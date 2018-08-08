China Has Fallen: Alibaba Is A Conviction Buy (Julian Lin)

The story behind the interview...
Trade wars are scaring investors away from China. Are fears of trade wars and distrust of the Chinese government worth missing out on the "Amazon of China?"
For those who prefer to read, my full interview notes are copied below.
Link to Julian Lin's original article:
China Has Fallen: Alibaba Is A Conviction Buy
Interview notes:
Julian’s research of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) led him to look at Alibaba (BABA) and he noticed BABA was negatively impacted by trade war concerns
-
Data that supports the merits of BABA as an investment:
Similar to AMZN in that it has an e-commerce business
BABA achieved profitability in just 2 years
Launched a platform like eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Craigslist, or Amazon’s Marketplace that has 617 Million mobile monthly active users. It also has a platform for brands to sell directly to customers that boasts over 150K brands. Bottom line is that if you want to reach Chinese consumers, you must use BABA
China does not have regulatory monopoly concerns
BABA owns the “YouTube of China” and a large % of Weibo
Own large % of Ant Financial which owns Alipay (allows consumers to pay with their phone, similar to Apple Pay)
The total market is $480 B U.S. and has $16 B in free cash flow in 2017
-
-
Potential risks
-
If you own BABA you actually don’t own Alibaba, you own an interest in a shell company in the Cayman Islands
The Chinese government does not like foreign investments
Unlikely the Chinese gov would do anything to damage this relationship
In 2011 the Chinese gov told Jack Ma that Alipay could not operate in China. In response, Jack Ma removed Alipay from BABA to Ant Financial. This caused issues with Yahoo! who owned portion of BABA.
-
-
In 2016 Jim Chanos went short BABA
He cited accounting irregularities. For example: If AMZN has problems with profitability, why does BABA not? Are they showing all costs?
Unclear what they are doing with free cash flow
-
Investors are still distrusting of management and this is holding the stock back
-
-
The company is very strong
FB, AMZN, GOOG are popular because they are as close to a sure thing as you can get and BABA is similar. They already have a large network with high barriers to entry. BABA trades at half the market cap of AMZN. BABA is at 42x forward earnings.
-
A conviction buy for Julian for the following reasons:
No way China will void the company structure (possible, but not likely)
Full confidence in business outlook
42x forward earnings for the company whose revenues are growing 50% annually
-
Want to enjoy my next interview on Alibaba?
If you'd like to be notified of future interviews and content from Julian Lin and other authors...
Please click the "Follow" button at the top of this page. To receive bonus content, please also select "get email alerts."
If you prefer to have interviews delivered to your mobile device, please subscribe on iTunes.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Brian and Investor in the Family make no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Brian and Investor in the Family will be met.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.