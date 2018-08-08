Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) announced its monthly distribution:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC and subadvised by John Hancock Asset Management a division of Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC, announced today sources of its monthly distribution of $0.0975 per share paid to all shareholders of record as of July 12, 2018. Excluding that, there was no news that could affect the sector's performance.

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

No new shifts at the leader's place. The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund (PSF) again has the highest Z-score in the table today. With a score of 2.40 and a premium of almost 7.00% we could consider the CEF as a "Sell" candidate. We have met all the requirements that we are looking for. As shown on the chart beneath, the fund reached a new high on Friday as well:

Source: Barchart.com - PSF Daily Chart (6 moths)

In the next position is the JH Preferred Income Fund (HPI). The CEF has a positive Z-score of 1.90. Currently, the fund is also trading above its net asset value at a premium of 3.52%.

At the bottom, we again find the Nuveen family, which are the most undervalued CEFs of all in the group. However, they have performed positive this week, compared to our last review when their Z-scores were hoovering around -2.00.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

What we concluded is that the typical Preferred Stock closed-end fund has an expense ratio of 1.20%. Personally for me a management fee over 1% is quite high. While building a Fixed Income portfolio does require some knowledge, it definitely is not a task that would justify anything much higher than 1%.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

The sector has delivered delightful returns to the fixed income investors over this time frame. In truth - and as stated on most fund sponsor websites - past returns are no guarantee of future performance. And this is more true than ever, because we have yet to see the managers earn their management fee in a rising interest rate environment.

Anyway, most of the funds have very similar returns, so I think we should continue our review with the next important criteria.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

The most overpriced CEF of all in the group, is the JH Premium Dividend Fund (PDT). It is currently trading at a premium of 7.09%. However, I would not consider it as a "Sell" candidate because, from a statistical perspective, we could not say that it is overvalued. Anything below 1.00 as a Z-score cannot be considered as overvalued and as we can see the fund's Z-score is 0.30. Another thing to have in mind about its 'high' premium is that it is not unusual to find the CEF trading at these levels far above its net asset value:

Source: cefconnect.com

Here again, my "Short" candidates will be the same. As we can easily notice, HPI and PSF are trading at one of the highest premiums in the group. PSF, as we already discussed, is hovering around its 52-week high premium of 7.35%. HPI's price has gone far above its NAV as well, trading at a premium of 3.52%, which is near to its all time high of 3.98%. The numbers translated on the 1-year chart:

Source: cefconnect.com

As for the "Long" candidates, I can say that I am eager to see the Nuveen family back to the heights. As we see on the table, they are the ones with the widest discounts of all. And as we already discussed, they are undervalued from a statistical perspective as well.

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

Most of the funds use similar effective leverage. The usage of leverage is a more constant characteristic and we do not have so many changes in the ranking on a weekly basis.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

Like I said before, for me, this is not the most important criteria that we should look at. The return on the net asset value is way more important to examine when we do our research on closed-end funds rather than just gazing at the distribution rate. It just makes no sense.

Conclusion

Week after week, the sector becomes more and more volatile and there are more trading opportunities, including arbitrages, etc. All in all the sector is still undervalued but I believe that soon it will show its full potential and the fixed-income investor will be more than delighted.

