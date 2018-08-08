With Shale Acquisition, BP Is Really Back In (U.S.) Petroleum

The company has a 5.4% dividend yield at its August 7th closing price of$44.72/share. It has just increased its dividend and has announced a $6 billion share buyback.

The acquisition may mark BP’s return from the eight-year-ago Macondo tragedy: 11 people killed in 2010 while drilling a BP well. Safety, legal, & environmental issues have dominated management's attention.

Despite BP’s giant $153 billion market capitalization, the acquisition is transformative, putting BP in the middle of three prime U.S. shale plays.

On July 27, BP announced it had won most of BHP’s U.S. onshore shale assets at a purchase price of $10.5 billion.

After its 2010 Macondo tragedy, BP (BP) has focused its U.S. efforts on resolution and recovery. A sign the company has turned a corner is its just-announced $10.5 billion acquisition of most of BHP’s U.S. shale assets: reserves and production in the prime U.S. Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville plays. While this acquisition is less than 7% of the company’s $153 billion market capitalization, it signals an important new growth channel. The company’s favorable dividend ratio and buyback plans provide additional reasons for investors to consider this giant energy company.

Note that this article focuses only on BP’s recent U.S. shale acquisition. An international major, BP has substantial other operations in the U.S. offshore and downstream, Europe, a Russian joint venture with Rosneft, and elsewhere.

Brief Company Profile

BP is headquartered in London, United Kingdom and has 70,000 full-time employees worldwide. It operates three segments: upstream, downstream, and Rosneft (joint venture with a Russian oil company). The upstream segment focuses on oil and natural gas development, transportation, and marketing. The downstream segment focuses on hydrocarbon refining and products marketing. The Rosneft segment explores in Russia, operates 13 Russian refineries, and markets fuel.

At the end of 2017, BP reported proved reserves of 4.8 billion barrels of oil, condensate, and bitumen, 336 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 31.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Left axis, $/barrel, oil Credit: markets.businessinsider.com

Left axis, $/MMBTU, natural gas Credit: markets.businessinsider.com

Oil and Gas Prices

The August 7th oil price was $69.23 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil. The natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana was $2.89/million British Thermal Units (MMBTU).

BP has explained its acquisition is economic with WTI oil prices above $55.00 per barrel and Henry Hub natural gas prices above $2.75/MMBTU.

Acquisition Details, Existing BP Operations

BHP, an Australian mining company, entered the U.S. shale business in 2011, paying $20 billion for Petrohawk Energy and shale gas assets from Chesapeake. When prices fell, BHP took a $7 billion write-off. It expects to take a $2.8 billion additional charge once the sale is complete.

When BHP announced its intent to sell its U.S. shale assets months ago, it attracted considerable interest. BP, the bid winner at $10.5 billion, had missed investing much in U.S. shale as it previously been focused on larger, more capital-intensive projects, restructuring the company during low price cycles, and continuing the recovery from the Macondo tragedy (see below).

While a small piece of BHP’s U.S. shale operations in the Fayetteville play was sold to Merit Energy, BP acquired the rest: 470,000 acres in three prime plays, 4.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) of discovered resources, and 190,000 BOE/day of production. These divide as follows:

Permian Delaware basin: 40,000 BOE/day production, 70% liquids; 83,000 acres with 3400 gross drilling locations; post-tax internal rate of return (NYSE:IRR) estimated at 25-50%;

Eagle Ford oil, wet gas, and condensate windows: 90,000 BOE/day production, 70% liquids; 194,000 acres with 1400 gross drilling locations; post-tax IRR estimated at 49-95%;

Haynesville natural gas: 60,000 BOE/D production, 100% gas; 194,000 acres with 720 gross drilling locations; post-tax IRR estimated at 15-25%. The Haynesville portion doubles BP’s production there and triples its acreage.

The full purchase price will be paid in cash, half at closing and the other half in six monthly installments over the six months following closing. BP’s price assumptions for evaluating the acquisition include a WTI oil price of $55/barrel, a Midland-to-Cushing discount of $7/barrel near-term, and a Henry Hub gas price of $2.75/MMBTU.

Investors should recall that barrels of oil equivalent are not the same as barrels of oil. The equivalence is based on volume for condensate and natural gas liquids, and on heating value equivalence for natural gas. The volumetric prices for all three are lower than they are for oil. For example at a 6:1 heating value equivalence, 60,000 BOE/D of Haynesville gas translates to 360,000 MMBTU/day. So rather than $3.9 million if the 60,000 BOE/day were 100% WTI oil at $65/barrel, the revenue from this Haynesville gas would be $1.1 million for 360,000 MMBTU/day of gas at $3.00/MMBTU.

While the discount from a WTI oil price is less severe for condensate and natural gas liquids, it can still be substantial. Note BP includes condensate and natural gas liquids with oil when it reports a liquids percentage.

Eagle Ford Competitors

BP’s competitors in the Eagle Ford include Carrizo (CRZO), Chesapeake (CHK), ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), Marathon Oil (MRO), Penn Virginia (OTC:PVAC), Sanchez Energy (SN) and SM Energy (SM). Penn Virginia just emerged from bankruptcy and now trades on the Nasdaq Global Select market. Note that ConocoPhillips has the lowest cost of supply, highest net present value per acre, and the highest oil rates per acre in the Eagle Ford.

Permian Competitors

Permian competitors are legion—at least thirty public companies and many private companies--and they compete for talent, sand, gas and oil pipeline space, trucking, housing, oil field services, and every other component of hydrocarbon production. BP’s Permian competitors include Chevron (CVX), ExxonMobil (XOM), Diamondback (FANG), Parsley Energy (PE), Concho (CXO), Apache (APA), Marathon Oil (MRO), WPX Energy (WPX), and many others. Indeed, Chevron and Shell were among the thirty companies competing to buy BHP’s onshore U.S. assets.

Haynesville Competitors

BP’s Haynesville field competitors are smaller in number because the Haynesville produces only natural gas, which generates smaller returns. Moreover, Haynesville gas also competes for markets with cheap, plentiful Appalachian gas. Companies active in the Haynesville include Chesapeake, Exxon Mobil, Maverick, and other, smaller players. This northwest Louisiana field is advantageously located for liquefied natural gas export from the Gulf of Mexico, and at least one producer has reportedly discussed joint ventures with a liquefaction company.

BP’s Safety Culture

The Macondo tragedy, an offshore explosion at a BP well in which 11 people lost their lives and another 17 were injured, occurred eight years ago, in 2010. However, it was preceded by accidents at other BP facilities, including the 2005 Texas City refinery explosion in which 15 workers were killed and another 180 injured. Unquestionably, BP has had to focus on the Macondo tragedy follow-up and on reforming its safety and management culture.

BP settled over Macondo with the U.S. government in 2015 for $20 billion. The company is required to make annual $1 billion payments through 2030. Its total payout on Macondo lawsuits and remediation has been a massive +$65 billion.

BP’s Environmental Culture

While BP has dropped its “beyond petroleum” slogan some years ago, it retains investments in alternative energy and counts reducing carbon footprints among its goals. Like Shell’s acquisition of BG Group’s natural gas assets, U.S. shale assets weighted toward lower-hydrocarbon natural gas in the Haynesville will continue to assist BP in meeting its environmental goals.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks BP’s overall governance as a 1, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (1), Shareholder Rights (10), and Compensation (2). A glance at the company’s 300-page annual report suggests considerable attention to transparency.

Insiders own a negligible fraction of the stock.

Capital Expenditures and Growth Prospects

The development possibilities of the BHP acquisition are apparent. BP notes that in the Eagle Ford, it can develop multilaterals in the Eagle Ford benches and the Austin Chalk. In the Permian Delaware, its position is in the middle of the Delaware’s over-pressured and liquids-rich window. The stacked pay of the Permian, just from the Bone Springs and four Wolfcamp benches alone, offer an estimated 240 rig-years of drilling opportunity. The company plans to increase production from these newly-acquired assets from 190,000 BOE/D to 320,000-350,000 BOE/D.

BP expects to realize more than $350 million in annual synergies once these assets are combined with its existing U.S. assets.

In its restructuring, BP has reduced headcount by 54% through use of technology and more efficient organization. This has led to a reduction in unit production costs of 35% from 2013 levels, to less than $7/barrel.

BP’s Financial and Stock Highlights

BP’s market capitalization is $152.9 billion at an August 7, 2018 stock closing price of $44.72 per share.

With an enterprise value (EV) of $192.34 billion , its EV/EBITDA ratio is an investor-attractive 7, below the preferred ratio of 10 or less.

BP’s 52-week price range is $33.90-$47.83 per share, so its August 7th, 2018 closing price of $44.72 is 93% of its one-year high. The company’s one-year target price is $49.10 per share, putting its August 7th closing price at 91% of that level. Thus, its current price gives a 10% upside to its one-year target price.

The company’s second quarter 2018 replacement-cost profit, a measure similar to net income, was $1.8 billion, triple that of the second quarter of 2017. This was due to Brent prices of $75/barrel in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $50/barrel in the same quarter last year.

Prior to the acquisition, full-year 2018 earnings per share was expected to be $3.25, giving the company a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8.

BP data by YCharts

On March 31, 2018, BP had $173.1 billion in liabilities and $275.3 billion in assets giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 63%. Its ratio of current assets divided by current liabilities is 1.1, positive since it is above the desirable minimum of 1.0.

Pre-acquisition, the company’s reported cash was $22.2 billion and it expected to generate operating cash flow of $20.5 billion with levered free cash flow of $6.8 billion. Its most recently reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was $27.6 billion. The new U.S. shale assets are expected to add to pre-tax cash flow of the upstream division by $1 billion in 2021, increasing its target to $14-$15 billion.

BP’s dividend is attractive: at $2.40/share represents a 5.4% yield at its August 7, 2018 closing price of $44.72/share.The company has increased its dividend for the first time in four years and has announced a $6 billion share buyback.To help pay for the buyback, it will sell some upstream assets.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.4, or between “buy” and “hold” from the ten analysts who follow it.Since the beginning of 2018, one analyst has downgraded the stock and three analysts have upgraded it.

As of December 30, 2017, the five largest U.S. institutional holders of BP’s stock are Barrow Hanley, State Street, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Franklin Resources, and Wellington Management.

The company’s beta is 0.83, representing somewhat less volatility than the overall market.

A Note on Valuation

The company’s book value per share at $30.18 is less than its market price, another indication of post-Macondo recovery.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their oil and gas price expectations as the factors most likely to affect BP.

Also, despite the terminology of barrels of oil equivalent, investors should realize that the U.S. shale assets BP acquired have a sizable portion of lower-valued natural gas, natural gas liquids, and condensate. This is particularly true of the Haynesville production, which is all natural gas, and the Eagle Ford production, which has a predominance of condensate (very light oil), and natural gas liquids. The company includes condensate and natural gas liquids together with oil when it reports liquids.

Recommendations for BP

Like the turnaround implied by the $10.5 billion U.S. shale acquisition, BP’s good governance scores point to a change in the outlook for the company. I recommend investing in the company for its successful restructuring, its U.S. shale growth potential, and its 5.4% dividend yield.

