Top 50 High Yield Real Estate WallStars Show Gains To 89.2% For August 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield Real Estate stocks showed 15.56% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Low-priced smaller issues led the Real Estate sector.

50 Top Real Estate WallStars ranged 4.98-13.5% in estimated yield. The top 10, Global Net Lease, Two Harbors Investment Corp., MFA Financial, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, Chimera Investment Corp., New Residential Investment Corp., Landmark Infrastructure Partners, Dynex Capital, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp., and Orchid Island Capital, averaged 11.09% yield.

Top gainers Select Income REIT, GEO Group, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Great Ajax Corp., Global Medical REIT, Jernigan Capital, Landmark Infrastructure Partners, Colony Capital, IRSA Inversiones, and IRSA Propiedades ranged 19.2-89.2% as of 8/6/18. The top 50 WallStars by gains and yield represented all 9 component sector industries.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Alleged 19% To 89% Net Gains For Top 10 Real Estate WallStars By August 2019

One of 10 top dividend-yielding Real Estate stocks were found among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (It's tinted gray in the chart above.) Thus, our yield-based forecast for the Real Estate sector stocks was 10% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the data points for 2018-19. Note: 1-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). 10 probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to August 2019 were:

IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) topped the list with a projected net gain of $892.24 based on the median target price estimate from four analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% under the market as a whole.

IRSA Inversiones (NYSE:IRS) was projected to net $671.13 based on a median target estimate from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% more than the market as a whole.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was projected to net $433.66 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was projected to net $414.40 based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) netted $255.03 based on mean target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Global Medical REIT (NYSEMKT:GMRE) was projected to net $246.12 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's volatility 1360% opposite the market as a whole.

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) was projected to net $242.06 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% over the market as a whole.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was seen to net $215.82 based on the median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was projected to net $198.63 based on dividends plus target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) was projected to net $190.83, based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.6% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 51% opposite the market as a whole (thanks to GMRE's super-high negative number).

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

50 Top Real Estate WallStars By Target Gains

Top 50 June Real Estate WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top Dividend Real Estate WallStars

Top 10 Real Estate Sector WallStars selected as on 8/6/18 by yield represented three of nine constituent industries.

Five diversified REIT industry representatives in the top 10 included top-yielding stock Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) [1]. Others placed second, sixth, eighth, and tenth: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (NYSE:ANH) [2], Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE:CIM) [6], MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) [8], and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) [10], respectively.

Placing third, Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) [2] was the first of four Residential REIT representatives.

Other residential REITs found themselves in the fifth, seventh, and ninth places: New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) [5], Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) [7], and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) [9], respectively.

Finally, one Real Estate Services representative, Landmark Infrastructure Partners [4], placed fourth by yield to complete the top 10 August Real Estate sector top WallStars by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top 10 Real Estate WallStars Showed 13.5% To 83.7% Price Upsides To August 2019; (22) WallStars reported no downsides

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 15.56% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Real Estate Sector WallStars To August 2019

10 top Real Estate WallStars were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Real Estate WallStars selected as on 8/6/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of nine industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Real Estate Dogs (23) Delivering 18.7% Vs. (24) 16.2% Net Gains by All 10 Come August 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Real Estate kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 15.56% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The fifth lowest-priced Real Estate top yield equity, Landmark Infrastructure Partners, was projected to gain 41.44%.

The five lowest-priced Real Estate top yield WallStars as of August 6 were Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp., Dynex Capital, MFA Financial, Orchid Island Capital, and Landmark Infrastructure Partners, with prices ranging from $4.86 to $13.23.

Five higher-priced Real Estate WallStars were Two Harbors Investment Corp., New Residential Investment, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, Chimera Investment Corp., and Global Net Lease, whose prices ranged from $14.90 to $21.24.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Real Estate WallStar stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

