Dividend Champion Spotlight: Brady Corporation

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The stock is trading at a reasonable valuation according to the numbers, but the lack of growth is a huge turn off.

Despite being in the security/safety space, the company has failed to achieve meaningful growth for much of the past decade.

The company boasts clean financials, which allows it to maximize its cash flows by reinvesting to develop new products.

We have previously looked at companies within the industrial sector as potentially lucrative investment options. The need for continual advancement of the production and development of goods and services will always be an ongoing need in the world. Within this need is safety. Safety and security are so important for more than the obvious reasons. While nobody wants to see anyone hurt on the job, a company with safe and secure operations saves money when its workers aren't getting injured. Today's spotlight touches on Brady Corporation (BRC) whose products help keep people safe in various environments. We take a closer look as to whether there is upside in the stock, or if investors should stay away.

The Brady Corporation manufactures a variety of identification and workplace safety products. These can range from employee ID cards, to hospital ID bracelets, to caution tape, and work area signage.

The company did just over $1.1B in 2017, and approximately 2/3 thirds of its sales are generated in the United States and Canada.

A Dividend Champion

The company is working on a 32 year dividend growth streak. The dividend is paid quarterly, adding up to an annual payout of $0.83 per share. Based on the current price of shares, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The growth of the dividend has been very disappointing over the past decade. Its ten year dividend CAGR is only 3.7%, which just edges out the historical average rate of inflation. The growth rate has managed to shrink as the decade has passed. Even this past year, the dividend was only bumped up a meager 1.2%.

While this information would have you think that the dividend is unaffordable, and a cut is looming - that simply isn't the case.

BRC Cash Dividend Payout Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The dividends paid out in 2017 only accounted for $41.9M of the $144M generated from operating activities. In all, the dividend payout ratio from a cash basis has remained around 35% per year quite consistently. The company also prudently reinvests cash back into the company, and buys back stock at "strategic opportunities" (which is actually very smart to do based on the valuation of the stock).

BRC Stock Buybacks (Quarterly) data by YCharts

But why the complete lack of meaningful dividend growth? Despite a strong payout ratio on the surface, we can dig deeper into the financial performance of Brady Corporation to find some answers.

Digging Into The Financials

The actual business paints an interesting picture if we pull apart the financials. Revenue and earnings wise, the company has been stuck at a plateau throughout the past decade.

BRC Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Because of this, FCF has also been stuck at a pretty flat figure for the past decade. This helps explain why the dividend has been raised so conservatively. The business is obviously struggling to grow, so it would be unwise to grow the dividend to a position that strains the cash flows of the company.

Despite the inability to grow, I need to credit Brady Corporation for doing a solid job with the revenues it does bring in.

BRC Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) (Annual) data by YCharts

The company is converting a solid 11.57% of revenues into free cash flows. I typically look for a 10%-11% figure as a "minimum" for what I would consider to invest in. It is important that a business generates high amount of cash, the "life blood" of a company. Additionally, the company also generates a high cash return on the capital it deploys. This means that management is investing efficiently, and generating a high return on those capital investments. For this figure, I typically look for a number in the mid-teens. While neither number for Brady Corporation is spectacular, it's a positive that the company can get a solid "bang for its buck" in the face of growth challenges.

The company doesn't have to worry about servicing large amounts of debt neither.

BRC Cash and Equivalents (Annual) data by YCharts

Management has done a great job of paying down its debt, and now has more cash than long term debt. This strong balance sheet gives it two advantages. First, Brady Corporation can put the cash that it does generate towards productive means such as reinvestments for growth, or dividends. The other is that the balance sheet gives Brady Corporation financial flexibility for unknown events such as the opportunity for a strategic acquisition. When you have prolonged growth challenges, this usually becomes an option management considers.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

There are opportunities for Brady Corporation to turn the ship in a positive direction as it seeks top and bottom line growth. The company invests a good amount of cash into product development.

BRC Research and Development Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

This expenditure has dramatically increased over the past five years, as Brady is seeking to stay at the cutting edge of an industry that sees a lot of changing regulations.

In addition, the company has a small international presence. The majority of its sales come from the US and Canada.

There is a big opportunity in emerging markets as their industrial settings catch up to western countries in security and safety standards. Popular outsourced labor destinations such as China offer a large market for these types of products as the "sweat shop" environment gives way to 21st century standards and regulations.

Because much of the company's revenues come from the US, the health of the US economy is a large factor in the company's performance. An economic retraction that cuts manufacturing and other processes where safety and security are required, could slow business for Brady Corporation.

Valuation

At just over $37 per share, Brady Corporation is trading close to its 52 week highs.

BRC data by YCharts

Expected to earn approximately $2 per share in 2018, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 18.5X full year earnings. This is a discount to its ten year median earnings multiple of 20X earnings. On an earnings basis, the stock trades at a discount to the market (as it should). The growth hasn't been sufficient to warrant any excitement in the stock.

BRC Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at the yield on free cash flow, we get some interesting information. The yield is at more than 6%, which is higher than a lot of stocks I have reviewed lately. Despite this higher figure, it still isn't anywhere close to the yields it has reached over the past 30 months.

The reason for this is surely that investors aren't willing to put a premium on shares because the growth has been flat for a span of years. Analysts project that Brady Corporation will grow earnings at approximately 11% per annum over the next five years. Because of the clean financials, I could maybe see this happening, but I really need to see it to believe it. A company such as this with minimal dividend growth and flat top line growth isn't really something I want to be involved with unless it was an obvious value play. I would have to see shares fall below 15X earnings to even raise an eyebrow, and even then I would have reservations.

Wrapping Up

Brady Corporation has some good things going for it. The company's presence in security and safety is a great space to be in, as industry standards call for continually better safety of employees. The company is a dividend champion, and the balance sheet is clean. Meanwhile, the company has a lack of sales outside of the US and Canada which makes emerging markets (which already will see a need for better safety/security as they modernize) a great opportunity for Brady Corporation.

However, the lack of growth is concerning. It is good to see that management strives for organic growth via product innovation, but the results just haven't been there. The company has decent profitability metrics which has helped optimize cash flows, but the dividend growth has been muted because the company has been flat for almost a decade. Investors looking into Brady Corporation should probably wait until a slightly lower share price around 15X-16X earnings to buy shares - although I would rather just find a higher quality holding in the first place.

