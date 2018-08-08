New Relic: Great Results, But Little Room For Upside

Another quarter, another big beat for New Relic (NEWR). For a company that's relatively unknown to mainstream investors (its software primarily deals with backend, highly technical services), New Relic has enjoyed quite a robust rally in the past year with little interruption. The fact that investors continue to hold out hope that New Relic might be bought out is another major factor supporting the stock's perennially high valuation - recall that last year, Cisco (CSCO) surprised everyone by buying New Relic competitor AppDynamics the day before its IPO launched, at a significantly higher valuation.

For value-conscious investors like myself, however, I continually doubt that New Relic still has upside left. And while that view has cost me the double-digit gains that New Relic has enjoyed over the past few quarters, looking now at New Relic's valuation, I still wouldn't want to be long this stock.

One need only look to other high-flying names to understand why. New Relic has now enjoyed several consecutive "beat-and-raise" quarters, to the extent that investors might have gotten lulled into a false sense of security on this stock. To date, the company has been excellent at managing expectations and executing well and above that targets - but what if that consistent cadence comes to a halt, like Facebook (FB) did this quarter when it guided to two heavy quarters of deceleration in Q3 and Q4? Reading into Facebook's year-to-date results, one would never be able to guess that the company was going to slow down growth in the back half of this year.

There's no certainty, of course, that this will happen to New Relic. But what does seem to be true, however, is that it's the highest-valued stocks that have the most to lose when this happens. Zillow (Z), for example, just got pummeled yesterday to the tune of -15% after its Q3 guidance disappointed Wall Street. Richly valued stocks are the most susceptible to huge correctional swings when even the slightest whiff of bad news comes to the forefront - and I don't want to be holding the hot potato when that happens.

At present, New Relic is growing at only ~35% y/y. That's a fantastic growth for a normal company, but it's not completely out of the norm for the SaaS space. Among mid-cap software stocks, 30-40% or greater growth is more of an average. Yet compared to other companies that are growing at roughly the same rate as New Relic, the company trades at quite a sizable premium:

NEWR EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

You can see that in the past, New Relic had traded more in-line with these SaaS peers on a forward revenues valuation basis. But ever since the beginning of 2018, New Relic stock has rocketed ahead while peers - though still advancing their valuation multiples - had more of a modest rise.

Don't get me wrong, there's no doubt that New Relic runs a fantastic business. The fact that it can multiply its FCF by a factor of 2 or 3 every quarter, including this one, is a sign that the business is scaling well. Thematically, the company's monitoring tools - which now cover application monitoring as well as infrastructure monitoring, allowing for an end-to-end view of the health of a company's entire IT stack - are only growing in importance. However, a great business does not always make for a great stock - especially if its valuation is out of line.

While New Relic's narrative and fundamentals are just too strong for me to be fully bearish on the stock, I would consider New Relic a hold at best. I wouldn't consider touching this stock anywhere above 10x EV/FY19 revenues - implying a price target of $88 and 14% downside from current levels. Note that this is higher than my previous price target of $71 on the stock, or 8.5x forward revenues. New Relic's results are too strong for anyone to realistically believe it can fall back as far as the $70s - but as I mentioned, the risk and possible catalysts to the downside is much more prevalent than that to the upside.

Q1 download

Here's a glance at New Relic's Q1 results (the company's fiscal year ends in March, so this is the first quarter of fiscal 2019):

Figure 1. New Relic Q1 results Source: New Relic investor relations

Total revenues grew 35% y/y to $108.2 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $106.1 million (+32% y/y) by three points. This also represents one point of sequential acceleration from Q4 (which had seen revenue growth of 34% y/y).

One of the impressive things about New Relic is that it has been able to hold a mid-30s growth rate for many quarters. New Relic so far has shown very little signs of deceleration, which is the major concern that is plaguing stocks like Facebook, Netflix (NFLX), Zillow, and more recently in the SaaS space, Instructure (INST). We do want to note, however, that deceleration often comes with no warning.

Another one of the key metrics to point out is the fact that New Relic has been able to expand its dollar-based net expansion rate to 118% in the current quarter, five points higher than 113% in the year-ago period. As established software companies like New Relic often drive a large portion of revenue growth from its ability to upsell into the install base, the increased level of renewal and upsell activity is a huge plus to the quarter.

Renewals and expansion, in fact, are now part of the company's official playbook. Total paid business accounts in the quarter remained relatively flat since the prior quarter. Mark Sachleben, New Relic's CFO, noted the following on the earnings call regarding the company's "land-and-expand" strategy:

Overall, our total paid business accounts remained over 17,000, relatively flat form last quarter past. As we’ve discussed the past few quarters and in particular at our recent Analyst Day, we are programmatically focusing more of our resource, both up market and our expansion business given the significant opportunities we see here. We are pleased with the early results of this focus, which are reflected both on our 100K ARR paid account additions and continued paid account growth"

A focus on renewals instead of chasing new business often has good impact on margins, as it costs much less in sales investments to keep or expand an existing customer than it is to land a new one. We can see that in New Relic's results: sales and marketing costs declined to 53.1% of revenues, down 850bps from 61.6% in 1Q18.

This sales leverage has allowed New Relic to achieve a tremendous minimization of its GAAP operating losses, which shrunk to just -$3.6 million from -$16.4 million in the year-ago quarter. New Relic's net income of -$5.6 million is also within a stone's throw away from hitting breakeven, while its already-positive pro forma EPS of $0.15 showed 36% upside to analyst consensus of $0.11.

And as always, New Relic's FCF of $41.5 million (quadrupling from the year-ago period) was another salient highlight of the quarter, representing a solid 38% FCF margin:

Figure 2. New Relic FCF Source: New Relic investor relations

Note that the back half of New Relic's fiscal year, however, tends to lean more negative in terms of FCF. In FY18, New Relic generated just $9.4 million of FCF (its FCF in 1Q18 was already greater than that). We'll see if New Relic can reverse that trend this year and produce substantially stronger FCF results, but in any case, the company's FCF is still too nascent to lend credible support to its ~$5.6 billion market cap.

Key takeaways

The argument against New Relic is purely a valuation-based one. Taking a negative opinion on a popular stock that has hit targets across all metrics is an extremely contrarian and unpopular viewpoint, but it's truly difficult to see further upside in a stock that is already trading at several multiples of revenue above its closest peers. The hope of a high-priced buyout always hangs in the air, of course - Mulesoft, a fellow backend-focused software infrastructure company, got acquired by Salesforce (CRM) for over 15x forward revenues - but we can't rely on acquisition hopes to support the entirety of this stock's bullish case. Stay on the sidelines for this name unless a better entry point avails itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.