Boingo Wireless Has To Digest A Smart Acquisition

So we understand the investor optimism, but profitability and cash flow remain problems, and the shares need to digest substantial recent gains.

Carrier offloading is the main driver of company results, and the importance of this will only increase.

Boingo acquired Elauwit to shoot it into additional verticals beyond the military - a sensible move.

With the wider audience, Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is perhaps best known for its subscription public WiFi hotspot consumer service, and one is inclined to think that this faces a serious threat with the upcoming 5G network.

But that turns out to be only a small part of what the company does:

DAS (Distributed Antenna System)

Carrier offload

Military broadband

Here is how they add up:

DAS represented 37% of revenue, down from 38%; military was 28%, unchanged from the prior year quarter; wholesale WiFi represented 23%, up from 15%; retail was 8%, down from 13%; and advertising and other accounted for 4% of revenue, down from 6%.



Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

And here is a longer-term view:

WIFI Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

As you see, it hasn't been a profitable business for years, despite the steady EBITDA increases. Let's look at the different segments in some more detail.

DAS business

Distributed Antenna System, or DAS, is an important segment for the company. Instead of cellular towers, the company installs small cells in high-density venues. It currently has 47 DAS venues live, up by 6 from Q1.

The company has 25.700 DAS nodes, which makes it the biggest indoor DAS network in the world. What's more, it has 78 DAS venues and 11,500 DAS nodes in backlog.

Technically, it's not only DAS but also small cell and WiFi depending on the venue. The business model is simple. Carriers advance most of the CapEx and maintain the direct billing relationship with the end consumer, so there is no consumer acquisition or billing cost or churn.

Boingo receives a one-time installation fee and an access fee from the carriers, and it's not unusual for other carriers to join once the venue is up and running, which is very profitable, as it requires very little additional cost except for backhaul.

These access fees should grow in the mid-to-upper teens in 2018, according to management. $80 million of capital will be deployed for DAS in 2018 (of which $45-55 million will be refunded by carriers). Here are the growth and fee figures:

DAS revenue was $21.9 million, representing an 18% increase to the comparable period last year. Total DAS revenue was comprised of $16 million of build-out project revenue and $5.9 million of access fee revenue.



Military Broadband

The company provides broadband WiFi and IPTV services to US military facilities, and this is another growth area for the company, generating substantial margins as well:

we built and launched another 1,000 beds in Q2, bringing the total number of beds in service to 337,000. We expect to add another 5,000-or-so beds throughout the remainder of the year. We added 3,000 incremental subscribers in the second quarter, bringing the total number of subscribers to 145,000, which improved subscriber penetration to 43%.



Military raked in $16.7 million, growing 23.6% over last year's Q2, and management thinks it can keep on growing mostly through increases of ARPU, offering new services.

The company plans to do the same for student housing, and has accelerated this with an acquisition.

Elauwit acquisition

Boingo has acquired Elauwit, and management argues that this will enable the company to take its military business quickly into other verticals. What Boingo does for military facilities, Elauwit does for student housing and the MDU (multi-dwelling units) market.

Elauwit privileges high-speed WiFi for 2,020 properties across the country - the vast majority of which are student housing - but there is a much larger market out there.

The MDU market consists of roughly 16M properties across the US with about 400K build each year, a growth rate of 20%.

Elauwit has a business model that is very similar to Boingo's DAS business with a one-time build fee and monthly recurring access revenue. Its customers aren't the end users but the property managers and owners that contract the company in order to differentiate their building.

The advantages of this model:

Instant connection for the consumer after moving into a new property. No waiting for service people having to install stuff.

This provides Elauwit a competitive advantage over cable companies and telcos.

A penetration rate of 100%.

Opportunities to layer additional products and services (like small cell).

Management believes building wide networks is a growing trend and argues the future is bright:

First, while Elauwit has done extremely well growing their business with property owners funding the network builds, we think there is an opportunity to grow market share by putting our capital to work on a selective basis. Second, we believe we have the brand and marketing muscle to help win additional business. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, we believe there is ample opportunity to layer on additional products and services, like small cell, for creating monetization. We've already had conversations about this with a large REIT, a current Elauwit customer, and they're very excited about the opportunity.



The company paid $28 million in cash (running up its credit lines), and there is a $15 million earnout in the contract depending on meeting targets for various years:

I think, $3.5 million, $4 million in 2018 is the target; $5 million is the target in '19, and I believe it's like $6.5-ish million coming in 2020 indtargets.



According to management, Elauwit will do some $30 million in revenue, although margins are somewhat lower.

Wholesale WiFi

This is basically carriers seamlessly offloading their customers to Boingo's hotspots when in range in order to de-congest their networks at certain peak hours and/or congested areas (like their military facilities and airports), paying Boingo a fee per data use (MB).

SA contributor Anuj Kumar argued all the way back in 2016 that this is where the real future of the company lies, and it looks like he had a point - this is bubbling up:

Wholesale WiFi was $13.5 million, representing an 85.3% increase over the prior year period, primarily due to higher partner usage-based fees and, to a lesser extent, increase in managed service fees from our venue partners, who pay us to install, manage and operate the network infrastructure at their venues.



It's also pretty profitable, as the infrastructure was already built for its own consumers. The company has two carriers signed up, the wait is for three and four. So, this is a high-margin business.

It remains to be seen what happens when 5G arrives, which will be a major capacity boost - so we have to see whether the carriers are still as keen to use this offloading. But during the Q2CC, we didn't get any sense that management is worried about this:

We believe that with continued explosive growth of mobile data, all carriers will utilize WiFi, which is less expensive on a cost per bit basis compared to licensed spectrum. As we've said many times in the past, we believe it's not a question of if, but when.

So who are we to differ. Many of Boingo's military facilities (as well as a growing number of airports) are part of the offloading deals with the two carriers.

CBRS private network

Boingo Wireless announced a somewhat surprising move in deploying a private LTE network in an unusual spectrum band, the 3.5 gigahertz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum band at Dallas Love Field Airport - the first of its kind. The company provided some motivation:

We believe this technical demonstration is a pivotal step forward for the wireless industry, as the technology will help accommodate connectivity in the 5G era. The technology is part of our convergence road map that leverages licensed, unlicensed and, in this case, shared spectrum. We're excited for what the future holds for convergence, and the CBRS network is an exciting step toward that future.



There aren't even phones for this network, so much immediate revenue isn't expected, even if it can be used with a dongle in a laptop and other devices. But this is going to change. From CableLabs:

The collection of these mobile operators and the larger MSOs with interest in 3.5 GHz will help create the interest among the tier one handset vendors, such as Apple and Samsung, to support this band. Actually, at MWC 2017, Sony has already announced the support of band 42 in their new handset for Asia which supports the first 50 MHz of the CBRS band. The Global Mobile Suppliers Association (gsacom.com), claims that the new Samsung Galaxy 8 in April will also support band 42 at its launch. This is compelling since it means the engineering “tweaking” of the handset antennas has largely been solved. Beside these antennas, the silicon support of 3.5 GHz has already been achieved by Qualcomm in their latest Snapdragon modem released in October of last year. All of this bodes well for 2018 and handset support of the new CBRS band 48.

Management thinks it's a big opportunity, and they could have a point. Here's CableLabs again:

This is great for MSOs who have the key locations, backhaul and power where people use data, either inside buildings or outside via their external cable infrastructure. For example, in metro areas, MSOs can place 10W/10MHz EIRP small cells on cable strands for great coverage. It is the first time that fixed operators will be allowed to use LTE in unlicensed spectrum.

Management argued there are plenty of options in terms of business model, like DAS, or in partnership with the venue, deploy it at a venue and charge access fees to the carriers (basically carrier offload), etc., depending on local circumstances.

Guidance

Q3:

Revenue: $60-64 million;

Net loss: $6.5-3.5 million, or a loss of $0.16-0.09 per diluted share;

Adjusted EBITDA: $19-22 million.

For the full year:

we are raising our guidance as follows: we expect total revenue to be in the range of $243 million to $250 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 20.6% at the midpoint of the range; net loss attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $10 million, or a loss of $0.36 to $0.24 per diluted share; and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $85 million to $90 million, which implies an EBITDA margin of 35.5% at the midpoint of the range.



This includes roughly $8 million from Elauwit for H2 2018.

Margins

Gross margin (revenue plus network access cost) was 59.6% in Q2, up 216 basis point y/y, with product mix the main driver (high growth in high-margin businesses like wholesale WiFi and military).

WIFI Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The rise of military and carrier offload has improved margins a little over time.

Adjusted EBITDA was up strongly (43.4% y/y), reaching 39.3% of revenue (up from 33.3% a year ago).

Cash

WIFI Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company isn't much of a cash flow generator either. Free cash flow was negative $6.3 million in Q2, although one quarter's figure isn't terribly significant. Indeed, the figure was marred by a run-up ($12.5 million) in account receivables, which has already been undone and then some ($18 million in collections) in the first month of Q3, according to management.

Share-based compensation isn't large, but there has been a considerable amount of dilution:

WIFI Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

The balance sheet isn't very strong. The company has cash and cash equivalents totaling $12.9 million, down from $18.6 million at the end of Q1. Total debt is $15.2 million.

Valuation

WIFI EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

We think the valuation is rather steep, even if these are backward-looking GAAP figures. EPS is still negative; analysts expect it to be -$0.22 this year, rising only to -$0.19 in 2019, although these estimates have improved in the wake of Q2 earnings and the acquisition of Elauwit.

Conclusion

Wholesale is where I believe the real future of the company lies. Wholesale traditionally has been associated with partnerships with other companies (like cable companies and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)) that allow their clients and users to use Boingo for free as a benefit. Now wholesale includes cellular offloading agreements.

Boingo Wireless has a few fast-moving segments like carrier offload and, given a new impulse with the acquisition of Elauwit, the MDU market. But profitability and positive cash flow is still eluding the company and the shares are fairly expensive. We think much of the good news has been priced in already, at least for now, and expect a period of consolidation.

