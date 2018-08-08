Workiva: Not So Boring Anymore

Though Workiva's growth lags in comparison to other SaaS companies, it is also trading at a much cheaper valuation at under 5x revenues.

The mere mention of compliance probably triggers a yawn out of any finance person, but a focus on compliance has turned out to be pretty lucrative for Workiva (WK), a small-cap software vendor that helps enterprises with SEC reporting and compliance. While Workiva is far from being one of the most exciting stocks in the SaaS space - with the spotlight so fully focused on new, high-flying software IPOs like DocuSign (DOCU) this year, older names with slower growth are barely getting any attention - it also has one of the best chances for safe, consistent upside.

Workiva knocked Q2 earnings out of the park with a surprise acceleration in revenues, unusual for a company that typically grows revenues in the paltry mid-teens. Shares of Workiva rose nearly 7% in after-hours trading, climbing near to its all-time highs:

A quick check on valuation: at Workiva's current post-Q1 share price of $27, the company carries an approximate market cap of $1.15 billion. After netting out the $80 million of cash on its balance sheet, Workiva has an enterprise value of $1.07 billion.

Relative to the company's refreshed guidance range of $240-$241 million (an extremely precise range relative to most SaaS companies, and one that represents 16% y/y growth at the midpoint), Workiva carries a valuation of 4.46x EV/FY18 revenues. While it's true that Workiva's low growth is to blame for the below-market valuation, I'd much rather be investing in a decently valued stock with slightly lower growth than a ~30-40% growth with huge loss margins and a similarly huge 9-10x forward revenues valuation. In my view, the market is tilting toward value in favor of growth, so tech investors should be mindful of remixing their portfolios to protect from the possible downside risk of richly valued names.

Refreshing the bullish thesis: low-risk, measured growth within an enterprise-tier installed base

I wrote in a previous article that an investment in Workiva was a low-risk investment in a company that would provide diversification against tariff risks. Furthermore, despite the fact that Workiva is a small-cap stock (its current market cap is just barely over $1 billion), its client base is anything but. Workiva counts more than 75% of the Fortune 500 as its clients, and this quarter, Workiva's revenue share from large customers with six-figure annual billings increased.

There's an inherent safety net for software companies that cater more toward a blue-chip enterprise clientele than those that serve primarily small businesses or consumers. Hot IPOs like DocuSign and Dropbox might have high growth rates now, sure - but the fact that these companies are marketed toward individuals carries a lot of churn risk with it. Companies like Workiva, on the other hand, suffer very little churn in dealing with much larger enterprises - which has a very beneficial effect on margins. It costs much less to retain and upsell an existing customer (especially a large customer with six or seven-figure Billings) than it does to land a new client - which often end up in a refusal after long, protracted discussions involving lots of sales effort.

As of the end of Q2, Workiva had 366 customers with annual contract values (ACV) of >$100,000. That's up 33% y/y versus 275 in 2Q17, indicating a mix shift toward larger blue-chip customers within Workiva's revenue base. Total customers also saw respectable 11% y/y growth to 3,222 at the end of the quarter.

Within the installed base, Workiva's retention rate net of upsells was 95.6% (indicating just four points of churn, most likely on the smaller end of the client spectrum), while retention rate including upsells (which Workiva calls "add-on revenues") called up to 107%. These results further illustrate the fact that Workiva's business is built on a base of solid, low-churn, recurring revenue contracts that are increasingly tilting toward six-figure annual billings.

Q2 recap: four-point revenue acceleration was the major highlight

Here's a look at how Workiva performed in Q2:

Figure 1. Workiva Q2 results Source: Workiva investor relations

This was a big quarter for Workiva. Typically, the company's mid-teens growth doesn't stir much excitement for investors, hence the much lower valuation multiple relative to other small and mid-cap SaaS peers. But this quarter, Workiva achieved a terrific sequential acceleration in growth - even if its growth still lagged behind most SaaS companies, the possibility of an improved growth trajectory via multiple accelerating quarters is refreshing.

Total revenues grew 19.7% y/y to $59.1 million, a 430bps acceleration relative to the 15.3% y/y growth that Workiva posted in Q1. Note how significant it is for a company with this kind of growth rate to achieve four points of acceleration. Investors typically cheer when a company at, say, a 40% y/y growth rate sees four points of acceleration to 44% y/y - but for Workiva, moving from ~15% growth to ~20% growth is a much larger feat. It's also one completely unexpected by Wall Street - analysts in the quarter had pinned down a consensus target of $56.1 million, or 13.5% y/y growth. The six-point spread to Wall Street expectations for a company of this scale was truly incredible, and it's certainly a good way for Workiva's new CEO, Martin Vanderploeg (appointed in mid-June), to get off on the right foot with investors.

As previously noted, the growth was driven by strength in renewals and upsells, as well as a tilt toward higher-billing customers with >$100,000 in ARR. Total customer accounts also saw decent growth in the quarter.

Even more encouraging still is the fact that Workiva's gross margin improved 130bps to 72.4% in the quarter, up from 71.1% in 2Q17. This was somewhat offset by the fact that Workiva's general and administrative expenses shot up to $21.7 million in the quarter, more than double relative to the year-ago period, but $9.5 million of this cost was due to a one-time "CEO separation expense". On a pro forma basis, stripping out both this one-time charge as well as stock comp, general and administrative costs as a percentage of revenues increased 240bps to 14.5% - much more digestible than what appears to be a doubling of overhead cost.

And in fact, on a pro forma basis that strips out these one-time items and stock comp, Workiva managed to improve its operating margin to a pro forma figure of -9.2%, 190bps better than -11.1% in the year-ago quarter - driven primarily by the gross margin improvement, and an increase in sales leverage. Sales and marketing expenses fell 350bps as a percentage of revenues to "only" 35.2%, helping to offset some of the increases in general and administrative spend.

And, due largely to the top-line beat, Workiva also managed a huge beat to pro forma EPS - the company's print of -$0.12 was vastly better than Wall Street consensus of -$0.24.

Key takeaways

Workiva isn't going to be what some investors call a "multi-bagger" stock. This company isn't likely to net you 2x returns the way Twilio (TWLO) or DocuSign might - but despite its more "boring" nature, Workiva is a low-volatility investment option that will suffer much less in a market downturn, or when investors rotate out of growth and into value. The company's Q2 results reinforce the thesis that, despite a more measured pace of growth, Workiva's shift into larger-value customers and operating margin improvements signal a company that is headed in the right direction. Stay long on this name.

