underlying holdings look very similar to that of most energy funds.

Source: BlackRock

As we can see here, BGR's top ten holdings consist primarily of the largest publicly-held energy companies in the world. I will admit that I am somewhat surprised about the absence of Equinor (EQNR) and Eni (E) on this list, but those companies are admittedly quite underfollowed in the United States so this is likely the reason. We see several companies here with relatively high dividend yields individually such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), BP (BP), and Total (TOT). We also see that the fund's top ten holdings in aggregate make up an outsized 59.87% of the portfolio but individually only Royal Dutch Shell makes up more than 10% of the fund. With that said though, I am usually cautious when I see any single holding being more than 5% of the underlying fund as that exposes it to too much risk in my opinion. We see four such positions here.

Covered Call Writing

As I stated earlier in this article, BGR writes covered calls against the positions in its portfolio as a way to generate extra income. A call option is a derivative that gives the owner the right to purchase shares of a specified stock from the option seller on or before the expiration date. As BGR is selling covered calls, it is giving the buyer the right to purchase stocks that it already owns, which reduces the risk of a call being exercised because the fund will not have to buy the stock on the open market, possibly at an unfavorable price, in order to honor the option. In exchange for this right, the option buyer pays an upfront fee to the fund, which is how it generates income from this strategy. The flip side however is that the fund limits its upside in the positions that it writes options against since the option buyer will almost certainly exercise the option and buy the stock away from the fund if the stock price goes above the strike price of the option.

Fortunately, the fund does not write options against all of the stocks that it owns. Thus, there is never a risk that a massive run up in oil prices or similar event will cause all of the stocks in the fund to be forcibly sold. As of the end of June, the fund had options written against 32.75% of the stocks that it owns. This seems to be a reasonable number that is relatively in line with what other funds that use this strategy do.

Distribution

As the primary reason for investing in a fund like this instead of an energy ETF is to generate income, we should take a few minutes to discuss the distribution. While the fund does generate a high level of current income, it has not been steady. Here are the annual reports that the fund has made to its investors over the past six years:

Source: BlackRock

As shown here, the fund's distributions have varied over the trailing six years, which is largely a function of the income that it is able to generate. It is worrying that the distribution has declined over the past five years, although the 2014 oil price plunge may have played a role in this. The fund's net asset value has not been declining over the years so it is not an issue of the fund overpaying investors during the middle years of this decade. Most likely, the fund is simply unable to generate as much income off of the writing of call options as it once could.

The fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.0776 per share, which works out to $0.9312 annualized. This gives the fund a distribution yield of 6.17% at its current stock price.

Valuation

As investors, it is always important for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in which we invest. This is because overpaying for an asset greatly reduces forward returns. In the case of a closed-end fund, the most common method of valuation is to look at the fund's net asset value. This is essentially the liquidation value of the fund - the amount that the fund would have if it sold off all of its assets and paid off all of its debt. Ideally, we want to buy the fund at a price that is below its net asset value because that means that we are getting the underlying assets for less than they are actually worth. As of the time of writing, BGR has a net asset value per share of $15.85. Thus, the fund is currently selling at a 4.79% discount to net asset value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BGR appears to be a somewhat interesting way to generate a higher level of income from an energy portfolio than other options. This does have an impact on its upside potential in very strong markets but it also softens the impact in weaker ones. The fund might be worth keeping an eye on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FENY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.