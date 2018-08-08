Investors Remain Skeptical Of Energy Stocks

We have recently just added to one of our energy positions.

But these short-term concerns are unfounded, and there are signs that the headwinds are reversing.

In addition, bearish short-term signals arising from the physical oil market like increasing floating storage and a flatter Brent curve made people think oil has topped out.

The concerns started when OPEC+ announced that it would start increasing oil production scaring off the newcomers .

Following a monstrous Q2 2018, investors have started to cool off on energy stocks again.

Welcome to the remain doubtful edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Energy stocks came roaring back in Q2 2018 following what was one of the worst quarters in years (Q1 2018).

Source: Fidelity

This was also the case for many of our energy holdings like California Resources (CRC), Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) (GXE.TO), and Meg Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF). But following the stellar Q2 performance, energy stocks have pulled back and some have corrected more than 30% from the highs in early July.

What gives?

In a report we published to HFI Research subscribers on July 29 titled, "This Pullback Needs To Shake Out The Tourists – Why Investors Are Wrong To Doubt The Oil Thesis." We wrote that during any phase of the market cycle, it's important for the market to weed out the tourists from the specialists. The end of Q2 also coincided with a few near-term bearish headwinds on oil prices, which we have detailed here (mismatch in export timing).

Our discussion with generalists centered around the concern that OPEC+ would start to increase oil production in size resulting in the dissolution of the OPEC cut agreement and the return of an oversupplied oil market. Our take has been that since the June OPEC meeting, Saudi, UAE, Kuwait, and Russia have brought down available spare capacity close to 0. By preemptively increasing production in the fear that the Iranian sanctions would hit Iran's oil production hard, the big 4 attempted to calm the markets by increasing supply in advance.

The resulting mismatch in export timing also gave ways for bearish physical oil market signals like higher floating storage in key oil hubs and significantly lower Brent time spreads. For energy investors that had just bought into the thesis that oil prices were headed higher, these new bearish headwinds all seem too impossible to decipher, so perhaps staying away from the sector makes the most sense.

As a result, we are now seeing the S&P oil & gas exploration and production ETF (XOP) stuck at a multi-year technical resistance.

But are the worries valid?

No, and as we explained in this article that we published on Monday titled, "Oil's Short-Term Headwinds Are Reversing." The short-term headwinds that have kept oil prices capped are starting to reverse.

Take for example the export timing mismatch in June, it has now completely reversed for July.

But even putting the short-term headwinds aside, the long-term tailwind behind the oil bull thesis remains intact. In addition, the consensus is now starting to pick up the narrative. The WSJ published an article on July 28 titled, "As Oil Industry Recovers From a Glut, a Supply Crunch Might Be Looming."

We quote as follows:

The oil industry needs to replace 33 billion barrels of crude every year to satisfy anticipated demand growth, particularly as developing countries like China and India are consuming more oil. This year, new investments are set to account for an increase of just 20 billion barrels, according to data from Rystad Energy. The industry’s average decline rate—the speed at which output falls without field maintenance or new drilling—was 6.3% in 2016 and 5.7% last year, the Norway-based consultancy said. In the four years before the crash, that decline rate was 3.9%. In parts of Brazil and Norway, decline rates are already above 10-15%, Energy Aspects’ Mr. Chauhan said. Output from Venezuela’s aging fields fell by more than 700,000 barrels a day over the past year, according to the IEA. In June, Angola’s output hit a 12-year low, while Mexico’s production is down nearly 300,000 barrels a day since the middle of 2016, despite efforts to open up the industry and reverse declines, the IEA said.

In our view, whatever that are currently holding back investors from buying into energy stocks will prove to be a false alarm down the road. Similar to the investor mindset that energy stocks will never rally again following the Q1 beatdown, the same concern that oil prices may have peaked will also prove to be a misguided conclusion.

We view the recent pullback as a good opportunity to add to energy positions. We just recently added to our CRC position at ~$33, which was the first time we added to our CRC position since October 2017 when the shares were just trading at ~$10.

Going forward, we believe the current skepticism on energy stocks will prove unfounded. We continue to believe that the energy sector will be the best performing sector for the year by the end of 2018.

