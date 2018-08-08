MasTec: Not A Great Quarter But The Company's Future Looks Bright

However, the company is expected to report strong operating results over the second half of 2018.

On August 2, 2018, MasTec (MTZ) reported mixed Q2 2018 results that were not well-received by the market. Since the Q2 2018 results were released, MTZ shares are down by almost 2%, which brings the YTD stock performance to approximately (5)%.

In my opinion, the underperformance for the stock has created a buying opportunity. I believe that MasTec has a promising backdrop and the company has great long-term business prospects in place, even though the most recent quarterly results were nothing to brag about.

About The Latest Results

MasTec reported Q2 2018 results that beat on the bottom-line but that missed the consensus top-line estimate. For the quarter, the company reported adjusted Q2 2018 EPS of $1.04 (beat by $0.01) on quarterly revenue of $1.62B (missed by $170M). For comparison purposes, MasTec reported YoY declines in both revenue (14%) and net income (2%).

Source: Q2 2018 10-Q

The consolidated results were indeed a mixed bag but there were some positive takeaways if you dig deeper into the details. For example, the Communications and Power Generation & Industrial segments reported YoY increases in revenue of 4% and 140%, respectively.

On the other hand, the Oil and Gas ("O&G") and Electrical Transmission segments saw revenue drop by 32% and 12%, respectively, over the same period of time. The company also experienced headwinds when it comes to earnings pressure, as EBITDA was down 5% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

While Q2 2018 was without a doubt a challenging environment for several of MasTec's business segments, it is important to also note that the company finished the quarter with a record backlog (18-month backlog of $7.7B, which is 47% higher than what was reported at Q2 2017). The main takeaway, in my mind, was that MasTec reported lackluster Q2 2018 operating results but that the company's future business prospects appear to be solid. To this point, management sounded very bullish about 2018 and beyond:

...we remain bullish that several multi-year infrastructure programs that our customers have initiated in 2018 coupled with the cash flow benefits to our customers of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act should generate sizable growth opportunities in 2019 and beyond. Moving to our current 2018 guidance, we continue to expect full-year 2018 revenue of $6.9 billion. We are increasing full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA to $708 million and raising adjusted diluted earnings per share to $3.67. We currently estimate third quarter 2018 revenue at $2 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $220 million or 11% of revenue, and adjusted diluted earnings of $1.26 per share. In summary, our guidance expectation for the second half of 2018 incorporates the impact of known 2018 large Oil and Gas project delays that will increase project scope and extend expected completion into the first quarter of 2019. Our guidance expectation also includes the impact of expected second half 2018 Communications segment ramp up costs related to wireless and wireline fiber initiatives and the expectation that recently-awarded Puerto Rican restoration and reconstruction efforts are not likely to initiate until late 2018 with the vast majority of services under this contract to be provided in 2019. Source: Q2 2018 Conference Call

As described above, management raised their full-year 2018 guidance but, more importantly, they believe that MasTec is well-positioned for many years to come.

The Future Looks Bright

Management anticipates for all of the company's operating segments to report strong results over the second half of 2018, as each of the end markets appear to have strong prospects.

Source: Q2 2018 Earnings Slides

I believe that the company's O&G segment (the largest business unit) will go as its industry goes but, in my opinion, it is hard not to be excited about the Communication segment.

There are several major tailwinds that have the potential to be signifiant catalysts for this company, especially in the communications industry, so I am very bullish about MasTec as the company enters into the second half of 2018. As I described in "MasTec Is Well Positioned For 2018, The Numbers Prove It", this small infrastructure company appears to have strong [and improving] long-term business prospects.

Valuation

MasTec's stock is attractively valued when compared to its peer group.

Investors raised legitimate concerns over MasTec's cash flows, but I do not believe that MTZ should trade at this type of discount. Remember, the market is also trading near all-time highs.

Let's also not forget just how shareholder-friendly this company has been over the years. Management repurchased 664k shares at a cost of approximately $30M during Q2 2018 and the company still has $70M remaining in its buyback program. However, more importantly, this company has reduced its share count by approximately 3% so far in 2018.

A MTZ investment definitely comes with risks but I believe that the real risk is to the upside if you are willing (and able) to hold onto shares for the next 18-24 months.

Risks

It was recently reported that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") forced companies to stop working on the Mountain Valley Pipeline (yes, the same project that MasTec's management talked up during the conference call) so this was obviously not a positively development for MasTec. The company said that they expect no material financial impact from the work stoppage but, in my opinion, only time will tell. In my mind, MasTec's stock will face downward pressure if this project is delayed for an extended period of time but it is too early to make an investment decision on this news.

The major risk for MasTec is related to the company's reliance on other companies, and more specifically companies in the telecom and oil & gas spaces. To this point, MasTec has three customers that are very material to its business.

If these companies cut back their operations and/or outsourcing needs, MasTec's business would be negatively impacted.

Lastly, a U.S. recession would have a negative impact on the company's near term prospects. Please also refer to MasTec's 2017 10-K for additional risk factors that should be considered before investing in the company.

Bottom Line

MasTec's Q2 2018 results were a mixed bag and, while I believe that the concerns raised by investors - cash flow issues, near-term business prospects for O&G, project delays, etc. - were legitimate, it is hard denying the fact that this company appears to be properly positioned to benefit from several different major industry trends.

It may be a bumpy ride for MTZ shareholders in the months ahead but, looking out, I believe that there is a lot to like about how this company is positioned. As such, investors with at least an 18-24 time horizon should treat any significant pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Disclosure: All images were taken from MasTec's Q2 2018 10-Q, unless otherwise noted.

Author's Note: I hold a MTZ position in the R.I.P. Portfolio and I have no plans to reduce my stake.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.