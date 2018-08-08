Spotlighting Chevron's New Approach To 'Big Oil'

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The stock isn't a bargain by any means, but the company's metrics warrant a conversation about how to compare valuations to years past. I believe the stock holds longterm upside.

Chevron has changed they way it approaches spending capital, and we look at the long term changes in global energy production and consumption.

Chevron is one of the world's largest oil companies, an eventual result of the break up of Standard Oil. It has also raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Oil has long been a lucrative industry. The roots of modern oil go back to the early days of Standard Oil in 1870. Industrialist John D. Rockefeller's oil empire was conservatively estimated at a trillion dollars adjusted for inflation. Broken up due to antitrust laws, Standard Oil's pieces make up many modern day oil companies. Today's spotlight dives into one such piece in Chevron Corporation (CVX). The oil major has a dividend growth streak of 31 years. With the potential future of the world's energy infrastructure up for debate, we dive into this oil major to determine what investors might expect in the years to come.

source: Visual Capitalist

Chevron is an integrated oil major. This means that the company participates in both "upstream" and "downstream" operations. Upstream operations deal with the exploration, drilling, and extraction of crude oil and natural gas. Downstream operations are what transpire after these products are brought up from the ground. This is typically refining, and distributing for sale. Because Chevron is integrated, the company is better diversified within the space and isn't soley reliant on the price of crude oil (in the way that a pure exploration company would be). These integrated oil majors are huge companies, and Chevron is no exception with a market cap of $238B and TTM revenues of $146B.

Strong Financial Performance

In recent years, a supply surplus has suppressed the price of crude oil. While oil has begun a medium strength recovery, the downturn had put stress on the financials of various oil companies. Chevron was able to navigate the downturn without cutting its dividend. The balance sheet did take on some debt but overall, Chevron is presently modestly levered and on solid financial footing.

source: Ycharts

Of its major peer group, only Exxon Mobil (XOM) has a better debt to EBITDA ratio. The company had to borrow to fund CAPEX and dividend payments until last year when it began to reach a cash flow surplus and started to deleverage its balance sheet. Moody's current rating for Chevron is Aa2, which is high investment grade.

source: Ycharts

It is important that the balance sheet is stable. Obviously you don't want a company to be saddled with debt. Large interest expenses put a hefty burden on a company's financial flexibility. But the other main positive, is that it offers a financial safety net for Chevron. Oil is a cyclical business, and the one thing you don't want to happen is for oil prices to dive while being highly levered. Chevron's sound balance sheet is a huge deal for investors looking to avoid risk. While we can't predict the future, oil looks to be in an upswing so I expect Chevron to continue paying down debt and seeing cash flows rise.

Another crucial metric for Chevron, is its return on internal investments. The company spends billions of dollars each year in an attempt to find resources that add value to the company. It is the whole goal of its upstream operations. The ways that I like to look at this are return on equity, and cash return on invested capital.

source: Ycharts

While Exxon Mobil again barely edges out Chevron, the two are a clear tier above BP (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B).

Lastly, I want to see how much cash is being generated by Chevron. More specifically, how much of its revenues are being converted to cash flow. This is important because more cash allows for dividend growth and the repayment of debt.

source: Ycharts

At just over 16% of revenues converted to cash from operating activities, Chevron does a great job extracting cash from its business operations. This is the highest degree of cash conversion in the peer group.

Dividend Outlook

Chevron's dividend has been raised for 31 years and running. The dividend pays out an annual sum of $4.48 to shareholders, which is spread across four quarterly dividend payments.

source: Ycharts

Because oil is a cyclical business, the dividend will grow aggressively when oil prices are high (see 15% growth in 2012), and that growth will be throttled when a downturn hurts company profits (see low single digit growth in 2016-2018). But when you average it out, the dividend is growing at a rate that surpasses historical inflation rates. Chevron's dividend has grown at a ten year CAGR of 6.7%. This time period has seen almost a $100 fluctuation in the price of oil.

source: Ycharts

As we can see, low oil prices suppress cash flows. During downturns, the dividend payment exceeds FCF. With oil appearing to be on an upswing, the dividend growth should accelerate as Chevron's profits do. There is much debate about the future direction of oil prices, and how this will impact companies such as Chevron.

Chevron & The Future Of Energy

Oil prices have swung widely over time. While the highs and lows vary, the ultimate driver behind oil is a simple tug of war between supply and demand. However, it gets more complex when we take a deeper look into the active variables that impact this.

source: Ycharts

There are questions about whether oil majors such as Chevron can ever again reach the heights they once saw when the price of oil was more than $100 per barrel. The most recent downturn in oil prices was caused by a mass supply glut.

source: ABC

Advancements in technology have led to lower costs in extraction methods such as hydraulic fracking. This has caused the US to become an increasingly larger player in the global oil landscape.

source: EIA

Recently, the United States has surpassed Saudi Arabia to become the largest oil producing nation in the world. With the rise of the United States as a major oil producer, there is now potential for an increasingly bountiful supply of oil in the marketplace. This works against the long term appreciation of oil prices.

Chevron has changed direction on its approach to upstream operations. The company has cut its exploration CAPEX drastically from five years ago.

source: Chevron

The purpose of this is to maximize Chevron's "bang for its buck" by focusing on high margin, quick return assets that will maximize cash flow while minimizing costs and development times. This means that Chevron is heavily going after US shale with expanded investments in areas such as the Permian Basin.

source: Chevron

The idea is that the company will see a large influx of cash flow from a sizable - and quick - ramp up of Permian production. This will allow for profitability in the event that oil prices dive again, because the company is getting strong production while operating with much lower expenditures than when oil prices last peaked.

But there are more factors at play than simple accessibility to crude oil. Oil is perhaps the most sensitive commodity to geopolitical forces in the world. Conflicts can impact short term supply, and can cause volatility in oil prices.

source: Oil Sands Magazine

Because approximately 1/3 of the world's oil comes from the Middle East, the region's unpredictability (it is a hot bed of religious conflict) is a huge wild card in the fluctuation of prices. For example, escalating conflict between the US and Iran is bringing sanctions online that will impact Iran's oil exports.

But largest long term impact on oil demand is of course, the continued growth of renewable energy. This applies to both the generation of electricity (natural gas), and electric vehicles (petroleum). Scientists have long concluded human consumption of fossil fuels is at least a strong contributor to the release of green house gases that cause climate change.

Renewable energy sources are continually taking on a higher burden of energy production in the United States. In 2017, renewable sources accounted for 17% of total electricity production.

source: EIA

Meanwhile, electric vehicles are gaining popularity with the rise of Tesla Motors (TSLA) and various ICE (internal combustion engine) manufacturers inserting hybrid and electric offerings into the marketplace.

source: Inside EVs

Because gasoline for vehicles is such as large portion of petroleum consumption, the shrinkage in demand that a shift towards electric would cause, would curb overall petroleum demand.

source: OPEC

There are varying opinions as to when demand growth would hit the inflection point of turning from slowing demand - to shrinking demand. OPEC has this turning point forecasted for the very long term, potentially past 2040. Others see this point coming as recently as 2025. This great uncertainty is the fascinating aspect of the oil industry.

However, there are various near term hurdles for clean energy - both in regards to renewable power, and electric vehicles. For both, the technologies are still difficult to scale and compete with the costs of fossil fuels.

Electric vehicles still face the challenge of expensive battery technology, lack of charging infrastructure, and a consumer base with generations of ICE use embedded in their habits. I go into this further here.

Renewable energy as a mainstream contributor to the power grid is also still in its infancy. The cost to build solar and wind farms is still greater than that of fossil fuels - specifically the costs to build out the solar/wind farms, which makes it tough to compete economically with traditional fossil fuels. Additionally, the high capital requirement to build means that the industry itself contains high barriers to other renewable energy companies. Still, the costs continue to fall. It seems that renewable energy is a large part of the future, but when? Because the infrastructure of our global energy grid is so vast, we are likely many, many years away from a large scale shift in paradigm. At some point in the future, might we see oil majors such as Chevron step in with the capital to buy into this shift? We have possibly already begun to see the early stages of a possible future for oil majors.

Valuation

source: Ycharts

Over the course of more than two years, Chevron stock has worked itself back to its previous levels of more than $120 per share. Analysts expect Chevron's full year earnings to be around $8 per share. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of more than 15X earnings. This is a pretty large premium to its decade median of approximately 10X earnings.

source: Ycharts

Does this mean that shares are over-valued, and should be trading near $65 per share? Well, not necessarily. When oil was high, oil majors such as Chevron spent like a drunken sailor (high CAPEX, massive buybacks, etc.) because the friendly environment of high oil prices made things easy for them.

After the bottom fell out of oil, Chevron has leaned its business to focus on the higher margin, faster turnaround assets that we discussed above. Essentially trying to do more with lesser oil prices.

source: Ycharts

Despite lesser revenues and earnings, the yield on free cash flow is actually the highest it has been in five years. These days, Chevron is more a speed boat (a really big speed boat), than the Titanic. I would argue that the high yield on free cash flow combined with a its leaner capital strategy make Chevron intriguing at current levels. Remember, these large oil players such as Chevron have only recently begun to show the recovery of oil prices in their financials. There should still be more upside to come as Chevron continues to execute its current strategy and Permian production ramps up.

Wrapping Up

The long term investment outlook of integrated oil majors such as Chevron have been hotly debated as renewable energies continue to ramp up. While they will become a larger player over the long term, big oil appears poised to remain a prominent force for the foreseeable future.

It seems that Chevron has learned from the supply glut that killed oil prices a few years ago. The company is leaner, and is focused on margins and efficiency rather than maximizing production at any cost. The new approach should better allow Chevron to manage in an environment of low prices.

The financials have also finally turned the corner. The balance sheet is strong, and cash flows continue to grow stronger. Management has even dipped its toes back into share buybacks with a minor program worth $3B per year.

Fossil fuels are a hot topic, so I am not going to tell you whether you should or shouldn't put your money into them. For those willing to look at Chevron, the company is positioning itself nicely to grow cash flows in the near term. Meanwhile, the new approach to capital deployment may pay dividends (literally) over the long term as we work towards a next generation of global energy production and consumption.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.