ONEOK: 4.8% Dividend Yield For This Dominant Midstream Player

The company is diversified across shale basins and is somewhat insulated from commodity prices through fee-based contracts.

ONEOK (OKE) is a midstream service provider and owns one of the nation’s largest natural gas and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) systems. The company operates a 38,000-mile network of pipelines which is exposed to a few different shale basins, including the Scoop & Stack, Permian, Bakkan, Williston, and Powder River (see below map).

Source: OKE December 2017 investor presentation.

In recent years, ONEOK has transformed itself to reposition for growth in a few ways. In 2017, OKE converted to a C-Corp from an MLP when it merged with ONEOK Partners (Source: MLP Simplification Flies with ONEOK, Stumbles with Enbridge). The company has also restructured its contracts to be 90% fee-based, which makes it less tied to commodity price fluctuations. Finally, OKE has announced more than $4 billion of capital projects since June 2017.

ONEOK is organized into three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering & Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

Natural Gas Gathering & Processing

The Natural Gas Gathering & Processing segment provides midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. Raw natural gas is gathered at the wellhead, compressed, and transported through pipelines to processing facilities. The natural gas must be purified of contaminants during the processing phase. Once processed, natural gas can be transported to the downstream market. Natural gas processing also results in natural gas liquids (“NGL”) as a by-product.

OKE’s Natural Gas Gathering and Processing sites are diversified across several core areas including the Williston Basin, Mid-Continent, and Power River Basin. The segment is also diversified by customers with over 2,000 contracts.

The segment has successfully transitioned to fee-based contracts over the last few years and has also been able to raise average fee rates. This has made the segment more predictable and profitable.

Source: OKE December 2017 Investor Presentation.

Natural Gas Liquids

The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates assets that gather, process, and distribute NGLs and store NGL products. The company has an ownership in FERC-regulated pipelines, storage facilities, and distribution points in several states across the mid-west and western United States.

The segment makes money by providing fee-based services across its network which connects to nearly 200 natural gas process plants in the mid-continent, Barnett Shale, Rocky Mountain regions and Permian Basin. OKE has a very strong market share in NGL. The company represents 90% of pipeline-connected natural gas processing plants located in Mid-Continent (Source: OKE December 2017 Investor Presentation).

The below chart from ONEOK’s investor presentation provides a breakdown of revenue for the segment. Note that exchanges services and transportation & storage services revenues are primarily generated on fee-based contracts which do not have direct commodity price exposure. The marketing and optimization revenues are based on market differentials and are directly exposed to commodity prices.

Source: OKE December 2017 Investor Presentation.

Natural Gas Pipelines

The Natural Gas Pipeline segment provides transportation and storage services through its wholly owned assets and pipeline JVs. This segment generates revenue that is almost entirely fee-based.

Source: OKE December 2017 investor presentation.

New Projects

ONEOK has announced more than $4 billion of capital projects since June 2017 (source: SEC disclosures in 10K/10Q). The projects range from processing plants, debottlenecking pipelines, and additional capacity for fractionation. The largest projects are the Arbuckle II and Elk Creek NGL pipelines. These two pipelines were planned in response to growing volume demand. The company expects these projects to generate as much as $ 1 billion in incremental EBITDA once fully up to speed.

ONEOK’s Financial Performance

On the whole, ONEOK has done a good job, profitably growing the business and increasing per share EPS and dividends. The company’s transition to primarily fee-based contracts has clearly benefited shareholders and has helped insulate the company from commodity price volatility over the past few years.

The only potential sore spot is the net leverage (net debt to EBITDA ratio) has jumped up to 4.0x. This is primarily a result of the significant capex that has been laid for organic growth, so leverage will naturally fall as these projects bear fruit. The company likely will not have to issue equity to lower debt unless there are some macro headwinds that cause customers to cut volumes. However, that scenario would obviously yield a bad time to issue equity as the valuation would drop. Despite this, the company has maintained an investment grade rating on its debt and should have no problem servicing its debt and paying dividends going forward.

ONEOK’s Valuation

ONEOK trades for 19.9x Enterprise Value to forward EBIT and carries a 4.8% dividend yield. This compares to its peers which roughly trade for 18x EV to Forward EBIT and carry a dividend yield of 6.3%. OKE is a great company with fantastic assets, particularly on the NGL side and the market is giving them credit with a premium valuation multiple and tighter dividend yield. In my opinion, the risk-reward isn’t spectacular with the current valuation. Essentially, the company needs to execute sharply on its announced growth projects to really generate a strong return for investors outside of the dividend yield. I currently do not own OKE, but am keeping my eye on the stock for a more attractive entry price.

I would much rather own AT&T which has a 6.2% dividend yield and trades for just 9x Price to Forward EPS. I wrote about AT&T here: Buy AT&T: 6%+ Dividend Yield And P/E Multiple Near 20-Year Low

Key Investment Risks

Commodity Prices: ~90% of OKE’s earnings are now on a fee-based contract which reduces the company’s exposure to commodity prices. However, the company still has indirect exposure to commodity prices in the sense that if prices fall, its customers will curtail production and pipeline volumes will fall, resulting in reduced revenue for OKE.

Capital Markets: OKE has used the equity markets in the past to raise capital for projects. With leverage currently at 4.0x, any major new projects or acquisitions will likely involve an equity raise which would dilute current shareholders and potentially hit the stock price.

Competition: OKE has expansive pipeline assets in many areas where the company is the exclusive or primary transportation line. If competitors build competing capacity, OKE could see its asset utilization fall and rates drop, resulting in weaker earnings.

